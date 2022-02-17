COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 17

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 4:50 p.m., there have been 29,018 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 129 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.21.

There have been 1,899,884 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,474 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,474 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 17,961.

There have been 106,313 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 173 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 271.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 354.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 17, there were 2,324 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 119 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3513 104

Atkinson 1515 34

Bacon 2523 57

Baker 313 13

Baldwin 7265 185

Banks 3306 73

Barrow 19351 227

Bartow 21289 373

Ben Hill 2156 72

Berrien 1995 52

Bibb 28598 645

Bleckley 1451 41

Brantley 2466 82

Brooks 1864 60

Bryan 6723 67

Bulloch 10518 104

Burke 2945 56

Butts 4677 130

Calhoun 973 21

Camden 8449 90

Candler 1310 51

Carroll 14291 172

Catoosa 12233 117

Charlton 2167 45

Chatham 52335 736

Chattahoochee 5901 16

Chattooga 5211 108

Cherokee 44815 526

Clarke 25932 199

Clay 354 4

Clayton 56968 814

Clinch 1380 35

Cobb 132710 1515

Coffee 8347 200

Colquitt 7841 152

Columbia 20023 285

Cook 2046 54

Coweta 20646 400

Crawford 1178 42

Crisp 2537 69

Dade 2474 25

Dawson 6068 91

DeKalb 125347 1392

Decatur 4858 86

Dodge 2100 66

Dooly 1518 39

Dougherty 13979 422

Douglas 27917 296

Early 2076 54

Echols 464 5

Effingham 10152 159

Elbert 2627 80

Emanuel 3392 78

Evans 1485 39

Fannin 4118 113

Fayette 16503 257

Floyd 22755 374

Forsyth 42804 329

Franklin 4345 73

Fulton 181036 1890

Gilmer 4608 133

Glascock 266 8

Glynn 17889 338

Gordon 11670 214

Grady 3633 77

Greene 3119 69

Gwinnett 171921 1633

Habersham 8328 219

Hall 46201 725

Hancock 1359 80

Haralson 3420 56

Harris 5092 93

Hart 3138 53

Heard 1462 28

Henry 44962 580

Houston 22881 311

Irwin 1024 22

Jackson 18384 248

Jasper 1647 36

Jeff Davis 2299 45

Jefferson 2217 75

Jenkins 1069 44

Johnson 1456 55

Jones 3694 95

Lamar 3267 92

Lanier 1086 12

Laurens 8536 227

Lee 3804 86

Liberty 10739 103

Lincoln 850 29

Long 2206 23

Lowndes 14995 254

Lumpkin 6468 101

Macon 1186 41

Madison 5922 79

Marion 951 38

McDuffie 2957 73

McIntosh 1933 31

Meriwether 3219 111

Miller 1272 18

Mitchell 3069 96

Monroe 3854 126

Montgomery 1431 45

Morgan 2868 46

Murray 9021 160

Muscogee 31640 645

Newton 17849 370

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62524 903

Oconee 6838 86

Oglethorpe 2362 47

Paulding 25659 295

Peach 3638 99

Pickens 5052 118

Pierce 2755 97

Pike 2709 61

Polk 9177 153

Pulaski 1212 43

Putnam 3604 94

Quitman 228 3

Rabun 2759 73

Randolph 844 42

Richmond 35667 657

Rockdale 14796 274

Schley 519 8

Screven 1806 36

Seminole 1618 24

Spalding 10345 327

Stephens 5838 123

Stewart 1748 31

Sumter 3875 143

Talbot 936 30

Taliaferro 182 3

Tattnall 3384 80

Taylor 1135 38

Telfair 1234 57

Terrell 1184 58

Thomas 8755 175

Tift 6237 159

Toombs 5339 159

Towns 1994 75

Treutlen 1119 46

Troup 11991 301

Turner 1097 44

Twiggs 1030 53

Union 4208 128

Unknown 8649 21

Upson 4108 161

Walker 13256 171

Walton 15760 365

Ware 5887 212

Warren 650 22

Washington 3195 80

Wayne 5627 173

Webster 251 7

Wheeler 921 34

White 6190 132

Whitfield 27095 365

Wilcox 821 32

Wilkes 1114 32

Wilkinson 1640 46