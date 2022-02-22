COVID in Georgia | Hospitalizations continue to decline

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

With 124 new COVID-19 related deaths confirmed since Friday's last report, the Peach State continues to see a high number of fatalities. That being said, total hospitalizations are on the decline.

The graph above shows the number of hospitalizations compared to the number of new cases reported.

With just under 2,000 total COVID-19 patients in Georgia hospitals, hospitalizations related to the virus now represent roughly 13% of total hospital patients across the Peach State. The CDC said a COVID-19 patient percentage of 20% or higher is considered a statewide strain on medical resources.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,275 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 124 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 115.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.29.

in Georgia, an increase of 124 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 115.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.29. There have been 1,904,915 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,704 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,967.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 17,539.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,704 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,967.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 17,539. There have been 106,794 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 327 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 249.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 363.57.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 327 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 249.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 363.57. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 21, there were 1,953 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 256 hospitalizations since Friday.

– a decrease of 256 hospitalizations since Friday. In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,523 105

Atkinson 1,518 34

Bacon 2,528 58

Baker 313 13

Baldwin 7,271 185

Banks 3,316 73

Barrow 19,382 230

Bartow 21,327 373

Ben Hill 2,159 72

Berrien 2,001 53

Bibb 28,637 649

Bleckley 1,454 42

Brantley 2,470 84

Brooks 1,867 61

Bryan 6,745 67

Bulloch 10,533 104

Burke 2,945 56

Butts 4,685 131

Calhoun 976 21

Camden 8,476 90

Candler 1,315 51

Carroll 14,331 174

Catoosa 12,273 118

Charlton 2,179 46

Chatham 52,481 741

Chattahoochee 5,902 16

Chattooga 5,224 108

Cherokee 44,921 532

Clarke 25,980 200

Clay 354 4

Clayton 57,099 823

Clinch 1,380 36

Cobb 133,054 1,527

Coffee 8,378 202

Colquitt 7,866 152

Columbia 20,098 286

Cook 2,050 54

Coweta 20,715 408

Crawford 1,184 42

Crisp 2,538 70

Dade 2,480 25

Dawson 6,084 92

DeKalb 125,819 1,407

Decatur 4,909 86

Dodge 2,100 67

Dooly 1,521 39

Dougherty 14,004 423

Douglas 27,957 297

Early 2,080 54

Echols 465 5

Effingham 10,171 161

Elbert 2,628 81

Emanuel 3,400 78

Evans 1,485 39

Fannin 4,129 114

Fayette 16,591 259

Floyd 22,786 388

Forsyth 42,947 335

Franklin 4,348 73

Fulton 181,589 1,901

Gilmer 4,622 136

Glascock 267 8

Glynn 17,941 340

Gordon 11,713 214

Grady 3,649 78

Greene 3,128 70

Gwinnett 172,411 1,648

Habersham 8,353 221

Hall 46,291 734

Hancock 1,360 80

Haralson 3,430 56

Harris 5,102 94

Hart 3,143 53

Heard 1,466 30

Henry 45,150 588

Houston 22,946 312

Irwin 1,024 22

Jackson 18,428 255

Jasper 1,650 36

Jeff Davis 2,305 45

Jefferson 2,218 77

Jenkins 1,070 45

Johnson 1,459 56

Jones 3,699 95

Lamar 3,269 94

Lanier 1,086 12

Laurens 8,555 229

Lee 3,816 86

Liberty 10,764 103

Lincoln 853 29

Long 2,209 23

Lowndes 15,041 256

Lumpkin 6,488 104

Macon 1,188 41

Madison 5,931 80

Marion 952 39

McDuffie 2,963 75

McIntosh 1,938 31

Meriwether 3,230 112

Miller 1,277 18

Mitchell 3,078 97

Monroe 3,861 127

Montgomery 1,433 45

Morgan 2,874 46

Murray 9,037 160

Muscogee 31,699 649

Newton 17,892 373

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,678 917

Oconee 6,857 86

Oglethorpe 2,365 47

Paulding 25,731 299

Peach 3,648 99

Pickens 5,068 122

Pierce 2,767 99

Pike 2,716 62

Polk 9,195 156

Pulaski 1,212 43

Putnam 3,610 95

Quitman 228 3

Rabun 2,771 74

Randolph 849 42

Richmond 35,767 663

Rockdale 14,827 276

Schley 519 8

Screven 1,807 36

Seminole 1,621 24

Spalding 10,378 329

Stephens 5,863 123

Stewart 1,759 31

Sumter 3,880 143

Talbot 938 30

Taliaferro 182 3

Tattnall 3,390 80

Taylor 1,138 38

Telfair 1,237 57

Terrell 1,186 58

Thomas 8,771 175

Tift 6,249 159

Toombs 5,343 161

Towns 2,002 76

Treutlen 1,121 46

Troup 12,014 303

Turner 1,097 44

Twiggs 1,031 53

Union 4,218 128

Unknown 8,606 21

Upson 4,119 163

Walker 13,303 171

Walton 15,798 366

Ware 5,905 212

Warren 650 22

Washington 3,206 80

Wayne 5,638 175

Webster 252 7

Wheeler 925 34

White 6,209 133

Whitfield 27,165 369

Wilcox 821 32

Wilkes 1,114 33

Wilkinson 1,641 46