Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 17

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,800 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 53 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.64.
  • There have been 1,668,938 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 31,305 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 23,531.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,480.
  • There have been 99,536 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 714 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 482.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 192.14. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 17, there were 5,401 current hospitalizations – an increase of 29 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,069    99

Atkinson    1,308    32

Bacon    2,172    53

Baker    273    13

Baldwin    6,465    177

Banks    2,952    67

Barrow    17,176    203

Bartow    19,403    343

Ben Hill    2,025    72

Berrien    1,722    51

Bibb    25,457    605

Bleckley    1,281    41

Brantley    2,092    78

Brooks    1,597    57

Bryan    5,564    65

Bulloch    9,306    100

Burke    2,608    49

Butts    4,261    115

Calhoun    686    21

Camden    7,145    84

Candler    1,205    51

Carroll    12,970    163

Catoosa    10,338    103

Charlton    1,888    44

Chatham    44,505    688

Chattahoochee    5,655    16

Chattooga    4,474    99

Cherokee    40,414    471

Clarke    22,992    183

Clay    299    4

Clayton    49,258    760

Clinch    1,180    34

Cobb    117,907    1,380

Coffee    7,264    198

Colquitt    6,838    138

Columbia    17,243    265

Cook    1,854    53

Coweta    18,699    365

Crawford    1,001    40

Crisp    2,221    67

Dade    2,154    21

Dawson    5,374    81

DeKalb    109,227    1,291

Decatur    3,942    80

Dodge    1,767    64

Dooly    1,308    39

Dougherty    11,558    396

Douglas    25,521    268

Early    1,822    53

Echols    426    5

Effingham    8,526    154

Elbert    2,346    73

Emanuel    2,957    74

Evans    1,288    37

Fannin    3,668    99

Fayette    14,482    232

Floyd    20,043    330

Forsyth    36,978    297

Franklin    3,899    71

Fulton    161,730    1,757

Gilmer    4,082    125

Glascock    228    7

Glynn    15,459    309

Gordon    10,409    186

Grady    3,025    70

Greene    2,837    65

Gwinnett    150,985    1,499

Habersham    7,421    207

Hall    41,875    669

Hancock    1,237    76

Haralson    2,968    50

Harris    4,236    86

Hart    2,777    50

Heard    1,329    27

Henry    41,132    514

Houston    19,978    299

Irwin    961    22

Jackson    16,380    229

Jasper    1,403    34

Jeff Davis    1,962    45

Jefferson    2,048    71

Jenkins    960    43

Johnson    1,202    52

Jones    3,227    90

Lamar    2,929    87

Lanier    895    12

Laurens    7,472    213

Lee    3,168    79

Liberty    8,664    100

Lincoln    782    27

Long    1,758    21

Lowndes    12,849    236

Lumpkin    5,579    94

Macon    1,080    40

Madison    5,217    74

Marion    818    36

McDuffie    2,713    64

McIntosh    1,693    29

Meriwether    2,914    103

Miller    1,117    15

Mitchell    2,564    90

Monroe    3,439    119

Montgomery    1,252    42

Morgan    2,492    42

Murray    7,767    143

Muscogee    27,615    597

Newton    16,090    334

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    48,129    803

Oconee    5,920    75

Oglethorpe    2,105    44

Paulding    23,078    264

Peach    3,280    96

Pickens    4,459    100

Pierce    2,366    91

Pike    2,373    54

Polk    8,218    144

Pulaski    1,058    42

Putnam    3,216    86

Quitman    187    3

Rabun    2,464    69

Randolph    715    40

Richmond    32,046    618

Rockdale    13,403    249

Schley    438    8

Screven    1,559    35

Seminole    1,410    23

Spalding    9,424    297

Stephens    5,126    115

Stewart    1,561    30

Sumter    3,525    134

Talbot    820    29

Taliaferro    151    3

Tattnall    2,913    75

Taylor    978    35

Telfair    1,069    56

Terrell    1,010    56

Thomas    7,399    165

Tift    5,736    143

Toombs    4,843    155

Towns    1,758    72

Treutlen    988    45

Troup    11,161    279

Turner    966    41

Twiggs    925    49

Union    3,648    121

Unknown    7,870    5

Upson    3,574    140

Walker    11,382    142

Walton    14,337    335

Ware    5,064    206

Warren    604    20

Washington    2,784    79

Wayne    4,930    161

Webster    221    7

Wheeler    666    32

White    5,349    119

Whitfield    23,785    337

Wilcox    723    32

Wilkes    1,029    27

Wilkinson    1,385    43

Worth    2,039    80

   

Georgia's hospitalizations close to breaking records