x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 14

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 4:00 p.m., there have been 26,747 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 38 deaths since yesterday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.21.
  • There have been 1,637,633 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 14,788 since yesterday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 21,863.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,082.
  • There have been 98,822 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 322 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 451.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.71. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 14, there were 5,401 current hospitalizations – an increase of 29 hospitalizations since yesterday.
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3035    99

Atkinson    1291    32

Bacon    2131    53

Baker    264    13

Baldwin    6386    177

Banks    2892    67

Barrow    16895    202

Bartow    19042    341

Ben Hill    1997    72

Berrien    1696    51

Bibb    25030    603

Bleckley    1248    41

Brantley    2056    78

Brooks    1561    57

Bryan    5442    65

Bulloch    9073    100

Burke    2556    49

Butts    4210    114

Calhoun    670    21

Camden    6954    84

Candler    1193    51

Carroll    12691    163

Catoosa    10066    102

Charlton    1865    44

Chatham    42978    688

Chattahoochee    5630    16

Chattooga    4349    99

Cherokee    39651    469

Clarke    22446    182

Clay    293    4

Clayton    48499    759

Clinch    1167    34

Cobb    116101    1376

Coffee    7111    198

Colquitt    6569    138

Columbia    16920    265

Cook    1822    53

Coweta    18356    365

Crawford    978    40

Crisp    2196    67

Dade    2115    21

Dawson    5292    81

DeKalb    107774    1288

Decatur    3881    80

Dodge    1721    64

Dooly    1295    38

Dougherty    11235    396

Douglas    25191    267

Early    1748    53

Echols    425    5

Effingham    8282    154

Elbert    2312    73

Emanuel    2903    74

Evans    1255    37

Fannin    3617    98

Fayette    14282    230

Floyd    19601    330

Forsyth    36288    296

Franklin    3821    71

Fulton    159552    1752

Gilmer    4011    125

Glascock    222    7

Glynn    14900    309

Gordon    10140    186

Grady    2946    69

Greene    2783    65

Gwinnett    148275    1497

Habersham    7339    207

Hall    41264    668

Hancock    1224    76

Haralson    2886    50

Harris    4164    86

Hart    2741    50

Heard    1295    27

Henry    40540    513

Houston    19506    299

Irwin    956    22

Jackson    16025    229

Jasper    1363    34

Jeff Davis    1919    45

Jefferson    2033    71

Jenkins    948    43

Johnson    1174    52

Jones    3175    90

Lamar    2890    87

Lanier    889    12

Laurens    7140    212

Lee    3095    78

Liberty    8354    99

Lincoln    768    27

Long    1695    21

Lowndes    12731    236

Lumpkin    5518    94

Macon    1056    40

Madison    5061    74

Marion    804    36

McDuffie    2673    64

McIntosh    1638    29

Meriwether    2865    103

Miller    1079    15

Mitchell    2497    90

Monroe    3389    119

Montgomery    1237    41

Morgan    2455    42

Murray    7587    143

Muscogee    26821    596

Newton    15756    331

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    46962    802

Oconee    5751    75

Oglethorpe    2057    44

Paulding    22744    263

Peach    3202    96

Pickens    4359    100

Pierce    2325    91

Pike    2326    54

Polk    8008    144

Pulaski    1030    42

Putnam    3167    86

Quitman    183    3

Rabun    2429    69

Randolph    704    40

Richmond    31603    617

Rockdale    13091    248

Schley    430    8

Screven    1521    35

Seminole    1373    23

Spalding    9276    296

Stephens    5082    115

Stewart    1552    30

Sumter    3406    134

Talbot    808    29

Taliaferro    150    3

Tattnall    2876    75

Taylor    969    34

Telfair    1055    56

Terrell    985    56

Thomas    7108    165

Tift    5595    143

Toombs    4765    155

Towns    1739    72

Treutlen    971    45

Troup    11039    279

Turner    950    41

Twiggs    912    49

Union    3604    121

Unknown    7655    5

Upson    3536    140

Walker    11191    141

Walton    14102    332

Ware    4936    207

Warren    594    20

Washington    2735    79

Wayne    4807    161

Webster    217    7

Wheeler    660    32

White    5276    118

Whitfield    23026    336

Wilcox    713    32

Wilkes    1008    27

Wilkinson    1369    43

Worth    1974    80

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Georgia's hospitalizations close to breaking records