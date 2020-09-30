Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 30

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,021 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 27 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/17-9/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/3-9/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.57.
- There have been 318,026 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,720 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,355 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,746.
- There have been 28,522 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 183 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 117 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 30, there were 1,349 current hospitalizations – an increase of 1 hospitalization from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 1040 29
Atkinson 444 3
Bacon 598 14
Baker 84 4
Baldwin 2134 57
Banks 488 8
Barrow 2219 48
Bartow 2938 87
Ben Hill 791 24
Berrien 455 12
Bibb 6089 171
Bleckley 435 21
Brantley 346 10
Brooks 523 26
Bryan 1154 11
Bulloch 2890 28
Burke 813 10
Butts 661 42
Calhoun 246 8
Camden 1303 13
Candler 465 19
Carroll 2807 68
Catoosa 1202 18
Charlton 638 7
Chatham 8511 163
Chattahoochee 1666 1
Chattooga 784 22
Cherokee 6118 92
Clarke 5084 44
Clay 122 2
Clayton 7107 162
Clinch 379 6
Cobb 19740 427
Coffee 2070 50
Colquitt 1895 34
Columbia 3777 61
Cook 551 13
Coweta 2628 47
Crawford 167 5
Crisp 571 17
Dade 286 5
Dawson 830 8
DeKalb 18859 367
Decatur 1165 29
Dodge 431 12
Dooly 340 14
Dougherty 3159 187
Douglas 3595 71
Early 502 33
Echols 241 2
Effingham 1453 23
Elbert 677 3
Emanuel 1064 32
Evans 430 6
Fannin 681 24
Fayette 1877 50
Floyd 3219 45
Forsyth 4114 46
Franklin 758 13
Fulton 27684 575
Gilmer 827 12
Glascock 39 2
Glynn 3486 95
Gordon 1870 36
Grady 785 22
Greene 509 24
Gwinnett 27647 409
Habersham 1674 67
Hall 9373 154
Hancock 394 42
Haralson 487 8
Harris 799 22
Hart 521 13
Heard 197 5
Henry 5281 102
Houston 3163 82
Irwin 305 4
Jackson 2024 33
Jasper 222 4
Jeff Davis 724 20
Jefferson 804 29
Jenkins 429 30
Johnson 415 22
Jones 560 9
Lamar 372 18
Lanier 295 5
Laurens 1661 75
Lee 700 26
Liberty 1125 22
Lincoln 213 7
Long 252 3
Lowndes 3920 82
Lumpkin 926 14
Macon 234 10
Madison 704 8
Marion 192 8
McDuffie 605 14
McIntosh 293 7
Meriwether 546 13
Miller 266 1
Mitchell 811 45
Monroe 699 52
Montgomery 311 5
Morgan 485 3
Murray 840 6
Muscogee 6048 170
Newton 2610 90
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16541 160
Oconee 761 26
Oglethorpe 335 11
Paulding 2806 54
Peach 670 24
Pickens 619 10
Pierce 612 20
Pike 333 10
Polk 1490 18
Pulaski 313 22
Putnam 695 25
Quitman 33 1
Rabun 344 10
Randolph 331 29
Richmond 7147 162
Rockdale 1865 37
Schley 105 2
Screven 417 10
Seminole 361 9
Spalding 1341 61
Stephens 1083 38
Stewart 523 14
Sumter 934 62
Talbot 166 6
Taliaferro 22 0
Tattnall 840 11
Taylor 213 11
Telfair 391 19
Terrell 329 32
Thomas 1497 64
Tift 1803 57
Toombs 1331 49
Towns 341 9
Treutlen 261 10
Troup 2822 100
Turner 306 24
Twiggs 197 7
Union 777 20
Unknown 2206 7
Upson 799 62
Walker 1569 36
Walton 1836 55
Ware 1509 60
Warren 152 5
Washington 676 8
Wayne 1140 30
Webster 43 2
Wheeler 336 11
White 848 19
Whitfield 4625 60
Wilcox 247 20
Wilkes 268 5
Wilkinson 341 18
Worth 535 30