Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Sept. 10

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,204 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 76 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/28-9/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/14-8/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.07.

in Georgia, an increase of 76 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/28-9/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/14-8/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.07. There have been 289,123 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,836 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,86.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,458.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,836 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,86.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,458. There have been 26,062 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 217 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 138.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 181.86.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 217 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 138.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 181.86. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 10, there were 1,540 current hospitalizations - a increase of 55 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 25934 550

Gwinnett 25495 366

Cobb 18155 409

DeKalb 17314 333

Hall 8266 133

Chatham 7644 132

Clayton 6761 149

Richmond 6405 143

Muscogee 5678 154

Bibb 5649 146

Cherokee 5338 87

Henry 4649 90

Whitfield 4217 55

Clarke 4205 36

Lowndes 3652 72

Forsyth 3463 38

Columbia 3387 53

Douglas 3308 68

Glynn 3269 84

Dougherty 3049 181

Houston 2829 73

Troup 2674 92

Bartow 2621 76

Floyd 2593 38

Bulloch 2540 23

Paulding 2530 43

Carroll 2472 63

Newton 2417 72

Coweta 2375 34

Barrow 1948 43

Coffee 1893 40

Baldwin 1868 55

Colquitt 1848 31

Rockdale 1729 32

Jackson 1711 27

Fayette 1653 44

Walton 1636 49

Gordon 1632 34

Tift 1612 52

Chattahoochee 1515 2

Laurens 1463 54

Habersham 1423 65

Thomas 1423 58

Ware 1394 49

Polk 1302 17

Spalding 1238 54

Effingham 1224 20

Walker 1215 26

Toombs 1197 30

Camden 1131 7

Decatur 1044 22

Wayne 1030 26

Catoosa 986 16

Liberty 981 19

Bryan 966 9

Appling 948 25

Stephens 914 30

Sumter 893 60

Emanuel 879 26

Lumpkin 795 12

Gilmer 775 9

Harris 754 21

Dawson 745 6

Mitchell 742 45

Murray 737 5

Jefferson 728 20

Tattnall 724 8

Grady 707 19

Burke 706 9

Upson 699 59

Ben Hill 689 18

Jeff Davis 674 14

Lee 662 25

Chattooga 657 7

Putnam 651 21

Oconee 640 21

Franklin 639 11

Washington 634 7

White 629 17

Monroe 618 44

Peach 603 19

Madison 597 8

Butts 596 41

Charlton 590 6

Pickens 563 8

Bacon 547 10

Pierce 544 14

Union 542 16

McDuffie 541 13

Elbert 529 2

Cook 528 12

Worth 517 29

Fannin 516 9

Meriwether 510 11

Crisp 505 17

Jones 496 4

Brooks 492 24

Greene 479 21

Hart 460 11

Morgan 442 2

Early 440 32

Atkinson 423 3

Banks 419 6

Berrien 417 10

Stewart 402 12

Bleckley 400 19

Evans 392 5

Candler 389 16

Johnson 388 18

Haralson 378 8

Hancock 373 40

Telfair 363 15

Dodge 357 9

Jenkins 355 27

Lamar 337 17

Screven 327 9

Randolph 325 27

Terrell 324 31

Clinch 322 5

Brantley 321 8

Seminole 315 8

Wilkinson 307 17

Rabun 305 7

Dooly 300 14

Oglethorpe 295 11

Pike 291 8

Turner 287 21

Lanier 279 5

Pulaski 279 11

McIntosh 269 7

Irwin 250 4

Montgomery 250 4

Towns 244 7

Wilkes 241 3

Echols 238 2

Treutlen 232 6

Wheeler 232 9

Miller 230 1

Calhoun 229 7

Wilcox 229 20

Dade 228 4

Macon 217 10

Jasper 201 4

Lincoln 201 7

Long 198 3

Heard 180 5

Marion 178 6

Taylor 174 8

Twiggs 173 7

Crawford 162 4

Talbot 155 5

Warren 124 5

Clay 115 2

Schley 101 2

Baker 73 3

Webster 41 2

Glascock 36 2

Quitman 31 1

Taliaferro 19 0

