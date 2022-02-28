x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data Feb. 28

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Georgia has seen a rise in daily death totals to COVID-19 following the peak of the omicron variant, with the Peach State now seeing approximately 90-100 deaths to the virus each day. As the Peach State recorded 29,726 total deaths since the pandemic began on Monday, Georgia is now statistically only days away from reaching the grim milestone of 30,000 total deaths to COVID-19.

Credit: Georgia Department of Public Health

The graph above represents the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Georgia since Jan. 1, 2022.

Credit: Georgia Department of Public Health

The graph above represents the total number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Georgia since Nov. 22, 2021.

Total hospitalizations to the virus, however, are on the decline. As death data remains a lagging indicator of the coronavirus, Georgia patient numbers are steadily approaching pre-Thanksgiving levels. As the pandemic's grip began to loosen around the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask guidelines for more than 70% of Americans last week.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,726 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 94 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 95.5.
  • There have been 1,911,333 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,738 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,223 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 13,088.
  • There have been 107,654 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 229 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 329.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 28, there were 1,485 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 135 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,529    105

Atkinson    1,525    36

Bacon    2,531    59

Baker    313    13

Baldwin    7,281    188

Banks    3,327    74

Barrow    19,423    235

Bartow    21,420    374

Ben Hill    2,162    72

Berrien    2,007    56

Bibb    28,674    662

Bleckley    1,458    42

Brantley    2,481    84

Brooks    1,876    61

Bryan    6,760    69

Bulloch    10,543    107

Burke    2,953    58

Butts    4,698    134

Calhoun    984    21

Camden    8,526    92

Candler    1,322    51

Carroll    14,366    176

Catoosa    12,333    120

Charlton    2,198    47

Chatham    52,596    754

Chattahoochee    5,908    16

Chattooga    5,239    109

Cherokee    45,005    543

Clarke    26,025    204

Clay    353    5

Clayton    57,256    839

Clinch    1,382    36

Cobb    133,556    1,547

Coffee    8,418    203

Colquitt    7,899    156

Columbia    20,197    293

Cook    2,055    54

Coweta    20,763    414

Crawford    1,188    43

Crisp    2,545    70

Dade    2,490    25

Dawson    6,099    93

DeKalb    126,419    1,431

Decatur    4,998    88

Dodge    2,105    67

Dooly    1,529    39

Dougherty    14,062    431

Douglas    28,027    302

Early    2,083    54

Echols    467    5

Effingham    10,183    161

Elbert    2,635    81

Emanuel    3,408    78

Evans    1,492    39

Fannin    4,135    118

Fayette    16,662    265

Floyd    22,851    399

Forsyth    43,366    343

Franklin    4,359    75

Fulton    182,283    1,946

Gilmer    4,632    138

Glascock    268    8

Glynn    18,012    347

Gordon    11,781    220

Grady    3,664    79

Greene    3,141    70

Gwinnett    172,905    1,664

Habersham    8,371    226

Hall    46,442    744

Hancock    1,364    80

Haralson    3,440    57

Harris    5,114    96

Hart    3,150    55

Heard    1,469    31

Henry    45,259    599

Houston    22,981    315

Irwin    1,034    23

Jackson    18,469    262

Jasper    1,659    36

Jeff Davis    2,313    45

Jefferson    2,231    77

Jenkins    1,070    45

Johnson    1,460    56

Jones    3,704    96

Lamar    3,275    96

Lanier    1,086    13

Laurens    8,568    229

Lee    3,833    88

Liberty    10,813    103

Lincoln    853    29

Long    2,213    24

Lowndes    15,102    258

Lumpkin    6,513    106

Macon    1,190    41

Madison    5,942    84

Marion    953    42

McDuffie    2,968    75

McIntosh    1,952    31

Meriwether    3,236    113

Miller    1,283    20

Mitchell    3,088    98

Monroe    3,874    128

Montgomery    1,445    45

Morgan    2,895    48

Murray    9,065    163

Muscogee    31,775    662

Newton    17,935    376

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,823    924

Oconee    6,878    90

Oglethorpe    2,366    47

Paulding    25,820    305

Peach    3,657    100

Pickens    5,078    124

Pierce    2,781    99

Pike    2,728    64

Polk    9,216    157

Pulaski    1,212    43

Putnam    3,619    95

Quitman    228    3

Rabun    2,784    76

Randolph    853    42

Richmond    35,907    674

Rockdale    14,868    279

Schley    520    8

Screven    1,809    36

Seminole    1,629    24

Spalding    10,395    335

Stephens    5,879    124

Stewart    1,872    31

Sumter    3,895    145

Talbot    938    30

Taliaferro    181    3

Tattnall    3,400    80

Taylor    1,139    38

Telfair    1,242    58

Terrell    1,187    58

Thomas    8,801    178

Tift    6,257    160

Toombs    5,383    163

Towns    2,027    78

Treutlen    1,131    46

Troup    12,038    307

Turner    1,111    44

Twiggs    1,037    54

Union    4,258    128

Unknown    8,514    17

Upson    4,135    166

Walker    13,369    178

Walton    15,826    371

Ware    5,933    213

Warren    652    22

Washington    3,223    80

Wayne    5,647    177

Webster    252    7

Wheeler    926    34

White    6,235    134

Whitfield    27,243    375

Wilcox    825    33

Wilkes    1,118    33

Wilkinson    1,639    46

Worth    2,331    87

