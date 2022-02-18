COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 18

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

Since Thursday's last report, Georgia suffered another 133 confirmed deaths to COVID-19. The Peach State is averaging around 130 deaths per day, a staggering 165% increase in the last month. As deaths are considered a lagging indicator in daily COVID-19 data, following the end of the omicron variant surge peak, the average number of COVID-19 cases within Georgia is still continuing to fall.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,151 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 133 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 69.57.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 18, there were 2,209 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 115 hospitalizations since Thursday.

– a decrease of 115 hospitalizations since Thursday. In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,514 104

Atkinson 1,517 34

Bacon 2,526 58

Baker 313 13

Baldwin 7,266 185

Banks 3,311 73

Barrow 19,362 228

Bartow 21,306 373

Ben Hill 2,157 72

Berrien 1,998 52

Bibb 28,613 647

Bleckley 1,452 42

Brantley 2,468 84

Brooks 1,867 60

Bryan 6,729 67

Bulloch 10,524 104

Burke 2,945 56

Butts 4,682 131

Calhoun 974 21

Camden 8,456 90

Candler 1,310 51

Carroll 14,314 172

Catoosa 12,247 118

Charlton 2,172 45

Chatham 52,391 738

Chattahoochee 5,901 16

Chattooga 5,214 108

Cherokee 44,844 528

Clarke 25,948 199

Clay 354 4

Clayton 57,045 819

Clinch 1,380 35

Cobb 132,875 1,520

Coffee 8,359 201

Colquitt 7,847 152

Columbia 20,064 286

Cook 2,046 54

Coweta 20,693 405

Crawford 1,180 42

Crisp 2,538 69

Dade 2,477 25

Dawson 6,073 91

DeKalb 125,629 1,398

Decatur 4,866 86

Dodge 2,100 67

Dooly 1,519 39

Dougherty 13,985 422

Douglas 27,937 297

Early 2,077 54

Echols 464 5

Effingham 10,159 161

Elbert 2,628 80

Emanuel 3,391 78

Evans 1,486 39

Fannin 4,121 113

Fayette 16,564 257

Floyd 22,762 384

Forsyth 42,845 335

Franklin 4,344 73

Fulton 181,304 1,898

Gilmer 4,609 135

Glascock 267 8

Glynn 17,911 339

Gordon 11,687 214

Grady 3,638 78

Greene 3,124 69

Gwinnett 172,152 1,643

Habersham 8,335 221

Hall 46,237 729

Hancock 1,360 80

Haralson 3,424 56

Harris 5,097 93

Hart 3,140 53

Heard 1,464 29

Henry 45,101 582

Houston 22,895 311

Irwin 1,024 22

Jackson 18,401 252

Jasper 1,647 36

Jeff Davis 2,299 45

Jefferson 2,217 76

Jenkins 1,070 45

Johnson 1,458 56

Jones 3,695 95

Lamar 3,270 94

Lanier 1,086 12

Laurens 8,543 228

Lee 3,808 86

Liberty 10,744 103

Lincoln 852 29

Long 2,207 23

Lowndes 15,021 254

Lumpkin 6,474 104

Macon 1,186 41

Madison 5,928 79

Marion 951 38

McDuffie 2,959 75

McIntosh 1,935 31

Meriwether 3,227 111

Miller 1,274 18

Mitchell 3,069 96

Monroe 3,855 127

Montgomery 1,433 45

Morgan 2,870 46

Murray 9,026 160

Muscogee 31,664 646

Newton 17,868 372

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,596 909

Oconee 6,845 86

Oglethorpe 2,362 47

Paulding 25,680 296

Peach 3,641 99

Pickens 5,060 121

Pierce 2,759 98

Pike 2,715 61

Polk 9,180 156

Pulaski 1,212 43

Putnam 3,605 94

Quitman 227 3

Rabun 2,763 73

Randolph 847 42

Richmond 35,732 659

Rockdale 14,813 275

Schley 519 8

Screven 1,805 36

Seminole 1,618 24

Spalding 10,351 328

Stephens 5,850 123

Stewart 1,751 31

Sumter 3,876 143

Talbot 938 30

Taliaferro 182 3

Tattnall 3,388 80

Taylor 1,136 38

Telfair 1,236 57

Terrell 1,185 58

Thomas 8,758 175

Tift 6,241 159

Toombs 5,340 160

Towns 1,998 75

Treutlen 1,119 46

Troup 11,998 303

Turner 1,097 44

Twiggs 1,030 53

Union 4,212 128

Unknown 8,676 20

Upson 4,110 162

Walker 13,266 171

Walton 15,779 366

Ware 5,896 212

Warren 650 22

Washington 3,198 80

Wayne 5,626 175

Webster 251 7

Wheeler 925 34

White 6,196 133

Whitfield 27,135 367

Wilcox 821 32

Wilkes 1,113 32

Wilkinson 1,640 46