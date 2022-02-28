COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data Feb. 28

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

Georgia has seen a rise in daily death totals to COVID-19 following the peak of the omicron variant, with the Peach State now seeing approximately 90-100 deaths to the virus each day. As the Peach State recorded 29,726 total deaths since the pandemic began on Monday, Georgia is now statistically only days away from reaching the grim milestone of 30,000 total deaths to COVID-19.

The graph above represents the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Georgia since Jan. 1, 2022.

The graph above represents the total number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Georgia since Nov. 22, 2021.

Total hospitalizations to the virus, however, are on the decline. As death data remains a lagging indicator of the coronavirus, Georgia patient numbers are steadily approaching pre-Thanksgiving levels. As the pandemic's grip began to loosen around the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask guidelines for more than 70% of Americans last week.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,726 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 94 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 95.5.

There have been 1,911,333 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,738 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,223 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 13,088.

There have been 107,654 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 229 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 329.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 28, there were 1,485 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 135 hospitalizations since Friday.

– a decrease of 135 hospitalizations since Friday. In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,529 105

Atkinson 1,525 36

Bacon 2,531 59

Baker 313 13

Baldwin 7,281 188

Banks 3,327 74

Barrow 19,423 235

Bartow 21,420 374

Ben Hill 2,162 72

Berrien 2,007 56

Bibb 28,674 662

Bleckley 1,458 42

Brantley 2,481 84

Brooks 1,876 61

Bryan 6,760 69

Bulloch 10,543 107

Burke 2,953 58

Butts 4,698 134

Calhoun 984 21

Camden 8,526 92

Candler 1,322 51

Carroll 14,366 176

Catoosa 12,333 120

Charlton 2,198 47

Chatham 52,596 754

Chattahoochee 5,908 16

Chattooga 5,239 109

Cherokee 45,005 543

Clarke 26,025 204

Clay 353 5

Clayton 57,256 839

Clinch 1,382 36

Cobb 133,556 1,547

Coffee 8,418 203

Colquitt 7,899 156

Columbia 20,197 293

Cook 2,055 54

Coweta 20,763 414

Crawford 1,188 43

Crisp 2,545 70

Dade 2,490 25

Dawson 6,099 93

DeKalb 126,419 1,431

Decatur 4,998 88

Dodge 2,105 67

Dooly 1,529 39

Dougherty 14,062 431

Douglas 28,027 302

Early 2,083 54

Echols 467 5

Effingham 10,183 161

Elbert 2,635 81

Emanuel 3,408 78

Evans 1,492 39

Fannin 4,135 118

Fayette 16,662 265

Floyd 22,851 399

Forsyth 43,366 343

Franklin 4,359 75

Fulton 182,283 1,946

Gilmer 4,632 138

Glascock 268 8

Glynn 18,012 347

Gordon 11,781 220

Grady 3,664 79

Greene 3,141 70

Gwinnett 172,905 1,664

Habersham 8,371 226

Hall 46,442 744

Hancock 1,364 80

Haralson 3,440 57

Harris 5,114 96

Hart 3,150 55

Heard 1,469 31

Henry 45,259 599

Houston 22,981 315

Irwin 1,034 23

Jackson 18,469 262

Jasper 1,659 36

Jeff Davis 2,313 45

Jefferson 2,231 77

Jenkins 1,070 45

Johnson 1,460 56

Jones 3,704 96

Lamar 3,275 96

Lanier 1,086 13

Laurens 8,568 229

Lee 3,833 88

Liberty 10,813 103

Lincoln 853 29

Long 2,213 24

Lowndes 15,102 258

Lumpkin 6,513 106

Macon 1,190 41

Madison 5,942 84

Marion 953 42

McDuffie 2,968 75

McIntosh 1,952 31

Meriwether 3,236 113

Miller 1,283 20

Mitchell 3,088 98

Monroe 3,874 128

Montgomery 1,445 45

Morgan 2,895 48

Murray 9,065 163

Muscogee 31,775 662

Newton 17,935 376

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,823 924

Oconee 6,878 90

Oglethorpe 2,366 47

Paulding 25,820 305

Peach 3,657 100

Pickens 5,078 124

Pierce 2,781 99

Pike 2,728 64

Polk 9,216 157

Pulaski 1,212 43

Putnam 3,619 95

Quitman 228 3

Rabun 2,784 76

Randolph 853 42

Richmond 35,907 674

Rockdale 14,868 279

Schley 520 8

Screven 1,809 36

Seminole 1,629 24

Spalding 10,395 335

Stephens 5,879 124

Stewart 1,872 31

Sumter 3,895 145

Talbot 938 30

Taliaferro 181 3

Tattnall 3,400 80

Taylor 1,139 38

Telfair 1,242 58

Terrell 1,187 58

Thomas 8,801 178

Tift 6,257 160

Toombs 5,383 163

Towns 2,027 78

Treutlen 1,131 46

Troup 12,038 307

Turner 1,111 44

Twiggs 1,037 54

Union 4,258 128

Unknown 8,514 17

Upson 4,135 166

Walker 13,369 178

Walton 15,826 371

Ware 5,933 213

Warren 652 22

Washington 3,223 80

Wayne 5,647 177

Webster 252 7

Wheeler 926 34

White 6,235 134

Whitfield 27,243 375

Wilcox 825 33

Wilkes 1,118 33

Wilkinson 1,639 46