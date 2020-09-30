x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 30

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,021 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 27 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/17-9/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/3-9/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.57.
  • There have been 318,026 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,720 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,355 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,746.
  • There have been 28,522 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 183 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 117 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 30, there were 1,349 current hospitalizations – an increase of 1 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    1040    29

Atkinson    444    3

Bacon    598    14

Baker    84    4

Baldwin    2134    57

Banks    488    8

Barrow    2219    48

Bartow    2938    87

Ben Hill    791    24

Berrien    455    12

Bibb    6089    171

Bleckley    435    21

Brantley    346    10

Brooks    523    26

Bryan    1154    11

Bulloch    2890    28

Burke    813    10

Butts    661    42

Calhoun    246    8

Camden    1303    13

Candler    465    19

Carroll    2807    68

Catoosa    1202    18

Charlton    638    7

Chatham    8511    163

Chattahoochee    1666    1

Chattooga    784    22

Cherokee    6118    92

Clarke    5084    44

Clay    122    2

Clayton    7107    162

Clinch    379    6

Cobb    19740    427

Coffee    2070    50

Colquitt    1895    34

Columbia    3777    61

Cook    551    13

Coweta    2628    47

Crawford    167    5

Crisp    571    17

Dade    286    5

Dawson    830    8

DeKalb    18859    367

Decatur    1165    29

Dodge    431    12

Dooly    340    14

Dougherty    3159    187

Douglas    3595    71

Early    502    33

Echols    241    2

Effingham    1453    23

Elbert    677    3

Emanuel    1064    32

Evans    430    6

Fannin    681    24

Fayette    1877    50

Floyd    3219    45

Forsyth    4114    46

Franklin    758    13

Fulton    27684    575

Gilmer    827    12

Glascock    39    2

Glynn    3486    95

Gordon    1870    36

Grady    785    22

Greene    509    24

Gwinnett    27647    409

Habersham    1674    67

Hall    9373    154

Hancock    394    42

Haralson    487    8

Harris    799    22

Hart    521    13

Heard    197    5

Henry    5281    102

Houston    3163    82

Irwin    305    4

Jackson    2024    33

Jasper    222    4

Jeff Davis    724    20

Jefferson    804    29

Jenkins    429    30

Johnson    415    22

Jones    560    9

Lamar    372    18

Lanier    295    5

Laurens    1661    75

Lee    700    26

Liberty    1125    22

Lincoln    213    7

Long    252    3

Lowndes    3920    82

Lumpkin    926    14

Macon    234    10

Madison    704    8

Marion    192    8

McDuffie    605    14

McIntosh    293    7

Meriwether    546    13

Miller    266    1

Mitchell    811    45

Monroe    699    52

Montgomery    311    5

Morgan    485    3

Murray    840    6

Muscogee    6048    170

Newton    2610    90

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16541    160

Oconee    761    26

Oglethorpe    335    11

Paulding    2806    54

Peach    670    24

Pickens    619    10

Pierce    612    20

Pike    333    10

Polk    1490    18

Pulaski    313    22

Putnam    695    25

Quitman    33    1

Rabun    344    10

Randolph    331    29

Richmond    7147    162

Rockdale    1865    37

Schley    105    2

Screven    417    10

Seminole    361    9

Spalding    1341    61

Stephens    1083    38

Stewart    523    14

Sumter    934    62

Talbot    166    6

Taliaferro    22    0

Tattnall    840    11

Taylor    213    11

Telfair    391    19

Terrell    329    32

Thomas    1497    64

Tift    1803    57

Toombs    1331    49

Towns    341    9

Treutlen    261    10

Troup    2822    100

Turner    306    24

Twiggs    197    7

Union    777    20

Unknown    2206    7

Upson    799    62

Walker    1569    36

Walton    1836    55

Ware    1509    60

Warren    152    5

Washington    676    8

Wayne    1140    30

Webster    43    2

Wheeler    336    11

White    848    19

Whitfield    4625    60

Wilcox    247    20

Wilkes    268    5

Wilkinson    341    18

Worth    535    30

