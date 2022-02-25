COVID in Georgia | State sees another tough day of deaths as hospitalizations continue to decline

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
The graph above depicts the number of COVID-19 related deaths within Georgia since January 1, 2022.
More than 100 lives were lost to COVID-19 in Georgia since Thursday's last report, with the Peach State now suffering an average of 90 to 100 COVID-19 related deaths a day. Georgia is consequently growing closer to reaching 30,000 total deaths due to the virus since the pandemic first began.
The graph above depicts the total number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations within Georgia since Nov. 22, 2021.
Data shows hospitalizations, however, are on the decline. Georgia saw a spike in cases and hospitalizations following the 2021 holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. Total COVID-19 hospitalizations within the Peach State have already dropped below half of the CDC's COVID-19 patient percentage recommendations. Still, Georgia's hospitals have not quite yet reached pre-Thanksgiving patient numbers.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3:45 p.m., there have been 29,632 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 102 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 110.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 89.79.
- There have been 1,909,595 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 982 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,330.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 14,086.
- There have been 107,425 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 154 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 332.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 25, there were 1,620 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 85 hospitalizations since Thursday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,528 105
Atkinson 1,524 36
Bacon 2,528 58
Baker 313 13
Baldwin 7,280 187
Banks 3,325 74
Barrow 19,408 234
Bartow 21,400 374
Ben Hill 2,161 72
Berrien 2,004 54
Bibb 28,666 659
Bleckley 1,457 42
Brantley 2,476 84
Brooks 1,875 61
Bryan 6,757 68
Bulloch 10,541 106
Burke 2,951 57
Butts 4,692 133
Calhoun 982 21
Camden 8,511 92
Candler 1,319 51
Carroll 14,358 176
Catoosa 12,320 120
Charlton 2,195 47
Chatham 52,571 751
Chattahoochee 5,908 16
Chattooga 5,234 109
Cherokee 44,972 538
Clarke 26,013 203
Clay 354 5
Clayton 57,212 837
Clinch 1,382 36
Cobb 133,420 1,545
Coffee 8,409 203
Colquitt 7,891 156
Columbia 20,166 293
Cook 2,055 54
Coweta 20,745 411
Crawford 1,186 42
Crisp 2,544 70
Dade 2,489 25
Dawson 6,095 93
DeKalb 126,267 1,426
Decatur 4,975 87
Dodge 2,105 67
Dooly 1,528 39
Dougherty 14,054 431
Douglas 27,998 302
Early 2,083 54
Echols 467 5
Effingham 10,180 161
Elbert 2,636 81
Emanuel 3,405 78
Evans 1,490 39
Fannin 4,132 117
Fayette 16,640 264
Floyd 22,837 396
Forsyth 43,279 339
Franklin 4,357 75
Fulton 182,083 1,940
Gilmer 4,629 137
Glascock 268 8
Glynn 17,993 346
Gordon 11,780 218
Grady 3,658 78
Greene 3,136 70
Gwinnett 172,762 1,660
Habersham 8,366 226
Hall 46,401 744
Hancock 1,364 80
Haralson 3,435 57
Harris 5,110 96
Hart 3,148 55
Heard 1,469 31
Henry 45,230 595
Houston 22,969 315
Irwin 1,026 23
Jackson 18,455 261
Jasper 1,658 36
Jeff Davis 2,312 45
Jefferson 2,225 77
Jenkins 1,070 45
Johnson 1,459 56
Jones 3,700 96
Lamar 3,273 95
Lanier 1,086 13
Laurens 8,566 229
Lee 3,829 88
Liberty 10,796 103
Lincoln 853 29
Long 2,209 24
Lowndes 15,089 258
Lumpkin 6,502 105
Macon 1,190 41
Madison 5,939 83
Marion 953 41
McDuffie 2,965 75
McIntosh 1,947 31
Meriwether 3,235 113
Miller 1,282 20
Mitchell 3,086 99
Monroe 3,868 128
Montgomery 1,444 45
Morgan 2,895 47
Murray 9,058 163
Muscogee 31,759 660
Newton 17,919 376
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,771 920
Oconee 6,875 89
Oglethorpe 2,366 47
Paulding 25,782 302
Peach 3,657 100
Pickens 5,076 123
Pierce 2,778 99
Pike 2,725 64
Polk 9,214 157
Pulaski 1,212 43
Putnam 3,617 95
Quitman 228 3
Rabun 2,780 75
Randolph 852 42
Richmond 35,869 671
Rockdale 14,856 279
Schley 520 8
Screven 1,809 36
Seminole 1,627 24
Spalding 10,389 335
Stephens 5,877 123
Stewart 1,823 31
Sumter 3,890 145
Talbot 938 30
Taliaferro 181 3
Tattnall 3,399 80
Taylor 1,138 38
Telfair 1,241 58
Terrell 1,187 58
Thomas 8,798 178
Tift 6,256 160
Toombs 5,380 163
Towns 2,017 78
Treutlen 1,131 46
Troup 12,025 306
Turner 1,109 44
Twiggs 1,033 53
Union 4,253 128
Unknown 8,510 14
Upson 4,131 166
Walker 13,361 176
Walton 15,821 371
Ware 5,923 213
Warren 652 22
Washington 3,218 80
Wayne 5,643 177
Webster 252 7
Wheeler 926 34
White 6,230 134
Whitfield 27,237 373
Wilcox 825 32
Wilkes 1,117 33
Wilkinson 1,640 46
Worth 2,331 87