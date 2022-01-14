COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 14

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 4:00 p.m., there have been 26,747 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 38 deaths since yesterday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.21.
- There have been 1,637,633 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 14,788 since yesterday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 21,863.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,082.
- There have been 98,822 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 322 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 451.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 191.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 14, there were 5,401 current hospitalizations – an increase of 29 hospitalizations since yesterday.
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3035 99
Atkinson 1291 32
Bacon 2131 53
Baker 264 13
Baldwin 6386 177
Banks 2892 67
Barrow 16895 202
Bartow 19042 341
Ben Hill 1997 72
Berrien 1696 51
Bibb 25030 603
Bleckley 1248 41
Brantley 2056 78
Brooks 1561 57
Bryan 5442 65
Bulloch 9073 100
Burke 2556 49
Butts 4210 114
Calhoun 670 21
Camden 6954 84
Candler 1193 51
Carroll 12691 163
Catoosa 10066 102
Charlton 1865 44
Chatham 42978 688
Chattahoochee 5630 16
Chattooga 4349 99
Cherokee 39651 469
Clarke 22446 182
Clay 293 4
Clayton 48499 759
Clinch 1167 34
Cobb 116101 1376
Coffee 7111 198
Colquitt 6569 138
Columbia 16920 265
Cook 1822 53
Coweta 18356 365
Crawford 978 40
Crisp 2196 67
Dade 2115 21
Dawson 5292 81
DeKalb 107774 1288
Decatur 3881 80
Dodge 1721 64
Dooly 1295 38
Dougherty 11235 396
Douglas 25191 267
Early 1748 53
Echols 425 5
Effingham 8282 154
Elbert 2312 73
Emanuel 2903 74
Evans 1255 37
Fannin 3617 98
Fayette 14282 230
Floyd 19601 330
Forsyth 36288 296
Franklin 3821 71
Fulton 159552 1752
Gilmer 4011 125
Glascock 222 7
Glynn 14900 309
Gordon 10140 186
Grady 2946 69
Greene 2783 65
Gwinnett 148275 1497
Habersham 7339 207
Hall 41264 668
Hancock 1224 76
Haralson 2886 50
Harris 4164 86
Hart 2741 50
Heard 1295 27
Henry 40540 513
Houston 19506 299
Irwin 956 22
Jackson 16025 229
Jasper 1363 34
Jeff Davis 1919 45
Jefferson 2033 71
Jenkins 948 43
Johnson 1174 52
Jones 3175 90
Lamar 2890 87
Lanier 889 12
Laurens 7140 212
Lee 3095 78
Liberty 8354 99
Lincoln 768 27
Long 1695 21
Lowndes 12731 236
Lumpkin 5518 94
Macon 1056 40
Madison 5061 74
Marion 804 36
McDuffie 2673 64
McIntosh 1638 29
Meriwether 2865 103
Miller 1079 15
Mitchell 2497 90
Monroe 3389 119
Montgomery 1237 41
Morgan 2455 42
Murray 7587 143
Muscogee 26821 596
Newton 15756 331
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 46962 802
Oconee 5751 75
Oglethorpe 2057 44
Paulding 22744 263
Peach 3202 96
Pickens 4359 100
Pierce 2325 91
Pike 2326 54
Polk 8008 144
Pulaski 1030 42
Putnam 3167 86
Quitman 183 3
Rabun 2429 69
Randolph 704 40
Richmond 31603 617
Rockdale 13091 248
Schley 430 8
Screven 1521 35
Seminole 1373 23
Spalding 9276 296
Stephens 5082 115
Stewart 1552 30
Sumter 3406 134
Talbot 808 29
Taliaferro 150 3
Tattnall 2876 75
Taylor 969 34
Telfair 1055 56
Terrell 985 56
Thomas 7108 165
Tift 5595 143
Toombs 4765 155
Towns 1739 72
Treutlen 971 45
Troup 11039 279
Turner 950 41
Twiggs 912 49
Union 3604 121
Unknown 7655 5
Upson 3536 140
Walker 11191 141
Walton 14102 332
Ware 4936 207
Warren 594 20
Washington 2735 79
Wayne 4807 161
Webster 217 7
Wheeler 660 32
White 5276 118
Whitfield 23026 336
Wilcox 713 32
Wilkes 1008 27
Wilkinson 1369 43
Worth 1974 80