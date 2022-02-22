x
COVID in Georgia | Hospitalizations decline, state sees 90 probable deaths overnight

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

The total number of COVID-19 patients within the Peach State is still on the decline. The 1,894 COVID-19 patients in Georgia Tuesday represent roughly 11.9% of all patients statewide, according to the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. In order to keep medical resources unburdened by the pandemic, the CDC suggests that each state bring the total statewide percentage of COVID-19 patients below 20%.

Credit: Georgia Department of Health
Here is a breakdown of the total COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Peach State.

As dozens of COVID deaths were reported in Georgia overnight, the Peach State is now seeing roughly 90 to 100 deaths to the virus each day--a lagging indicator in COVID-19 data. Georgia has now seen nearly 30,000 deaths to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Credit: Georgia Department of Health
  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,352 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 77 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 114.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 74.36.
  • There have been 1,905,790 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 875 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,634.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 16,576.
  • There have been 106,955 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 161 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 241.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 362.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 22, there were 1,894 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 59 hospitalizations since Monday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

Appling    3,523    105

Atkinson    1,518    34

Bacon    2,527    58

Baker    313    13

Baldwin    7,274    185

Banks    3,318    74

Barrow    19,384    233

Bartow    21,339    373

Ben Hill    2,159    72

Berrien    2,001    53

Bibb    28,643    651

Bleckley    1,454    42

Brantley    2,473    84

Brooks    1,870    61

Bryan    6,751    68

Bulloch    10,534    105

Burke    2,945    56

Butts    4,687    131

Calhoun    977    21

Camden    8,484    90

Candler    1,315    51

Carroll    14,342    174

Catoosa    12,282    118

Charlton    2,192    47

Chatham    52,504    743

Chattahoochee    5,902    16

Chattooga    5,226    108

Cherokee    44,931    535

Clarke    25,986    200

Clay    354    4

Clayton    57,122    826

Clinch    1,381    36

Cobb    133,128    1,533

Coffee    8,388    203

Colquitt    7,875    154

Columbia    20,102    288

Cook    2,051    54

Coweta    20,725    409

Crawford    1,186    42

Crisp    2,538    70

Dade    2,481    25

Dawson    6,086    92

DeKalb    125,892    1,408

Decatur    4,913    86

Dodge    2,101    67

Dooly    1,523    39

Dougherty    14,010    426

Douglas    27,968    298

Early    2,081    54

Echols    466    5

Effingham    10,174    161

Elbert    2,630    81

Emanuel    3,402    78

Evans    1,486    39

Fannin    4,128    114

Fayette    16,608    259

Floyd    22,801    388

Forsyth    43,020    335

Franklin    4,349    75

Fulton    181,702    1,911

Gilmer    4,624    136

Glascock    268    8

Glynn    17,949    341

Gordon    11,720    215

Grady    3,653    78

Greene    3,128    70

Gwinnett    172,468    1,651

Habersham    8,353    222

Hall    46,309    736

Hancock    1,361    80

Haralson    3,431    57

Harris    5,102    94

Hart    3,145    54

Heard    1,466    30

Henry    45,166    589

Houston    22,951    312

Irwin    1,025    22

Jackson    18,432    255

Jasper    1,651    36

Jeff Davis    2,305    45

Jefferson    2,220    77

Jenkins    1,070    45

Johnson    1,459    56

Jones    3,699    96

Lamar    3,270    94

Lanier    1,086    12

Laurens    8,556    229

Lee    3,817    87

Liberty    10,767    103

Lincoln    853    29

Long    2,209    23

Lowndes    15,052    256

Lumpkin    6,490    104

Macon    1,190    41

Madison    5,934    80

Marion    951    40

McDuffie    2,965    75

McIntosh    1,938    31

Meriwether    3,233    112

Miller    1,278    18

Mitchell    3,083    97

Monroe    3,862    128

Montgomery    1,433    45

Morgan    2,879    46

Murray    9,042    160

Muscogee    31,711    651

Newton    17,899    375

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,695    920

Oconee    6,860    86

Oglethorpe    2,365    47

Paulding    25,741    299

Peach    3,650    99

Pickens    5,068    122

Pierce    2,769    99

Pike    2,718    63

Polk    9,202    156

Pulaski    1,213    43

Putnam    3,611    95

Quitman    228    3

Rabun    2,773    74

Randolph    850    42

Richmond    35,781    664

Rockdale    14,831    276

Schley    519    8

Screven    1,807    36

Seminole    1,621    24

Spalding    10,379    329

Stephens    5,865    123

Stewart    1,771    31

Sumter    3,881    143

Talbot    938    30

Taliaferro    182    3

Tattnall    3,390    80

Taylor    1,138    38

Telfair    1,237    58

Terrell    1,186    58

Thomas    8,775    175

Tift    6,252    160

Toombs    5,343    161

Towns    2,004    77

Treutlen    1,121    46

Troup    12,015    303

Turner    1,104    44

Twiggs    1,031    53

Union    4,221    128

Unknown    8,546    21

Upson    4,125    163

Walker    13,319    172

Walton    15,805    366

Ware    5,907    213

Warren    651    22

Washington    3,210    80

Wayne    5,639    177

Webster    252    7

Wheeler    925    34

White    6,213    133

Whitfield    27,178    369

Wilcox    821    32

Wilkes    1,114    33

Wilkinson    1,641    46

Worth    2,331    86

   

