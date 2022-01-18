x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 18

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,833 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.71.
  • There have been 1,679,773 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 10,835 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 22,660.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,076.
  • There have been 99,808 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 272 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 450.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 233.43. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 18, there were 5,420 current hospitalizations – an increase of 56 hospitalizations since Monday.
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,084    99

Atkinson    1,316    32

Bacon    2,182    53

Baker    275    13

Baldwin    6,514    177

Banks    2,968    67

Barrow    17,261    204

Bartow    19,469    343

Ben Hill    2,031    72

Berrien    1,725    51

Bibb    25,628    607

Bleckley    1,289    41

Brantley    2,107    78

Brooks    1,614    57

Bryan    5,606    65

Bulloch    9,368    101

Burke    2,637    49

Butts    4,277    115

Calhoun    690    21

Camden    7,189    84

Candler    1,212    51

Carroll    13,019    163

Catoosa    10,408    103

Charlton    1,890    44

Chatham    44,963    689

Chattahoochee    5,672    16

Chattooga    4,510    99

Cherokee    40,641    471

Clarke    23,073    183

Clay    301    4

Clayton    49,481    760

Clinch    1,194    34

Cobb    118,409    1,385

Coffee    7,320    198

Colquitt    6,963    138

Columbia    17,374    265

Cook    1,859    53

Coweta    18,771    366

Crawford    1,011    40

Crisp    2,225    67

Dade    2,165    21

Dawson    5,394    81

DeKalb    110,169    1,292

Decatur    3,967    80

Dodge    1,787    64

Dooly    1,309    39

Dougherty    11,687    396

Douglas    25,592    268

Early    1,851    53

Echols    427    5

Effingham    8,591    154

Elbert    2,357    73

Emanuel    2,974    74

Evans    1,306    37

Fannin    3,681    101

Fayette    14,544    232

Floyd    20,223    330

Forsyth    37,180    297

Franklin    3,914    71

Fulton    162,715    1,758

Gilmer    4,108    126

Glascock    229    7

Glynn    15,675    309

Gordon    10,476    186

Grady    3,084    70

Greene    2,854    65

Gwinnett    152,374    1,500

Habersham    7,457    207

Hall    42,089    672

Hancock    1,245    76

Haralson    2,976    50

Harris    4,253    86

Hart    2,795    50

Heard    1,330    27

Henry    41,278    514

Houston    20,098    299

Irwin    963    22

Jackson    16,461    230

Jasper    1,413    34

Jeff Davis    1,974    45

Jefferson    2,053    71

Jenkins    966    43

Johnson    1,211    52

Jones    3,243    91

Lamar    2,940    87

Lanier    895    12

Laurens    7,558    213

Lee    3,195    79

Liberty    8,688    100

Lincoln    785    27

Long    1,772    21

Lowndes    12,876    236

Lumpkin    5,607    95

Macon    1,089    40

Madison    5,243    74

Marion    822    36

McDuffie    2,719    64

McIntosh    1,711    29

Meriwether    2,921    103

Miller    1,129    15

Mitchell    2,590    90

Monroe    3,457    119

Montgomery    1,257    42

Morgan    2,519    42

Murray    7,859    143

Muscogee    27,799    598

Newton    16,173    335

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    48,722    805

Oconee    5,948    75

Oglethorpe    2,107    44

Paulding    23,153    264

Peach    3,311    96

Pickens    4,477    100

Pierce    2,382    91

Pike    2,390    54

Polk    8,252    144

Pulaski    1,068    42

Putnam    3,236    86

Quitman    187    3

Rabun    2,476    69

Randolph    716    40

Richmond    32,188    618

Rockdale    13,453    251

Schley    444    8

Screven    1,571    35

Seminole    1,412    23

Spalding    9,458    298

Stephens    5,165    115

Stewart    1,563    30

Sumter    3,542    134

Talbot    821    29

Taliaferro    151    3

Tattnall    2,929    75

Taylor    985    35

Telfair    1,072    56

Terrell    1,016    56

Thomas    7,541    165

Tift    5,756    143

Toombs    4,866    155

Towns    1,768    72

Treutlen    993    45

Troup    11,195    279

Turner    969    41

Twiggs    934    49

Union    3,671    121

Unknown    7,841    6

Upson    3,588    141

Walker    11,436    142

Walton    14,397    335

Ware    5,098    206

Warren    607    20

Washington    2,805    79

Wayne    4,979    161

Webster    221    7

Wheeler    668    32

White    5,376    120

Whitfield    24,076    337

Wilcox    724    32

Wilkes    1,044    27

Wilkinson    1,398    43

Worth    2,059    80

   

