Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 16

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 28,889 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 108 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.5.
  • There have been 1,898,410 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,913 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 6,424.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 19,673.
  • There have been 106,140 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 221 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 279.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 386.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 16, there were 2,443 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 120 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,510    104

Atkinson    1,504    34

Bacon    2,523    57

Baker    312    13

Baldwin    7,262    184

Banks    3,302    72

Barrow    19,347    226

Bartow    21,277    373

Ben Hill    2,156    72

Berrien    1,993    52

Bibb    28,563    641

Bleckley    1,450    41

Brantley    2,463    82

Brooks    1,859    60

Bryan    6,718    67

Bulloch    10,515    104

Burke    2,942    55

Butts    4,669    129

Calhoun    972    21

Camden    8,433    90

Candler    1,309    51

Carroll    14,281    172

Catoosa    12,208    117

Charlton    2,162    45

Chatham    52,282    734

Chattahoochee    5,899    16

Chattooga    5,208    108

Cherokee    44,794    520

Clarke    25,912    196

Clay    354    4

Clayton    56,908    809

Clinch    1,379    35

Cobb    132,622    1,510

Coffee    8,310    200

Colquitt    7,836    148

Columbia    19,989    284

Cook    2,046    54

Coweta    20,633    399

Crawford    1,178    42

Crisp    2,534    68

Dade    2,468    25

Dawson    6,062    91

DeKalb    125,251    1,387

Decatur    4,858    85

Dodge    2,099    66

Dooly    1,516    39

Dougherty    13,970    419

Douglas    27,900    296

Early    2,075    54

Echols    462    5

Effingham    10,145    158

Elbert    2,626    80

Emanuel    3,388    78

Evans    1,483    39

Fannin    4,116    112

Fayette    16,468    257

Floyd    22,743    374

Forsyth    42,753    327

Franklin    4,343    73

Fulton    180,916    1,883

Gilmer    4,605    132

Glascock    266    8

Glynn    17,863    338

Gordon    11,661    214

Grady    3,629    77

Greene    3,114    68

Gwinnett    171,812    1,629

Habersham    8,317    218

Hall    46,162    720

Hancock    1,357    80

Haralson    3,419    54

Harris    5,087    91

Hart    3,137    53

Heard    1,462    28

Henry    44,930    578

Houston    22,863    311

Irwin    1,024    22

Jackson    18,368    245

Jasper    1,642    36

Jeff Davis    2,297    45

Jefferson    2,215    75

Jenkins    1,069    44

Johnson    1,456    55

Jones    3,692    95

Lamar    3,265    92

Lanier    1,083    12

Laurens    8,532    227

Lee    3,798    86

Liberty    10,730    103

Lincoln    850    29

Long    2,205    23

Lowndes    14,971    253

Lumpkin    6,464    101

Macon    1,185    41

Madison    5,919    77

Marion    951    37

McDuffie    2,958    73

McIntosh    1,930    31

Meriwether    3,216    110

Miller    1,272    18

Mitchell    3,067    96

Monroe    3,853    124

Montgomery    1,430    45

Morgan    2,868    46

Murray    9,008    158

Muscogee    31,624    639

Newton    17,828    369

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,551    896

Oconee    6,833    86

Oglethorpe    2,360    47

Paulding    25,640    294

Peach    3,636    99

Pickens    5,049    115

Pierce    2,755    97

Pike    2,707    61

Polk    9,169    152

Pulaski    1,212    43

Putnam    3,603    92

Quitman    228    3

Rabun    2,756    73

Randolph    844    42

Richmond    35,618    656

Rockdale    14,773    273

Schley    519    8

Screven    1,806    36

Seminole    1,618    24

Spalding    10,334    324

Stephens    5,833    122

Stewart    1,739    31

Sumter    3,873    143

Talbot    934    30

Taliaferro    182    3

Tattnall    3,381    80

Taylor    1,132    38

Telfair    1,230    57

Terrell    1,183    58

Thomas    8,744    171

Tift    6,234    159

Toombs    5,336    159

Towns    1,994    75

Treutlen    1,118    46

Troup    11,991    299

Turner    1,095    44

Twiggs    1,030    53

Union    4,206    128

Unknown    8,692    17

Upson    4,101    160

Walker    13,232    170

Walton    15,750    363

Ware    5,879    212

Warren    650    22

Washington    3,189    80

Wayne    5,622    173

Webster    251    7

Wheeler    920    34

White    6,185    132

Whitfield    27,082    364

Wilcox    821    32

Wilkes    1,114    32

Wilkinson    1,639    46

Worth    2,327    85

   

