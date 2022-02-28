COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data Feb. 28

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Georgia has seen a rise in daily death totals to COVID-19 following the peak of the omicron variant, with the Peach State now seeing approximately 90-100 deaths to the virus each day. As the Peach State recorded 29,726 total deaths since the pandemic began on Monday, Georgia is now statistically only days away from reaching the grim milestone of 30,000 total deaths to COVID-19.
The graph above represents the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Georgia since Jan. 1, 2022.
The graph above represents the total number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Georgia since Nov. 22, 2021.
Total hospitalizations to the virus, however, are on the decline. As death data remains a lagging indicator of the coronavirus, Georgia patient numbers are steadily approaching pre-Thanksgiving levels. As the pandemic's grip began to loosen around the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask guidelines for more than 70% of Americans last week.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,726 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 94 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 95.5.
- There have been 1,911,333 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,738 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,223 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 13,088.
- There have been 107,654 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 229 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 329.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 28, there were 1,485 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 135 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
