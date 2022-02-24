COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data Feb. 24

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

The graph above represents the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Georgia since Jan. 1, 2022.

Thursday marks another day with nearly 90 confirmed fatalities to the COVID-19 virus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The Peach State is now averaging roughly 90-100 new COVID-19 related deaths per day, a stark increase caused in large by the 2021 holiday season spike in cases and the rise of the omicron variant.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,530 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 89 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 112 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 83.

There have been 1,908,613 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,406 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,924 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 14,196.

There have been 107,271 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 231.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 320.71.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 23, there were 1,831 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 126 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,525 105

Atkinson 1,522 35

Bacon 2,527 58

Baker 313 13

Baldwin 7,275 186

Banks 3,322 74

Barrow 19,403 234

Bartow 21,391 374

Ben Hill 2,161 72

Berrien 2,004 54

Bibb 28,654 656

Bleckley 1,456 42

Brantley 2,476 84

Brooks 1,873 61

Bryan 6,755 68

Bulloch 10,538 106

Burke 2,950 57

Butts 4,692 133

Calhoun 978 21

Camden 8,502 92

Candler 1,318 51

Carroll 14,353 175

Catoosa 12,309 119

Charlton 2,194 47

Chatham 52,557 750

Chattahoochee 5,905 16

Chattooga 5,231 109

Cherokee 44,964 537

Clarke 26,004 203

Clay 354 4

Clayton 57,195 833

Clinch 1,381 36

Cobb 133,372 1,537

Coffee 8,396 203

Colquitt 7,879 154

Columbia 20,127 290

Cook 2,053 54

Coweta 20,739 411

Crawford 1,185 42

Crisp 2,543 70

Dade 2,488 25

Dawson 6,093 93

DeKalb 126,215 1,421

Decatur 4,959 86

Dodge 2,104 67

Dooly 1,527 39

Dougherty 14,049 427

Douglas 27,986 302

Early 2,083 54

Echols 467 5

Effingham 10,175 161

Elbert 2,634 81

Emanuel 3,403 78

Evans 1,490 39

Fannin 4,132 116

Fayette 16,631 261

Floyd 22,827 393

Forsyth 43,190 338

Franklin 4,352 75

Fulton 182,007 1,929

Gilmer 4,627 137

Glascock 268 8

Glynn 17,982 346

Gordon 11,761 217

Grady 3,656 78

Greene 3,136 70

Gwinnett 172,696 1,658

Habersham 8,366 222

Hall 46,370 744

Hancock 1,363 80

Haralson 3,434 57

Harris 5,108 96

Hart 3,147 54

Heard 1,469 31

Henry 45,210 594

Houston 22,967 314

Irwin 1,026 23

Jackson 18,439 260

Jasper 1,655 36

Jeff Davis 2,311 45

Jefferson 2,222 77

Jenkins 1,070 45

Johnson 1,459 56

Jones 3,699 96

Lamar 3,271 94

Lanier 1,086 13

Laurens 8,562 229

Lee 3,826 88

Liberty 10,793 103

Lincoln 853 29

Long 2,209 23

Lowndes 15,084 257

Lumpkin 6,499 105

Macon 1,192 41

Madison 5,936 82

Marion 951 40

McDuffie 2,965 75

McIntosh 1,947 31

Meriwether 3,234 113

Miller 1,281 20

Mitchell 3,085 99

Monroe 3,866 128

Montgomery 1,444 45

Morgan 2,893 46

Murray 9,057 161

Muscogee 31,751 657

Newton 17,913 376

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,739 913

Oconee 6,864 88

Oglethorpe 2,368 47

Paulding 25,772 302

Peach 3,655 100

Pickens 5,076 122

Pierce 2,778 99

Pike 2,722 64

Polk 9,212 157

Pulaski 1,212 43

Putnam 3,615 95

Quitman 228 3

Rabun 2,777 75

Randolph 851 42

Richmond 35,835 670

Rockdale 14,846 277

Schley 519 8

Screven 1,808 36

Seminole 1,627 24

Spalding 10,384 332

Stephens 5,878 123

Stewart 1,806 31

Sumter 3,885 145

Talbot 938 30

Taliaferro 181 3

Tattnall 3,397 80

Taylor 1,138 38

Telfair 1,241 58

Terrell 1,187 58

Thomas 8,793 178

Tift 6,253 160

Toombs 5,375 161

Towns 2,012 78

Treutlen 1,130 46

Troup 12,020 304

Turner 1,108 44

Twiggs 1,033 53

Union 4,252 128

Unknown 8,507 13

Upson 4,129 166

Walker 13,353 174

Walton 15,812 370

Ware 5,920 213

Warren 652 22

Washington 3,218 80

Wayne 5,642 177

Webster 252 7

Wheeler 926 34

White 6,224 134

Whitfield 27,225 372

Wilcox 823 32

Wilkes 1,117 33

Wilkinson 1,640 46