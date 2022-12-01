x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 13

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 4:30 p.m., there have been 26,709 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 52 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.36.
  • There have been 1,622,845 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 19,025 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 21,421.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,528.
  • There have been 98,500 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 285 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 445.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 181.93. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 13, there were 5,372 current hospitalizations – an increase of 52 hospitalizations since yesterday.
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3014    99

Atkinson    1285    32

Bacon    2119    53

Baker    264    13

Baldwin    6326    177

Banks    2874    67

Barrow    16757    201

Bartow    18897    341

Ben Hill    1990    72

Berrien    1681    51

Bibb    24868    603

Bleckley    1232    41

Brantley    2037    78

Brooks    1555    57

Bryan    5370    65

Bulloch    8975    100

Burke    2545    49

Butts    4176    114

Calhoun    665    21

Camden    6873    83

Candler    1186    51

Carroll    12611    163

Catoosa    10008    102

Charlton    1854    44

Chatham    42134    688

Chattahoochee    5622    16

Chattooga    4309    99

Cherokee    39329    469

Clarke    22209    182

Clay    284    4

Clayton    48103    758

Clinch    1143    34

Cobb    115166    1372

Coffee    7077    198

Colquitt    6525    138

Columbia    16815    265

Cook    1812    53

Coweta    18226    364

Crawford    976    40

Crisp    2129    66

Dade    2104    21

Dawson    5257    80

DeKalb    106845    1283

Decatur    3866    80

Dodge    1712    64

Dooly    1269    38

Dougherty    11092    396

Douglas    24974    267

Early    1716    53

Echols    425    5

Effingham    8194    153

Elbert    2292    73

Emanuel    2878    74

Evans    1234    37

Fannin    3596    98

Fayette    14168    230

Floyd    19399    330

Forsyth    35892    295

Franklin    3795    70

Fulton    158415    1749

Gilmer    3985    125

Glascock    220    7

Glynn    14737    309

Gordon    10043    186

Grady    2910    69

Greene    2754    65

Gwinnett    146505    1496

Habersham    7302    206

Hall    41021    665

Hancock    1208    76

Haralson    2845    50

Harris    4114    86

Hart    2707    50

Heard    1282    27

Henry    40259    511

Houston    19332    299

Irwin    952    22

Jackson    15867    229

Jasper    1334    34

Jeff Davis    1908    45

Jefferson    2018    71

Jenkins    947    43

Johnson    1167    52

Jones    3144    90

Lamar    2859    87

Lanier    883    12

Laurens    7059    212

Lee    3074    78

Liberty    8214    99

Lincoln    765    27

Long    1663    21

Lowndes    12653    236

Lumpkin    5490    94

Macon    1045    40

Madison    5006    74

Marion    792    36

McDuffie    2653    64

McIntosh    1619    29

Meriwether    2850    101

Miller    1067    15

Mitchell    2486    90

Monroe    3358    119

Montgomery    1230    41

Morgan    2438    42

Murray    7500    143

Muscogee    26630    596

Newton    15617    331

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    46222    801

Oconee    5688    75

Oglethorpe    2044    44

Paulding    22563    263

Peach    3175    96

Pickens    4329    100

Pierce    2310    91

Pike    2304    53

Polk    7946    144

Pulaski    1018    42

Putnam    3137    86

Quitman    177    3

Rabun    2388    69

Randolph    696    40

Richmond    31388    616

Rockdale    13009    246

Schley    421    8

Screven    1498    35

Seminole    1358    23

Spalding    9208    296

Stephens    5041    115

Stewart    1530    30

Sumter    3376    134

Talbot    788    29

Taliaferro    148    3

Tattnall    2855    75

Taylor    945    34

Telfair    1043    56

Terrell    972    56

Thomas    7061    165

Tift    5545    143

Toombs    4734    155

Towns    1734    72

Treutlen    948    45

Troup    10982    277

Turner    938    41

Twiggs    905    49

Union    3585    121

Unknown    7636    7

Upson    3509    140

Walker    11146    141

Walton    14000    330

Ware    4899    207

Warren    592    20

Washington    2721    79

Wayne    4784    161

Webster    213    7

Wheeler    655    32

White    5255    118

Whitfield    22762    336

Wilcox    705    32

Wilkes    1001    27

Wilkinson    1346    42

Worth    1956    80

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Georgia's hospitalizations close to breaking records