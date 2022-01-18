COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 18

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,833 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.71.

There have been 1,679,773 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 10,835 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 22,660.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,076.

There have been 99,808 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 272 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 450.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 233.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 18, there were 5,420 current hospitalizations – an increase of 56 hospitalizations since Monday.

In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,084 99

Atkinson 1,316 32

Bacon 2,182 53

Baker 275 13

Baldwin 6,514 177

Banks 2,968 67

Barrow 17,261 204

Bartow 19,469 343

Ben Hill 2,031 72

Berrien 1,725 51

Bibb 25,628 607

Bleckley 1,289 41

Brantley 2,107 78

Brooks 1,614 57

Bryan 5,606 65

Bulloch 9,368 101

Burke 2,637 49

Butts 4,277 115

Calhoun 690 21

Camden 7,189 84

Candler 1,212 51

Carroll 13,019 163

Catoosa 10,408 103

Charlton 1,890 44

Chatham 44,963 689

Chattahoochee 5,672 16

Chattooga 4,510 99

Cherokee 40,641 471

Clarke 23,073 183

Clay 301 4

Clayton 49,481 760

Clinch 1,194 34

Cobb 118,409 1,385

Coffee 7,320 198

Colquitt 6,963 138

Columbia 17,374 265

Cook 1,859 53

Coweta 18,771 366

Crawford 1,011 40

Crisp 2,225 67

Dade 2,165 21

Dawson 5,394 81

DeKalb 110,169 1,292

Decatur 3,967 80

Dodge 1,787 64

Dooly 1,309 39

Dougherty 11,687 396

Douglas 25,592 268

Early 1,851 53

Echols 427 5

Effingham 8,591 154

Elbert 2,357 73

Emanuel 2,974 74

Evans 1,306 37

Fannin 3,681 101

Fayette 14,544 232

Floyd 20,223 330

Forsyth 37,180 297

Franklin 3,914 71

Fulton 162,715 1,758

Gilmer 4,108 126

Glascock 229 7

Glynn 15,675 309

Gordon 10,476 186

Grady 3,084 70

Greene 2,854 65

Gwinnett 152,374 1,500

Habersham 7,457 207

Hall 42,089 672

Hancock 1,245 76

Haralson 2,976 50

Harris 4,253 86

Hart 2,795 50

Heard 1,330 27

Henry 41,278 514

Houston 20,098 299

Irwin 963 22

Jackson 16,461 230

Jasper 1,413 34

Jeff Davis 1,974 45

Jefferson 2,053 71

Jenkins 966 43

Johnson 1,211 52

Jones 3,243 91

Lamar 2,940 87

Lanier 895 12

Laurens 7,558 213

Lee 3,195 79

Liberty 8,688 100

Lincoln 785 27

Long 1,772 21

Lowndes 12,876 236

Lumpkin 5,607 95

Macon 1,089 40

Madison 5,243 74

Marion 822 36

McDuffie 2,719 64

McIntosh 1,711 29

Meriwether 2,921 103

Miller 1,129 15

Mitchell 2,590 90

Monroe 3,457 119

Montgomery 1,257 42

Morgan 2,519 42

Murray 7,859 143

Muscogee 27,799 598

Newton 16,173 335

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 48,722 805

Oconee 5,948 75

Oglethorpe 2,107 44

Paulding 23,153 264

Peach 3,311 96

Pickens 4,477 100

Pierce 2,382 91

Pike 2,390 54

Polk 8,252 144

Pulaski 1,068 42

Putnam 3,236 86

Quitman 187 3

Rabun 2,476 69

Randolph 716 40

Richmond 32,188 618

Rockdale 13,453 251

Schley 444 8

Screven 1,571 35

Seminole 1,412 23

Spalding 9,458 298

Stephens 5,165 115

Stewart 1,563 30

Sumter 3,542 134

Talbot 821 29

Taliaferro 151 3

Tattnall 2,929 75

Taylor 985 35

Telfair 1,072 56

Terrell 1,016 56

Thomas 7,541 165

Tift 5,756 143

Toombs 4,866 155

Towns 1,768 72

Treutlen 993 45

Troup 11,195 279

Turner 969 41

Twiggs 934 49

Union 3,671 121

Unknown 7,841 6

Upson 3,588 141

Walker 11,436 142

Walton 14,397 335

Ware 5,098 206

Warren 607 20

Washington 2,805 79

Wayne 4,979 161

Webster 221 7

Wheeler 668 32

White 5,376 120

Whitfield 24,076 337

Wilcox 724 32

Wilkes 1,044 27

Wilkinson 1,398 43