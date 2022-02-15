COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 15

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 4:50 p.m., there have been 28,781 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 97 deaths since yesterday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.
- There have been 1,896,497 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,844 since yesterday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7,510.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 21,292.
- There have been 105,919 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 240 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 309.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 381.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 15, there were 2,563 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 124 hospitalizations since yesterday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3507 104
Atkinson 1500 34
Bacon 2522 57
Baker 311 13
Baldwin 7256 183
Banks 3302 72
Barrow 19323 224
Bartow 21222 371
Ben Hill 2156 72
Berrien 1992 52
Bibb 28540 639
Bleckley 1450 41
Brantley 2458 82
Brooks 1854 60
Bryan 6702 67
Bulloch 10507 104
Burke 2941 55
Butts 4668 128
Calhoun 971 21
Camden 8422 90
Candler 1306 51
Carroll 14272 171
Catoosa 12184 117
Charlton 2158 44
Chatham 52210 731
Chattahoochee 5897 16
Chattooga 5201 108
Cherokee 44767 518
Clarke 25891 195
Clay 354 4
Clayton 56853 806
Clinch 1378 35
Cobb 132489 1501
Coffee 8290 199
Colquitt 7821 147
Columbia 19935 284
Cook 2044 54
Coweta 20622 397
Crawford 1177 42
Crisp 2533 68
Dade 2466 25
Dawson 6057 91
DeKalb 125111 1384
Decatur 4847 85
Dodge 2097 66
Dooly 1516 39
Dougherty 13953 419
Douglas 27881 294
Early 2075 54
Echols 462 5
Effingham 10131 157
Elbert 2624 80
Emanuel 3384 78
Evans 1482 38
Fannin 4111 111
Fayette 16439 257
Floyd 22688 370
Forsyth 42652 327
Franklin 4337 73
Fulton 180749 1878
Gilmer 4603 132
Glascock 266 8
Glynn 17842 336
Gordon 11636 213
Grady 3625 77
Greene 3110 68
Gwinnett 171665 1625
Habersham 8306 218
Hall 46113 717
Hancock 1356 80
Haralson 3418 54
Harris 5081 91
Hart 3135 53
Heard 1461 28
Henry 44900 575
Houston 22850 310
Irwin 1024 22
Jackson 18357 245
Jasper 1642 36
Jeff Davis 2295 45
Jefferson 2216 75
Jenkins 1069 43
Johnson 1455 55
Jones 3690 95
Lamar 3262 92
Lanier 1080 12
Laurens 8526 227
Lee 3793 85
Liberty 10715 103
Lincoln 850 29
Long 2203 23
Lowndes 14926 252
Lumpkin 6456 100
Macon 1184 41
Madison 5916 77
Marion 950 37
McDuffie 2955 72
McIntosh 1925 31
Meriwether 3213 109
Miller 1270 18
Mitchell 3064 96
Monroe 3848 124
Montgomery 1430 45
Morgan 2861 44
Murray 9002 157
Muscogee 31615 638
Newton 17814 369
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62519 893
Oconee 6815 85
Oglethorpe 2359 47
Paulding 25611 293
Peach 3636 99
Pickens 5047 115
Pierce 2754 97
Pike 2707 61
Polk 9149 152
Pulaski 1211 42
Putnam 3600 92
Quitman 228 3
Rabun 2754 73
Randolph 842 42
Richmond 35581 652
Rockdale 14762 273
Schley 518 8
Screven 1805 36
Seminole 1616 24
Spalding 10325 323
Stephens 5829 121
Stewart 1729 31
Sumter 3868 141
Talbot 934 30
Taliaferro 182 3
Tattnall 3378 79
Taylor 1129 38
Telfair 1228 57
Terrell 1182 58
Thomas 8733 170
Tift 6229 158
Toombs 5327 159
Towns 1994 75
Treutlen 1118 46
Troup 11986 298
Turner 1086 44
Twiggs 1029 53
Union 4204 127
Unknown 8793 15
Upson 4099 156
Walker 13203 165
Walton 15737 361
Ware 5871 210
Warren 650 22
Washington 3182 80
Wayne 5620 172
Webster 251 7
Wheeler 917 34
White 6184 132
Whitfield 27072 364
Wilcox 819 32
Wilkes 1113 32
Wilkinson 1634 46
Worth 2327 85