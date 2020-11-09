Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, Sept. 11

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,246 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/29-9/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/15-8/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.14.

in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/29-9/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 55.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/15-8/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.14. There have been 290,781 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,658 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,814.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,391.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,658 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,814.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,391. There have been 26,163 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 101 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.79

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 101 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.79 The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 10, there were 1,554 current hospitalizations - a increase of 14 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 26022 551

Gwinnett 25611 369

Cobb 18255 409

DeKalb 17380 334

Hall 8306 136

Chatham 7697 134

Clayton 6786 152

Richmond 6418 145

Muscogee 5688 156

Bibb 5667 148

Cherokee 5395 87

Henry 4679 90

Clarke 4314 36

Whitfield 4247 57

Lowndes 3674 72

Forsyth 3482 39

Columbia 3394 55

Douglas 3319 68

Glynn 3288 85

Dougherty 3051 181

Houston 2840 73

Troup 2679 91

Bartow 2645 76

Floyd 2636 37

Bulloch 2580 23

Paulding 2552 44

Carroll 2495 63

Newton 2418 74

Coweta 2379 34

Barrow 1959 43

Coffee 1896 40

Baldwin 1877 55

Colquitt 1853 31

Rockdale 1739 32

Jackson 1725 27

Fayette 1657 44

Walton 1649 50

Gordon 1644 34

Tift 1623 52

Chattahoochee 1533 2

Laurens 1468 54

Habersham 1432 63

Thomas 1418 58

Ware 1405 49

Polk 1324 17

Effingham 1242 21

Spalding 1240 54

Walker 1235 26

Toombs 1201 30

Camden 1132 7

Decatur 1050 23

Wayne 1042 26

Catoosa 994 16

Liberty 989 19

Bryan 973 9

Appling 950 25

Stephens 917 31

Sumter 895 60

Emanuel 890 27

Lumpkin 800 12

Gilmer 778 10

Harris 757 21

Dawson 745 6

Mitchell 744 45

Murray 741 5

Jefferson 734 21

Tattnall 734 8

Burke 711 9

Grady 709 19

Upson 701 59

Ben Hill 690 18

Jeff Davis 677 15

Chattooga 667 7

Lee 662 25

Putnam 654 22

Oconee 650 22

Franklin 647 11

White 639 17

Washington 635 7

Monroe 620 44

Peach 607 19

Madison 604 8

Butts 600 41

Charlton 593 6

Union 582 16

Pickens 564 8

Bacon 552 10

Pierce 552 14

Elbert 550 2

McDuffie 544 13

Cook 529 12

Fannin 525 9

Worth 514 29

Meriwether 513 11

Crisp 509 17

Jones 499 4

Brooks 492 25

Greene 480 21

Hart 461 11

Morgan 446 2

Early 442 32

Atkinson 429 3

Banks 423 6

Berrien 418 10

Bleckley 406 19

Stewart 403 12

Johnson 396 18

Evans 395 5

Candler 393 16

Haralson 383 8

Hancock 373 41

Telfair 365 15

Jenkins 364 28

Dodge 360 9

Lamar 341 17

Screven 332 9

Clinch 326 5

Randolph 325 27

Terrell 324 31

Brantley 321 8

Seminole 318 8

Wilkinson 309 17

Rabun 305 7

Wheeler 305 11

Dooly 302 14

Pike 296 8

Oglethorpe 295 11

Pulaski 289 11

Turner 287 21

Lanier 280 5

McIntosh 271 7

Montgomery 253 5

Irwin 252 4

Towns 246 7

Wilkes 244 3

Echols 239 2

Treutlen 234 6

Dade 231 4

Calhoun 230 7

Miller 230 1

Wilcox 229 20

Macon 218 10

Long 204 3

Jasper 201 4

Lincoln 201 7

Heard 180 5

Marion 178 7

Taylor 175 8

Twiggs 173 7

Crawford 162 4

Talbot 156 5

Warren 124 5

Clay 117 2

Schley 101 2

Baker 73 3

Webster 42 2

Glascock 37 2

Quitman 31 1

Taliaferro 19 0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.