COVID in Georgia | Hospitalizations continue to decline

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.
With 124 new COVID-19 related deaths confirmed since Friday's last report, the Peach State continues to see a high number of fatalities. That being said, total hospitalizations are on the decline.
The graph above shows the number of hospitalizations compared to the number of new cases reported.
With just under 2,000 total COVID-19 patients in Georgia hospitals, hospitalizations related to the virus now represent roughly 13% of total hospital patients across the Peach State. The CDC said a COVID-19 patient percentage of 20% or higher is considered a statewide strain on medical resources.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,275 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 124 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 115.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 71.29.
- There have been 1,904,915 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,704 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,967.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 17,539.
- There have been 106,794 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 327 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 249.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 363.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 21, there were 1,953 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 256 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,523 105
Atkinson 1,518 34
Bacon 2,528 58
Baker 313 13
Baldwin 7,271 185
Banks 3,316 73
Barrow 19,382 230
Bartow 21,327 373
Ben Hill 2,159 72
Berrien 2,001 53
Bibb 28,637 649
Bleckley 1,454 42
Brantley 2,470 84
Brooks 1,867 61
Bryan 6,745 67
Bulloch 10,533 104
Burke 2,945 56
Butts 4,685 131
Calhoun 976 21
Camden 8,476 90
Candler 1,315 51
Carroll 14,331 174
Catoosa 12,273 118
Charlton 2,179 46
Chatham 52,481 741
Chattahoochee 5,902 16
Chattooga 5,224 108
Cherokee 44,921 532
Clarke 25,980 200
Clay 354 4
Clayton 57,099 823
Clinch 1,380 36
Cobb 133,054 1,527
Coffee 8,378 202
Colquitt 7,866 152
Columbia 20,098 286
Cook 2,050 54
Coweta 20,715 408
Crawford 1,184 42
Crisp 2,538 70
Dade 2,480 25
Dawson 6,084 92
DeKalb 125,819 1,407
Decatur 4,909 86
Dodge 2,100 67
Dooly 1,521 39
Dougherty 14,004 423
Douglas 27,957 297
Early 2,080 54
Echols 465 5
Effingham 10,171 161
Elbert 2,628 81
Emanuel 3,400 78
Evans 1,485 39
Fannin 4,129 114
Fayette 16,591 259
Floyd 22,786 388
Forsyth 42,947 335
Franklin 4,348 73
Fulton 181,589 1,901
Gilmer 4,622 136
Glascock 267 8
Glynn 17,941 340
Gordon 11,713 214
Grady 3,649 78
Greene 3,128 70
Gwinnett 172,411 1,648
Habersham 8,353 221
Hall 46,291 734
Hancock 1,360 80
Haralson 3,430 56
Harris 5,102 94
Hart 3,143 53
Heard 1,466 30
Henry 45,150 588
Houston 22,946 312
Irwin 1,024 22
Jackson 18,428 255
Jasper 1,650 36
Jeff Davis 2,305 45
Jefferson 2,218 77
Jenkins 1,070 45
Johnson 1,459 56
Jones 3,699 95
Lamar 3,269 94
Lanier 1,086 12
Laurens 8,555 229
Lee 3,816 86
Liberty 10,764 103
Lincoln 853 29
Long 2,209 23
Lowndes 15,041 256
Lumpkin 6,488 104
Macon 1,188 41
Madison 5,931 80
Marion 952 39
McDuffie 2,963 75
McIntosh 1,938 31
Meriwether 3,230 112
Miller 1,277 18
Mitchell 3,078 97
Monroe 3,861 127
Montgomery 1,433 45
Morgan 2,874 46
Murray 9,037 160
Muscogee 31,699 649
Newton 17,892 373
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,678 917
Oconee 6,857 86
Oglethorpe 2,365 47
Paulding 25,731 299
Peach 3,648 99
Pickens 5,068 122
Pierce 2,767 99
Pike 2,716 62
Polk 9,195 156
Pulaski 1,212 43
Putnam 3,610 95
Quitman 228 3
Rabun 2,771 74
Randolph 849 42
Richmond 35,767 663
Rockdale 14,827 276
Schley 519 8
Screven 1,807 36
Seminole 1,621 24
Spalding 10,378 329
Stephens 5,863 123
Stewart 1,759 31
Sumter 3,880 143
Talbot 938 30
Taliaferro 182 3
Tattnall 3,390 80
Taylor 1,138 38
Telfair 1,237 57
Terrell 1,186 58
Thomas 8,771 175
Tift 6,249 159
Toombs 5,343 161
Towns 2,002 76
Treutlen 1,121 46
Troup 12,014 303
Turner 1,097 44
Twiggs 1,031 53
Union 4,218 128
Unknown 8,606 21
Upson 4,119 163
Walker 13,303 171
Walton 15,798 366
Ware 5,905 212
Warren 650 22
Washington 3,206 80
Wayne 5,638 175
Webster 252 7
Wheeler 925 34
White 6,209 133
Whitfield 27,165 369
Wilcox 821 32
Wilkes 1,114 33
Wilkinson 1,641 46
Worth 2,330 86