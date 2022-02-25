x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | State sees another tough day of deaths as hospitalizations continue to decline

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

Credit: Georgia Department of Public Health

The graph above depicts the number of COVID-19 related deaths within Georgia since January 1, 2022.

More than 100 lives were lost to COVID-19 in Georgia since Thursday's last report, with the Peach State now suffering an average of 90 to 100 COVID-19 related deaths a day. Georgia is consequently growing closer to reaching 30,000 total deaths due to the virus since the pandemic first began.

Credit: Georgia Department of Public Health

The graph above depicts the total number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations within Georgia since Nov. 22, 2021.

Data shows hospitalizations, however, are on the decline. Georgia saw a spike in cases and hospitalizations following the 2021 holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations within the Peach State have already dropped below half of the CDC's COVID-19 patient percentage recommendations. Still, Georgia's hospitals have not quite yet reached pre-Thanksgiving patient numbers.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3:45 p.m., there have been 29,632 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 102 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 110.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 89.79.
  • There have been 1,909,595 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 982 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,330.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 14,086.
  • There have been 107,425 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 154 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 332.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 25, there were 1,620 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 85 hospitalizations since Thursday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,528    105

Atkinson    1,524    36

Bacon    2,528    58

Baker    313    13

Baldwin    7,280    187

Banks    3,325    74

Barrow    19,408    234

Bartow    21,400    374

Ben Hill    2,161    72

Berrien    2,004    54

Bibb    28,666    659

Bleckley    1,457    42

Brantley    2,476    84

Brooks    1,875    61

Bryan    6,757    68

Bulloch    10,541    106

Burke    2,951    57

Butts    4,692    133

Calhoun    982    21

Camden    8,511    92

Candler    1,319    51

Carroll    14,358    176

Catoosa    12,320    120

Charlton    2,195    47

Chatham    52,571    751

Chattahoochee    5,908    16

Chattooga    5,234    109

Cherokee    44,972    538

Clarke    26,013    203

Clay    354    5

Clayton    57,212    837

Clinch    1,382    36

Cobb    133,420    1,545

Coffee    8,409    203

Colquitt    7,891    156

Columbia    20,166    293

Cook    2,055    54

Coweta    20,745    411

Crawford    1,186    42

Crisp    2,544    70

Dade    2,489    25

Dawson    6,095    93

DeKalb    126,267    1,426

Decatur    4,975    87

Dodge    2,105    67

Dooly    1,528    39

Dougherty    14,054    431

Douglas    27,998    302

Early    2,083    54

Echols    467    5

Effingham    10,180    161

Elbert    2,636    81

Emanuel    3,405    78

Evans    1,490    39

Fannin    4,132    117

Fayette    16,640    264

Floyd    22,837    396

Forsyth    43,279    339

Franklin    4,357    75

Fulton    182,083    1,940

Gilmer    4,629    137

Glascock    268    8

Glynn    17,993    346

Gordon    11,780    218

Grady    3,658    78

Greene    3,136    70

Gwinnett    172,762    1,660

Habersham    8,366    226

Hall    46,401    744

Hancock    1,364    80

Haralson    3,435    57

Harris    5,110    96

Hart    3,148    55

Heard    1,469    31

Henry    45,230    595

Houston    22,969    315

Irwin    1,026    23

Jackson    18,455    261

Jasper    1,658    36

Jeff Davis    2,312    45

Jefferson    2,225    77

Jenkins    1,070    45

Johnson    1,459    56

Jones    3,700    96

Lamar    3,273    95

Lanier    1,086    13

Laurens    8,566    229

Lee    3,829    88

Liberty    10,796    103

Lincoln    853    29

Long    2,209    24

Lowndes    15,089    258

Lumpkin    6,502    105

Macon    1,190    41

Madison    5,939    83

Marion    953    41

McDuffie    2,965    75

McIntosh    1,947    31

Meriwether    3,235    113

Miller    1,282    20

Mitchell    3,086    99

Monroe    3,868    128

Montgomery    1,444    45

Morgan    2,895    47

Murray    9,058    163

Muscogee    31,759    660

Newton    17,919    376

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,771    920

Oconee    6,875    89

Oglethorpe    2,366    47

Paulding    25,782    302

Peach    3,657    100

Pickens    5,076    123

Pierce    2,778    99

Pike    2,725    64

Polk    9,214    157

Pulaski    1,212    43

Putnam    3,617    95

Quitman    228    3

Rabun    2,780    75

Randolph    852    42

Richmond    35,869    671

Rockdale    14,856    279

Schley    520    8

Screven    1,809    36

Seminole    1,627    24

Spalding    10,389    335

Stephens    5,877    123

Stewart    1,823    31

Sumter    3,890    145

Talbot    938    30

Taliaferro    181    3

Tattnall    3,399    80

Taylor    1,138    38

Telfair    1,241    58

Terrell    1,187    58

Thomas    8,798    178

Tift    6,256    160

Toombs    5,380    163

Towns    2,017    78

Treutlen    1,131    46

Troup    12,025    306

Turner    1,109    44

Twiggs    1,033    53

Union    4,253    128

Unknown    8,510    14

Upson    4,131    166

Walker    13,361    176

Walton    15,821    371

Ware    5,923    213

Warren    652    22

Washington    3,218    80

Wayne    5,643    177

Webster    252    7

Wheeler    926    34

White    6,230    134

Whitfield    27,237    373

Wilcox    825    32

Wilkes    1,117    33

Wilkinson    1,640    46

Worth    2,331    87

