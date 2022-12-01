COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 13

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 4:30 p.m., there have been 26,709 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 52 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.36.
- There have been 1,622,845 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 19,025 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 21,421.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,528.
- There have been 98,500 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 285 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 445.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 181.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 13, there were 5,372 current hospitalizations – an increase of 52 hospitalizations since yesterday.
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3014 99
Atkinson 1285 32
Bacon 2119 53
Baker 264 13
Baldwin 6326 177
Banks 2874 67
Barrow 16757 201
Bartow 18897 341
Ben Hill 1990 72
Berrien 1681 51
Bibb 24868 603
Bleckley 1232 41
Brantley 2037 78
Brooks 1555 57
Bryan 5370 65
Bulloch 8975 100
Burke 2545 49
Butts 4176 114
Calhoun 665 21
Camden 6873 83
Candler 1186 51
Carroll 12611 163
Catoosa 10008 102
Charlton 1854 44
Chatham 42134 688
Chattahoochee 5622 16
Chattooga 4309 99
Cherokee 39329 469
Clarke 22209 182
Clay 284 4
Clayton 48103 758
Clinch 1143 34
Cobb 115166 1372
Coffee 7077 198
Colquitt 6525 138
Columbia 16815 265
Cook 1812 53
Coweta 18226 364
Crawford 976 40
Crisp 2129 66
Dade 2104 21
Dawson 5257 80
DeKalb 106845 1283
Decatur 3866 80
Dodge 1712 64
Dooly 1269 38
Dougherty 11092 396
Douglas 24974 267
Early 1716 53
Echols 425 5
Effingham 8194 153
Elbert 2292 73
Emanuel 2878 74
Evans 1234 37
Fannin 3596 98
Fayette 14168 230
Floyd 19399 330
Forsyth 35892 295
Franklin 3795 70
Fulton 158415 1749
Gilmer 3985 125
Glascock 220 7
Glynn 14737 309
Gordon 10043 186
Grady 2910 69
Greene 2754 65
Gwinnett 146505 1496
Habersham 7302 206
Hall 41021 665
Hancock 1208 76
Haralson 2845 50
Harris 4114 86
Hart 2707 50
Heard 1282 27
Henry 40259 511
Houston 19332 299
Irwin 952 22
Jackson 15867 229
Jasper 1334 34
Jeff Davis 1908 45
Jefferson 2018 71
Jenkins 947 43
Johnson 1167 52
Jones 3144 90
Lamar 2859 87
Lanier 883 12
Laurens 7059 212
Lee 3074 78
Liberty 8214 99
Lincoln 765 27
Long 1663 21
Lowndes 12653 236
Lumpkin 5490 94
Macon 1045 40
Madison 5006 74
Marion 792 36
McDuffie 2653 64
McIntosh 1619 29
Meriwether 2850 101
Miller 1067 15
Mitchell 2486 90
Monroe 3358 119
Montgomery 1230 41
Morgan 2438 42
Murray 7500 143
Muscogee 26630 596
Newton 15617 331
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 46222 801
Oconee 5688 75
Oglethorpe 2044 44
Paulding 22563 263
Peach 3175 96
Pickens 4329 100
Pierce 2310 91
Pike 2304 53
Polk 7946 144
Pulaski 1018 42
Putnam 3137 86
Quitman 177 3
Rabun 2388 69
Randolph 696 40
Richmond 31388 616
Rockdale 13009 246
Schley 421 8
Screven 1498 35
Seminole 1358 23
Spalding 9208 296
Stephens 5041 115
Stewart 1530 30
Sumter 3376 134
Talbot 788 29
Taliaferro 148 3
Tattnall 2855 75
Taylor 945 34
Telfair 1043 56
Terrell 972 56
Thomas 7061 165
Tift 5545 143
Toombs 4734 155
Towns 1734 72
Treutlen 948 45
Troup 10982 277
Turner 938 41
Twiggs 905 49
Union 3585 121
Unknown 7636 7
Upson 3509 140
Walker 11146 141
Walton 14000 330
Ware 4899 207
Warren 592 20
Washington 2721 79
Wayne 4784 161
Webster 213 7
Wheeler 655 32
White 5255 118
Whitfield 22762 336
Wilcox 705 32
Wilkes 1001 27
Wilkinson 1346 42
Worth 1956 80