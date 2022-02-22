x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Hospitalizations continue to decline

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

With 124 new COVID-19 related deaths confirmed since Friday's last report, the Peach State continues to see a high number of fatalities. That being said, total hospitalizations are on the decline.

Credit: Georgia Department of Health
The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is continuing to decline across the Peach State.

The graph above shows the number of hospitalizations compared to the number of new cases reported.

With just under 2,000 total COVID-19 patients in Georgia hospitals, hospitalizations related to the virus now represent roughly 13% of total hospital patients across the Peach State. The CDC said a COVID-19 patient percentage of 20% or higher is considered a statewide strain on medical resources.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,275 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 124 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 115.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.29.
  • There have been 1,904,915 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,704 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,967.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 17,539.
  • There have been 106,794 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 327 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 249.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 363.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 21, there were 1,953 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 256 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,523    105

Atkinson    1,518    34

Bacon    2,528    58

Baker    313    13

Baldwin    7,271    185

Banks    3,316    73

Barrow    19,382    230

Bartow    21,327    373

Ben Hill    2,159    72

Berrien    2,001    53

Bibb    28,637    649

Bleckley    1,454    42

Brantley    2,470    84

Brooks    1,867    61

Bryan    6,745    67

Bulloch    10,533    104

Burke    2,945    56

Butts    4,685    131

Calhoun    976    21

Camden    8,476    90

Candler    1,315    51

Carroll    14,331    174

Catoosa    12,273    118

Charlton    2,179    46

Chatham    52,481    741

Chattahoochee    5,902    16

Chattooga    5,224    108

Cherokee    44,921    532

Clarke    25,980    200

Clay    354    4

Clayton    57,099    823

Clinch    1,380    36

Cobb    133,054    1,527

Coffee    8,378    202

Colquitt    7,866    152

Columbia    20,098    286

Cook    2,050    54

Coweta    20,715    408

Crawford    1,184    42

Crisp    2,538    70

Dade    2,480    25

Dawson    6,084    92

DeKalb    125,819    1,407

Decatur    4,909    86

Dodge    2,100    67

Dooly    1,521    39

Dougherty    14,004    423

Douglas    27,957    297

Early    2,080    54

Echols    465    5

Effingham    10,171    161

Elbert    2,628    81

Emanuel    3,400    78

Evans    1,485    39

Fannin    4,129    114

Fayette    16,591    259

Floyd    22,786    388

Forsyth    42,947    335

Franklin    4,348    73

Fulton    181,589    1,901

Gilmer    4,622    136

Glascock    267    8

Glynn    17,941    340

Gordon    11,713    214

Grady    3,649    78

Greene    3,128    70

Gwinnett    172,411    1,648

Habersham    8,353    221

Hall    46,291    734

Hancock    1,360    80

Haralson    3,430    56

Harris    5,102    94

Hart    3,143    53

Heard    1,466    30

Henry    45,150    588

Houston    22,946    312

Irwin    1,024    22

Jackson    18,428    255

Jasper    1,650    36

Jeff Davis    2,305    45

Jefferson    2,218    77

Jenkins    1,070    45

Johnson    1,459    56

Jones    3,699    95

Lamar    3,269    94

Lanier    1,086    12

Laurens    8,555    229

Lee    3,816    86

Liberty    10,764    103

Lincoln    853    29

Long    2,209    23

Lowndes    15,041    256

Lumpkin    6,488    104

Macon    1,188    41

Madison    5,931    80

Marion    952    39

McDuffie    2,963    75

McIntosh    1,938    31

Meriwether    3,230    112

Miller    1,277    18

Mitchell    3,078    97

Monroe    3,861    127

Montgomery    1,433    45

Morgan    2,874    46

Murray    9,037    160

Muscogee    31,699    649

Newton    17,892    373

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,678    917

Oconee    6,857    86

Oglethorpe    2,365    47

Paulding    25,731    299

Peach    3,648    99

Pickens    5,068    122

Pierce    2,767    99

Pike    2,716    62

Polk    9,195    156

Pulaski    1,212    43

Putnam    3,610    95

Quitman    228    3

Rabun    2,771    74

Randolph    849    42

Richmond    35,767    663

Rockdale    14,827    276

Schley    519    8

Screven    1,807    36

Seminole    1,621    24

Spalding    10,378    329

Stephens    5,863    123

Stewart    1,759    31

Sumter    3,880    143

Talbot    938    30

Taliaferro    182    3

Tattnall    3,390    80

Taylor    1,138    38

Telfair    1,237    57

Terrell    1,186    58

Thomas    8,771    175

Tift    6,249    159

Toombs    5,343    161

Towns    2,002    76

Treutlen    1,121    46

Troup    12,014    303

Turner    1,097    44

Twiggs    1,031    53

Union    4,218    128

Unknown    8,606    21

Upson    4,119    163

Walker    13,303    171

Walton    15,798    366

Ware    5,905    212

Warren    650    22

Washington    3,206    80

Wayne    5,638    175

Webster    252    7

Wheeler    925    34

White    6,209    133

Whitfield    27,165    369

Wilcox    821    32

Wilkes    1,114    33

Wilkinson    1,641    46

Worth    2,330    86

Related Articles

In Other News

Georgia continues to see high number of deaths as state comes off latest COVID-19 surge