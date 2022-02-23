COVID in Georgia | Total patient numbers come closer to pre-omicron levels

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.
The graph above represents total COVID-19 hospitalizations within Georgia since Nov. 22, 2021.
The Peach State experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases following the 2021 holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. However, total COVID-19 hospitalizations within Georgia are now trending in the opposite direction.
While total COVID-19 hospitalizations have not yet reached pre-omicron levels, the state is seeing a steady decline. There were 152 new COVID-19 related hospitalizations reported overnight, according to the state. The total number of patients hospitalized with the virus decreased by 63, an improving pattern since mid-January 2022. Below is a breakdown of the state's latest data.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,441 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 89 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 112.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 79.86.
- There have been 1,907,207 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,417 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,327.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 15,927.
- There have been 107,107 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 152 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 357.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 23, there were 1,831 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 63 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,524 105
Atkinson 1,519 34
Bacon 2,527 58
Baker 313 13
Baldwin 7,274 186
Banks 3,321 74
Barrow 19,393 233
Bartow 21,381 373
Ben Hill 2,160 72
Berrien 2,002 54
Bibb 28,651 653
Bleckley 1,455 42
Brantley 2,475 84
Brooks 1,870 61
Bryan 6,754 68
Bulloch 10,537 105
Burke 2,949 57
Butts 4,690 132
Calhoun 977 21
Camden 8,495 90
Candler 1,316 51
Carroll 14,349 174
Catoosa 12,292 118
Charlton 2,193 47
Chatham 52,532 746
Chattahoochee 5,905 16
Chattooga 5,228 109
Cherokee 44,935 535
Clarke 25,998 202
Clay 354 4
Clayton 57,164 829
Clinch 1,381 36
Cobb 133,246 1,537
Coffee 8,390 203
Colquitt 7,878 154
Columbia 20,115 289
Cook 2,053 54
Coweta 20,729 409
Crawford 1,186 42
Crisp 2,541 70
Dade 2,488 25
Dawson 6,092 93
DeKalb 126,091 1,412
Decatur 4,933 86
Dodge 2,101 67
Dooly 1,523 39
Dougherty 14,017 427
Douglas 27,981 301
Early 2,081 54
Echols 466 5
Effingham 10,173 161
Elbert 2,632 81
Emanuel 3,402 78
Evans 1,488 39
Fannin 4,129 114
Fayette 16,620 259
Floyd 22,815 391
Forsyth 43,109 335
Franklin 4,350 75
Fulton 181,883 1,918
Gilmer 4,626 136
Glascock 268 8
Glynn 17,956 343
Gordon 11,739 216
Grady 3,654 78
Greene 3,130 70
Gwinnett 172,566 1,652
Habersham 8,361 222
Hall 46,343 738
Hancock 1,362 80
Haralson 3,432 57
Harris 5,105 95
Hart 3,146 54
Heard 1,468 31
Henry 45,192 591
Houston 22,955 313
Irwin 1,025 23
Jackson 18,440 259
Jasper 1,654 36
Jeff Davis 2,308 45
Jefferson 2,221 77
Jenkins 1,070 45
Johnson 1,459 56
Jones 3,699 96
Lamar 3,270 94
Lanier 1,086 13
Laurens 8,561 229
Lee 3,820 88
Liberty 10,787 103
Lincoln 853 29
Long 2,209 23
Lowndes 15,057 257
Lumpkin 6,497 104
Macon 1,192 41
Madison 5,936 82
Marion 951 40
McDuffie 2,965 75
McIntosh 1,945 31
Meriwether 3,232 112
Miller 1,278 19
Mitchell 3,084 99
Monroe 3,862 128
Montgomery 1,442 45
Morgan 2,881 46
Murray 9,054 161
Muscogee 31,720 651
Newton 17,907 376
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,707 922
Oconee 6,859 86
Oglethorpe 2,366 47
Paulding 25,753 301
Peach 3,652 99
Pickens 5,076 122
Pierce 2,770 99
Pike 2,722 63
Polk 9,210 157
Pulaski 1,213 43
Putnam 3,612 95
Quitman 228 3
Rabun 2,774 74
Randolph 851 42
Richmond 35,798 666
Rockdale 14,836 277
Schley 519 8
Screven 1,807 36
Seminole 1,623 24
Spalding 10,383 330
Stephens 5,869 123
Stewart 1,784 31
Sumter 3,884 144
Talbot 938 30
Taliaferro 181 3
Tattnall 3,395 80
Taylor 1,138 38
Telfair 1,239 58
Terrell 1,187 58
Thomas 8,779 178
Tift 6,253 160
Toombs 5,366 161
Towns 2,004 78
Treutlen 1,128 46
Troup 12,017 303
Turner 1,108 44
Twiggs 1,033 53
Union 4,225 128
Unknown 8,521 22
Upson 4,127 166
Walker 13,341 174
Walton 15,808 368
Ware 5,912 213
Warren 651 22
Washington 3,212 80
Wayne 5,640 177
Webster 252 7
Wheeler 926 34
White 6,219 134
Whitfield 27,209 370
Wilcox 823 32
Wilkes 1,115 33
Wilkinson 1,639 46
Worth 2,331 86