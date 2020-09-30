Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 30

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,021 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 27 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/17-9/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/3-9/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.57.

There have been 318,026 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,720 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,355 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,746.

There have been 28,522 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 183 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 117 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 132.79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 30, there were 1,349 current hospitalizations – an increase of 1 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 1040 29

Atkinson 444 3

Bacon 598 14

Baker 84 4

Baldwin 2134 57

Banks 488 8

Barrow 2219 48

Bartow 2938 87

Ben Hill 791 24

Berrien 455 12

Bibb 6089 171

Bleckley 435 21

Brantley 346 10

Brooks 523 26

Bryan 1154 11

Bulloch 2890 28

Burke 813 10

Butts 661 42

Calhoun 246 8

Camden 1303 13

Candler 465 19

Carroll 2807 68

Catoosa 1202 18

Charlton 638 7

Chatham 8511 163

Chattahoochee 1666 1

Chattooga 784 22

Cherokee 6118 92

Clarke 5084 44

Clay 122 2

Clayton 7107 162

Clinch 379 6

Cobb 19740 427

Coffee 2070 50

Colquitt 1895 34

Columbia 3777 61

Cook 551 13

Coweta 2628 47

Crawford 167 5

Crisp 571 17

Dade 286 5

Dawson 830 8

DeKalb 18859 367

Decatur 1165 29

Dodge 431 12

Dooly 340 14

Dougherty 3159 187

Douglas 3595 71

Early 502 33

Echols 241 2

Effingham 1453 23

Elbert 677 3

Emanuel 1064 32

Evans 430 6

Fannin 681 24

Fayette 1877 50

Floyd 3219 45

Forsyth 4114 46

Franklin 758 13

Fulton 27684 575

Gilmer 827 12

Glascock 39 2

Glynn 3486 95

Gordon 1870 36

Grady 785 22

Greene 509 24

Gwinnett 27647 409

Habersham 1674 67

Hall 9373 154

Hancock 394 42

Haralson 487 8

Harris 799 22

Hart 521 13

Heard 197 5

Henry 5281 102

Houston 3163 82

Irwin 305 4

Jackson 2024 33

Jasper 222 4

Jeff Davis 724 20

Jefferson 804 29

Jenkins 429 30

Johnson 415 22

Jones 560 9

Lamar 372 18

Lanier 295 5

Laurens 1661 75

Lee 700 26

Liberty 1125 22

Lincoln 213 7

Long 252 3

Lowndes 3920 82

Lumpkin 926 14

Macon 234 10

Madison 704 8

Marion 192 8

McDuffie 605 14

McIntosh 293 7

Meriwether 546 13

Miller 266 1

Mitchell 811 45

Monroe 699 52

Montgomery 311 5

Morgan 485 3

Murray 840 6

Muscogee 6048 170

Newton 2610 90

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16541 160

Oconee 761 26

Oglethorpe 335 11

Paulding 2806 54

Peach 670 24

Pickens 619 10

Pierce 612 20

Pike 333 10

Polk 1490 18

Pulaski 313 22

Putnam 695 25

Quitman 33 1

Rabun 344 10

Randolph 331 29

Richmond 7147 162

Rockdale 1865 37

Schley 105 2

Screven 417 10

Seminole 361 9

Spalding 1341 61

Stephens 1083 38

Stewart 523 14

Sumter 934 62

Talbot 166 6

Taliaferro 22 0

Tattnall 840 11

Taylor 213 11

Telfair 391 19

Terrell 329 32

Thomas 1497 64

Tift 1803 57

Toombs 1331 49

Towns 341 9

Treutlen 261 10

Troup 2822 100

Turner 306 24

Twiggs 197 7

Union 777 20

Unknown 2206 7

Upson 799 62

Walker 1569 36

Walton 1836 55

Ware 1509 60

Warren 152 5

Washington 676 8

Wayne 1140 30

Webster 43 2

Wheeler 336 11

White 848 19

Whitfield 4625 60

Wilcox 247 20

Wilkes 268 5

Wilkinson 341 18