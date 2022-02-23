COVID in Georgia | Total patient numbers come closer to pre-omicron levels

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

The graph above represents total COVID-19 hospitalizations within Georgia since Nov. 22, 2021.

The Peach State experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases following the 2021 holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. However, total COVID-19 hospitalizations within Georgia are now trending in the opposite direction.

While total COVID-19 hospitalizations have not yet reached pre-omicron levels, the state is seeing a steady decline. There were 152 new COVID-19 related hospitalizations reported overnight, according to the state. The total number of patients hospitalized with the virus decreased by 63, an improving pattern since mid-January 2022. Below is a breakdown of the state's latest data.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,441 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 89 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 112.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 79.86.

There have been 1,907,207 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,417 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,327.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 15,927.

There have been 107,107 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 152 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 357.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 23, there were 1,831 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 63 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

– a decrease of 63 hospitalizations since Tuesday. In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,524 105

Atkinson 1,519 34

Bacon 2,527 58

Baker 313 13

Baldwin 7,274 186

Banks 3,321 74

Barrow 19,393 233

Bartow 21,381 373

Ben Hill 2,160 72

Berrien 2,002 54

Bibb 28,651 653

Bleckley 1,455 42

Brantley 2,475 84

Brooks 1,870 61

Bryan 6,754 68

Bulloch 10,537 105

Burke 2,949 57

Butts 4,690 132

Calhoun 977 21

Camden 8,495 90

Candler 1,316 51

Carroll 14,349 174

Catoosa 12,292 118

Charlton 2,193 47

Chatham 52,532 746

Chattahoochee 5,905 16

Chattooga 5,228 109

Cherokee 44,935 535

Clarke 25,998 202

Clay 354 4

Clayton 57,164 829

Clinch 1,381 36

Cobb 133,246 1,537

Coffee 8,390 203

Colquitt 7,878 154

Columbia 20,115 289

Cook 2,053 54

Coweta 20,729 409

Crawford 1,186 42

Crisp 2,541 70

Dade 2,488 25

Dawson 6,092 93

DeKalb 126,091 1,412

Decatur 4,933 86

Dodge 2,101 67

Dooly 1,523 39

Dougherty 14,017 427

Douglas 27,981 301

Early 2,081 54

Echols 466 5

Effingham 10,173 161

Elbert 2,632 81

Emanuel 3,402 78

Evans 1,488 39

Fannin 4,129 114

Fayette 16,620 259

Floyd 22,815 391

Forsyth 43,109 335

Franklin 4,350 75

Fulton 181,883 1,918

Gilmer 4,626 136

Glascock 268 8

Glynn 17,956 343

Gordon 11,739 216

Grady 3,654 78

Greene 3,130 70

Gwinnett 172,566 1,652

Habersham 8,361 222

Hall 46,343 738

Hancock 1,362 80

Haralson 3,432 57

Harris 5,105 95

Hart 3,146 54

Heard 1,468 31

Henry 45,192 591

Houston 22,955 313

Irwin 1,025 23

Jackson 18,440 259

Jasper 1,654 36

Jeff Davis 2,308 45

Jefferson 2,221 77

Jenkins 1,070 45

Johnson 1,459 56

Jones 3,699 96

Lamar 3,270 94

Lanier 1,086 13

Laurens 8,561 229

Lee 3,820 88

Liberty 10,787 103

Lincoln 853 29

Long 2,209 23

Lowndes 15,057 257

Lumpkin 6,497 104

Macon 1,192 41

Madison 5,936 82

Marion 951 40

McDuffie 2,965 75

McIntosh 1,945 31

Meriwether 3,232 112

Miller 1,278 19

Mitchell 3,084 99

Monroe 3,862 128

Montgomery 1,442 45

Morgan 2,881 46

Murray 9,054 161

Muscogee 31,720 651

Newton 17,907 376

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,707 922

Oconee 6,859 86

Oglethorpe 2,366 47

Paulding 25,753 301

Peach 3,652 99

Pickens 5,076 122

Pierce 2,770 99

Pike 2,722 63

Polk 9,210 157

Pulaski 1,213 43

Putnam 3,612 95

Quitman 228 3

Rabun 2,774 74

Randolph 851 42

Richmond 35,798 666

Rockdale 14,836 277

Schley 519 8

Screven 1,807 36

Seminole 1,623 24

Spalding 10,383 330

Stephens 5,869 123

Stewart 1,784 31

Sumter 3,884 144

Talbot 938 30

Taliaferro 181 3

Tattnall 3,395 80

Taylor 1,138 38

Telfair 1,239 58

Terrell 1,187 58

Thomas 8,779 178

Tift 6,253 160

Toombs 5,366 161

Towns 2,004 78

Treutlen 1,128 46

Troup 12,017 303

Turner 1,108 44

Twiggs 1,033 53

Union 4,225 128

Unknown 8,521 22

Upson 4,127 166

Walker 13,341 174

Walton 15,808 368

Ware 5,912 213

Warren 651 22

Washington 3,212 80

Wayne 5,640 177

Webster 252 7

Wheeler 926 34

White 6,219 134

Whitfield 27,209 370

Wilcox 823 32

Wilkes 1,115 33

Wilkinson 1,639 46