COVID in Georgia | Hospitalizations decline, state sees 90 probable deaths overnight

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.
The total number of COVID-19 patients within the Peach State is still on the decline. The 1,894 COVID-19 patients in Georgia Tuesday represent roughly 11.9% of all patients statewide, according to the Georgia Medical Facility Patient Census. In order to keep medical resources unburdened by the pandemic, the CDC suggests that each state bring the total statewide percentage of COVID-19 patients below 20%.
The above graph depicts the total COVID-related hospitalizations within Georgia.
As dozens of COVID deaths were reported in Georgia overnight, the Peach State is now seeing roughly 90 to 100 deaths to the virus each day--a lagging indicator in COVID-19 data. Georgia has now seen nearly 30,000 deaths to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The graph above depicts COVID-19 related deaths within the state of Georgia.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,352 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 77 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 114.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 74.36.
- There have been 1,905,790 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 875 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,634.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 16,576.
- There have been 106,955 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 161 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 241.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 362.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 22, there were 1,894 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 59 hospitalizations since Monday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,523 105
Atkinson 1,518 34
Bacon 2,527 58
Baker 313 13
Baldwin 7,274 185
Banks 3,318 74
Barrow 19,384 233
Bartow 21,339 373
Ben Hill 2,159 72
Berrien 2,001 53
Bibb 28,643 651
Bleckley 1,454 42
Brantley 2,473 84
Brooks 1,870 61
Bryan 6,751 68
Bulloch 10,534 105
Burke 2,945 56
Butts 4,687 131
Calhoun 977 21
Camden 8,484 90
Candler 1,315 51
Carroll 14,342 174
Catoosa 12,282 118
Charlton 2,192 47
Chatham 52,504 743
Chattahoochee 5,902 16
Chattooga 5,226 108
Cherokee 44,931 535
Clarke 25,986 200
Clay 354 4
Clayton 57,122 826
Clinch 1,381 36
Cobb 133,128 1,533
Coffee 8,388 203
Colquitt 7,875 154
Columbia 20,102 288
Cook 2,051 54
Coweta 20,725 409
Crawford 1,186 42
Crisp 2,538 70
Dade 2,481 25
Dawson 6,086 92
DeKalb 125,892 1,408
Decatur 4,913 86
Dodge 2,101 67
Dooly 1,523 39
Dougherty 14,010 426
Douglas 27,968 298
Early 2,081 54
Echols 466 5
Effingham 10,174 161
Elbert 2,630 81
Emanuel 3,402 78
Evans 1,486 39
Fannin 4,128 114
Fayette 16,608 259
Floyd 22,801 388
Forsyth 43,020 335
Franklin 4,349 75
Fulton 181,702 1,911
Gilmer 4,624 136
Glascock 268 8
Glynn 17,949 341
Gordon 11,720 215
Grady 3,653 78
Greene 3,128 70
Gwinnett 172,468 1,651
Habersham 8,353 222
Hall 46,309 736
Hancock 1,361 80
Haralson 3,431 57
Harris 5,102 94
Hart 3,145 54
Heard 1,466 30
Henry 45,166 589
Houston 22,951 312
Irwin 1,025 22
Jackson 18,432 255
Jasper 1,651 36
Jeff Davis 2,305 45
Jefferson 2,220 77
Jenkins 1,070 45
Johnson 1,459 56
Jones 3,699 96
Lamar 3,270 94
Lanier 1,086 12
Laurens 8,556 229
Lee 3,817 87
Liberty 10,767 103
Lincoln 853 29
Long 2,209 23
Lowndes 15,052 256
Lumpkin 6,490 104
Macon 1,190 41
Madison 5,934 80
Marion 951 40
McDuffie 2,965 75
McIntosh 1,938 31
Meriwether 3,233 112
Miller 1,278 18
Mitchell 3,083 97
Monroe 3,862 128
Montgomery 1,433 45
Morgan 2,879 46
Murray 9,042 160
Muscogee 31,711 651
Newton 17,899 375
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,695 920
Oconee 6,860 86
Oglethorpe 2,365 47
Paulding 25,741 299
Peach 3,650 99
Pickens 5,068 122
Pierce 2,769 99
Pike 2,718 63
Polk 9,202 156
Pulaski 1,213 43
Putnam 3,611 95
Quitman 228 3
Rabun 2,773 74
Randolph 850 42
Richmond 35,781 664
Rockdale 14,831 276
Schley 519 8
Screven 1,807 36
Seminole 1,621 24
Spalding 10,379 329
Stephens 5,865 123
Stewart 1,771 31
Sumter 3,881 143
Talbot 938 30
Taliaferro 182 3
Tattnall 3,390 80
Taylor 1,138 38
Telfair 1,237 58
Terrell 1,186 58
Thomas 8,775 175
Tift 6,252 160
Toombs 5,343 161
Towns 2,004 77
Treutlen 1,121 46
Troup 12,015 303
Turner 1,104 44
Twiggs 1,031 53
Union 4,221 128
Unknown 8,546 21
Upson 4,125 163
Walker 13,319 172
Walton 15,805 366
Ware 5,907 213
Warren 651 22
Washington 3,210 80
Wayne 5,639 177
Webster 252 7
Wheeler 925 34
White 6,213 133
Whitfield 27,178 369
Wilcox 821 32
Wilkes 1,114 33
Wilkinson 1,641 46
Worth 2,331 86