COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 2

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,750 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 95 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 74.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.86.
- There have been 1,854,905 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,536 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 16,575.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 21,422.
- There have been 103,577 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 272 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 362.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 445.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 2, there were 4,316 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 62 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,442 102
Atkinson 1,477 32
Bacon 2,451 54
Baker 304 13
Baldwin 7,101 177
Banks 3,227 69
Barrow 18,898 216
Bartow 20,916 365
Ben Hill 2,130 72
Berrien 1,962 51
Bibb 27,907 621
Bleckley 1,431 41
Brantley 2,380 81
Brooks 1,807 58
Bryan 6,529 67
Bulloch 10,305 103
Burke 2,908 53
Butts 4,592 125
Calhoun 929 21
Camden 8,192 87
Candler 1,293 51
Carroll 14,034 167
Catoosa 11,800 109
Charlton 2,067 44
Chatham 51,036 703
Chattahoochee 5,859 16
Chattooga 5,065 101
Cherokee 43,982 495
Clarke 25,461 190
Clay 344 4
Clayton 56,029 778
Clinch 1,350 35
Cobb 129,436 1,432
Coffee 8,059 199
Colquitt 7,662 141
Columbia 19,263 276
Cook 2,016 54
Coweta 20,253 378
Crawford 1,144 41
Crisp 2,495 68
Dade 2,393 23
Dawson 5,911 87
DeKalb 122,289 1,333
Decatur 4,554 83
Dodge 2,059 64
Dooly 1,488 39
Dougherty 13,465 416
Douglas 27,385 282
Early 2,041 53
Echols 454 5
Effingham 9,846 155
Elbert 2,585 76
Emanuel 3,322 76
Evans 1,440 38
Fannin 3,996 106
Fayette 16,024 247
Floyd 22,215 348
Forsyth 41,143 309
Franklin 4,250 72
Fulton 176,970 1,810
Gilmer 4,487 127
Glascock 255 8
Glynn 17,414 322
Gordon 11,405 201
Grady 3,521 73
Greene 3,041 66
Gwinnett 168,237 1,564
Habersham 8,078 212
Hall 45,231 692
Hancock 1,332 79
Haralson 3,343 51
Harris 4,969 89
Hart 3,081 50
Heard 1,426 28
Henry 44,225 540
Houston 22,297 303
Irwin 1,014 22
Jackson 17,992 236
Jasper 1,592 35
Jeff Davis 2,230 45
Jefferson 2,162 74
Jenkins 1,058 43
Johnson 1,414 53
Jones 3,595 94
Lamar 3,184 90
Lanier 1,063 12
Laurens 8,380 218
Lee 3,639 83
Liberty 10,437 103
Lincoln 835 29
Long 2,140 21
Lowndes 14,552 241
Lumpkin 6,249 96
Macon 1,164 41
Madison 5,796 74
Marion 939 36
McDuffie 2,896 68
McIntosh 1,869 31
Meriwether 3,159 105
Miller 1,244 16
Mitchell 2,971 92
Monroe 3,782 121
Montgomery 1,399 43
Morgan 2,771 43
Murray 8,812 150
Muscogee 30,883 616
Newton 17,382 351
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61,095 848
Oconee 6,676 83
Oglethorpe 2,309 46
Paulding 25,036 278
Peach 3,573 99
Pickens 4,950 109
Pierce 2,666 91
Pike 2,660 55
Polk 8,949 146
Pulaski 1,199 42
Putnam 3,521 87
Quitman 223 3
Rabun 2,685 71
Randolph 811 42
Richmond 34,686 633
Rockdale 14,417 261
Schley 506 8
Screven 1,773 35
Seminole 1,579 23
Spalding 10,141 310
Stephens 5,661 119
Stewart 1,639 31
Sumter 3,820 136
Talbot 908 30
Taliaferro 177 3
Tattnall 3,202 77
Taylor 1,098 37
Telfair 1,183 57
Terrell 1,149 57
Thomas 8,570 168
Tift 6,147 152
Toombs 5,181 154
Towns 1,914 74
Treutlen 1,099 45
Troup 11,831 289
Turner 1,071 41
Twiggs 1,011 50
Union 3,987 126
Unknown 9,057 10
Upson 3,976 146
Walker 12,828 154
Walton 15,462 346
Ware 5,724 206
Warren 638 22
Washington 3,092 79
Wayne 5,495 167
Webster 249 7
Wheeler 708 32
White 6,003 128
Whitfield 26,504 347
Wilcox 778 32
Wilkes 1,109 30
Wilkinson 1,597 44
Worth 2,271 85