Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 15

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 4:50 p.m., there have been 28,781 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 97 deaths since yesterday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.
  • There have been 1,896,497 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,844 since yesterday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7,510.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 21,292.
  • There have been 105,919 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 240 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 309.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 381.50.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 15, there were 2,563 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 124 hospitalizations since yesterday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3507    104

Atkinson    1500    34

Bacon    2522    57

Baker    311    13

Baldwin    7256    183

Banks    3302    72

Barrow    19323    224

Bartow    21222    371

Ben Hill    2156    72

Berrien    1992    52

Bibb    28540    639

Bleckley    1450    41

Brantley    2458    82

Brooks    1854    60

Bryan    6702    67

Bulloch    10507    104

Burke    2941    55

Butts    4668    128

Calhoun    971    21

Camden    8422    90

Candler    1306    51

Carroll    14272    171

Catoosa    12184    117

Charlton    2158    44

Chatham    52210    731

Chattahoochee    5897    16

Chattooga    5201    108

Cherokee    44767    518

Clarke    25891    195

Clay    354    4

Clayton    56853    806

Clinch    1378    35

Cobb    132489    1501

Coffee    8290    199

Colquitt    7821    147

Columbia    19935    284

Cook    2044    54

Coweta    20622    397

Crawford    1177    42

Crisp    2533    68

Dade    2466    25

Dawson    6057    91

DeKalb    125111    1384

Decatur    4847    85

Dodge    2097    66

Dooly    1516    39

Dougherty    13953    419

Douglas    27881    294

Early    2075    54

Echols    462    5

Effingham    10131    157

Elbert    2624    80

Emanuel    3384    78

Evans    1482    38

Fannin    4111    111

Fayette    16439    257

Floyd    22688    370

Forsyth    42652    327

Franklin    4337    73

Fulton    180749    1878

Gilmer    4603    132

Glascock    266    8

Glynn    17842    336

Gordon    11636    213

Grady    3625    77

Greene    3110    68

Gwinnett    171665    1625

Habersham    8306    218

Hall    46113    717

Hancock    1356    80

Haralson    3418    54

Harris    5081    91

Hart    3135    53

Heard    1461    28

Henry    44900    575

Houston    22850    310

Irwin    1024    22

Jackson    18357    245

Jasper    1642    36

Jeff Davis    2295    45

Jefferson    2216    75

Jenkins    1069    43

Johnson    1455    55

Jones    3690    95

Lamar    3262    92

Lanier    1080    12

Laurens    8526    227

Lee    3793    85

Liberty    10715    103

Lincoln    850    29

Long    2203    23

Lowndes    14926    252

Lumpkin    6456    100

Macon    1184    41

Madison    5916    77

Marion    950    37

McDuffie    2955    72

McIntosh    1925    31

Meriwether    3213    109

Miller    1270    18

Mitchell    3064    96

Monroe    3848    124

Montgomery    1430    45

Morgan    2861    44

Murray    9002    157

Muscogee    31615    638

Newton    17814    369

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62519    893

Oconee    6815    85

Oglethorpe    2359    47

Paulding    25611    293

Peach    3636    99

Pickens    5047    115

Pierce    2754    97

Pike    2707    61

Polk    9149    152

Pulaski    1211    42

Putnam    3600    92

Quitman    228    3

Rabun    2754    73

Randolph    842    42

Richmond    35581    652

Rockdale    14762    273

Schley    518    8

Screven    1805    36

Seminole    1616    24

Spalding    10325    323

Stephens    5829    121

Stewart    1729    31

Sumter    3868    141

Talbot    934    30

Taliaferro    182    3

Tattnall    3378    79

Taylor    1129    38

Telfair    1228    57

Terrell    1182    58

Thomas    8733    170

Tift    6229    158

Toombs    5327    159

Towns    1994    75

Treutlen    1118    46

Troup    11986    298

Turner    1086    44

Twiggs    1029    53

Union    4204    127

Unknown    8793    15

Upson    4099    156

Walker    13203    165

Walton    15737    361

Ware    5871    210

Warren    650    22

Washington    3182    80

Wayne    5620    172

Webster    251    7

Wheeler    917    34

White    6184    132

Whitfield    27072    364

Wilcox    819    32

Wilkes    1113    32

Wilkinson    1634    46

Worth    2327    85

    

Georgia continues to see high number of deaths as state comes off latest COVID-19 surge