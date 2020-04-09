Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Friday, Sept. 4

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,931 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/22-9/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/8-8/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 62.93.
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia for Sept. 4, 2020
  • There have been 279,354 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,066 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,123.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,902.
COVID-19 cases in Georgia for Sept. 4, 2020
  • There have been 25,402 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 143 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 162.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.07.
COVID-19 cases vs. testing in Georgia for Sept. 4, 2020
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Sept. 2, there were 1,742 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 51 hospitalizations from the previous day.
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Georgia for Sept. 4, 2020

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    25439    535

Gwinnett    24870    351

Cobb    17479    401

DeKalb    16900    311

Hall    8023    130

Chatham    7282    130

Clayton    6618    146

Richmond    6191    137

Muscogee    5580    146

Bibb    5486    131

Cherokee    5095    80

Henry    4529    84

Whitfield    4079    55

Lowndes    3565    72

Clarke    3410    32

Forsyth    3281    36

Columbia    3266    46

Douglas    3227    67

Glynn    3141    78

Dougherty    3001    180

Houston    2735    71

Troup    2634    89

Bartow    2520    73

Floyd    2446    34

Carroll    2404    63

Paulding    2403    39

Newton    2371    63

Coweta    2308    31

Bulloch    2299    22

Barrow    1857    41

Coffee    1845    38

Colquitt    1804    27

Baldwin    1765    52

Rockdale    1695    33

Fayette    1613    40

Jackson    1609    27

Gordon    1577    31

Walton    1562    48

Tift    1560    51

Thomas    1446    54

Habersham    1390    65

Laurens    1379    50

Chattahoochee    1376    2

Ware    1367    46

Polk    1265    16

Spalding    1202    54

Effingham    1140    18

Toombs    1128    28

Walker    1107    24

Camden    1071    7

Decatur    1012    22

Wayne    998    26

Liberty    945    18

Appling    920    23

Catoosa    914    16

Bryan    891    9

Stephens    882    28

Sumter    877    60

Emanuel    810    22

Lumpkin    772    12

Gilmer    763    9

Harris    737    21

Murray    725    4

Mitchell    721    45

Dawson    711    7

Tattnall    704    7

Jefferson    700    19

Grady    686    15

Burke    683    9

Upson    672    58

Jeff Davis    659    12

Ben Hill    650    16

Lee    641    25

Putnam    634    20

Washington    619    6

Chattooga    615    6

Monroe    601    43

Franklin    596    11

Oconee    593    20

Charlton    580    6

Peach    578    18

Butts    571    41

White    571    14

Madison    554    8

Bacon    533    10

Pickens    533    7

Pierce    532    14

McDuffie    528    13

Cook    517    11

Elbert    512    1

Union    511    14

Worth    511    29

Meriwether    499    11

Fannin    484    8

Brooks    483    22

Crisp    480    15

Jones    475    4

Greene    465    20

Hart    431    11

Morgan    429    2

Early    423    32

Atkinson    416    3

Berrien    404    9

Banks    395    6

Evans    380    5

Bleckley    375    17

Stewart    373    11

Hancock    368    39

Candler    367    16

Telfair    355    13

Johnson    353    14

Haralson    350    8

Dodge    344    7

Jenkins    342    25

Lamar    328    16

Terrell    321    31

Randolph    318    27

Brantley    315    8

Clinch    306    4

Screven    305    9

Seminole    303    8

Wilkinson    295    17

Rabun    293    6

Dooly    292    14

Pike    287    8

Oglethorpe    286    11

Turner    281    21

Lanier    275    5

McIntosh    261    6

Echols    238    2

Pulaski    238    8

Montgomery    236    3

Irwin    233    4

Wilkes    231    3

Calhoun    228    7

Wilcox    226    20

Treutlen    225    5

Miller    222    1

Towns    221    6

Dade    214    4

Macon    211    10

Lincoln    200    7

Jasper    192    4

Long    191    3

Marion    178    6

Heard    176    5

Twiggs    168    7

Taylor    163    7

Talbot    155    5

Crawford    154    3

Wheeler    154    8

Warren    123    5

Clay    114    2

Schley    96    2

Baker    71    3

Webster    40    2

Glascock    35    2

Quitman    31    1

Taliaferro    19    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information. 

   

