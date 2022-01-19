COVID in Georgia | State adds huge backlog of cases dating back up to 10 days

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
While today's data reflects more than 27,000 newly reported cases of COVID-19 within Georgia, the data does not reflect a new record in daily cases for the state. A huge backlog of positive cases, dating back seven to ten days, has been added to today's numbers. These PCR positive and antigen positive backlogged cases were not previously reported by several large laboratories, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,854 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 21 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.36.
- There have been 1,696,978 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 17,205 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 23,296.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,533.
- There have been 100,121 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 313 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 444.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 250.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 19, there were 5,398 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 22 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,195 99
Atkinson 1,336 32
Bacon 2,219 53
Baker 284 13
Baldwin 6,599 177
Banks 3,006 67
Barrow 17,491 204
Bartow 19,603 343
Ben Hill 2,040 72
Berrien 1,735 51
Bibb 25,932 607
Bleckley 1,302 41
Brantley 2,144 78
Brooks 1,628 57
Bryan 5,784 65
Bulloch 9,424 101
Burke 2,683 49
Butts 4,321 115
Calhoun 709 21
Camden 7,323 84
Candler 1,221 51
Carroll 13,106 163
Catoosa 10,494 103
Charlton 1,915 44
Chatham 46,060 689
Chattahoochee 5,690 16
Chattooga 4,559 100
Cherokee 40,920 471
Clarke 23,341 183
Clay 307 4
Clayton 49,629 758
Clinch 1,216 34
Cobb 119,233 1,385
Coffee 7,366 198
Colquitt 7,016 138
Columbia 17,538 265
Cook 1,874 53
Coweta 18,918 366
Crawford 1,029 40
Crisp 2,279 67
Dade 2,190 22
Dawson 5,477 81
DeKalb 110,747 1,294
Decatur 4,019 80
Dodge 1,799 64
Dooly 1,333 39
Dougherty 12,187 399
Douglas 25,814 268
Early 1,871 53
Echols 428 5
Effingham 8,726 154
Elbert 2,379 73
Emanuel 3,020 74
Evans 1,321 37
Fannin 3,733 101
Fayette 14,670 232
Floyd 20,465 330
Forsyth 37,483 297
Franklin 3,968 71
Fulton 163,456 1,759
Gilmer 4,156 126
Glascock 230 8
Glynn 15,784 315
Gordon 10,571 187
Grady 3,112 70
Greene 2,877 65
Gwinnett 153,176 1,500
Habersham 7,563 207
Hall 42,521 672
Hancock 1,252 76
Haralson 3,013 50
Harris 4,502 86
Hart 2,829 50
Heard 1,335 27
Henry 41,464 514
Houston 20,315 299
Irwin 963 22
Jackson 16,635 230
Jasper 1,433 34
Jeff Davis 2,005 45
Jefferson 2,071 71
Jenkins 986 43
Johnson 1,255 52
Jones 3,292 91
Lamar 2,970 87
Lanier 898 12
Laurens 7,596 213
Lee 3,303 79
Liberty 9,090 100
Lincoln 788 27
Long 1,851 21
Lowndes 12,938 236
Lumpkin 5,711 94
Macon 1,094 40
Madison 5,299 74
Marion 856 36
McDuffie 2,735 64
McIntosh 1,721 31
Meriwether 2,962 103
Miller 1,139 15
Mitchell 2,620 90
Monroe 3,507 119
Montgomery 1,274 42
Morgan 2,604 42
Murray 7,970 143
Muscogee 28,615 601
Newton 16,263 335
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 49,808 805
Oconee 6,053 75
Oglethorpe 2,128 44
Paulding 23,362 264
Peach 3,338 96
Pickens 4,548 100
Pierce 2,425 91
Pike 2,435 54
Polk 8,335 144
Pulaski 1,080 42
Putnam 3,284 86
Quitman 196 3
Rabun 2,524 69
Randolph 735 40
Richmond 32,526 618
Rockdale 13,512 251
Schley 452 8
Screven 1,592 35
Seminole 1,435 23
Spalding 9,540 298
Stephens 5,248 115
Stewart 1,571 30
Sumter 3,566 134
Talbot 857 29
Taliaferro 152 3
Tattnall 2,971 75
Taylor 1,003 35
Telfair 1,082 56
Terrell 1,061 56
Thomas 7,641 166
Tift 5,794 144
Toombs 4,909 155
Towns 1,795 72
Treutlen 1,006 45
Troup 11,256 279
Turner 990 41
Twiggs 946 49
Union 3,748 121
Unknown 8,022 6
Upson 3,637 141
Walker 11,517 143
Walton 14,513 335
Ware 5,225 206
Warren 609 20
Washington 2,830 79
Wayne 5,050 161
Webster 224 7
Wheeler 670 32
White 5,476 120
Whitfield 24,293 337
Wilcox 727 32
Wilkes 1,051 27
Wilkinson 1,441 43
Worth 2,090 80