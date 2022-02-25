COVID in Georgia | State sees another tough day of deaths as hospitalizations continue to decline

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

The graph above depicts the number of COVID-19 related deaths within Georgia since January 1, 2022.



More than 100 lives were lost to COVID-19 in Georgia since Thursday's last report, with the Peach State now suffering an average of 90 to 100 COVID-19 related deaths a day. Georgia is consequently growing closer to reaching 30,000 total deaths due to the virus since the pandemic first began.

The graph above depicts the total number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations within Georgia since Nov. 22, 2021.



Data shows hospitalizations, however, are on the decline. Georgia saw a spike in cases and hospitalizations following the 2021 holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations within the Peach State have already dropped below half of the CDC's COVID-19 patient percentage recommendations. Still, Georgia's hospitals have not quite yet reached pre-Thanksgiving patient numbers.





THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3:45 p.m., there have been 29,632 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 102 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 110.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 89.79.

There have been 1,909,595 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 982 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,330.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 14,086.

There have been 107,425 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 154 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 332.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 25, there were 1,620 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 85 hospitalizations since Thursday.

– a decrease of 85 hospitalizations since Thursday. In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,528 105

Atkinson 1,524 36

Bacon 2,528 58

Baker 313 13

Baldwin 7,280 187

Banks 3,325 74

Barrow 19,408 234

Bartow 21,400 374

Ben Hill 2,161 72

Berrien 2,004 54

Bibb 28,666 659

Bleckley 1,457 42

Brantley 2,476 84

Brooks 1,875 61

Bryan 6,757 68

Bulloch 10,541 106

Burke 2,951 57

Butts 4,692 133

Calhoun 982 21

Camden 8,511 92

Candler 1,319 51

Carroll 14,358 176

Catoosa 12,320 120

Charlton 2,195 47

Chatham 52,571 751

Chattahoochee 5,908 16

Chattooga 5,234 109

Cherokee 44,972 538

Clarke 26,013 203

Clay 354 5

Clayton 57,212 837

Clinch 1,382 36

Cobb 133,420 1,545

Coffee 8,409 203

Colquitt 7,891 156

Columbia 20,166 293

Cook 2,055 54

Coweta 20,745 411

Crawford 1,186 42

Crisp 2,544 70

Dade 2,489 25

Dawson 6,095 93

DeKalb 126,267 1,426

Decatur 4,975 87

Dodge 2,105 67

Dooly 1,528 39

Dougherty 14,054 431

Douglas 27,998 302

Early 2,083 54

Echols 467 5

Effingham 10,180 161

Elbert 2,636 81

Emanuel 3,405 78

Evans 1,490 39

Fannin 4,132 117

Fayette 16,640 264

Floyd 22,837 396

Forsyth 43,279 339

Franklin 4,357 75

Fulton 182,083 1,940

Gilmer 4,629 137

Glascock 268 8

Glynn 17,993 346

Gordon 11,780 218

Grady 3,658 78

Greene 3,136 70

Gwinnett 172,762 1,660

Habersham 8,366 226

Hall 46,401 744

Hancock 1,364 80

Haralson 3,435 57

Harris 5,110 96

Hart 3,148 55

Heard 1,469 31

Henry 45,230 595

Houston 22,969 315

Irwin 1,026 23

Jackson 18,455 261

Jasper 1,658 36

Jeff Davis 2,312 45

Jefferson 2,225 77

Jenkins 1,070 45

Johnson 1,459 56

Jones 3,700 96

Lamar 3,273 95

Lanier 1,086 13

Laurens 8,566 229

Lee 3,829 88

Liberty 10,796 103

Lincoln 853 29

Long 2,209 24

Lowndes 15,089 258

Lumpkin 6,502 105

Macon 1,190 41

Madison 5,939 83

Marion 953 41

McDuffie 2,965 75

McIntosh 1,947 31

Meriwether 3,235 113

Miller 1,282 20

Mitchell 3,086 99

Monroe 3,868 128

Montgomery 1,444 45

Morgan 2,895 47

Murray 9,058 163

Muscogee 31,759 660

Newton 17,919 376

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,771 920

Oconee 6,875 89

Oglethorpe 2,366 47

Paulding 25,782 302

Peach 3,657 100

Pickens 5,076 123

Pierce 2,778 99

Pike 2,725 64

Polk 9,214 157

Pulaski 1,212 43

Putnam 3,617 95

Quitman 228 3

Rabun 2,780 75

Randolph 852 42

Richmond 35,869 671

Rockdale 14,856 279

Schley 520 8

Screven 1,809 36

Seminole 1,627 24

Spalding 10,389 335

Stephens 5,877 123

Stewart 1,823 31

Sumter 3,890 145

Talbot 938 30

Taliaferro 181 3

Tattnall 3,399 80

Taylor 1,138 38

Telfair 1,241 58

Terrell 1,187 58

Thomas 8,798 178

Tift 6,256 160

Toombs 5,380 163

Towns 2,017 78

Treutlen 1,131 46

Troup 12,025 306

Turner 1,109 44

Twiggs 1,033 53

Union 4,253 128

Unknown 8,510 14

Upson 4,131 166

Walker 13,361 176

Walton 15,821 371

Ware 5,923 213

Warren 652 22

Washington 3,218 80

Wayne 5,643 177

Webster 252 7

Wheeler 926 34

White 6,230 134

Whitfield 27,237 373

Wilcox 825 32

Wilkes 1,117 33

Wilkinson 1,640 46