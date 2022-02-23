x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Total patient numbers come closer to pre-omicron levels

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

Credit: Georgia Department of Health
Here is a representation of the total COVID-19 hospitalization within Georgia since Thanksgiving.

The graph above represents total COVID-19 hospitalizations within Georgia since Nov. 22, 2021.

The Peach State experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases following the 2021 holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. However, total COVID-19 hospitalizations within Georgia are now trending in the opposite direction.

While total COVID-19 hospitalizations have not yet reached pre-omicron levels, the state is seeing a steady decline. There were 152 new COVID-19 related hospitalizations reported overnight, according to the state. The total number of patients hospitalized with the virus decreased by 63, an improving pattern since mid-January 2022. Below is a breakdown of the state's latest data.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,441 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 89 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 112.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 79.86.
  • There have been 1,907,207 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,417 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,327.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 15,927.
  • There have been 107,107 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 152 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 357.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 23, there were 1,831 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 63 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,524    105

Atkinson    1,519    34

Bacon    2,527    58

Baker    313    13

Baldwin    7,274    186

Banks    3,321    74

Barrow    19,393    233

Bartow    21,381    373

Ben Hill    2,160    72

Berrien    2,002    54

Bibb    28,651    653

Bleckley    1,455    42

Brantley    2,475    84

Brooks    1,870    61

Bryan    6,754    68

Bulloch    10,537    105

Burke    2,949    57

Butts    4,690    132

Calhoun    977    21

Camden    8,495    90

Candler    1,316    51

Carroll    14,349    174

Catoosa    12,292    118

Charlton    2,193    47

Chatham    52,532    746

Chattahoochee    5,905    16

Chattooga    5,228    109

Cherokee    44,935    535

Clarke    25,998    202

Clay    354    4

Clayton    57,164    829

Clinch    1,381    36

Cobb    133,246    1,537

Coffee    8,390    203

Colquitt    7,878    154

Columbia    20,115    289

Cook    2,053    54

Coweta    20,729    409

Crawford    1,186    42

Crisp    2,541    70

Dade    2,488    25

Dawson    6,092    93

DeKalb    126,091    1,412

Decatur    4,933    86

Dodge    2,101    67

Dooly    1,523    39

Dougherty    14,017    427

Douglas    27,981    301

Early    2,081    54

Echols    466    5

Effingham    10,173    161

Elbert    2,632    81

Emanuel    3,402    78

Evans    1,488    39

Fannin    4,129    114

Fayette    16,620    259

Floyd    22,815    391

Forsyth    43,109    335

Franklin    4,350    75

Fulton    181,883    1,918

Gilmer    4,626    136

Glascock    268    8

Glynn    17,956    343

Gordon    11,739    216

Grady    3,654    78

Greene    3,130    70

Gwinnett    172,566    1,652

Habersham    8,361    222

Hall    46,343    738

Hancock    1,362    80

Haralson    3,432    57

Harris    5,105    95

Hart    3,146    54

Heard    1,468    31

Henry    45,192    591

Houston    22,955    313

Irwin    1,025    23

Jackson    18,440    259

Jasper    1,654    36

Jeff Davis    2,308    45

Jefferson    2,221    77

Jenkins    1,070    45

Johnson    1,459    56

Jones    3,699    96

Lamar    3,270    94

Lanier    1,086    13

Laurens    8,561    229

Lee    3,820    88

Liberty    10,787    103

Lincoln    853    29

Long    2,209    23

Lowndes    15,057    257

Lumpkin    6,497    104

Macon    1,192    41

Madison    5,936    82

Marion    951    40

McDuffie    2,965    75

McIntosh    1,945    31

Meriwether    3,232    112

Miller    1,278    19

Mitchell    3,084    99

Monroe    3,862    128

Montgomery    1,442    45

Morgan    2,881    46

Murray    9,054    161

Muscogee    31,720    651

Newton    17,907    376

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,707    922

Oconee    6,859    86

Oglethorpe    2,366    47

Paulding    25,753    301

Peach    3,652    99

Pickens    5,076    122

Pierce    2,770    99

Pike    2,722    63

Polk    9,210    157

Pulaski    1,213    43

Putnam    3,612    95

Quitman    228    3

Rabun    2,774    74

Randolph    851    42

Richmond    35,798    666

Rockdale    14,836    277

Schley    519    8

Screven    1,807    36

Seminole    1,623    24

Spalding    10,383    330

Stephens    5,869    123

Stewart    1,784    31

Sumter    3,884    144

Talbot    938    30

Taliaferro    181    3

Tattnall    3,395    80

Taylor    1,138    38

Telfair    1,239    58

Terrell    1,187    58

Thomas    8,779    178

Tift    6,253    160

Toombs    5,366    161

Towns    2,004    78

Treutlen    1,128    46

Troup    12,017    303

Turner    1,108    44

Twiggs    1,033    53

Union    4,225    128

Unknown    8,521    22

Upson    4,127    166

Walker    13,341    174

Walton    15,808    368

Ware    5,912    213

Warren    651    22

Washington    3,212    80

Wayne    5,640    177

Webster    252    7

Wheeler    926    34

White    6,219    134

Whitfield    27,209    370

Wilcox    823    32

Wilkes    1,115    33

Wilkinson    1,639    46

Worth    2,331    86

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Georgia continues to see high number of deaths as state comes off latest COVID-19 surge