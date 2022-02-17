COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 17

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 4:50 p.m., there have been 29,018 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 129 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.21.
- There have been 1,899,884 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,474 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,474 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 17,961.
- There have been 106,313 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 173 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 271.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 354.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 17, there were 2,324 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 119 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3513 104
Atkinson 1515 34
Bacon 2523 57
Baker 313 13
Baldwin 7265 185
Banks 3306 73
Barrow 19351 227
Bartow 21289 373
Ben Hill 2156 72
Berrien 1995 52
Bibb 28598 645
Bleckley 1451 41
Brantley 2466 82
Brooks 1864 60
Bryan 6723 67
Bulloch 10518 104
Burke 2945 56
Butts 4677 130
Calhoun 973 21
Camden 8449 90
Candler 1310 51
Carroll 14291 172
Catoosa 12233 117
Charlton 2167 45
Chatham 52335 736
Chattahoochee 5901 16
Chattooga 5211 108
Cherokee 44815 526
Clarke 25932 199
Clay 354 4
Clayton 56968 814
Clinch 1380 35
Cobb 132710 1515
Coffee 8347 200
Colquitt 7841 152
Columbia 20023 285
Cook 2046 54
Coweta 20646 400
Crawford 1178 42
Crisp 2537 69
Dade 2474 25
Dawson 6068 91
DeKalb 125347 1392
Decatur 4858 86
Dodge 2100 66
Dooly 1518 39
Dougherty 13979 422
Douglas 27917 296
Early 2076 54
Echols 464 5
Effingham 10152 159
Elbert 2627 80
Emanuel 3392 78
Evans 1485 39
Fannin 4118 113
Fayette 16503 257
Floyd 22755 374
Forsyth 42804 329
Franklin 4345 73
Fulton 181036 1890
Gilmer 4608 133
Glascock 266 8
Glynn 17889 338
Gordon 11670 214
Grady 3633 77
Greene 3119 69
Gwinnett 171921 1633
Habersham 8328 219
Hall 46201 725
Hancock 1359 80
Haralson 3420 56
Harris 5092 93
Hart 3138 53
Heard 1462 28
Henry 44962 580
Houston 22881 311
Irwin 1024 22
Jackson 18384 248
Jasper 1647 36
Jeff Davis 2299 45
Jefferson 2217 75
Jenkins 1069 44
Johnson 1456 55
Jones 3694 95
Lamar 3267 92
Lanier 1086 12
Laurens 8536 227
Lee 3804 86
Liberty 10739 103
Lincoln 850 29
Long 2206 23
Lowndes 14995 254
Lumpkin 6468 101
Macon 1186 41
Madison 5922 79
Marion 951 38
McDuffie 2957 73
McIntosh 1933 31
Meriwether 3219 111
Miller 1272 18
Mitchell 3069 96
Monroe 3854 126
Montgomery 1431 45
Morgan 2868 46
Murray 9021 160
Muscogee 31640 645
Newton 17849 370
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62524 903
Oconee 6838 86
Oglethorpe 2362 47
Paulding 25659 295
Peach 3638 99
Pickens 5052 118
Pierce 2755 97
Pike 2709 61
Polk 9177 153
Pulaski 1212 43
Putnam 3604 94
Quitman 228 3
Rabun 2759 73
Randolph 844 42
Richmond 35667 657
Rockdale 14796 274
Schley 519 8
Screven 1806 36
Seminole 1618 24
Spalding 10345 327
Stephens 5838 123
Stewart 1748 31
Sumter 3875 143
Talbot 936 30
Taliaferro 182 3
Tattnall 3384 80
Taylor 1135 38
Telfair 1234 57
Terrell 1184 58
Thomas 8755 175
Tift 6237 159
Toombs 5339 159
Towns 1994 75
Treutlen 1119 46
Troup 11991 301
Turner 1097 44
Twiggs 1030 53
Union 4208 128
Unknown 8649 21
Upson 4108 161
Walker 13256 171
Walton 15760 365
Ware 5887 212
Warren 650 22
Washington 3195 80
Wayne 5627 173
Webster 251 7
Wheeler 921 34
White 6190 132
Whitfield 27095 365
Wilcox 821 32
Wilkes 1114 32
Wilkinson 1640 46
Worth 2327 85