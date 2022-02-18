x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 18

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

Credit: Georgia Department of Health

Since Thursday's last report, Georgia suffered another 133 confirmed deaths to COVID-19. The Peach State is averaging around 130 deaths per day, a staggering 165% increase in the last month. As deaths are considered a lagging indicator in daily COVID-19 data, following the end of the omicron variant surge peak, the average number of COVID-19 cases within Georgia is still continuing to fall.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,151 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 133 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 69.57.
  • There have been 1,902,211 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,327 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,265.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 17,998.
  • There have been 106,467 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 154 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 245.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 355.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 18, there were 2,209 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 115 hospitalizations since Thursday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,514    104

Atkinson    1,517    34

Bacon    2,526    58

Baker    313    13

Baldwin    7,266    185

Banks    3,311    73

Barrow    19,362    228

Bartow    21,306    373

Ben Hill    2,157    72

Berrien    1,998    52

Bibb    28,613    647

Bleckley    1,452    42

Brantley    2,468    84

Brooks    1,867    60

Bryan    6,729    67

Bulloch    10,524    104

Burke    2,945    56

Butts    4,682    131

Calhoun    974    21

Camden    8,456    90

Candler    1,310    51

Carroll    14,314    172

Catoosa    12,247    118

Charlton    2,172    45

Chatham    52,391    738

Chattahoochee    5,901    16

Chattooga    5,214    108

Cherokee    44,844    528

Clarke    25,948    199

Clay    354    4

Clayton    57,045    819

Clinch    1,380    35

Cobb    132,875    1,520

Coffee    8,359    201

Colquitt    7,847    152

Columbia    20,064    286

Cook    2,046    54

Coweta    20,693    405

Crawford    1,180    42

Crisp    2,538    69

Dade    2,477    25

Dawson    6,073    91

DeKalb    125,629    1,398

Decatur    4,866    86

Dodge    2,100    67

Dooly    1,519    39

Dougherty    13,985    422

Douglas    27,937    297

Early    2,077    54

Echols    464    5

Effingham    10,159    161

Elbert    2,628    80

Emanuel    3,391    78

Evans    1,486    39

Fannin    4,121    113

Fayette    16,564    257

Floyd    22,762    384

Forsyth    42,845    335

Franklin    4,344    73

Fulton    181,304    1,898

Gilmer    4,609    135

Glascock    267    8

Glynn    17,911    339

Gordon    11,687    214

Grady    3,638    78

Greene    3,124    69

Gwinnett    172,152    1,643

Habersham    8,335    221

Hall    46,237    729

Hancock    1,360    80

Haralson    3,424    56

Harris    5,097    93

Hart    3,140    53

Heard    1,464    29

Henry    45,101    582

Houston    22,895    311

Irwin    1,024    22

Jackson    18,401    252

Jasper    1,647    36

Jeff Davis    2,299    45

Jefferson    2,217    76

Jenkins    1,070    45

Johnson    1,458    56

Jones    3,695    95

Lamar    3,270    94

Lanier    1,086    12

Laurens    8,543    228

Lee    3,808    86

Liberty    10,744    103

Lincoln    852    29

Long    2,207    23

Lowndes    15,021    254

Lumpkin    6,474    104

Macon    1,186    41

Madison    5,928    79

Marion    951    38

McDuffie    2,959    75

McIntosh    1,935    31

Meriwether    3,227    111

Miller    1,274    18

Mitchell    3,069    96

Monroe    3,855    127

Montgomery    1,433    45

Morgan    2,870    46

Murray    9,026    160

Muscogee    31,664    646

Newton    17,868    372

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,596    909

Oconee    6,845    86

Oglethorpe    2,362    47

Paulding    25,680    296

Peach    3,641    99

Pickens    5,060    121

Pierce    2,759    98

Pike    2,715    61

Polk    9,180    156

Pulaski    1,212    43

Putnam    3,605    94

Quitman    227    3

Rabun    2,763    73

Randolph    847    42

Richmond    35,732    659

Rockdale    14,813    275

Schley    519    8

Screven    1,805    36

Seminole    1,618    24

Spalding    10,351    328

Stephens    5,850    123

Stewart    1,751    31

Sumter    3,876    143

Talbot    938    30

Taliaferro    182    3

Tattnall    3,388    80

Taylor    1,136    38

Telfair    1,236    57

Terrell    1,185    58

Thomas    8,758    175

Tift    6,241    159

Toombs    5,340    160

Towns    1,998    75

Treutlen    1,119    46

Troup    11,998    303

Turner    1,097    44

Twiggs    1,030    53

Union    4,212    128

Unknown    8,676    20

Upson    4,110    162

Walker    13,266    171

Walton    15,779    366

Ware    5,896    212

Warren    650    22

Washington    3,198    80

Wayne    5,626    175

Webster    251    7

Wheeler    925    34

White    6,196    133

Whitfield    27,135    367

Wilcox    821    32

Wilkes    1,113    32

Wilkinson    1,640    46

Worth    2,329    85

