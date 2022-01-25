COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 25

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 4:20 p.m., there have been 27,191 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 75 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.57.
- There have been 1,777,459 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 11,559 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 21,541.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 12,590.
- There have been 101,328 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 229 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 391.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 347.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 24, there were 5,040 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 10 hospitalizations since Monday.
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3355 100
Atkinson 1417 32
Bacon 2344 53
Baker 294 13
Baldwin 6864 177
Banks 3102 67
Barrow 18156 209
Bartow 20263 349
Ben Hill 2084 72
Berrien 1870 51
Bibb 27030 614
Bleckley 1382 41
Brantley 2281 79
Brooks 1732 58
Bryan 6172 65
Bulloch 9927 101
Burke 2817 50
Butts 4463 120
Calhoun 874 21
Camden 7778 84
Candler 1268 51
Carroll 13545 163
Catoosa 11163 104
Charlton 2005 44
Chatham 48895 694
Chattahoochee 5776 16
Chattooga 4843 100
Cherokee 42411 477
Clarke 24451 186
Clay 331 4
Clayton 51733 764
Clinch 1280 35
Cobb 124010 1407
Coffee 7787 199
Colquitt 7397 139
Columbia 18330 272
Cook 1968 53
Coweta 19541 371
Crawford 1095 40
Crisp 2412 68
Dade 2294 23
Dawson 5717 83
DeKalb 116889 1307
Decatur 4261 81
Dodge 1919 64
Dooly 1380 39
Dougherty 12788 404
Douglas 26640 269
Early 1962 53
Echols 442 5
Effingham 9347 155
Elbert 2505 76
Emanuel 3159 75
Evans 1389 38
Fannin 3860 103
Fayette 15279 237
Floyd 21362 337
Forsyth 39270 298
Franklin 4114 71
Fulton 170384 1779
Gilmer 4299 126
Glascock 240 8
Glynn 16657 317
Gordon 11033 193
Grady 3301 70
Greene 2958 65
Gwinnett 160636 1525
Habersham 7838 208
Hall 43973 681
Hancock 1297 78
Haralson 3156 51
Harris 4728 87
Hart 2965 50
Heard 1374 27
Henry 42789 526
Houston 21315 300
Irwin 982 22
Jackson 17238 234
Jasper 1521 34
Jeff Davis 2136 45
Jefferson 2115 74
Jenkins 1022 43
Johnson 1320 53
Jones 3452 91
Lamar 3072 90
Lanier 1038 12
Laurens 8034 216
Lee 3481 82
Liberty 9859 101
Lincoln 807 27
Long 2014 21
Lowndes 13868 238
Lumpkin 5971 94
Macon 1129 41
Madison 5536 74
Marion 891 36
McDuffie 2810 67
McIntosh 1809 31
Meriwether 3054 103
Miller 1197 15
Mitchell 2770 90
Monroe 3658 120
Montgomery 1325 42
Morgan 2692 42
Murray 8429 144
Muscogee 29681 608
Newton 16786 342
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 55636 826
Oconee 6302 78
Oglethorpe 2223 45
Paulding 24256 269
Peach 3464 96
Pickens 4729 106
Pierce 2581 91
Pike 2548 54
Polk 8643 145
Pulaski 1149 42
Putnam 3416 87
Quitman 208 3
Rabun 2599 70
Randolph 773 40
Richmond 33533 621
Rockdale 13971 254
Schley 489 8
Screven 1703 35
Seminole 1517 23
Spalding 9820 300
Stephens 5439 116
Stewart 1588 31
Sumter 3714 134
Talbot 885 29
Taliaferro 165 3
Tattnall 3065 75
Taylor 1058 37
Telfair 1123 56
Terrell 1117 57
Thomas 8138 166
Tift 5983 146
Toombs 5065 155
Towns 1858 74
Treutlen 1068 45
Troup 11541 280
Turner 1029 41
Twiggs 984 49
Union 3868 122
Unknown 9356 10
Upson 3808 143
Walker 12180 149
Walton 14956 340
Ware 5539 206
Warren 626 20
Washington 2973 79
Wayne 5292 163
Webster 237 7
Wheeler 686 32
White 5755 125
Whitfield 25587 340
Wilcox 756 32
Wilkes 1086 29
Wilkinson 1520 43
Worth 2191 80