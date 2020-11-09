Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, Sept. 11

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,246 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/29-9/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/15-8/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.14.
- There have been 290,781 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,658 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,814.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,391.
- There have been 26,163 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 101 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.79
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 10, there were 1,554 current hospitalizations - a increase of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 26022 551
Gwinnett 25611 369
Cobb 18255 409
DeKalb 17380 334
Hall 8306 136
Chatham 7697 134
Clayton 6786 152
Richmond 6418 145
Muscogee 5688 156
Bibb 5667 148
Cherokee 5395 87
Henry 4679 90
Clarke 4314 36
Whitfield 4247 57
Lowndes 3674 72
Forsyth 3482 39
Columbia 3394 55
Douglas 3319 68
Glynn 3288 85
Dougherty 3051 181
Houston 2840 73
Troup 2679 91
Bartow 2645 76
Floyd 2636 37
Bulloch 2580 23
Paulding 2552 44
Carroll 2495 63
Newton 2418 74
Coweta 2379 34
Barrow 1959 43
Coffee 1896 40
Baldwin 1877 55
Colquitt 1853 31
Rockdale 1739 32
Jackson 1725 27
Fayette 1657 44
Walton 1649 50
Gordon 1644 34
Tift 1623 52
Chattahoochee 1533 2
Laurens 1468 54
Habersham 1432 63
Thomas 1418 58
Ware 1405 49
Polk 1324 17
Effingham 1242 21
Spalding 1240 54
Walker 1235 26
Toombs 1201 30
Camden 1132 7
Decatur 1050 23
Wayne 1042 26
Catoosa 994 16
Liberty 989 19
Bryan 973 9
Appling 950 25
Stephens 917 31
Sumter 895 60
Emanuel 890 27
Lumpkin 800 12
Gilmer 778 10
Harris 757 21
Dawson 745 6
Mitchell 744 45
Murray 741 5
Jefferson 734 21
Tattnall 734 8
Burke 711 9
Grady 709 19
Upson 701 59
Ben Hill 690 18
Jeff Davis 677 15
Chattooga 667 7
Lee 662 25
Putnam 654 22
Oconee 650 22
Franklin 647 11
White 639 17
Washington 635 7
Monroe 620 44
Peach 607 19
Madison 604 8
Butts 600 41
Charlton 593 6
Union 582 16
Pickens 564 8
Bacon 552 10
Pierce 552 14
Elbert 550 2
McDuffie 544 13
Cook 529 12
Fannin 525 9
Worth 514 29
Meriwether 513 11
Crisp 509 17
Jones 499 4
Brooks 492 25
Greene 480 21
Hart 461 11
Morgan 446 2
Early 442 32
Atkinson 429 3
Banks 423 6
Berrien 418 10
Bleckley 406 19
Stewart 403 12
Johnson 396 18
Evans 395 5
Candler 393 16
Haralson 383 8
Hancock 373 41
Telfair 365 15
Jenkins 364 28
Dodge 360 9
Lamar 341 17
Screven 332 9
Clinch 326 5
Randolph 325 27
Terrell 324 31
Brantley 321 8
Seminole 318 8
Wilkinson 309 17
Rabun 305 7
Wheeler 305 11
Dooly 302 14
Pike 296 8
Oglethorpe 295 11
Pulaski 289 11
Turner 287 21
Lanier 280 5
McIntosh 271 7
Montgomery 253 5
Irwin 252 4
Towns 246 7
Wilkes 244 3
Echols 239 2
Treutlen 234 6
Dade 231 4
Calhoun 230 7
Miller 230 1
Wilcox 229 20
Macon 218 10
Long 204 3
Jasper 201 4
Lincoln 201 7
Heard 180 5
Marion 178 7
Taylor 175 8
Twiggs 173 7
Crawford 162 4
Talbot 156 5
Warren 124 5
Clay 117 2
Schley 101 2
Baker 73 3
Webster 42 2
Glascock 37 2
Quitman 31 1
Taliaferro 19 0
