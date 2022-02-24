x
COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data Feb. 24

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

Credit: Georgia Department of Public Health

The graph above represents the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Georgia since Jan. 1, 2022.

Thursday marks another day with nearly 90 confirmed fatalities to the COVID-19 virus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The Peach State is now averaging roughly 90-100 new COVID-19 related deaths per day, a stark increase caused in large by the 2021 holiday season spike in cases and the rise of the omicron variant.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,530 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 89 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 112 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 83.
  • There have been 1,908,613 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,406 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,924 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 14,196.
  • There have been 107,271 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 231.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 320.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 23, there were 1,831 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 126 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,525    105

Atkinson    1,522    35

Bacon    2,527    58

Baker    313    13

Baldwin    7,275    186

Banks    3,322    74

Barrow    19,403    234

Bartow    21,391    374

Ben Hill    2,161    72

Berrien    2,004    54

Bibb    28,654    656

Bleckley    1,456    42

Brantley    2,476    84

Brooks    1,873    61

Bryan    6,755    68

Bulloch    10,538    106

Burke    2,950    57

Butts    4,692    133

Calhoun    978    21

Camden    8,502    92

Candler    1,318    51

Carroll    14,353    175

Catoosa    12,309    119

Charlton    2,194    47

Chatham    52,557    750

Chattahoochee    5,905    16

Chattooga    5,231    109

Cherokee    44,964    537

Clarke    26,004    203

Clay    354    4

Clayton    57,195    833

Clinch    1,381    36

Cobb    133,372    1,537

Coffee    8,396    203

Colquitt    7,879    154

Columbia    20,127    290

Cook    2,053    54

Coweta    20,739    411

Crawford    1,185    42

Crisp    2,543    70

Dade    2,488    25

Dawson    6,093    93

DeKalb    126,215    1,421

Decatur    4,959    86

Dodge    2,104    67

Dooly    1,527    39

Dougherty    14,049    427

Douglas    27,986    302

Early    2,083    54

Echols    467    5

Effingham    10,175    161

Elbert    2,634    81

Emanuel    3,403    78

Evans    1,490    39

Fannin    4,132    116

Fayette    16,631    261

Floyd    22,827    393

Forsyth    43,190    338

Franklin    4,352    75

Fulton    182,007    1,929

Gilmer    4,627    137

Glascock    268    8

Glynn    17,982    346

Gordon    11,761    217

Grady    3,656    78

Greene    3,136    70

Gwinnett    172,696    1,658

Habersham    8,366    222

Hall    46,370    744

Hancock    1,363    80

Haralson    3,434    57

Harris    5,108    96

Hart    3,147    54

Heard    1,469    31

Henry    45,210    594

Houston    22,967    314

Irwin    1,026    23

Jackson    18,439    260

Jasper    1,655    36

Jeff Davis    2,311    45

Jefferson    2,222    77

Jenkins    1,070    45

Johnson    1,459    56

Jones    3,699    96

Lamar    3,271    94

Lanier    1,086    13

Laurens    8,562    229

Lee    3,826    88

Liberty    10,793    103

Lincoln    853    29

Long    2,209    23

Lowndes    15,084    257

Lumpkin    6,499    105

Macon    1,192    41

Madison    5,936    82

Marion    951    40

McDuffie    2,965    75

McIntosh    1,947    31

Meriwether    3,234    113

Miller    1,281    20

Mitchell    3,085    99

Monroe    3,866    128

Montgomery    1,444    45

Morgan    2,893    46

Murray    9,057    161

Muscogee    31,751    657

Newton    17,913    376

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,739    913

Oconee    6,864    88

Oglethorpe    2,368    47

Paulding    25,772    302

Peach    3,655    100

Pickens    5,076    122

Pierce    2,778    99

Pike    2,722    64

Polk    9,212    157

Pulaski    1,212    43

Putnam    3,615    95

Quitman    228    3

Rabun    2,777    75

Randolph    851    42

Richmond    35,835    670

Rockdale    14,846    277

Schley    519    8

Screven    1,808    36

Seminole    1,627    24

Spalding    10,384    332

Stephens    5,878    123

Stewart    1,806    31

Sumter    3,885    145

Talbot    938    30

Taliaferro    181    3

Tattnall    3,397    80

Taylor    1,138    38

Telfair    1,241    58

Terrell    1,187    58

Thomas    8,793    178

Tift    6,253    160

Toombs    5,375    161

Towns    2,012    78

Treutlen    1,130    46

Troup    12,020    304

Turner    1,108    44

Twiggs    1,033    53

Union    4,252    128

Unknown    8,507    13

Upson    4,129    166

Walker    13,353    174

Walton    15,812    370

Ware    5,920    213

Warren    652    22

Washington    3,218    80

Wayne    5,642    177

Webster    252    7

Wheeler    926    34

White    6,224    134

Whitfield    27,225    372

Wilcox    823    32

Wilkes    1,117    33

Wilkinson    1,640    46

Worth    2,331    87

Georgia continues to see high number of deaths as state comes off latest COVID-19 surge