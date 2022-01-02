x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 2

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,750 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 95 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 74.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.86.
  • There have been 1,854,905 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,536 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 16,575.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 21,422.
  • There have been 103,577 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 272 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 362.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 445.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 2, there were 4,316 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 62 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,442    102

Atkinson    1,477    32

Bacon    2,451    54

Baker    304    13

Baldwin    7,101    177

Banks    3,227    69

Barrow    18,898    216

Bartow    20,916    365

Ben Hill    2,130    72

Berrien    1,962    51

Bibb    27,907    621

Bleckley    1,431    41

Brantley    2,380    81

Brooks    1,807    58

Bryan    6,529    67

Bulloch    10,305    103

Burke    2,908    53

Butts    4,592    125

Calhoun    929    21

Camden    8,192    87

Candler    1,293    51

Carroll    14,034    167

Catoosa    11,800    109

Charlton    2,067    44

Chatham    51,036    703

Chattahoochee    5,859    16

Chattooga    5,065    101

Cherokee    43,982    495

Clarke    25,461    190

Clay    344    4

Clayton    56,029    778

Clinch    1,350    35

Cobb    129,436    1,432

Coffee    8,059    199

Colquitt    7,662    141

Columbia    19,263    276

Cook    2,016    54

Coweta    20,253    378

Crawford    1,144    41

Crisp    2,495    68

Dade    2,393    23

Dawson    5,911    87

DeKalb    122,289    1,333

Decatur    4,554    83

Dodge    2,059    64

Dooly    1,488    39

Dougherty    13,465    416

Douglas    27,385    282

Early    2,041    53

Echols    454    5

Effingham    9,846    155

Elbert    2,585    76

Emanuel    3,322    76

Evans    1,440    38

Fannin    3,996    106

Fayette    16,024    247

Floyd    22,215    348

Forsyth    41,143    309

Franklin    4,250    72

Fulton    176,970    1,810

Gilmer    4,487    127

Glascock    255    8

Glynn    17,414    322

Gordon    11,405    201

Grady    3,521    73

Greene    3,041    66

Gwinnett    168,237    1,564

Habersham    8,078    212

Hall    45,231    692

Hancock    1,332    79

Haralson    3,343    51

Harris    4,969    89

Hart    3,081    50

Heard    1,426    28

Henry    44,225    540

Houston    22,297    303

Irwin    1,014    22

Jackson    17,992    236

Jasper    1,592    35

Jeff Davis    2,230    45

Jefferson    2,162    74

Jenkins    1,058    43

Johnson    1,414    53

Jones    3,595    94

Lamar    3,184    90

Lanier    1,063    12

Laurens    8,380    218

Lee    3,639    83

Liberty    10,437    103

Lincoln    835    29

Long    2,140    21

Lowndes    14,552    241

Lumpkin    6,249    96

Macon    1,164    41

Madison    5,796    74

Marion    939    36

McDuffie    2,896    68

McIntosh    1,869    31

Meriwether    3,159    105

Miller    1,244    16

Mitchell    2,971    92

Monroe    3,782    121

Montgomery    1,399    43

Morgan    2,771    43

Murray    8,812    150

Muscogee    30,883    616

Newton    17,382    351

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    61,095    848

Oconee    6,676    83

Oglethorpe    2,309    46

Paulding    25,036    278

Peach    3,573    99

Pickens    4,950    109

Pierce    2,666    91

Pike    2,660    55

Polk    8,949    146

Pulaski    1,199    42

Putnam    3,521    87

Quitman    223    3

Rabun    2,685    71

Randolph    811    42

Richmond    34,686    633

Rockdale    14,417    261

Schley    506    8

Screven    1,773    35

Seminole    1,579    23

Spalding    10,141    310

Stephens    5,661    119

Stewart    1,639    31

Sumter    3,820    136

Talbot    908    30

Taliaferro    177    3

Tattnall    3,202    77

Taylor    1,098    37

Telfair    1,183    57

Terrell    1,149    57

Thomas    8,570    168

Tift    6,147    152

Toombs    5,181    154

Towns    1,914    74

Treutlen    1,099    45

Troup    11,831    289

Turner    1,071    41

Twiggs    1,011    50

Union    3,987    126

Unknown    9,057    10

Upson    3,976    146

Walker    12,828    154

Walton    15,462    346

Ware    5,724    206

Warren    638    22

Washington    3,092    79

Wayne    5,495    167

Webster    249    7

Wheeler    708    32

White    6,003    128

Whitfield    26,504    347

Wilcox    778    32

Wilkes    1,109    30

Wilkinson    1,597    44

Worth    2,271    85

   

