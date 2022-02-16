COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 16

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 28,889 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 108 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.5.
- There have been 1,898,410 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,913 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 6,424.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 19,673.
- There have been 106,140 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 221 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 279.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 386.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 16, there were 2,443 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 120 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,510 104
Atkinson 1,504 34
Bacon 2,523 57
Baker 312 13
Baldwin 7,262 184
Banks 3,302 72
Barrow 19,347 226
Bartow 21,277 373
Ben Hill 2,156 72
Berrien 1,993 52
Bibb 28,563 641
Bleckley 1,450 41
Brantley 2,463 82
Brooks 1,859 60
Bryan 6,718 67
Bulloch 10,515 104
Burke 2,942 55
Butts 4,669 129
Calhoun 972 21
Camden 8,433 90
Candler 1,309 51
Carroll 14,281 172
Catoosa 12,208 117
Charlton 2,162 45
Chatham 52,282 734
Chattahoochee 5,899 16
Chattooga 5,208 108
Cherokee 44,794 520
Clarke 25,912 196
Clay 354 4
Clayton 56,908 809
Clinch 1,379 35
Cobb 132,622 1,510
Coffee 8,310 200
Colquitt 7,836 148
Columbia 19,989 284
Cook 2,046 54
Coweta 20,633 399
Crawford 1,178 42
Crisp 2,534 68
Dade 2,468 25
Dawson 6,062 91
DeKalb 125,251 1,387
Decatur 4,858 85
Dodge 2,099 66
Dooly 1,516 39
Dougherty 13,970 419
Douglas 27,900 296
Early 2,075 54
Echols 462 5
Effingham 10,145 158
Elbert 2,626 80
Emanuel 3,388 78
Evans 1,483 39
Fannin 4,116 112
Fayette 16,468 257
Floyd 22,743 374
Forsyth 42,753 327
Franklin 4,343 73
Fulton 180,916 1,883
Gilmer 4,605 132
Glascock 266 8
Glynn 17,863 338
Gordon 11,661 214
Grady 3,629 77
Greene 3,114 68
Gwinnett 171,812 1,629
Habersham 8,317 218
Hall 46,162 720
Hancock 1,357 80
Haralson 3,419 54
Harris 5,087 91
Hart 3,137 53
Heard 1,462 28
Henry 44,930 578
Houston 22,863 311
Irwin 1,024 22
Jackson 18,368 245
Jasper 1,642 36
Jeff Davis 2,297 45
Jefferson 2,215 75
Jenkins 1,069 44
Johnson 1,456 55
Jones 3,692 95
Lamar 3,265 92
Lanier 1,083 12
Laurens 8,532 227
Lee 3,798 86
Liberty 10,730 103
Lincoln 850 29
Long 2,205 23
Lowndes 14,971 253
Lumpkin 6,464 101
Macon 1,185 41
Madison 5,919 77
Marion 951 37
McDuffie 2,958 73
McIntosh 1,930 31
Meriwether 3,216 110
Miller 1,272 18
Mitchell 3,067 96
Monroe 3,853 124
Montgomery 1,430 45
Morgan 2,868 46
Murray 9,008 158
Muscogee 31,624 639
Newton 17,828 369
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,551 896
Oconee 6,833 86
Oglethorpe 2,360 47
Paulding 25,640 294
Peach 3,636 99
Pickens 5,049 115
Pierce 2,755 97
Pike 2,707 61
Polk 9,169 152
Pulaski 1,212 43
Putnam 3,603 92
Quitman 228 3
Rabun 2,756 73
Randolph 844 42
Richmond 35,618 656
Rockdale 14,773 273
Schley 519 8
Screven 1,806 36
Seminole 1,618 24
Spalding 10,334 324
Stephens 5,833 122
Stewart 1,739 31
Sumter 3,873 143
Talbot 934 30
Taliaferro 182 3
Tattnall 3,381 80
Taylor 1,132 38
Telfair 1,230 57
Terrell 1,183 58
Thomas 8,744 171
Tift 6,234 159
Toombs 5,336 159
Towns 1,994 75
Treutlen 1,118 46
Troup 11,991 299
Turner 1,095 44
Twiggs 1,030 53
Union 4,206 128
Unknown 8,692 17
Upson 4,101 160
Walker 13,232 170
Walton 15,750 363
Ware 5,879 212
Warren 650 22
Washington 3,189 80
Wayne 5,622 173
Webster 251 7
Wheeler 920 34
White 6,185 132
Whitfield 27,082 364
Wilcox 821 32
Wilkes 1,114 32
Wilkinson 1,639 46
Worth 2,327 85