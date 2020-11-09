Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, Sept. 11

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,246 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/29-9/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/15-8/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.14.
  • There have been 290,781 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,658 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,814.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,391.
  • There have been 26,163 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 101 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.79
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 10, there were 1,554 current hospitalizations - a increase of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    26022    551

Gwinnett    25611    369

Cobb    18255    409

DeKalb    17380    334

Hall    8306    136

Chatham    7697    134

Clayton    6786    152

Richmond    6418    145

Muscogee    5688    156

Bibb    5667    148

Cherokee    5395    87

Henry    4679    90

Clarke    4314    36

Whitfield    4247    57

Lowndes    3674    72

Forsyth    3482    39

Columbia    3394    55

Douglas    3319    68

Glynn    3288    85

Dougherty    3051    181

Houston    2840    73

Troup    2679    91

Bartow    2645    76

Floyd    2636    37

Bulloch    2580    23

Paulding    2552    44

Carroll    2495    63

Newton    2418    74

Coweta    2379    34

Barrow    1959    43

Coffee    1896    40

Baldwin    1877    55

Colquitt    1853    31

Rockdale    1739    32

Jackson    1725    27

Fayette    1657    44

Walton    1649    50

Gordon    1644    34

Tift    1623    52

Chattahoochee    1533    2

Laurens    1468    54

Habersham    1432    63

Thomas    1418    58

Ware    1405    49

Polk    1324    17

Effingham    1242    21

Spalding    1240    54

Walker    1235    26

Toombs    1201    30

Camden    1132    7

Decatur    1050    23

Wayne    1042    26

Catoosa    994    16

Liberty    989    19

Bryan    973    9

Appling    950    25

Stephens    917    31

Sumter    895    60

Emanuel    890    27

Lumpkin    800    12

Gilmer    778    10

Harris    757    21

Dawson    745    6

Mitchell    744    45

Murray    741    5

Jefferson    734    21

Tattnall    734    8

Burke    711    9

Grady    709    19

Upson    701    59

Ben Hill    690    18

Jeff Davis    677    15

Chattooga    667    7

Lee    662    25

Putnam    654    22

Oconee    650    22

Franklin    647    11

White    639    17

Washington    635    7

Monroe    620    44

Peach    607    19

Madison    604    8

Butts    600    41

Charlton    593    6

Union    582    16

Pickens    564    8

Bacon    552    10

Pierce    552    14

Elbert    550    2

McDuffie    544    13

Cook    529    12

Fannin    525    9

Worth    514    29

Meriwether    513    11

Crisp    509    17

Jones    499    4

Brooks    492    25

Greene    480    21

Hart    461    11

Morgan    446    2

Early    442    32

Atkinson    429    3

Banks    423    6

Berrien    418    10

Bleckley    406    19

Stewart    403    12

Johnson    396    18

Evans    395    5

Candler    393    16

Haralson    383    8

Hancock    373    41

Telfair    365    15

Jenkins    364    28

Dodge    360    9

Lamar    341    17

Screven    332    9

Clinch    326    5

Randolph    325    27

Terrell    324    31

Brantley    321    8

Seminole    318    8

Wilkinson    309    17

Rabun    305    7

Wheeler    305    11

Dooly    302    14

Pike    296    8

Oglethorpe    295    11

Pulaski    289    11

Turner    287    21

Lanier    280    5

McIntosh    271    7

Montgomery    253    5

Irwin    252    4

Towns    246    7

Wilkes    244    3

Echols    239    2

Treutlen    234    6

Dade    231    4

Calhoun    230    7

Miller    230    1

Wilcox    229    20

Macon    218    10

Long    204    3

Jasper    201    4

Lincoln    201    7

Heard    180    5

Marion    178    7

Taylor    175    8

Twiggs    173    7

Crawford    162    4

Talbot    156    5

Warren    124    5

Clay    117    2

Schley    101    2

Baker    73    3

Webster    42    2

Glascock    37    2

Quitman    31    1

Taliaferro    19    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

