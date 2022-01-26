COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 26

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,284 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 93 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21.
- There have been 1,791,344 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 13,885 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 21,292.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 13,685.
- There have been 101,582 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 254 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 381.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 364.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 26, there were 5,066 current hospitalizations – an increase of 26 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,369 101
Atkinson 1,430 32
Bacon 2,348 53
Baker 294 13
Baldwin 6,896 177
Banks 3,126 68
Barrow 18,290 209
Bartow 20,366 353
Ben Hill 2,096 72
Berrien 1,888 51
Bibb 27,112 614
Bleckley 1,395 41
Brantley 2,287 80
Brooks 1,747 58
Bryan 6,223 65
Bulloch 9,970 101
Burke 2,830 50
Butts 4,480 122
Calhoun 900 21
Camden 7,828 84
Candler 1,270 51
Carroll 13,620 165
Catoosa 11,262 105
Charlton 2,013 44
Chatham 49,203 698
Chattahoochee 5,792 16
Chattooga 4,874 101
Cherokee 42,612 480
Clarke 24,593 187
Clay 331 4
Clayton 52,145 766
Clinch 1,283 35
Cobb 125,152 1,416
Coffee 7,859 199
Colquitt 7,431 140
Columbia 18,513 272
Cook 1,975 53
Coweta 19,627 372
Crawford 1,103 40
Crisp 2,442 68
Dade 2,317 23
Dawson 5,740 83
DeKalb 118,633 1,311
Decatur 4,278 82
Dodge 1,946 64
Dooly 1,393 39
Dougherty 12,910 407
Douglas 26,779 272
Early 1,976 53
Echols 444 5
Effingham 9,401 155
Elbert 2,516 76
Emanuel 3,186 76
Evans 1,393 38
Fannin 3,882 103
Fayette 15,370 240
Floyd 21,510 337
Forsyth 39,631 300
Franklin 4,143 71
Fulton 171,941 1,783
Gilmer 4,322 126
Glascock 241 8
Glynn 16,757 320
Gordon 11,088 195
Grady 3,316 71
Greene 2,976 66
Gwinnett 162,882 1,527
Habersham 7,874 209
Hall 44,206 681
Hancock 1,303 79
Haralson 3,180 51
Harris 4,757 87
Hart 2,978 50
Heard 1,389 27
Henry 43,008 530
Houston 21,467 300
Irwin 987 22
Jackson 17,335 234
Jasper 1,530 34
Jeff Davis 2,149 45
Jefferson 2,127 74
Jenkins 1,029 43
Johnson 1,355 53
Jones 3,470 91
Lamar 3,102 90
Lanier 1,042 12
Laurens 8,101 218
Lee 3,499 83
Liberty 9,926 101
Lincoln 810 27
Long 2,024 21
Lowndes 14,037 239
Lumpkin 6,019 94
Macon 1,137 41
Madison 5,561 74
Marion 895 36
McDuffie 2,823 67
McIntosh 1,823 31
Meriwether 3,074 103
Miller 1,203 15
Mitchell 2,786 92
Monroe 3,674 120
Montgomery 1,336 42
Morgan 2,719 42
Murray 8,493 144
Muscogee 29,756 609
Newton 16,892 343
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 56,037 828
Oconee 6,382 78
Oglethorpe 2,228 45
Paulding 24,376 269
Peach 3,478 96
Pickens 4,761 106
Pierce 2,590 91
Pike 2,572 54
Polk 8,668 145
Pulaski 1,156 42
Putnam 3,437 87
Quitman 211 3
Rabun 2,608 70
Randolph 783 40
Richmond 33,708 622
Rockdale 14,068 255
Schley 491 8
Screven 1,718 35
Seminole 1,529 23
Spalding 9,874 300
Stephens 5,478 116
Stewart 1,599 31
Sumter 3,736 134
Talbot 888 29
Taliaferro 166 3
Tattnall 3,078 76
Taylor 1,061 37
Telfair 1,147 57
Terrell 1,122 57
Thomas 8,185 167
Tift 6,017 146
Toombs 5,083 155
Towns 1,866 74
Treutlen 1,071 45
Troup 11,598 282
Turner 1,037 41
Twiggs 986 49
Union 3,887 123
Unknown 9,212 10
Upson 3,837 144
Walker 12,277 152
Walton 15,033 341
Ware 5,562 206
Warren 627 20
Washington 3,004 79
Wayne 5,314 163
Webster 239 7
Wheeler 689 32
White 5,791 125
Whitfield 25,684 340
Wilcox 758 32
Wilkes 1,087 29
Wilkinson 1,524 43
Worth 2,204 80