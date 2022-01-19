x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | State adds huge backlog of cases dating back up to 10 days

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

While today's data reflects more than 27,000 newly reported cases of COVID-19 within Georgia, the data does not reflect a new record in daily cases for the state. A huge backlog of positive cases, dating back seven to ten days, has been added to today's numbers. These PCR positive and antigen positive backlogged cases were not previously reported by several large laboratories, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,854 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 21 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.36.
  • There have been 1,696,978 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 17,205 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 23,296.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,533.
  • There have been 100,121 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 313 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 444.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 250.14. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 19, there were 5,398 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 22 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,195    99

Atkinson    1,336    32

Bacon    2,219    53

Baker    284    13

Baldwin    6,599    177

Banks    3,006    67

Barrow    17,491    204

Bartow    19,603    343

Ben Hill    2,040    72

Berrien    1,735    51

Bibb    25,932    607

Bleckley    1,302    41

Brantley    2,144    78

Brooks    1,628    57

Bryan    5,784    65

Bulloch    9,424    101

Burke    2,683    49

Butts    4,321    115

Calhoun    709    21

Camden    7,323    84

Candler    1,221    51

Carroll    13,106    163

Catoosa    10,494    103

Charlton    1,915    44

Chatham    46,060    689

Chattahoochee    5,690    16

Chattooga    4,559    100

Cherokee    40,920    471

Clarke    23,341    183

Clay    307    4

Clayton    49,629    758

Clinch    1,216    34

Cobb    119,233    1,385

Coffee    7,366    198

Colquitt    7,016    138

Columbia    17,538    265

Cook    1,874    53

Coweta    18,918    366

Crawford    1,029    40

Crisp    2,279    67

Dade    2,190    22

Dawson    5,477    81

DeKalb    110,747    1,294

Decatur    4,019    80

Dodge    1,799    64

Dooly    1,333    39

Dougherty    12,187    399

Douglas    25,814    268

Early    1,871    53

Echols    428    5

Effingham    8,726    154

Elbert    2,379    73

Emanuel    3,020    74

Evans    1,321    37

Fannin    3,733    101

Fayette    14,670    232

Floyd    20,465    330

Forsyth    37,483    297

Franklin    3,968    71

Fulton    163,456    1,759

Gilmer    4,156    126

Glascock    230    8

Glynn    15,784    315

Gordon    10,571    187

Grady    3,112    70

Greene    2,877    65

Gwinnett    153,176    1,500

Habersham    7,563    207

Hall    42,521    672

Hancock    1,252    76

Haralson    3,013    50

Harris    4,502    86

Hart    2,829    50

Heard    1,335    27

Henry    41,464    514

Houston    20,315    299

Irwin    963    22

Jackson    16,635    230

Jasper    1,433    34

Jeff Davis    2,005    45

Jefferson    2,071    71

Jenkins    986    43

Johnson    1,255    52

Jones    3,292    91

Lamar    2,970    87

Lanier    898    12

Laurens    7,596    213

Lee    3,303    79

Liberty    9,090    100

Lincoln    788    27

Long    1,851    21

Lowndes    12,938    236

Lumpkin    5,711    94

Macon    1,094    40

Madison    5,299    74

Marion    856    36

McDuffie    2,735    64

McIntosh    1,721    31

Meriwether    2,962    103

Miller    1,139    15

Mitchell    2,620    90

Monroe    3,507    119

Montgomery    1,274    42

Morgan    2,604    42

Murray    7,970    143

Muscogee    28,615    601

Newton    16,263    335

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    49,808    805

Oconee    6,053    75

Oglethorpe    2,128    44

Paulding    23,362    264

Peach    3,338    96

Pickens    4,548    100

Pierce    2,425    91

Pike    2,435    54

Polk    8,335    144

Pulaski    1,080    42

Putnam    3,284    86

Quitman    196    3

Rabun    2,524    69

Randolph    735    40

Richmond    32,526    618

Rockdale    13,512    251

Schley    452    8

Screven    1,592    35

Seminole    1,435    23

Spalding    9,540    298

Stephens    5,248    115

Stewart    1,571    30

Sumter    3,566    134

Talbot    857    29

Taliaferro    152    3

Tattnall    2,971    75

Taylor    1,003    35

Telfair    1,082    56

Terrell    1,061    56

Thomas    7,641    166

Tift    5,794    144

Toombs    4,909    155

Towns    1,795    72

Treutlen    1,006    45

Troup    11,256    279

Turner    990    41

Twiggs    946    49

Union    3,748    121

Unknown    8,022    6

Upson    3,637    141

Walker    11,517    143

Walton    14,513    335

Ware    5,225    206

Warren    609    20

Washington    2,830    79

Wayne    5,050    161

Webster    224    7

Wheeler    670    32

White    5,476    120

Whitfield    24,293    337

Wilcox    727    32

Wilkes    1,051    27

Wilkinson    1,441    43

Worth    2,090    80

   

