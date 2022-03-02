COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 3

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,865 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 115 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 79.86 eaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.07.

in Georgia, an increase of 115 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 79.86 eaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.07. There have been 1,860,616 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,711 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 15,927.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 21,864.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,711 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 15,927.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 21,864. There have been 103,822 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 245 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 357.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 451.14.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 245 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 357.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 451.14. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 3, there were 4,207 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 109 hospitalizations since Wednesday

– a decrease of 109 hospitalizations since Wednesday In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3459 102

Atkinson 1479 32

Bacon 2461 54

Baker 304 13

Baldwin 7124 177

Banks 3233 70

Barrow 18939 218

Bartow 20965 365

Ben Hill 2133 72

Berrien 1964 51

Bibb 27982 622

Bleckley 1434 41

Brantley 2395 82

Brooks 1815 58

Bryan 6551 67

Bulloch 10350 103

Burke 2914 53

Butts 4609 125

Calhoun 959 21

Camden 8236 87

Candler 1297 51

Carroll 14067 167

Catoosa 11869 109

Charlton 2071 44

Chatham 51241 709

Chattahoochee 5865 16

Chattooga 5080 101

Cherokee 44086 500

Clarke 25522 191

Clay 344 4

Clayton 56137 782

Clinch 1354 35

Cobb 129797 1438

Coffee 8100 199

Colquitt 7678 142

Columbia 19356 276

Cook 2016 54

Coweta 20315 379

Crawford 1147 42

Crisp 2500 68

Dade 2404 23

Dawson 5939 88

DeKalb 122617 1338

Decatur 4598 83

Dodge 2068 64

Dooly 1489 39

Dougherty 13504 417

Douglas 27446 283

Early 2043 53

Echols 455 5

Effingham 9887 155

Elbert 2588 76

Emanuel 3328 76

Evans 1445 38

Fannin 4020 106

Fayette 16077 248

Floyd 22276 349

Forsyth 41278 311

Franklin 4256 72

Fulton 177383 1818

Gilmer 4511 128

Glascock 255 8

Glynn 17470 322

Gordon 11432 203

Grady 3533 73

Greene 3047 66

Gwinnett 168937 1570

Habersham 8100 215

Hall 45340 695

Hancock 1335 79

Haralson 3355 51

Harris 4984 89

Hart 3092 51

Heard 1429 28

Henry 44313 544

Houston 22375 303

Irwin 1019 22

Jackson 18036 238

Jasper 1596 36

Jeff Davis 2238 45

Jefferson 2171 74

Jenkins 1059 43

Johnson 1418 53

Jones 3612 94

Lamar 3199 90

Lanier 1066 12

Laurens 8403 219

Lee 3654 83

Liberty 10477 103

Lincoln 836 29

Long 2150 21

Lowndes 14593 244

Lumpkin 6273 96

Macon 1168 41

Madison 5821 75

Marion 939 36

McDuffie 2905 68

McIntosh 1872 31

Meriwether 3163 106

Miller 1246 16

Mitchell 2980 92

Monroe 3792 121

Montgomery 1409 43

Morgan 2778 43

Murray 8834 150

Muscogee 30956 619

Newton 17461 355

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61322 856

Oconee 6697 83

Oglethorpe 2318 46

Paulding 25109 281

Peach 3584 99

Pickens 4962 109

Pierce 2682 91

Pike 2667 56

Polk 8968 147

Pulaski 1200 42

Putnam 3536 87

Quitman 223 3

Rabun 2695 72

Randolph 814 42

Richmond 34831 636

Rockdale 14467 261

Schley 507 8

Screven 1778 35

Seminole 1582 23

Spalding 10165 311

Stephens 5670 119

Stewart 1641 31

Sumter 3827 136

Talbot 912 30

Taliaferro 179 3

Tattnall 3227 77

Taylor 1105 37

Telfair 1200 57

Terrell 1150 57

Thomas 8591 168

Tift 6163 152

Toombs 5221 155

Towns 1918 74

Treutlen 1102 45

Troup 11846 290

Turner 1073 41

Twiggs 1016 51

Union 3998 126

Unknown 9085 9

Upson 3992 148

Walker 12879 155

Walton 15504 347

Ware 5736 208

Warren 638 22

Washington 3101 80

Wayne 5510 167

Webster 249 7

Wheeler 713 32

White 6022 129

Whitfield 26579 348

Wilcox 787 32

Wilkes 1108 30

Wilkinson 1603 44