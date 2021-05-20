Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 20, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,869 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/7-5/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/23-5/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.29

in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/7-5/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/23-5/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.29 There have been 892,151 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 649 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 562 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 849.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 649 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 562 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 849. There have been 62,994 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 117 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.64

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 117 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.64 The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 20, there were 826 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 33 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1,924 66

Atkinson 789 20

Bacon 1,287 28

Baker 164 9

Baldwin 3,867 115

Banks 1,654 35

Barrow 8,860 135

Bartow 11,312 211

Ben Hill 1,495 61

Berrien 1,069 32

Bibb 13,419 407

Bleckley 804 34

Brantley 949 32

Brooks 949 36

Bryan 2,778 37

Bulloch 5,285 63

Burke 1,799 36

Butts 2,349 79

Calhoun 452 15

Camden 3,247 31

Candler 774 38

Carroll 7,459 132

Catoosa 5,779 64

Charlton 1,204 26

Chatham 20,378 430

Chattahoochee 3,476 13

Chattooga 2,254 63

Cherokee 22,605 306

Clarke 12,866 138

Clay 185 3

Clayton 24,183 467

Clinch 738 25

Cobb 61,365 980

Coffee 4,247 138

Colquitt 3,555 82

Columbia 11,132 162

Cook 1,167 38

Coweta 8,790 207

Crawford 519 17

Crisp 1,449 56

Dade 1,234 13

Dawson 2,754 44

DeKalb 58,498 955

Decatur 2,149 55

Dodge 1,087 56

Dooly 799 32

Dougherty 5,602 283

Douglas 12,147 179

Early 1,019 43

Echols 360 4

Effingham 3,848 66

Elbert 1,533 59

Emanuel 1,752 54

Evans 771 17

Fannin 2,140 61

Fayette 6,756 155

Floyd 10,031 190

Forsyth 18,096 188

Franklin 2,357 42

Fulton 83,122 1,295

Gilmer 2,510 72

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6,776 156

Gordon 6,522 106

Grady 1,578 47

Greene 1,515 56

Gwinnett 87,183 1,088

Habersham 4,668 153

Hall 25,235 449

Hancock 839 63

Haralson 1,719 35

Harris 2,203 58

Hart 1,714 38

Heard 651 16

Henry 19,474 300

Houston 10,166 198

Irwin 691 18

Jackson 8,574 141

Jasper 684 19

Jeff Davis 1,305 36

Jefferson 1,585 59

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 790 42

Jones 1,591 52

Lamar 1,361 46

Lanier 504 9

Laurens 3,737 146

Lee 1,608 52

Liberty 3,529 62

Lincoln 518 24

Long 681 11

Lowndes 7,877 144

Lumpkin 2,833 65

Macon 625 27

Madison 2,774 46

Marion 403 17

McDuffie 1,705 42

McIntosh 700 14

Meriwether 1,551 74

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1,545 75

Monroe 1,886 87

Montgomery 727 21

Morgan 1,207 23

Murray 4,219 81

Muscogee 14,584 411

Newton 7,618 230

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,837 479

Oconee 3,076 65

Oglethorpe 1,205 28

Paulding 10,927 170

Peach 1,885 53

Pickens 2,570 64

Pierce 1,279 44

Pike 1,078 27

Polk 3,967 82

Pulaski 612 32

Putnam 1,806 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1,563 40

Randolph 470 33

Richmond 20,242 421

Rockdale 6,137 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 820 21

Seminole 749 18

Spalding 4,143 158

Stephens 2,994 81

Stewart 809 25

Sumter 1,826 93

Talbot 393 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1,860 47

Taylor 514 23

Telfair 728 45

Terrell 576 46

Thomas 3,612 114

Tift 3,454 97

Toombs 2,957 98

Towns 1,115 44

Treutlen 630 24

Troup 6,013 188

Turner 606 34

Twiggs 510 39

Union 2,072 70

Unknown 2,339 6

Upson 1,825 108

Walker 6,645 80

Walton 8,133 241

Ware 3,046 153

Warren 384 15

Washington 1,640 64

Wayne 2,770 79

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 460 21

White 2,994 67

Whitfield 14,937 231

Wilcox 477 29

Wilkes 672 21

Wilkinson 737 28