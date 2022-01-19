COVID in Georgia | State adds huge backlog of cases dating back up to 10 days

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

While today's data reflects more than 27,000 newly reported cases of COVID-19 within Georgia, the data does not reflect a new record in daily cases for the state. A huge backlog of positive cases, dating back seven to ten days, has been added to today's numbers. These PCR positive and antigen positive backlogged cases were not previously reported by several large laboratories, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,854 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 21 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.36.

There have been 1,696,978 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 17,205 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 23,296.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,533.

There have been 100,121 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 313 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 444.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 250.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 19, there were 5,398 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 22 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

– a decrease of 22 hospitalizations since Tuesday. In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,195 99

Atkinson 1,336 32

Bacon 2,219 53

Baker 284 13

Baldwin 6,599 177

Banks 3,006 67

Barrow 17,491 204

Bartow 19,603 343

Ben Hill 2,040 72

Berrien 1,735 51

Bibb 25,932 607

Bleckley 1,302 41

Brantley 2,144 78

Brooks 1,628 57

Bryan 5,784 65

Bulloch 9,424 101

Burke 2,683 49

Butts 4,321 115

Calhoun 709 21

Camden 7,323 84

Candler 1,221 51

Carroll 13,106 163

Catoosa 10,494 103

Charlton 1,915 44

Chatham 46,060 689

Chattahoochee 5,690 16

Chattooga 4,559 100

Cherokee 40,920 471

Clarke 23,341 183

Clay 307 4

Clayton 49,629 758

Clinch 1,216 34

Cobb 119,233 1,385

Coffee 7,366 198

Colquitt 7,016 138

Columbia 17,538 265

Cook 1,874 53

Coweta 18,918 366

Crawford 1,029 40

Crisp 2,279 67

Dade 2,190 22

Dawson 5,477 81

DeKalb 110,747 1,294

Decatur 4,019 80

Dodge 1,799 64

Dooly 1,333 39

Dougherty 12,187 399

Douglas 25,814 268

Early 1,871 53

Echols 428 5

Effingham 8,726 154

Elbert 2,379 73

Emanuel 3,020 74

Evans 1,321 37

Fannin 3,733 101

Fayette 14,670 232

Floyd 20,465 330

Forsyth 37,483 297

Franklin 3,968 71

Fulton 163,456 1,759

Gilmer 4,156 126

Glascock 230 8

Glynn 15,784 315

Gordon 10,571 187

Grady 3,112 70

Greene 2,877 65

Gwinnett 153,176 1,500

Habersham 7,563 207

Hall 42,521 672

Hancock 1,252 76

Haralson 3,013 50

Harris 4,502 86

Hart 2,829 50

Heard 1,335 27

Henry 41,464 514

Houston 20,315 299

Irwin 963 22

Jackson 16,635 230

Jasper 1,433 34

Jeff Davis 2,005 45

Jefferson 2,071 71

Jenkins 986 43

Johnson 1,255 52

Jones 3,292 91

Lamar 2,970 87

Lanier 898 12

Laurens 7,596 213

Lee 3,303 79

Liberty 9,090 100

Lincoln 788 27

Long 1,851 21

Lowndes 12,938 236

Lumpkin 5,711 94

Macon 1,094 40

Madison 5,299 74

Marion 856 36

McDuffie 2,735 64

McIntosh 1,721 31

Meriwether 2,962 103

Miller 1,139 15

Mitchell 2,620 90

Monroe 3,507 119

Montgomery 1,274 42

Morgan 2,604 42

Murray 7,970 143

Muscogee 28,615 601

Newton 16,263 335

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 49,808 805

Oconee 6,053 75

Oglethorpe 2,128 44

Paulding 23,362 264

Peach 3,338 96

Pickens 4,548 100

Pierce 2,425 91

Pike 2,435 54

Polk 8,335 144

Pulaski 1,080 42

Putnam 3,284 86

Quitman 196 3

Rabun 2,524 69

Randolph 735 40

Richmond 32,526 618

Rockdale 13,512 251

Schley 452 8

Screven 1,592 35

Seminole 1,435 23

Spalding 9,540 298

Stephens 5,248 115

Stewart 1,571 30

Sumter 3,566 134

Talbot 857 29

Taliaferro 152 3

Tattnall 2,971 75

Taylor 1,003 35

Telfair 1,082 56

Terrell 1,061 56

Thomas 7,641 166

Tift 5,794 144

Toombs 4,909 155

Towns 1,795 72

Treutlen 1,006 45

Troup 11,256 279

Turner 990 41

Twiggs 946 49

Union 3,748 121

Unknown 8,022 6

Upson 3,637 141

Walker 11,517 143

Walton 14,513 335

Ware 5,225 206

Warren 609 20

Washington 2,830 79

Wayne 5,050 161

Webster 224 7

Wheeler 670 32

White 5,476 120

Whitfield 24,293 337

Wilcox 727 32

Wilkes 1,051 27

Wilkinson 1,441 43