COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 16

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 28,889 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 108 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.5.

in Georgia, an increase of 108 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.5. There have been 1,898,410 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,913 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 6,424.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 19,673.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,913 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 6,424.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 19,673. There have been 106,140 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 221 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 279.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 386.71.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 221 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 279.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 386.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 16, there were 2,443 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 120 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

– a decrease of 120 hospitalizations since Tuesday. In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,510 104

Atkinson 1,504 34

Bacon 2,523 57

Baker 312 13

Baldwin 7,262 184

Banks 3,302 72

Barrow 19,347 226

Bartow 21,277 373

Ben Hill 2,156 72

Berrien 1,993 52

Bibb 28,563 641

Bleckley 1,450 41

Brantley 2,463 82

Brooks 1,859 60

Bryan 6,718 67

Bulloch 10,515 104

Burke 2,942 55

Butts 4,669 129

Calhoun 972 21

Camden 8,433 90

Candler 1,309 51

Carroll 14,281 172

Catoosa 12,208 117

Charlton 2,162 45

Chatham 52,282 734

Chattahoochee 5,899 16

Chattooga 5,208 108

Cherokee 44,794 520

Clarke 25,912 196

Clay 354 4

Clayton 56,908 809

Clinch 1,379 35

Cobb 132,622 1,510

Coffee 8,310 200

Colquitt 7,836 148

Columbia 19,989 284

Cook 2,046 54

Coweta 20,633 399

Crawford 1,178 42

Crisp 2,534 68

Dade 2,468 25

Dawson 6,062 91

DeKalb 125,251 1,387

Decatur 4,858 85

Dodge 2,099 66

Dooly 1,516 39

Dougherty 13,970 419

Douglas 27,900 296

Early 2,075 54

Echols 462 5

Effingham 10,145 158

Elbert 2,626 80

Emanuel 3,388 78

Evans 1,483 39

Fannin 4,116 112

Fayette 16,468 257

Floyd 22,743 374

Forsyth 42,753 327

Franklin 4,343 73

Fulton 180,916 1,883

Gilmer 4,605 132

Glascock 266 8

Glynn 17,863 338

Gordon 11,661 214

Grady 3,629 77

Greene 3,114 68

Gwinnett 171,812 1,629

Habersham 8,317 218

Hall 46,162 720

Hancock 1,357 80

Haralson 3,419 54

Harris 5,087 91

Hart 3,137 53

Heard 1,462 28

Henry 44,930 578

Houston 22,863 311

Irwin 1,024 22

Jackson 18,368 245

Jasper 1,642 36

Jeff Davis 2,297 45

Jefferson 2,215 75

Jenkins 1,069 44

Johnson 1,456 55

Jones 3,692 95

Lamar 3,265 92

Lanier 1,083 12

Laurens 8,532 227

Lee 3,798 86

Liberty 10,730 103

Lincoln 850 29

Long 2,205 23

Lowndes 14,971 253

Lumpkin 6,464 101

Macon 1,185 41

Madison 5,919 77

Marion 951 37

McDuffie 2,958 73

McIntosh 1,930 31

Meriwether 3,216 110

Miller 1,272 18

Mitchell 3,067 96

Monroe 3,853 124

Montgomery 1,430 45

Morgan 2,868 46

Murray 9,008 158

Muscogee 31,624 639

Newton 17,828 369

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,551 896

Oconee 6,833 86

Oglethorpe 2,360 47

Paulding 25,640 294

Peach 3,636 99

Pickens 5,049 115

Pierce 2,755 97

Pike 2,707 61

Polk 9,169 152

Pulaski 1,212 43

Putnam 3,603 92

Quitman 228 3

Rabun 2,756 73

Randolph 844 42

Richmond 35,618 656

Rockdale 14,773 273

Schley 519 8

Screven 1,806 36

Seminole 1,618 24

Spalding 10,334 324

Stephens 5,833 122

Stewart 1,739 31

Sumter 3,873 143

Talbot 934 30

Taliaferro 182 3

Tattnall 3,381 80

Taylor 1,132 38

Telfair 1,230 57

Terrell 1,183 58

Thomas 8,744 171

Tift 6,234 159

Toombs 5,336 159

Towns 1,994 75

Treutlen 1,118 46

Troup 11,991 299

Turner 1,095 44

Twiggs 1,030 53

Union 4,206 128

Unknown 8,692 17

Upson 4,101 160

Walker 13,232 170

Walton 15,750 363

Ware 5,879 212

Warren 650 22

Washington 3,189 80

Wayne 5,622 173

Webster 251 7

Wheeler 920 34

White 6,185 132

Whitfield 27,082 364

Wilcox 821 32

Wilkes 1,114 32

Wilkinson 1,639 46