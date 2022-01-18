COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 18

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,833 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.71.
- There have been 1,679,773 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 10,835 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 22,660.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,076.
- There have been 99,808 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 272 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 450.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 233.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 18, there were 5,420 current hospitalizations – an increase of 56 hospitalizations since Monday.
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,084 99
Atkinson 1,316 32
Bacon 2,182 53
Baker 275 13
Baldwin 6,514 177
Banks 2,968 67
Barrow 17,261 204
Bartow 19,469 343
Ben Hill 2,031 72
Berrien 1,725 51
Bibb 25,628 607
Bleckley 1,289 41
Brantley 2,107 78
Brooks 1,614 57
Bryan 5,606 65
Bulloch 9,368 101
Burke 2,637 49
Butts 4,277 115
Calhoun 690 21
Camden 7,189 84
Candler 1,212 51
Carroll 13,019 163
Catoosa 10,408 103
Charlton 1,890 44
Chatham 44,963 689
Chattahoochee 5,672 16
Chattooga 4,510 99
Cherokee 40,641 471
Clarke 23,073 183
Clay 301 4
Clayton 49,481 760
Clinch 1,194 34
Cobb 118,409 1,385
Coffee 7,320 198
Colquitt 6,963 138
Columbia 17,374 265
Cook 1,859 53
Coweta 18,771 366
Crawford 1,011 40
Crisp 2,225 67
Dade 2,165 21
Dawson 5,394 81
DeKalb 110,169 1,292
Decatur 3,967 80
Dodge 1,787 64
Dooly 1,309 39
Dougherty 11,687 396
Douglas 25,592 268
Early 1,851 53
Echols 427 5
Effingham 8,591 154
Elbert 2,357 73
Emanuel 2,974 74
Evans 1,306 37
Fannin 3,681 101
Fayette 14,544 232
Floyd 20,223 330
Forsyth 37,180 297
Franklin 3,914 71
Fulton 162,715 1,758
Gilmer 4,108 126
Glascock 229 7
Glynn 15,675 309
Gordon 10,476 186
Grady 3,084 70
Greene 2,854 65
Gwinnett 152,374 1,500
Habersham 7,457 207
Hall 42,089 672
Hancock 1,245 76
Haralson 2,976 50
Harris 4,253 86
Hart 2,795 50
Heard 1,330 27
Henry 41,278 514
Houston 20,098 299
Irwin 963 22
Jackson 16,461 230
Jasper 1,413 34
Jeff Davis 1,974 45
Jefferson 2,053 71
Jenkins 966 43
Johnson 1,211 52
Jones 3,243 91
Lamar 2,940 87
Lanier 895 12
Laurens 7,558 213
Lee 3,195 79
Liberty 8,688 100
Lincoln 785 27
Long 1,772 21
Lowndes 12,876 236
Lumpkin 5,607 95
Macon 1,089 40
Madison 5,243 74
Marion 822 36
McDuffie 2,719 64
McIntosh 1,711 29
Meriwether 2,921 103
Miller 1,129 15
Mitchell 2,590 90
Monroe 3,457 119
Montgomery 1,257 42
Morgan 2,519 42
Murray 7,859 143
Muscogee 27,799 598
Newton 16,173 335
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 48,722 805
Oconee 5,948 75
Oglethorpe 2,107 44
Paulding 23,153 264
Peach 3,311 96
Pickens 4,477 100
Pierce 2,382 91
Pike 2,390 54
Polk 8,252 144
Pulaski 1,068 42
Putnam 3,236 86
Quitman 187 3
Rabun 2,476 69
Randolph 716 40
Richmond 32,188 618
Rockdale 13,453 251
Schley 444 8
Screven 1,571 35
Seminole 1,412 23
Spalding 9,458 298
Stephens 5,165 115
Stewart 1,563 30
Sumter 3,542 134
Talbot 821 29
Taliaferro 151 3
Tattnall 2,929 75
Taylor 985 35
Telfair 1,072 56
Terrell 1,016 56
Thomas 7,541 165
Tift 5,756 143
Toombs 4,866 155
Towns 1,768 72
Treutlen 993 45
Troup 11,195 279
Turner 969 41
Twiggs 934 49
Union 3,671 121
Unknown 7,841 6
Upson 3,588 141
Walker 11,436 142
Walton 14,397 335
Ware 5,098 206
Warren 607 20
Washington 2,805 79
Wayne 4,979 161
Webster 221 7
Wheeler 668 32
White 5,376 120
Whitfield 24,076 337
Wilcox 724 32
Wilkes 1,044 27
Wilkinson 1,398 43
Worth 2,059 80