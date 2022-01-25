x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 25

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 4:20 p.m., there have been 27,191 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 75 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.57.
  • There have been 1,777,459 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 11,559 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 21,541.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 12,590.
  • There have been 101,328 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 229 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 391.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 347.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 24, there were 5,040 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 10 hospitalizations since Monday.
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3355    100

Atkinson    1417    32

Bacon    2344    53

Baker    294    13

Baldwin    6864    177

Banks    3102    67

Barrow    18156    209

Bartow    20263    349

Ben Hill    2084    72

Berrien    1870    51

Bibb    27030    614

Bleckley    1382    41

Brantley    2281    79

Brooks    1732    58

Bryan    6172    65

Bulloch    9927    101

Burke    2817    50

Butts    4463    120

Calhoun    874    21

Camden    7778    84

Candler    1268    51

Carroll    13545    163

Catoosa    11163    104

Charlton    2005    44

Chatham    48895    694

Chattahoochee    5776    16

Chattooga    4843    100

Cherokee    42411    477

Clarke    24451    186

Clay    331    4

Clayton    51733    764

Clinch    1280    35

Cobb    124010    1407

Coffee    7787    199

Colquitt    7397    139

Columbia    18330    272

Cook    1968    53

Coweta    19541    371

Crawford    1095    40

Crisp    2412    68

Dade    2294    23

Dawson    5717    83

DeKalb    116889    1307

Decatur    4261    81

Dodge    1919    64

Dooly    1380    39

Dougherty    12788    404

Douglas    26640    269

Early    1962    53

Echols    442    5

Effingham    9347    155

Elbert    2505    76

Emanuel    3159    75

Evans    1389    38

Fannin    3860    103

Fayette    15279    237

Floyd    21362    337

Forsyth    39270    298

Franklin    4114    71

Fulton    170384    1779

Gilmer    4299    126

Glascock    240    8

Glynn    16657    317

Gordon    11033    193

Grady    3301    70

Greene    2958    65

Gwinnett    160636    1525

Habersham    7838    208

Hall    43973    681

Hancock    1297    78

Haralson    3156    51

Harris    4728    87

Hart    2965    50

Heard    1374    27

Henry    42789    526

Houston    21315    300

Irwin    982    22

Jackson    17238    234

Jasper    1521    34

Jeff Davis    2136    45

Jefferson    2115    74

Jenkins    1022    43

Johnson    1320    53

Jones    3452    91

Lamar    3072    90

Lanier    1038    12

Laurens    8034    216

Lee    3481    82

Liberty    9859    101

Lincoln    807    27

Long    2014    21

Lowndes    13868    238

Lumpkin    5971    94

Macon    1129    41

Madison    5536    74

Marion    891    36

McDuffie    2810    67

McIntosh    1809    31

Meriwether    3054    103

Miller    1197    15

Mitchell    2770    90

Monroe    3658    120

Montgomery    1325    42

Morgan    2692    42

Murray    8429    144

Muscogee    29681    608

Newton    16786    342

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    55636    826

Oconee    6302    78

Oglethorpe    2223    45

Paulding    24256    269

Peach    3464    96

Pickens    4729    106

Pierce    2581    91

Pike    2548    54

Polk    8643    145

Pulaski    1149    42

Putnam    3416    87

Quitman    208    3

Rabun    2599    70

Randolph    773    40

Richmond    33533    621

Rockdale    13971    254

Schley    489    8

Screven    1703    35

Seminole    1517    23

Spalding    9820    300

Stephens    5439    116

Stewart    1588    31

Sumter    3714    134

Talbot    885    29

Taliaferro    165    3

Tattnall    3065    75

Taylor    1058    37

Telfair    1123    56

Terrell    1117    57

Thomas    8138    166

Tift    5983    146

Toombs    5065    155

Towns    1858    74

Treutlen    1068    45

Troup    11541    280

Turner    1029    41

Twiggs    984    49

Union    3868    122

Unknown    9356    10

Upson    3808    143

Walker    12180    149

Walton    14956    340

Ware    5539    206

Warren    626    20

Washington    2973    79

Wayne    5292    163

Webster    237    7

Wheeler    686    32

White    5755    125

Whitfield    25587    340

Wilcox    756    32

Wilkes    1086    29

Wilkinson    1520    43

Worth    2191    80

Related Articles

In Other News

Georgia's hospitalizations close to breaking records