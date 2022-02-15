COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 15

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

As of 4:50 p.m., there have been 28,781 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 97 deaths since yesterday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.

There have been 1,896,497 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,844 since yesterday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7,510.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 21,292.

There have been 105,919 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 240 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 309.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 381.50.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 15, there were 2,563 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 124 hospitalizations since yesterday.

In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3507 104

Atkinson 1500 34

Bacon 2522 57

Baker 311 13

Baldwin 7256 183

Banks 3302 72

Barrow 19323 224

Bartow 21222 371

Ben Hill 2156 72

Berrien 1992 52

Bibb 28540 639

Bleckley 1450 41

Brantley 2458 82

Brooks 1854 60

Bryan 6702 67

Bulloch 10507 104

Burke 2941 55

Butts 4668 128

Calhoun 971 21

Camden 8422 90

Candler 1306 51

Carroll 14272 171

Catoosa 12184 117

Charlton 2158 44

Chatham 52210 731

Chattahoochee 5897 16

Chattooga 5201 108

Cherokee 44767 518

Clarke 25891 195

Clay 354 4

Clayton 56853 806

Clinch 1378 35

Cobb 132489 1501

Coffee 8290 199

Colquitt 7821 147

Columbia 19935 284

Cook 2044 54

Coweta 20622 397

Crawford 1177 42

Crisp 2533 68

Dade 2466 25

Dawson 6057 91

DeKalb 125111 1384

Decatur 4847 85

Dodge 2097 66

Dooly 1516 39

Dougherty 13953 419

Douglas 27881 294

Early 2075 54

Echols 462 5

Effingham 10131 157

Elbert 2624 80

Emanuel 3384 78

Evans 1482 38

Fannin 4111 111

Fayette 16439 257

Floyd 22688 370

Forsyth 42652 327

Franklin 4337 73

Fulton 180749 1878

Gilmer 4603 132

Glascock 266 8

Glynn 17842 336

Gordon 11636 213

Grady 3625 77

Greene 3110 68

Gwinnett 171665 1625

Habersham 8306 218

Hall 46113 717

Hancock 1356 80

Haralson 3418 54

Harris 5081 91

Hart 3135 53

Heard 1461 28

Henry 44900 575

Houston 22850 310

Irwin 1024 22

Jackson 18357 245

Jasper 1642 36

Jeff Davis 2295 45

Jefferson 2216 75

Jenkins 1069 43

Johnson 1455 55

Jones 3690 95

Lamar 3262 92

Lanier 1080 12

Laurens 8526 227

Lee 3793 85

Liberty 10715 103

Lincoln 850 29

Long 2203 23

Lowndes 14926 252

Lumpkin 6456 100

Macon 1184 41

Madison 5916 77

Marion 950 37

McDuffie 2955 72

McIntosh 1925 31

Meriwether 3213 109

Miller 1270 18

Mitchell 3064 96

Monroe 3848 124

Montgomery 1430 45

Morgan 2861 44

Murray 9002 157

Muscogee 31615 638

Newton 17814 369

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62519 893

Oconee 6815 85

Oglethorpe 2359 47

Paulding 25611 293

Peach 3636 99

Pickens 5047 115

Pierce 2754 97

Pike 2707 61

Polk 9149 152

Pulaski 1211 42

Putnam 3600 92

Quitman 228 3

Rabun 2754 73

Randolph 842 42

Richmond 35581 652

Rockdale 14762 273

Schley 518 8

Screven 1805 36

Seminole 1616 24

Spalding 10325 323

Stephens 5829 121

Stewart 1729 31

Sumter 3868 141

Talbot 934 30

Taliaferro 182 3

Tattnall 3378 79

Taylor 1129 38

Telfair 1228 57

Terrell 1182 58

Thomas 8733 170

Tift 6229 158

Toombs 5327 159

Towns 1994 75

Treutlen 1118 46

Troup 11986 298

Turner 1086 44

Twiggs 1029 53

Union 4204 127

Unknown 8793 15

Upson 4099 156

Walker 13203 165

Walton 15737 361

Ware 5871 210

Warren 650 22

Washington 3182 80

Wayne 5620 172

Webster 251 7

Wheeler 917 34

White 6184 132

Whitfield 27072 364

Wilcox 819 32

Wilkes 1113 32

Wilkinson 1634 46