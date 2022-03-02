x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 3

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,865 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 115 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 79.86 eaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.07.
  • There have been 1,860,616 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,711 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 15,927.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 21,864.
  • There have been 103,822 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 245 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 357.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 451.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 3, there were 4,207 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 109 hospitalizations since Wednesday
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3459    102

Atkinson    1479    32

Bacon    2461    54

Baker    304    13

Baldwin    7124    177

Banks    3233    70

Barrow    18939    218

Bartow    20965    365

Ben Hill    2133    72

Berrien    1964    51

Bibb    27982    622

Bleckley    1434    41

Brantley    2395    82

Brooks    1815    58

Bryan    6551    67

Bulloch    10350    103

Burke    2914    53

Butts    4609    125

Calhoun    959    21

Camden    8236    87

Candler    1297    51

Carroll    14067    167

Catoosa    11869    109

Charlton    2071    44

Chatham    51241    709

Chattahoochee    5865    16

Chattooga    5080    101

Cherokee    44086    500

Clarke    25522    191

Clay    344    4

Clayton    56137    782

Clinch    1354    35

Cobb    129797    1438

Coffee    8100    199

Colquitt    7678    142

Columbia    19356    276

Cook    2016    54

Coweta    20315    379

Crawford    1147    42

Crisp    2500    68

Dade    2404    23

Dawson    5939    88

DeKalb    122617    1338

Decatur    4598    83

Dodge    2068    64

Dooly    1489    39

Dougherty    13504    417

Douglas    27446    283

Early    2043    53

Echols    455    5

Effingham    9887    155

Elbert    2588    76

Emanuel    3328    76

Evans    1445    38

Fannin    4020    106

Fayette    16077    248

Floyd    22276    349

Forsyth    41278    311

Franklin    4256    72

Fulton    177383    1818

Gilmer    4511    128

Glascock    255    8

Glynn    17470    322

Gordon    11432    203

Grady    3533    73

Greene    3047    66

Gwinnett    168937    1570

Habersham    8100    215

Hall    45340    695

Hancock    1335    79

Haralson    3355    51

Harris    4984    89

Hart    3092    51

Heard    1429    28

Henry    44313    544

Houston    22375    303

Irwin    1019    22

Jackson    18036    238

Jasper    1596    36

Jeff Davis    2238    45

Jefferson    2171    74

Jenkins    1059    43

Johnson    1418    53

Jones    3612    94

Lamar    3199    90

Lanier    1066    12

Laurens    8403    219

Lee    3654    83

Liberty    10477    103

Lincoln    836    29

Long    2150    21

Lowndes    14593    244

Lumpkin    6273    96

Macon    1168    41

Madison    5821    75

Marion    939    36

McDuffie    2905    68

McIntosh    1872    31

Meriwether    3163    106

Miller    1246    16

Mitchell    2980    92

Monroe    3792    121

Montgomery    1409    43

Morgan    2778    43

Murray    8834    150

Muscogee    30956    619

Newton    17461    355

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    61322    856

Oconee    6697    83

Oglethorpe    2318    46

Paulding    25109    281

Peach    3584    99

Pickens    4962    109

Pierce    2682    91

Pike    2667    56

Polk    8968    147

Pulaski    1200    42

Putnam    3536    87

Quitman    223    3

Rabun    2695    72

Randolph    814    42

Richmond    34831    636

Rockdale    14467    261

Schley    507    8

Screven    1778    35

Seminole    1582    23

Spalding    10165    311

Stephens    5670    119

Stewart    1641    31

Sumter    3827    136

Talbot    912    30

Taliaferro    179    3

Tattnall    3227    77

Taylor    1105    37

Telfair    1200    57

Terrell    1150    57

Thomas    8591    168

Tift    6163    152

Toombs    5221    155

Towns    1918    74

Treutlen    1102    45

Troup    11846    290

Turner    1073    41

Twiggs    1016    51

Union    3998    126

Unknown    9085    9

Upson    3992    148

Walker    12879    155

Walton    15504    347

Ware    5736    208

Warren    638    22

Washington    3101    80

Wayne    5510    167

Webster    249    7

Wheeler    713    32

White    6022    129

Whitfield    26579    348

Wilcox    787    32

Wilkes    1108    30

Wilkinson    1603    44

Worth    2283    85

Related Articles

In Other News

COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Georgia