Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Sept. 10

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,204 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 76 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/28-9/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/14-8/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.07.
- There have been 289,123 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,836 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,86.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,458.
- There have been 26,062 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 217 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 138.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 181.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 10, there were 1,540 current hospitalizations - a increase of 55 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 25934 550
Gwinnett 25495 366
Cobb 18155 409
DeKalb 17314 333
Hall 8266 133
Chatham 7644 132
Clayton 6761 149
Richmond 6405 143
Muscogee 5678 154
Bibb 5649 146
Cherokee 5338 87
Henry 4649 90
Whitfield 4217 55
Clarke 4205 36
Lowndes 3652 72
Forsyth 3463 38
Columbia 3387 53
Douglas 3308 68
Glynn 3269 84
Dougherty 3049 181
Houston 2829 73
Troup 2674 92
Bartow 2621 76
Floyd 2593 38
Bulloch 2540 23
Paulding 2530 43
Carroll 2472 63
Newton 2417 72
Coweta 2375 34
Barrow 1948 43
Coffee 1893 40
Baldwin 1868 55
Colquitt 1848 31
Rockdale 1729 32
Jackson 1711 27
Fayette 1653 44
Walton 1636 49
Gordon 1632 34
Tift 1612 52
Chattahoochee 1515 2
Laurens 1463 54
Habersham 1423 65
Thomas 1423 58
Ware 1394 49
Polk 1302 17
Spalding 1238 54
Effingham 1224 20
Walker 1215 26
Toombs 1197 30
Camden 1131 7
Decatur 1044 22
Wayne 1030 26
Catoosa 986 16
Liberty 981 19
Bryan 966 9
Appling 948 25
Stephens 914 30
Sumter 893 60
Emanuel 879 26
Lumpkin 795 12
Gilmer 775 9
Harris 754 21
Dawson 745 6
Mitchell 742 45
Murray 737 5
Jefferson 728 20
Tattnall 724 8
Grady 707 19
Burke 706 9
Upson 699 59
Ben Hill 689 18
Jeff Davis 674 14
Lee 662 25
Chattooga 657 7
Putnam 651 21
Oconee 640 21
Franklin 639 11
Washington 634 7
White 629 17
Monroe 618 44
Peach 603 19
Madison 597 8
Butts 596 41
Charlton 590 6
Pickens 563 8
Bacon 547 10
Pierce 544 14
Union 542 16
McDuffie 541 13
Elbert 529 2
Cook 528 12
Worth 517 29
Fannin 516 9
Meriwether 510 11
Crisp 505 17
Jones 496 4
Brooks 492 24
Greene 479 21
Hart 460 11
Morgan 442 2
Early 440 32
Atkinson 423 3
Banks 419 6
Berrien 417 10
Stewart 402 12
Bleckley 400 19
Evans 392 5
Candler 389 16
Johnson 388 18
Haralson 378 8
Hancock 373 40
Telfair 363 15
Dodge 357 9
Jenkins 355 27
Lamar 337 17
Screven 327 9
Randolph 325 27
Terrell 324 31
Clinch 322 5
Brantley 321 8
Seminole 315 8
Wilkinson 307 17
Rabun 305 7
Dooly 300 14
Oglethorpe 295 11
Pike 291 8
Turner 287 21
Lanier 279 5
Pulaski 279 11
McIntosh 269 7
Irwin 250 4
Montgomery 250 4
Towns 244 7
Wilkes 241 3
Echols 238 2
Treutlen 232 6
Wheeler 232 9
Miller 230 1
Calhoun 229 7
Wilcox 229 20
Dade 228 4
Macon 217 10
Jasper 201 4
Lincoln 201 7
Long 198 3
Heard 180 5
Marion 178 6
Taylor 174 8
Twiggs 173 7
Crawford 162 4
Talbot 155 5
Warren 124 5
Clay 115 2
Schley 101 2
Baker 73 3
Webster 41 2
Glascock 36 2
Quitman 31 1
Taliaferro 19 0
11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.
We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.