COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 17

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,800 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 53 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 53 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.64. There have been 1,668,938 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 31,305 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 23,531.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,480.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 31,305 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 23,531.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,480. There have been 99,536 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 714 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 482.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 192.14.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 714 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 482.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 192.14. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 17, there were 5,401 current hospitalizations – an increase of 29 hospitalizations since Friday.

– an increase of 29 hospitalizations since Friday. In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,069 99

Atkinson 1,308 32

Bacon 2,172 53

Baker 273 13

Baldwin 6,465 177

Banks 2,952 67

Barrow 17,176 203

Bartow 19,403 343

Ben Hill 2,025 72

Berrien 1,722 51

Bibb 25,457 605

Bleckley 1,281 41

Brantley 2,092 78

Brooks 1,597 57

Bryan 5,564 65

Bulloch 9,306 100

Burke 2,608 49

Butts 4,261 115

Calhoun 686 21

Camden 7,145 84

Candler 1,205 51

Carroll 12,970 163

Catoosa 10,338 103

Charlton 1,888 44

Chatham 44,505 688

Chattahoochee 5,655 16

Chattooga 4,474 99

Cherokee 40,414 471

Clarke 22,992 183

Clay 299 4

Clayton 49,258 760

Clinch 1,180 34

Cobb 117,907 1,380

Coffee 7,264 198

Colquitt 6,838 138

Columbia 17,243 265

Cook 1,854 53

Coweta 18,699 365

Crawford 1,001 40

Crisp 2,221 67

Dade 2,154 21

Dawson 5,374 81

DeKalb 109,227 1,291

Decatur 3,942 80

Dodge 1,767 64

Dooly 1,308 39

Dougherty 11,558 396

Douglas 25,521 268

Early 1,822 53

Echols 426 5

Effingham 8,526 154

Elbert 2,346 73

Emanuel 2,957 74

Evans 1,288 37

Fannin 3,668 99

Fayette 14,482 232

Floyd 20,043 330

Forsyth 36,978 297

Franklin 3,899 71

Fulton 161,730 1,757

Gilmer 4,082 125

Glascock 228 7

Glynn 15,459 309

Gordon 10,409 186

Grady 3,025 70

Greene 2,837 65

Gwinnett 150,985 1,499

Habersham 7,421 207

Hall 41,875 669

Hancock 1,237 76

Haralson 2,968 50

Harris 4,236 86

Hart 2,777 50

Heard 1,329 27

Henry 41,132 514

Houston 19,978 299

Irwin 961 22

Jackson 16,380 229

Jasper 1,403 34

Jeff Davis 1,962 45

Jefferson 2,048 71

Jenkins 960 43

Johnson 1,202 52

Jones 3,227 90

Lamar 2,929 87

Lanier 895 12

Laurens 7,472 213

Lee 3,168 79

Liberty 8,664 100

Lincoln 782 27

Long 1,758 21

Lowndes 12,849 236

Lumpkin 5,579 94

Macon 1,080 40

Madison 5,217 74

Marion 818 36

McDuffie 2,713 64

McIntosh 1,693 29

Meriwether 2,914 103

Miller 1,117 15

Mitchell 2,564 90

Monroe 3,439 119

Montgomery 1,252 42

Morgan 2,492 42

Murray 7,767 143

Muscogee 27,615 597

Newton 16,090 334

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 48,129 803

Oconee 5,920 75

Oglethorpe 2,105 44

Paulding 23,078 264

Peach 3,280 96

Pickens 4,459 100

Pierce 2,366 91

Pike 2,373 54

Polk 8,218 144

Pulaski 1,058 42

Putnam 3,216 86

Quitman 187 3

Rabun 2,464 69

Randolph 715 40

Richmond 32,046 618

Rockdale 13,403 249

Schley 438 8

Screven 1,559 35

Seminole 1,410 23

Spalding 9,424 297

Stephens 5,126 115

Stewart 1,561 30

Sumter 3,525 134

Talbot 820 29

Taliaferro 151 3

Tattnall 2,913 75

Taylor 978 35

Telfair 1,069 56

Terrell 1,010 56

Thomas 7,399 165

Tift 5,736 143

Toombs 4,843 155

Towns 1,758 72

Treutlen 988 45

Troup 11,161 279

Turner 966 41

Twiggs 925 49

Union 3,648 121

Unknown 7,870 5

Upson 3,574 140

Walker 11,382 142

Walton 14,337 335

Ware 5,064 206

Warren 604 20

Washington 2,784 79

Wayne 4,930 161

Webster 221 7

Wheeler 666 32

White 5,349 119

Whitfield 23,785 337

Wilcox 723 32

Wilkes 1,029 27

Wilkinson 1,385 43