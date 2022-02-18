COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 18

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Since Thursday's last report, Georgia suffered another 133 confirmed deaths to COVID-19. The Peach State is averaging around 130 deaths per day, a staggering 165% increase in the last month. As deaths are considered a lagging indicator in daily COVID-19 data, following the end of the omicron variant surge peak, the average number of COVID-19 cases within Georgia is still continuing to fall.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,151 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 133 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 69.57.
- There have been 1,902,211 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,327 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 4,265.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 17,998.
- There have been 106,467 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 154 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 245.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 355.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 18, there were 2,209 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 115 hospitalizations since Thursday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,514 104
Atkinson 1,517 34
Bacon 2,526 58
Baker 313 13
Baldwin 7,266 185
Banks 3,311 73
Barrow 19,362 228
Bartow 21,306 373
Ben Hill 2,157 72
Berrien 1,998 52
Bibb 28,613 647
Bleckley 1,452 42
Brantley 2,468 84
Brooks 1,867 60
Bryan 6,729 67
Bulloch 10,524 104
Burke 2,945 56
Butts 4,682 131
Calhoun 974 21
Camden 8,456 90
Candler 1,310 51
Carroll 14,314 172
Catoosa 12,247 118
Charlton 2,172 45
Chatham 52,391 738
Chattahoochee 5,901 16
Chattooga 5,214 108
Cherokee 44,844 528
Clarke 25,948 199
Clay 354 4
Clayton 57,045 819
Clinch 1,380 35
Cobb 132,875 1,520
Coffee 8,359 201
Colquitt 7,847 152
Columbia 20,064 286
Cook 2,046 54
Coweta 20,693 405
Crawford 1,180 42
Crisp 2,538 69
Dade 2,477 25
Dawson 6,073 91
DeKalb 125,629 1,398
Decatur 4,866 86
Dodge 2,100 67
Dooly 1,519 39
Dougherty 13,985 422
Douglas 27,937 297
Early 2,077 54
Echols 464 5
Effingham 10,159 161
Elbert 2,628 80
Emanuel 3,391 78
Evans 1,486 39
Fannin 4,121 113
Fayette 16,564 257
Floyd 22,762 384
Forsyth 42,845 335
Franklin 4,344 73
Fulton 181,304 1,898
Gilmer 4,609 135
Glascock 267 8
Glynn 17,911 339
Gordon 11,687 214
Grady 3,638 78
Greene 3,124 69
Gwinnett 172,152 1,643
Habersham 8,335 221
Hall 46,237 729
Hancock 1,360 80
Haralson 3,424 56
Harris 5,097 93
Hart 3,140 53
Heard 1,464 29
Henry 45,101 582
Houston 22,895 311
Irwin 1,024 22
Jackson 18,401 252
Jasper 1,647 36
Jeff Davis 2,299 45
Jefferson 2,217 76
Jenkins 1,070 45
Johnson 1,458 56
Jones 3,695 95
Lamar 3,270 94
Lanier 1,086 12
Laurens 8,543 228
Lee 3,808 86
Liberty 10,744 103
Lincoln 852 29
Long 2,207 23
Lowndes 15,021 254
Lumpkin 6,474 104
Macon 1,186 41
Madison 5,928 79
Marion 951 38
McDuffie 2,959 75
McIntosh 1,935 31
Meriwether 3,227 111
Miller 1,274 18
Mitchell 3,069 96
Monroe 3,855 127
Montgomery 1,433 45
Morgan 2,870 46
Murray 9,026 160
Muscogee 31,664 646
Newton 17,868 372
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,596 909
Oconee 6,845 86
Oglethorpe 2,362 47
Paulding 25,680 296
Peach 3,641 99
Pickens 5,060 121
Pierce 2,759 98
Pike 2,715 61
Polk 9,180 156
Pulaski 1,212 43
Putnam 3,605 94
Quitman 227 3
Rabun 2,763 73
Randolph 847 42
Richmond 35,732 659
Rockdale 14,813 275
Schley 519 8
Screven 1,805 36
Seminole 1,618 24
Spalding 10,351 328
Stephens 5,850 123
Stewart 1,751 31
Sumter 3,876 143
Talbot 938 30
Taliaferro 182 3
Tattnall 3,388 80
Taylor 1,136 38
Telfair 1,236 57
Terrell 1,185 58
Thomas 8,758 175
Tift 6,241 159
Toombs 5,340 160
Towns 1,998 75
Treutlen 1,119 46
Troup 11,998 303
Turner 1,097 44
Twiggs 1,030 53
Union 4,212 128
Unknown 8,676 20
Upson 4,110 162
Walker 13,266 171
Walton 15,779 366
Ware 5,896 212
Warren 650 22
Washington 3,198 80
Wayne 5,626 175
Webster 251 7
Wheeler 925 34
White 6,196 133
Whitfield 27,135 367
Wilcox 821 32
Wilkes 1,113 32
Wilkinson 1,640 46
Worth 2,329 85