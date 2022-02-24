COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data Feb. 24

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.
The graph above represents the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Georgia since Jan. 1, 2022.
Thursday marks another day with nearly 90 confirmed fatalities to the COVID-19 virus, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The Peach State is now averaging roughly 90-100 new COVID-19 related deaths per day, a stark increase caused in large by the 2021 holiday season spike in cases and the rise of the omicron variant.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,530 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 89 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 112 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 83.
- There have been 1,908,613 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,406 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,924 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 14,196.
- There have been 107,271 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 231.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 320.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 23, there were 1,831 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 126 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,525 105
Atkinson 1,522 35
Bacon 2,527 58
Baker 313 13
Baldwin 7,275 186
Banks 3,322 74
Barrow 19,403 234
Bartow 21,391 374
Ben Hill 2,161 72
Berrien 2,004 54
Bibb 28,654 656
Bleckley 1,456 42
Brantley 2,476 84
Brooks 1,873 61
Bryan 6,755 68
Bulloch 10,538 106
Burke 2,950 57
Butts 4,692 133
Calhoun 978 21
Camden 8,502 92
Candler 1,318 51
Carroll 14,353 175
Catoosa 12,309 119
Charlton 2,194 47
Chatham 52,557 750
Chattahoochee 5,905 16
Chattooga 5,231 109
Cherokee 44,964 537
Clarke 26,004 203
Clay 354 4
Clayton 57,195 833
Clinch 1,381 36
Cobb 133,372 1,537
Coffee 8,396 203
Colquitt 7,879 154
Columbia 20,127 290
Cook 2,053 54
Coweta 20,739 411
Crawford 1,185 42
Crisp 2,543 70
Dade 2,488 25
Dawson 6,093 93
DeKalb 126,215 1,421
Decatur 4,959 86
Dodge 2,104 67
Dooly 1,527 39
Dougherty 14,049 427
Douglas 27,986 302
Early 2,083 54
Echols 467 5
Effingham 10,175 161
Elbert 2,634 81
Emanuel 3,403 78
Evans 1,490 39
Fannin 4,132 116
Fayette 16,631 261
Floyd 22,827 393
Forsyth 43,190 338
Franklin 4,352 75
Fulton 182,007 1,929
Gilmer 4,627 137
Glascock 268 8
Glynn 17,982 346
Gordon 11,761 217
Grady 3,656 78
Greene 3,136 70
Gwinnett 172,696 1,658
Habersham 8,366 222
Hall 46,370 744
Hancock 1,363 80
Haralson 3,434 57
Harris 5,108 96
Hart 3,147 54
Heard 1,469 31
Henry 45,210 594
Houston 22,967 314
Irwin 1,026 23
Jackson 18,439 260
Jasper 1,655 36
Jeff Davis 2,311 45
Jefferson 2,222 77
Jenkins 1,070 45
Johnson 1,459 56
Jones 3,699 96
Lamar 3,271 94
Lanier 1,086 13
Laurens 8,562 229
Lee 3,826 88
Liberty 10,793 103
Lincoln 853 29
Long 2,209 23
Lowndes 15,084 257
Lumpkin 6,499 105
Macon 1,192 41
Madison 5,936 82
Marion 951 40
McDuffie 2,965 75
McIntosh 1,947 31
Meriwether 3,234 113
Miller 1,281 20
Mitchell 3,085 99
Monroe 3,866 128
Montgomery 1,444 45
Morgan 2,893 46
Murray 9,057 161
Muscogee 31,751 657
Newton 17,913 376
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,739 913
Oconee 6,864 88
Oglethorpe 2,368 47
Paulding 25,772 302
Peach 3,655 100
Pickens 5,076 122
Pierce 2,778 99
Pike 2,722 64
Polk 9,212 157
Pulaski 1,212 43
Putnam 3,615 95
Quitman 228 3
Rabun 2,777 75
Randolph 851 42
Richmond 35,835 670
Rockdale 14,846 277
Schley 519 8
Screven 1,808 36
Seminole 1,627 24
Spalding 10,384 332
Stephens 5,878 123
Stewart 1,806 31
Sumter 3,885 145
Talbot 938 30
Taliaferro 181 3
Tattnall 3,397 80
Taylor 1,138 38
Telfair 1,241 58
Terrell 1,187 58
Thomas 8,793 178
Tift 6,253 160
Toombs 5,375 161
Towns 2,012 78
Treutlen 1,130 46
Troup 12,020 304
Turner 1,108 44
Twiggs 1,033 53
Union 4,252 128
Unknown 8,507 13
Upson 4,129 166
Walker 13,353 174
Walton 15,812 370
Ware 5,920 213
Warren 652 22
Washington 3,218 80
Wayne 5,642 177
Webster 252 7
Wheeler 926 34
White 6,224 134
Whitfield 27,225 372
Wilcox 823 32
Wilkes 1,117 33
Wilkinson 1,640 46
Worth 2,331 87