Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for May 20, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,869 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/7-5/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/23-5/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.29
- There have been 892,151 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 649 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 562 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 849.
- There have been 62,994 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 117 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.64
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 20, there were 826 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 33 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1,924 66
Atkinson 789 20
Bacon 1,287 28
Baker 164 9
Baldwin 3,867 115
Banks 1,654 35
Barrow 8,860 135
Bartow 11,312 211
Ben Hill 1,495 61
Berrien 1,069 32
Bibb 13,419 407
Bleckley 804 34
Brantley 949 32
Brooks 949 36
Bryan 2,778 37
Bulloch 5,285 63
Burke 1,799 36
Butts 2,349 79
Calhoun 452 15
Camden 3,247 31
Candler 774 38
Carroll 7,459 132
Catoosa 5,779 64
Charlton 1,204 26
Chatham 20,378 430
Chattahoochee 3,476 13
Chattooga 2,254 63
Cherokee 22,605 306
Clarke 12,866 138
Clay 185 3
Clayton 24,183 467
Clinch 738 25
Cobb 61,365 980
Coffee 4,247 138
Colquitt 3,555 82
Columbia 11,132 162
Cook 1,167 38
Coweta 8,790 207
Crawford 519 17
Crisp 1,449 56
Dade 1,234 13
Dawson 2,754 44
DeKalb 58,498 955
Decatur 2,149 55
Dodge 1,087 56
Dooly 799 32
Dougherty 5,602 283
Douglas 12,147 179
Early 1,019 43
Echols 360 4
Effingham 3,848 66
Elbert 1,533 59
Emanuel 1,752 54
Evans 771 17
Fannin 2,140 61
Fayette 6,756 155
Floyd 10,031 190
Forsyth 18,096 188
Franklin 2,357 42
Fulton 83,122 1,295
Gilmer 2,510 72
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6,776 156
Gordon 6,522 106
Grady 1,578 47
Greene 1,515 56
Gwinnett 87,183 1,088
Habersham 4,668 153
Hall 25,235 449
Hancock 839 63
Haralson 1,719 35
Harris 2,203 58
Hart 1,714 38
Heard 651 16
Henry 19,474 300
Houston 10,166 198
Irwin 691 18
Jackson 8,574 141
Jasper 684 19
Jeff Davis 1,305 36
Jefferson 1,585 59
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 790 42
Jones 1,591 52
Lamar 1,361 46
Lanier 504 9
Laurens 3,737 146
Lee 1,608 52
Liberty 3,529 62
Lincoln 518 24
Long 681 11
Lowndes 7,877 144
Lumpkin 2,833 65
Macon 625 27
Madison 2,774 46
Marion 403 17
McDuffie 1,705 42
McIntosh 700 14
Meriwether 1,551 74
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1,545 75
Monroe 1,886 87
Montgomery 727 21
Morgan 1,207 23
Murray 4,219 81
Muscogee 14,584 411
Newton 7,618 230
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23,837 479
Oconee 3,076 65
Oglethorpe 1,205 28
Paulding 10,927 170
Peach 1,885 53
Pickens 2,570 64
Pierce 1,279 44
Pike 1,078 27
Polk 3,967 82
Pulaski 612 32
Putnam 1,806 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1,563 40
Randolph 470 33
Richmond 20,242 421
Rockdale 6,137 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 820 21
Seminole 749 18
Spalding 4,143 158
Stephens 2,994 81
Stewart 809 25
Sumter 1,826 93
Talbot 393 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1,860 47
Taylor 514 23
Telfair 728 45
Terrell 576 46
Thomas 3,612 114
Tift 3,454 97
Toombs 2,957 98
Towns 1,115 44
Treutlen 630 24
Troup 6,013 188
Turner 606 34
Twiggs 510 39
Union 2,072 70
Unknown 2,339 6
Upson 1,825 108
Walker 6,645 80
Walton 8,133 241
Ware 3,046 153
Warren 384 15
Washington 1,640 64
Wayne 2,770 79
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 460 21
White 2,994 67
Whitfield 14,937 231
Wilcox 477 29
Wilkes 672 21
Wilkinson 737 28
Worth 1,199 61