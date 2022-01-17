COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 17

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,800 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 53 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.64.
- There have been 1,668,938 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 31,305 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 23,531.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,480.
- There have been 99,536 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 714 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 482.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 192.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 17, there were 5,401 current hospitalizations – an increase of 29 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,069 99
Atkinson 1,308 32
Bacon 2,172 53
Baker 273 13
Baldwin 6,465 177
Banks 2,952 67
Barrow 17,176 203
Bartow 19,403 343
Ben Hill 2,025 72
Berrien 1,722 51
Bibb 25,457 605
Bleckley 1,281 41
Brantley 2,092 78
Brooks 1,597 57
Bryan 5,564 65
Bulloch 9,306 100
Burke 2,608 49
Butts 4,261 115
Calhoun 686 21
Camden 7,145 84
Candler 1,205 51
Carroll 12,970 163
Catoosa 10,338 103
Charlton 1,888 44
Chatham 44,505 688
Chattahoochee 5,655 16
Chattooga 4,474 99
Cherokee 40,414 471
Clarke 22,992 183
Clay 299 4
Clayton 49,258 760
Clinch 1,180 34
Cobb 117,907 1,380
Coffee 7,264 198
Colquitt 6,838 138
Columbia 17,243 265
Cook 1,854 53
Coweta 18,699 365
Crawford 1,001 40
Crisp 2,221 67
Dade 2,154 21
Dawson 5,374 81
DeKalb 109,227 1,291
Decatur 3,942 80
Dodge 1,767 64
Dooly 1,308 39
Dougherty 11,558 396
Douglas 25,521 268
Early 1,822 53
Echols 426 5
Effingham 8,526 154
Elbert 2,346 73
Emanuel 2,957 74
Evans 1,288 37
Fannin 3,668 99
Fayette 14,482 232
Floyd 20,043 330
Forsyth 36,978 297
Franklin 3,899 71
Fulton 161,730 1,757
Gilmer 4,082 125
Glascock 228 7
Glynn 15,459 309
Gordon 10,409 186
Grady 3,025 70
Greene 2,837 65
Gwinnett 150,985 1,499
Habersham 7,421 207
Hall 41,875 669
Hancock 1,237 76
Haralson 2,968 50
Harris 4,236 86
Hart 2,777 50
Heard 1,329 27
Henry 41,132 514
Houston 19,978 299
Irwin 961 22
Jackson 16,380 229
Jasper 1,403 34
Jeff Davis 1,962 45
Jefferson 2,048 71
Jenkins 960 43
Johnson 1,202 52
Jones 3,227 90
Lamar 2,929 87
Lanier 895 12
Laurens 7,472 213
Lee 3,168 79
Liberty 8,664 100
Lincoln 782 27
Long 1,758 21
Lowndes 12,849 236
Lumpkin 5,579 94
Macon 1,080 40
Madison 5,217 74
Marion 818 36
McDuffie 2,713 64
McIntosh 1,693 29
Meriwether 2,914 103
Miller 1,117 15
Mitchell 2,564 90
Monroe 3,439 119
Montgomery 1,252 42
Morgan 2,492 42
Murray 7,767 143
Muscogee 27,615 597
Newton 16,090 334
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 48,129 803
Oconee 5,920 75
Oglethorpe 2,105 44
Paulding 23,078 264
Peach 3,280 96
Pickens 4,459 100
Pierce 2,366 91
Pike 2,373 54
Polk 8,218 144
Pulaski 1,058 42
Putnam 3,216 86
Quitman 187 3
Rabun 2,464 69
Randolph 715 40
Richmond 32,046 618
Rockdale 13,403 249
Schley 438 8
Screven 1,559 35
Seminole 1,410 23
Spalding 9,424 297
Stephens 5,126 115
Stewart 1,561 30
Sumter 3,525 134
Talbot 820 29
Taliaferro 151 3
Tattnall 2,913 75
Taylor 978 35
Telfair 1,069 56
Terrell 1,010 56
Thomas 7,399 165
Tift 5,736 143
Toombs 4,843 155
Towns 1,758 72
Treutlen 988 45
Troup 11,161 279
Turner 966 41
Twiggs 925 49
Union 3,648 121
Unknown 7,870 5
Upson 3,574 140
Walker 11,382 142
Walton 14,337 335
Ware 5,064 206
Warren 604 20
Washington 2,784 79
Wayne 4,930 161
Webster 221 7
Wheeler 666 32
White 5,349 119
Whitfield 23,785 337
Wilcox 723 32
Wilkes 1,029 27
Wilkinson 1,385 43
Worth 2,039 80