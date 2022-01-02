COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 2

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,750 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 95 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 74.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.86.

There have been 1,854,905 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,536 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 16,575.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 21,422.

There have been 103,577 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 272 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 362.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 445.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 2, there were 4,316 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 62 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

– a decrease of 62 hospitalizations since Tuesday. In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,442 102

Atkinson 1,477 32

Bacon 2,451 54

Baker 304 13

Baldwin 7,101 177

Banks 3,227 69

Barrow 18,898 216

Bartow 20,916 365

Ben Hill 2,130 72

Berrien 1,962 51

Bibb 27,907 621

Bleckley 1,431 41

Brantley 2,380 81

Brooks 1,807 58

Bryan 6,529 67

Bulloch 10,305 103

Burke 2,908 53

Butts 4,592 125

Calhoun 929 21

Camden 8,192 87

Candler 1,293 51

Carroll 14,034 167

Catoosa 11,800 109

Charlton 2,067 44

Chatham 51,036 703

Chattahoochee 5,859 16

Chattooga 5,065 101

Cherokee 43,982 495

Clarke 25,461 190

Clay 344 4

Clayton 56,029 778

Clinch 1,350 35

Cobb 129,436 1,432

Coffee 8,059 199

Colquitt 7,662 141

Columbia 19,263 276

Cook 2,016 54

Coweta 20,253 378

Crawford 1,144 41

Crisp 2,495 68

Dade 2,393 23

Dawson 5,911 87

DeKalb 122,289 1,333

Decatur 4,554 83

Dodge 2,059 64

Dooly 1,488 39

Dougherty 13,465 416

Douglas 27,385 282

Early 2,041 53

Echols 454 5

Effingham 9,846 155

Elbert 2,585 76

Emanuel 3,322 76

Evans 1,440 38

Fannin 3,996 106

Fayette 16,024 247

Floyd 22,215 348

Forsyth 41,143 309

Franklin 4,250 72

Fulton 176,970 1,810

Gilmer 4,487 127

Glascock 255 8

Glynn 17,414 322

Gordon 11,405 201

Grady 3,521 73

Greene 3,041 66

Gwinnett 168,237 1,564

Habersham 8,078 212

Hall 45,231 692

Hancock 1,332 79

Haralson 3,343 51

Harris 4,969 89

Hart 3,081 50

Heard 1,426 28

Henry 44,225 540

Houston 22,297 303

Irwin 1,014 22

Jackson 17,992 236

Jasper 1,592 35

Jeff Davis 2,230 45

Jefferson 2,162 74

Jenkins 1,058 43

Johnson 1,414 53

Jones 3,595 94

Lamar 3,184 90

Lanier 1,063 12

Laurens 8,380 218

Lee 3,639 83

Liberty 10,437 103

Lincoln 835 29

Long 2,140 21

Lowndes 14,552 241

Lumpkin 6,249 96

Macon 1,164 41

Madison 5,796 74

Marion 939 36

McDuffie 2,896 68

McIntosh 1,869 31

Meriwether 3,159 105

Miller 1,244 16

Mitchell 2,971 92

Monroe 3,782 121

Montgomery 1,399 43

Morgan 2,771 43

Murray 8,812 150

Muscogee 30,883 616

Newton 17,382 351

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61,095 848

Oconee 6,676 83

Oglethorpe 2,309 46

Paulding 25,036 278

Peach 3,573 99

Pickens 4,950 109

Pierce 2,666 91

Pike 2,660 55

Polk 8,949 146

Pulaski 1,199 42

Putnam 3,521 87

Quitman 223 3

Rabun 2,685 71

Randolph 811 42

Richmond 34,686 633

Rockdale 14,417 261

Schley 506 8

Screven 1,773 35

Seminole 1,579 23

Spalding 10,141 310

Stephens 5,661 119

Stewart 1,639 31

Sumter 3,820 136

Talbot 908 30

Taliaferro 177 3

Tattnall 3,202 77

Taylor 1,098 37

Telfair 1,183 57

Terrell 1,149 57

Thomas 8,570 168

Tift 6,147 152

Toombs 5,181 154

Towns 1,914 74

Treutlen 1,099 45

Troup 11,831 289

Turner 1,071 41

Twiggs 1,011 50

Union 3,987 126

Unknown 9,057 10

Upson 3,976 146

Walker 12,828 154

Walton 15,462 346

Ware 5,724 206

Warren 638 22

Washington 3,092 79

Wayne 5,495 167

Webster 249 7

Wheeler 708 32

White 6,003 128

Whitfield 26,504 347

Wilcox 778 32

Wilkes 1,109 30

Wilkinson 1,597 44