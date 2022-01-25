COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 25

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 4:20 p.m., there have been 27,191 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 75 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.57.

in Georgia, an increase of 75 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.57. There have been 1,777,459 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 11,559 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 21,541.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 12,590.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 11,559 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 21,541.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 12,590. There have been 101,328 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 229 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 391.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 347.21.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 229 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 391.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 347.21. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 24, there were 5,040 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 10 hospitalizations since Monday.

– a decrease of 10 hospitalizations since Monday. In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3355 100

Atkinson 1417 32

Bacon 2344 53

Baker 294 13

Baldwin 6864 177

Banks 3102 67

Barrow 18156 209

Bartow 20263 349

Ben Hill 2084 72

Berrien 1870 51

Bibb 27030 614

Bleckley 1382 41

Brantley 2281 79

Brooks 1732 58

Bryan 6172 65

Bulloch 9927 101

Burke 2817 50

Butts 4463 120

Calhoun 874 21

Camden 7778 84

Candler 1268 51

Carroll 13545 163

Catoosa 11163 104

Charlton 2005 44

Chatham 48895 694

Chattahoochee 5776 16

Chattooga 4843 100

Cherokee 42411 477

Clarke 24451 186

Clay 331 4

Clayton 51733 764

Clinch 1280 35

Cobb 124010 1407

Coffee 7787 199

Colquitt 7397 139

Columbia 18330 272

Cook 1968 53

Coweta 19541 371

Crawford 1095 40

Crisp 2412 68

Dade 2294 23

Dawson 5717 83

DeKalb 116889 1307

Decatur 4261 81

Dodge 1919 64

Dooly 1380 39

Dougherty 12788 404

Douglas 26640 269

Early 1962 53

Echols 442 5

Effingham 9347 155

Elbert 2505 76

Emanuel 3159 75

Evans 1389 38

Fannin 3860 103

Fayette 15279 237

Floyd 21362 337

Forsyth 39270 298

Franklin 4114 71

Fulton 170384 1779

Gilmer 4299 126

Glascock 240 8

Glynn 16657 317

Gordon 11033 193

Grady 3301 70

Greene 2958 65

Gwinnett 160636 1525

Habersham 7838 208

Hall 43973 681

Hancock 1297 78

Haralson 3156 51

Harris 4728 87

Hart 2965 50

Heard 1374 27

Henry 42789 526

Houston 21315 300

Irwin 982 22

Jackson 17238 234

Jasper 1521 34

Jeff Davis 2136 45

Jefferson 2115 74

Jenkins 1022 43

Johnson 1320 53

Jones 3452 91

Lamar 3072 90

Lanier 1038 12

Laurens 8034 216

Lee 3481 82

Liberty 9859 101

Lincoln 807 27

Long 2014 21

Lowndes 13868 238

Lumpkin 5971 94

Macon 1129 41

Madison 5536 74

Marion 891 36

McDuffie 2810 67

McIntosh 1809 31

Meriwether 3054 103

Miller 1197 15

Mitchell 2770 90

Monroe 3658 120

Montgomery 1325 42

Morgan 2692 42

Murray 8429 144

Muscogee 29681 608

Newton 16786 342

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 55636 826

Oconee 6302 78

Oglethorpe 2223 45

Paulding 24256 269

Peach 3464 96

Pickens 4729 106

Pierce 2581 91

Pike 2548 54

Polk 8643 145

Pulaski 1149 42

Putnam 3416 87

Quitman 208 3

Rabun 2599 70

Randolph 773 40

Richmond 33533 621

Rockdale 13971 254

Schley 489 8

Screven 1703 35

Seminole 1517 23

Spalding 9820 300

Stephens 5439 116

Stewart 1588 31

Sumter 3714 134

Talbot 885 29

Taliaferro 165 3

Tattnall 3065 75

Taylor 1058 37

Telfair 1123 56

Terrell 1117 57

Thomas 8138 166

Tift 5983 146

Toombs 5065 155

Towns 1858 74

Treutlen 1068 45

Troup 11541 280

Turner 1029 41

Twiggs 984 49

Union 3868 122

Unknown 9356 10

Upson 3808 143

Walker 12180 149

Walton 14956 340

Ware 5539 206

Warren 626 20

Washington 2973 79

Wayne 5292 163

Webster 237 7

Wheeler 686 32

White 5755 125

Whitfield 25587 340

Wilcox 756 32

Wilkes 1086 29

Wilkinson 1520 43