COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 14

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 4:00 p.m., there have been 26,747 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 38 deaths since yesterday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.21.

There have been 1,637,633 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 14,788 since yesterday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 21,863.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,082.

There have been 98,822 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 322 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 451.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.71.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 14, there were 5,401 current hospitalizations – an increase of 29 hospitalizations since yesterday.

In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3035 99

Atkinson 1291 32

Bacon 2131 53

Baker 264 13

Baldwin 6386 177

Banks 2892 67

Barrow 16895 202

Bartow 19042 341

Ben Hill 1997 72

Berrien 1696 51

Bibb 25030 603

Bleckley 1248 41

Brantley 2056 78

Brooks 1561 57

Bryan 5442 65

Bulloch 9073 100

Burke 2556 49

Butts 4210 114

Calhoun 670 21

Camden 6954 84

Candler 1193 51

Carroll 12691 163

Catoosa 10066 102

Charlton 1865 44

Chatham 42978 688

Chattahoochee 5630 16

Chattooga 4349 99

Cherokee 39651 469

Clarke 22446 182

Clay 293 4

Clayton 48499 759

Clinch 1167 34

Cobb 116101 1376

Coffee 7111 198

Colquitt 6569 138

Columbia 16920 265

Cook 1822 53

Coweta 18356 365

Crawford 978 40

Crisp 2196 67

Dade 2115 21

Dawson 5292 81

DeKalb 107774 1288

Decatur 3881 80

Dodge 1721 64

Dooly 1295 38

Dougherty 11235 396

Douglas 25191 267

Early 1748 53

Echols 425 5

Effingham 8282 154

Elbert 2312 73

Emanuel 2903 74

Evans 1255 37

Fannin 3617 98

Fayette 14282 230

Floyd 19601 330

Forsyth 36288 296

Franklin 3821 71

Fulton 159552 1752

Gilmer 4011 125

Glascock 222 7

Glynn 14900 309

Gordon 10140 186

Grady 2946 69

Greene 2783 65

Gwinnett 148275 1497

Habersham 7339 207

Hall 41264 668

Hancock 1224 76

Haralson 2886 50

Harris 4164 86

Hart 2741 50

Heard 1295 27

Henry 40540 513

Houston 19506 299

Irwin 956 22

Jackson 16025 229

Jasper 1363 34

Jeff Davis 1919 45

Jefferson 2033 71

Jenkins 948 43

Johnson 1174 52

Jones 3175 90

Lamar 2890 87

Lanier 889 12

Laurens 7140 212

Lee 3095 78

Liberty 8354 99

Lincoln 768 27

Long 1695 21

Lowndes 12731 236

Lumpkin 5518 94

Macon 1056 40

Madison 5061 74

Marion 804 36

McDuffie 2673 64

McIntosh 1638 29

Meriwether 2865 103

Miller 1079 15

Mitchell 2497 90

Monroe 3389 119

Montgomery 1237 41

Morgan 2455 42

Murray 7587 143

Muscogee 26821 596

Newton 15756 331

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 46962 802

Oconee 5751 75

Oglethorpe 2057 44

Paulding 22744 263

Peach 3202 96

Pickens 4359 100

Pierce 2325 91

Pike 2326 54

Polk 8008 144

Pulaski 1030 42

Putnam 3167 86

Quitman 183 3

Rabun 2429 69

Randolph 704 40

Richmond 31603 617

Rockdale 13091 248

Schley 430 8

Screven 1521 35

Seminole 1373 23

Spalding 9276 296

Stephens 5082 115

Stewart 1552 30

Sumter 3406 134

Talbot 808 29

Taliaferro 150 3

Tattnall 2876 75

Taylor 969 34

Telfair 1055 56

Terrell 985 56

Thomas 7108 165

Tift 5595 143

Toombs 4765 155

Towns 1739 72

Treutlen 971 45

Troup 11039 279

Turner 950 41

Twiggs 912 49

Union 3604 121

Unknown 7655 5

Upson 3536 140

Walker 11191 141

Walton 14102 332

Ware 4936 207

Warren 594 20

Washington 2735 79

Wayne 4807 161

Webster 217 7

Wheeler 660 32

White 5276 118

Whitfield 23026 336

Wilcox 713 32

Wilkes 1008 27

Wilkinson 1369 43