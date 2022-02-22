COVID in Georgia | Hospitalizations decline, state sees 90 probable deaths overnight

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

The total number of COVID-19 patients within the Peach State is still on the decline. The 1,894 COVID-19 patients in Georgia Tuesday represent roughly 11.9% of all patients statewide, according to the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. In order to keep medical resources unburdened by the pandemic, the CDC suggests that each state bring the total statewide percentage of COVID-19 patients below 20%.

The above graph depicts the total COVID-related hospitalizations within Georgia.

As dozens of COVID deaths were reported in Georgia overnight, the Peach State is now seeing roughly 90 to 100 deaths to the virus each day--a lagging indicator in COVID-19 data. Georgia has now seen nearly 30,000 deaths to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The graph above depicts COVID-19 related deaths within the state of Georgia.





THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,352 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 77 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 114.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 74.36.

There have been 1,905,790 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 875 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,634.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 16,576.

There have been 106,955 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 161 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 241.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 362.64.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 22, there were 1,894 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 59 hospitalizations since Monday.

In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

