COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 3

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,865 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 115 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 79.86 eaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.07.
- There have been 1,860,616 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,711 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 15,927.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 21,864.
- There have been 103,822 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 245 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 357.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 451.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 3, there were 4,207 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 109 hospitalizations since Wednesday
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3459 102
Atkinson 1479 32
Bacon 2461 54
Baker 304 13
Baldwin 7124 177
Banks 3233 70
Barrow 18939 218
Bartow 20965 365
Ben Hill 2133 72
Berrien 1964 51
Bibb 27982 622
Bleckley 1434 41
Brantley 2395 82
Brooks 1815 58
Bryan 6551 67
Bulloch 10350 103
Burke 2914 53
Butts 4609 125
Calhoun 959 21
Camden 8236 87
Candler 1297 51
Carroll 14067 167
Catoosa 11869 109
Charlton 2071 44
Chatham 51241 709
Chattahoochee 5865 16
Chattooga 5080 101
Cherokee 44086 500
Clarke 25522 191
Clay 344 4
Clayton 56137 782
Clinch 1354 35
Cobb 129797 1438
Coffee 8100 199
Colquitt 7678 142
Columbia 19356 276
Cook 2016 54
Coweta 20315 379
Crawford 1147 42
Crisp 2500 68
Dade 2404 23
Dawson 5939 88
DeKalb 122617 1338
Decatur 4598 83
Dodge 2068 64
Dooly 1489 39
Dougherty 13504 417
Douglas 27446 283
Early 2043 53
Echols 455 5
Effingham 9887 155
Elbert 2588 76
Emanuel 3328 76
Evans 1445 38
Fannin 4020 106
Fayette 16077 248
Floyd 22276 349
Forsyth 41278 311
Franklin 4256 72
Fulton 177383 1818
Gilmer 4511 128
Glascock 255 8
Glynn 17470 322
Gordon 11432 203
Grady 3533 73
Greene 3047 66
Gwinnett 168937 1570
Habersham 8100 215
Hall 45340 695
Hancock 1335 79
Haralson 3355 51
Harris 4984 89
Hart 3092 51
Heard 1429 28
Henry 44313 544
Houston 22375 303
Irwin 1019 22
Jackson 18036 238
Jasper 1596 36
Jeff Davis 2238 45
Jefferson 2171 74
Jenkins 1059 43
Johnson 1418 53
Jones 3612 94
Lamar 3199 90
Lanier 1066 12
Laurens 8403 219
Lee 3654 83
Liberty 10477 103
Lincoln 836 29
Long 2150 21
Lowndes 14593 244
Lumpkin 6273 96
Macon 1168 41
Madison 5821 75
Marion 939 36
McDuffie 2905 68
McIntosh 1872 31
Meriwether 3163 106
Miller 1246 16
Mitchell 2980 92
Monroe 3792 121
Montgomery 1409 43
Morgan 2778 43
Murray 8834 150
Muscogee 30956 619
Newton 17461 355
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61322 856
Oconee 6697 83
Oglethorpe 2318 46
Paulding 25109 281
Peach 3584 99
Pickens 4962 109
Pierce 2682 91
Pike 2667 56
Polk 8968 147
Pulaski 1200 42
Putnam 3536 87
Quitman 223 3
Rabun 2695 72
Randolph 814 42
Richmond 34831 636
Rockdale 14467 261
Schley 507 8
Screven 1778 35
Seminole 1582 23
Spalding 10165 311
Stephens 5670 119
Stewart 1641 31
Sumter 3827 136
Talbot 912 30
Taliaferro 179 3
Tattnall 3227 77
Taylor 1105 37
Telfair 1200 57
Terrell 1150 57
Thomas 8591 168
Tift 6163 152
Toombs 5221 155
Towns 1918 74
Treutlen 1102 45
Troup 11846 290
Turner 1073 41
Twiggs 1016 51
Union 3998 126
Unknown 9085 9
Upson 3992 148
Walker 12879 155
Walton 15504 347
Ware 5736 208
Warren 638 22
Washington 3101 80
Wayne 5510 167
Webster 249 7
Wheeler 713 32
White 6022 129
Whitfield 26579 348
Wilcox 787 32
Wilkes 1108 30
Wilkinson 1603 44
Worth 2283 85