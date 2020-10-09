Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Sept. 10

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,204 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 76 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/28-9/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/14-8/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.07.
  • There have been 289,123 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,836 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,86.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,458.
  • There have been 26,062 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 217 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 138.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 181.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 10, there were 1,540 current hospitalizations - a increase of 55 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    25934    550

Gwinnett    25495    366

Cobb    18155    409

DeKalb    17314    333

Hall    8266    133

Chatham    7644    132

Clayton    6761    149

Richmond    6405    143

Muscogee    5678    154

Bibb    5649    146

Cherokee    5338    87

Henry    4649    90

Whitfield    4217    55

Clarke    4205    36

Lowndes    3652    72

Forsyth    3463    38

Columbia    3387    53

Douglas    3308    68

Glynn    3269    84

Dougherty    3049    181

Houston    2829    73

Troup    2674    92

Bartow    2621    76

Floyd    2593    38

Bulloch    2540    23

Paulding    2530    43

Carroll    2472    63

Newton    2417    72

Coweta    2375    34

Barrow    1948    43

Coffee    1893    40

Baldwin    1868    55

Colquitt    1848    31

Rockdale    1729    32

Jackson    1711    27

Fayette    1653    44

Walton    1636    49

Gordon    1632    34

Tift    1612    52

Chattahoochee    1515    2

Laurens    1463    54

Habersham    1423    65

Thomas    1423    58

Ware    1394    49

Polk    1302    17

Spalding    1238    54

Effingham    1224    20

Walker    1215    26

Toombs    1197    30

Camden    1131    7

Decatur    1044    22

Wayne    1030    26

Catoosa    986    16

Liberty    981    19

Bryan    966    9

Appling    948    25

Stephens    914    30

Sumter    893    60

Emanuel    879    26

Lumpkin    795    12

Gilmer    775    9

Harris    754    21

Dawson    745    6

Mitchell    742    45

Murray    737    5

Jefferson    728    20

Tattnall    724    8

Grady    707    19

Burke    706    9

Upson    699    59

Ben Hill    689    18

Jeff Davis    674    14

Lee    662    25

Chattooga    657    7

Putnam    651    21

Oconee    640    21

Franklin    639    11

Washington    634    7

White    629    17

Monroe    618    44

Peach    603    19

Madison    597    8

Butts    596    41

Charlton    590    6

Pickens    563    8

Bacon    547    10

Pierce    544    14

Union    542    16

McDuffie    541    13

Elbert    529    2

Cook    528    12

Worth    517    29

Fannin    516    9

Meriwether    510    11

Crisp    505    17

Jones    496    4

Brooks    492    24

Greene    479    21

Hart    460    11

Morgan    442    2

Early    440    32

Atkinson    423    3

Banks    419    6

Berrien    417    10

Stewart    402    12

Bleckley    400    19

Evans    392    5

Candler    389    16

Johnson    388    18

Haralson    378    8

Hancock    373    40

Telfair    363    15

Dodge    357    9

Jenkins    355    27

Lamar    337    17

Screven    327    9

Randolph    325    27

Terrell    324    31

Clinch    322    5

Brantley    321    8

Seminole    315    8

Wilkinson    307    17

Rabun    305    7

Dooly    300    14

Oglethorpe    295    11

Pike    291    8

Turner    287    21

Lanier    279    5

Pulaski    279    11

McIntosh    269    7

Irwin    250    4

Montgomery    250    4

Towns    244    7

Wilkes    241    3

Echols    238    2

Treutlen    232    6

Wheeler    232    9

Miller    230    1

Calhoun    229    7

Wilcox    229    20

Dade    228    4

Macon    217    10

Jasper    201    4

Lincoln    201    7

Long    198    3

Heard    180    5

Marion    178    6

Taylor    174    8

Twiggs    173    7

Crawford    162    4

Talbot    155    5

Warren    124    5

Clay    115    2

Schley    101    2

Baker    73    3

Webster    41    2

Glascock    36    2

Quitman    31    1

Taliaferro    19    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information. 

