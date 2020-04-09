Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest updates for Friday, Sept. 4

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,931 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 63 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/22-9/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/8-8/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 62.93.
- There have been 279,354 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,066 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,123.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,902.
- There have been 25,402 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 143 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 162.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Sept. 2, there were 1,742 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 51 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 25439 535
Gwinnett 24870 351
Cobb 17479 401
DeKalb 16900 311
Hall 8023 130
Chatham 7282 130
Clayton 6618 146
Richmond 6191 137
Muscogee 5580 146
Bibb 5486 131
Cherokee 5095 80
Henry 4529 84
Whitfield 4079 55
Lowndes 3565 72
Clarke 3410 32
Forsyth 3281 36
Columbia 3266 46
Douglas 3227 67
Glynn 3141 78
Dougherty 3001 180
Houston 2735 71
Troup 2634 89
Bartow 2520 73
Floyd 2446 34
Carroll 2404 63
Paulding 2403 39
Newton 2371 63
Coweta 2308 31
Bulloch 2299 22
Barrow 1857 41
Coffee 1845 38
Colquitt 1804 27
Baldwin 1765 52
Rockdale 1695 33
Fayette 1613 40
Jackson 1609 27
Gordon 1577 31
Walton 1562 48
Tift 1560 51
Thomas 1446 54
Habersham 1390 65
Laurens 1379 50
Chattahoochee 1376 2
Ware 1367 46
Polk 1265 16
Spalding 1202 54
Effingham 1140 18
Toombs 1128 28
Walker 1107 24
Camden 1071 7
Decatur 1012 22
Wayne 998 26
Liberty 945 18
Appling 920 23
Catoosa 914 16
Bryan 891 9
Stephens 882 28
Sumter 877 60
Emanuel 810 22
Lumpkin 772 12
Gilmer 763 9
Harris 737 21
Murray 725 4
Mitchell 721 45
Dawson 711 7
Tattnall 704 7
Jefferson 700 19
Grady 686 15
Burke 683 9
Upson 672 58
Jeff Davis 659 12
Ben Hill 650 16
Lee 641 25
Putnam 634 20
Washington 619 6
Chattooga 615 6
Monroe 601 43
Franklin 596 11
Oconee 593 20
Charlton 580 6
Peach 578 18
Butts 571 41
White 571 14
Madison 554 8
Bacon 533 10
Pickens 533 7
Pierce 532 14
McDuffie 528 13
Cook 517 11
Elbert 512 1
Union 511 14
Worth 511 29
Meriwether 499 11
Fannin 484 8
Brooks 483 22
Crisp 480 15
Jones 475 4
Greene 465 20
Hart 431 11
Morgan 429 2
Early 423 32
Atkinson 416 3
Berrien 404 9
Banks 395 6
Evans 380 5
Bleckley 375 17
Stewart 373 11
Hancock 368 39
Candler 367 16
Telfair 355 13
Johnson 353 14
Haralson 350 8
Dodge 344 7
Jenkins 342 25
Lamar 328 16
Terrell 321 31
Randolph 318 27
Brantley 315 8
Clinch 306 4
Screven 305 9
Seminole 303 8
Wilkinson 295 17
Rabun 293 6
Dooly 292 14
Pike 287 8
Oglethorpe 286 11
Turner 281 21
Lanier 275 5
McIntosh 261 6
Echols 238 2
Pulaski 238 8
Montgomery 236 3
Irwin 233 4
Wilkes 231 3
Calhoun 228 7
Wilcox 226 20
Treutlen 225 5
Miller 222 1
Towns 221 6
Dade 214 4
Macon 211 10
Lincoln 200 7
Jasper 192 4
Long 191 3
Marion 178 6
Heard 176 5
Twiggs 168 7
Taylor 163 7
Talbot 155 5
Crawford 154 3
Wheeler 154 8
Warren 123 5
Clay 114 2
Schley 96 2
Baker 71 3
Webster 40 2
Glascock 35 2
Quitman 31 1
Taliaferro 19 0
11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.
We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.