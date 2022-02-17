x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 17

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 4:50 p.m., there have been 29,018 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 129 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.21.
  • There have been 1,899,884 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,474 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,474 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 17,961.
  • There have been 106,313 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 173 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 271.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 354.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 17, there were 2,324 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 119 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3513    104

Atkinson    1515    34

Bacon    2523    57

Baker    313    13

Baldwin    7265    185

Banks    3306    73

Barrow    19351    227

Bartow    21289    373

Ben Hill    2156    72

Berrien    1995    52

Bibb    28598    645

Bleckley    1451    41

Brantley    2466    82

Brooks    1864    60

Bryan    6723    67

Bulloch    10518    104

Burke    2945    56

Butts    4677    130

Calhoun    973    21

Camden    8449    90

Candler    1310    51

Carroll    14291    172

Catoosa    12233    117

Charlton    2167    45

Chatham    52335    736

Chattahoochee    5901    16

Chattooga    5211    108

Cherokee    44815    526

Clarke    25932    199

Clay    354    4

Clayton    56968    814

Clinch    1380    35

Cobb    132710    1515

Coffee    8347    200

Colquitt    7841    152

Columbia    20023    285

Cook    2046    54

Coweta    20646    400

Crawford    1178    42

Crisp    2537    69

Dade    2474    25

Dawson    6068    91

DeKalb    125347    1392

Decatur    4858    86

Dodge    2100    66

Dooly    1518    39

Dougherty    13979    422

Douglas    27917    296

Early    2076    54

Echols    464    5

Effingham    10152    159

Elbert    2627    80

Emanuel    3392    78

Evans    1485    39

Fannin    4118    113

Fayette    16503    257

Floyd    22755    374

Forsyth    42804    329

Franklin    4345    73

Fulton    181036    1890

Gilmer    4608    133

Glascock    266    8

Glynn    17889    338

Gordon    11670    214

Grady    3633    77

Greene    3119    69

Gwinnett    171921    1633

Habersham    8328    219

Hall    46201    725

Hancock    1359    80

Haralson    3420    56

Harris    5092    93

Hart    3138    53

Heard    1462    28

Henry    44962    580

Houston    22881    311

Irwin    1024    22

Jackson    18384    248

Jasper    1647    36

Jeff Davis    2299    45

Jefferson    2217    75

Jenkins    1069    44

Johnson    1456    55

Jones    3694    95

Lamar    3267    92

Lanier    1086    12

Laurens    8536    227

Lee    3804    86

Liberty    10739    103

Lincoln    850    29

Long    2206    23

Lowndes    14995    254

Lumpkin    6468    101

Macon    1186    41

Madison    5922    79

Marion    951    38

McDuffie    2957    73

McIntosh    1933    31

Meriwether    3219    111

Miller    1272    18

Mitchell    3069    96

Monroe    3854    126

Montgomery    1431    45

Morgan    2868    46

Murray    9021    160

Muscogee    31640    645

Newton    17849    370

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62524    903

Oconee    6838    86

Oglethorpe    2362    47

Paulding    25659    295

Peach    3638    99

Pickens    5052    118

Pierce    2755    97

Pike    2709    61

Polk    9177    153

Pulaski    1212    43

Putnam    3604    94

Quitman    228    3

Rabun    2759    73

Randolph    844    42

Richmond    35667    657

Rockdale    14796    274

Schley    519    8

Screven    1806    36

Seminole    1618    24

Spalding    10345    327

Stephens    5838    123

Stewart    1748    31

Sumter    3875    143

Talbot    936    30

Taliaferro    182    3

Tattnall    3384    80

Taylor    1135    38

Telfair    1234    57

Terrell    1184    58

Thomas    8755    175

Tift    6237    159

Toombs    5339    159

Towns    1994    75

Treutlen    1119    46

Troup    11991    301

Turner    1097    44

Twiggs    1030    53

Union    4208    128

Unknown    8649    21

Upson    4108    161

Walker    13256    171

Walton    15760    365

Ware    5887    212

Warren    650    22

Washington    3195    80

Wayne    5627    173

Webster    251    7

Wheeler    921    34

White    6190    132

Whitfield    27095    365

Wilcox    821    32

Wilkes    1114    32

Wilkinson    1640    46

Worth    2327    85

