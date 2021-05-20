x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 20, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,869 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/7-5/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/23-5/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.29
  • There have been 892,151 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 649 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 562 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 849.
  • There have been 62,994 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 117 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.64
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 20, there were 826 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 33 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    1,924    66

Atkinson    789    20

Bacon    1,287    28

Baker    164    9

Baldwin    3,867    115

Banks    1,654    35

Barrow    8,860    135

Bartow    11,312    211

Ben Hill    1,495    61

Berrien    1,069    32

Bibb    13,419    407

Bleckley    804    34

Brantley    949    32

Brooks    949    36

Bryan    2,778    37

Bulloch    5,285    63

Burke    1,799    36

Butts    2,349    79

Calhoun    452    15

Camden    3,247    31

Candler    774    38

Carroll    7,459    132

Catoosa    5,779    64

Charlton    1,204    26

Chatham    20,378    430

Chattahoochee    3,476    13

Chattooga    2,254    63

Cherokee    22,605    306

Clarke    12,866    138

Clay    185    3

Clayton    24,183    467

Clinch    738    25

Cobb    61,365    980

Coffee    4,247    138

Colquitt    3,555    82

Columbia    11,132    162

Cook    1,167    38

Coweta    8,790    207

Crawford    519    17

Crisp    1,449    56

Dade    1,234    13

Dawson    2,754    44

DeKalb    58,498    955

Decatur    2,149    55

Dodge    1,087    56

Dooly    799    32

Dougherty    5,602    283

Douglas    12,147    179

Early    1,019    43

Echols    360    4

Effingham    3,848    66

Elbert    1,533    59

Emanuel    1,752    54

Evans    771    17

Fannin    2,140    61

Fayette    6,756    155

Floyd    10,031    190

Forsyth    18,096    188

Franklin    2,357    42

Fulton    83,122    1,295

Gilmer    2,510    72

Glascock    146    7

Glynn    6,776    156

Gordon    6,522    106

Grady    1,578    47

Greene    1,515    56

Gwinnett    87,183    1,088

Habersham    4,668    153

Hall    25,235    449

Hancock    839    63

Haralson    1,719    35

Harris    2,203    58

Hart    1,714    38

Heard    651    16

Henry    19,474    300

Houston    10,166    198

Irwin    691    18

Jackson    8,574    141

Jasper    684    19

Jeff Davis    1,305    36

Jefferson    1,585    59

Jenkins    729    39

Johnson    790    42

Jones    1,591    52

Lamar    1,361    46

Lanier    504    9

Laurens    3,737    146

Lee    1,608    52

Liberty    3,529    62

Lincoln    518    24

Long    681    11

Lowndes    7,877    144

Lumpkin    2,833    65

Macon    625    27

Madison    2,774    46

Marion    403    17

McDuffie    1,705    42

McIntosh    700    14

Meriwether    1,551    74

Miller    685    9

Mitchell    1,545    75

Monroe    1,886    87

Montgomery    727    21

Morgan    1,207    23

Murray    4,219    81

Muscogee    14,584    411

Newton    7,618    230

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23,837    479

Oconee    3,076    65

Oglethorpe    1,205    28

Paulding    10,927    170

Peach    1,885    53

Pickens    2,570    64

Pierce    1,279    44

Pike    1,078    27

Polk    3,967    82

Pulaski    612    32

Putnam    1,806    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1,563    40

Randolph    470    33

Richmond    20,242    421

Rockdale    6,137    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    820    21

Seminole    749    18

Spalding    4,143    158

Stephens    2,994    81

Stewart    809    25

Sumter    1,826    93

Talbot    393    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1,860    47

Taylor    514    23

Telfair    728    45

Terrell    576    46

Thomas    3,612    114

Tift    3,454    97

Toombs    2,957    98

Towns    1,115    44

Treutlen    630    24

Troup    6,013    188

Turner    606    34

Twiggs    510    39

Union    2,072    70

Unknown    2,339    6

Upson    1,825    108

Walker    6,645    80

Walton    8,133    241

Ware    3,046    153

Warren    384    15

Washington    1,640    64

Wayne    2,770    79

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    460    21

White    2,994    67

Whitfield    14,937    231

Wilcox    477    29

Wilkes    672    21

Wilkinson    737    28

Worth    1,199    61

