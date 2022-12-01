COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 13

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 4:30 p.m., there have been 26,709 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 52 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.36.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 13, there were 5,372 current hospitalizations – an increase of 52 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3014 99

Atkinson 1285 32

Bacon 2119 53

Baker 264 13

Baldwin 6326 177

Banks 2874 67

Barrow 16757 201

Bartow 18897 341

Ben Hill 1990 72

Berrien 1681 51

Bibb 24868 603

Bleckley 1232 41

Brantley 2037 78

Brooks 1555 57

Bryan 5370 65

Bulloch 8975 100

Burke 2545 49

Butts 4176 114

Calhoun 665 21

Camden 6873 83

Candler 1186 51

Carroll 12611 163

Catoosa 10008 102

Charlton 1854 44

Chatham 42134 688

Chattahoochee 5622 16

Chattooga 4309 99

Cherokee 39329 469

Clarke 22209 182

Clay 284 4

Clayton 48103 758

Clinch 1143 34

Cobb 115166 1372

Coffee 7077 198

Colquitt 6525 138

Columbia 16815 265

Cook 1812 53

Coweta 18226 364

Crawford 976 40

Crisp 2129 66

Dade 2104 21

Dawson 5257 80

DeKalb 106845 1283

Decatur 3866 80

Dodge 1712 64

Dooly 1269 38

Dougherty 11092 396

Douglas 24974 267

Early 1716 53

Echols 425 5

Effingham 8194 153

Elbert 2292 73

Emanuel 2878 74

Evans 1234 37

Fannin 3596 98

Fayette 14168 230

Floyd 19399 330

Forsyth 35892 295

Franklin 3795 70

Fulton 158415 1749

Gilmer 3985 125

Glascock 220 7

Glynn 14737 309

Gordon 10043 186

Grady 2910 69

Greene 2754 65

Gwinnett 146505 1496

Habersham 7302 206

Hall 41021 665

Hancock 1208 76

Haralson 2845 50

Harris 4114 86

Hart 2707 50

Heard 1282 27

Henry 40259 511

Houston 19332 299

Irwin 952 22

Jackson 15867 229

Jasper 1334 34

Jeff Davis 1908 45

Jefferson 2018 71

Jenkins 947 43

Johnson 1167 52

Jones 3144 90

Lamar 2859 87

Lanier 883 12

Laurens 7059 212

Lee 3074 78

Liberty 8214 99

Lincoln 765 27

Long 1663 21

Lowndes 12653 236

Lumpkin 5490 94

Macon 1045 40

Madison 5006 74

Marion 792 36

McDuffie 2653 64

McIntosh 1619 29

Meriwether 2850 101

Miller 1067 15

Mitchell 2486 90

Monroe 3358 119

Montgomery 1230 41

Morgan 2438 42

Murray 7500 143

Muscogee 26630 596

Newton 15617 331

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 46222 801

Oconee 5688 75

Oglethorpe 2044 44

Paulding 22563 263

Peach 3175 96

Pickens 4329 100

Pierce 2310 91

Pike 2304 53

Polk 7946 144

Pulaski 1018 42

Putnam 3137 86

Quitman 177 3

Rabun 2388 69

Randolph 696 40

Richmond 31388 616

Rockdale 13009 246

Schley 421 8

Screven 1498 35

Seminole 1358 23

Spalding 9208 296

Stephens 5041 115

Stewart 1530 30

Sumter 3376 134

Talbot 788 29

Taliaferro 148 3

Tattnall 2855 75

Taylor 945 34

Telfair 1043 56

Terrell 972 56

Thomas 7061 165

Tift 5545 143

Toombs 4734 155

Towns 1734 72

Treutlen 948 45

Troup 10982 277

Turner 938 41

Twiggs 905 49

Union 3585 121

Unknown 7636 7

Upson 3509 140

Walker 11146 141

Walton 14000 330

Ware 4899 207

Warren 592 20

Washington 2721 79

Wayne 4784 161

Webster 213 7

Wheeler 655 32

White 5255 118

Whitfield 22762 336

Wilcox 705 32

Wilkes 1001 27

Wilkinson 1346 42