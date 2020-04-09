Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Friday, Sept. 4

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,931 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/22-9/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/8-8/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 62.93.

There have been 279,354 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,066 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,123.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,902.

There have been 25,402 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 143 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 162.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.07.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Sept. 2, there were 1,742 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 51 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 25439 535

Gwinnett 24870 351

Cobb 17479 401

DeKalb 16900 311

Hall 8023 130

Chatham 7282 130

Clayton 6618 146

Richmond 6191 137

Muscogee 5580 146

Bibb 5486 131

Cherokee 5095 80

Henry 4529 84

Whitfield 4079 55

Lowndes 3565 72

Clarke 3410 32

Forsyth 3281 36

Columbia 3266 46

Douglas 3227 67

Glynn 3141 78

Dougherty 3001 180

Houston 2735 71

Troup 2634 89

Bartow 2520 73

Floyd 2446 34

Carroll 2404 63

Paulding 2403 39

Newton 2371 63

Coweta 2308 31

Bulloch 2299 22

Barrow 1857 41

Coffee 1845 38

Colquitt 1804 27

Baldwin 1765 52

Rockdale 1695 33

Fayette 1613 40

Jackson 1609 27

Gordon 1577 31

Walton 1562 48

Tift 1560 51

Thomas 1446 54

Habersham 1390 65

Laurens 1379 50

Chattahoochee 1376 2

Ware 1367 46

Polk 1265 16

Spalding 1202 54

Effingham 1140 18

Toombs 1128 28

Walker 1107 24

Camden 1071 7

Decatur 1012 22

Wayne 998 26

Liberty 945 18

Appling 920 23

Catoosa 914 16

Bryan 891 9

Stephens 882 28

Sumter 877 60

Emanuel 810 22

Lumpkin 772 12

Gilmer 763 9

Harris 737 21

Murray 725 4

Mitchell 721 45

Dawson 711 7

Tattnall 704 7

Jefferson 700 19

Grady 686 15

Burke 683 9

Upson 672 58

Jeff Davis 659 12

Ben Hill 650 16

Lee 641 25

Putnam 634 20

Washington 619 6

Chattooga 615 6

Monroe 601 43

Franklin 596 11

Oconee 593 20

Charlton 580 6

Peach 578 18

Butts 571 41

White 571 14

Madison 554 8

Bacon 533 10

Pickens 533 7

Pierce 532 14

McDuffie 528 13

Cook 517 11

Elbert 512 1

Union 511 14

Worth 511 29

Meriwether 499 11

Fannin 484 8

Brooks 483 22

Crisp 480 15

Jones 475 4

Greene 465 20

Hart 431 11

Morgan 429 2

Early 423 32

Atkinson 416 3

Berrien 404 9

Banks 395 6

Evans 380 5

Bleckley 375 17

Stewart 373 11

Hancock 368 39

Candler 367 16

Telfair 355 13

Johnson 353 14

Haralson 350 8

Dodge 344 7

Jenkins 342 25

Lamar 328 16

Terrell 321 31

Randolph 318 27

Brantley 315 8

Clinch 306 4

Screven 305 9

Seminole 303 8

Wilkinson 295 17

Rabun 293 6

Dooly 292 14

Pike 287 8

Oglethorpe 286 11

Turner 281 21

Lanier 275 5

McIntosh 261 6

Echols 238 2

Pulaski 238 8

Montgomery 236 3

Irwin 233 4

Wilkes 231 3

Calhoun 228 7

Wilcox 226 20

Treutlen 225 5

Miller 222 1

Towns 221 6

Dade 214 4

Macon 211 10

Lincoln 200 7

Jasper 192 4

Long 191 3

Marion 178 6

Heard 176 5

Twiggs 168 7

Taylor 163 7

Talbot 155 5

Crawford 154 3

Wheeler 154 8

Warren 123 5

Clay 114 2

Schley 96 2

Baker 71 3

Webster 40 2

Glascock 35 2

Quitman 31 1

Taliaferro 19 0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.