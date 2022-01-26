COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 26

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,284 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 93 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 26, there were 5,066 current hospitalizations – an increase of 26 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

– an increase of 26 hospitalizations since Tuesday. In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,369 101

Atkinson 1,430 32

Bacon 2,348 53

Baker 294 13

Baldwin 6,896 177

Banks 3,126 68

Barrow 18,290 209

Bartow 20,366 353

Ben Hill 2,096 72

Berrien 1,888 51

Bibb 27,112 614

Bleckley 1,395 41

Brantley 2,287 80

Brooks 1,747 58

Bryan 6,223 65

Bulloch 9,970 101

Burke 2,830 50

Butts 4,480 122

Calhoun 900 21

Camden 7,828 84

Candler 1,270 51

Carroll 13,620 165

Catoosa 11,262 105

Charlton 2,013 44

Chatham 49,203 698

Chattahoochee 5,792 16

Chattooga 4,874 101

Cherokee 42,612 480

Clarke 24,593 187

Clay 331 4

Clayton 52,145 766

Clinch 1,283 35

Cobb 125,152 1,416

Coffee 7,859 199

Colquitt 7,431 140

Columbia 18,513 272

Cook 1,975 53

Coweta 19,627 372

Crawford 1,103 40

Crisp 2,442 68

Dade 2,317 23

Dawson 5,740 83

DeKalb 118,633 1,311

Decatur 4,278 82

Dodge 1,946 64

Dooly 1,393 39

Dougherty 12,910 407

Douglas 26,779 272

Early 1,976 53

Echols 444 5

Effingham 9,401 155

Elbert 2,516 76

Emanuel 3,186 76

Evans 1,393 38

Fannin 3,882 103

Fayette 15,370 240

Floyd 21,510 337

Forsyth 39,631 300

Franklin 4,143 71

Fulton 171,941 1,783

Gilmer 4,322 126

Glascock 241 8

Glynn 16,757 320

Gordon 11,088 195

Grady 3,316 71

Greene 2,976 66

Gwinnett 162,882 1,527

Habersham 7,874 209

Hall 44,206 681

Hancock 1,303 79

Haralson 3,180 51

Harris 4,757 87

Hart 2,978 50

Heard 1,389 27

Henry 43,008 530

Houston 21,467 300

Irwin 987 22

Jackson 17,335 234

Jasper 1,530 34

Jeff Davis 2,149 45

Jefferson 2,127 74

Jenkins 1,029 43

Johnson 1,355 53

Jones 3,470 91

Lamar 3,102 90

Lanier 1,042 12

Laurens 8,101 218

Lee 3,499 83

Liberty 9,926 101

Lincoln 810 27

Long 2,024 21

Lowndes 14,037 239

Lumpkin 6,019 94

Macon 1,137 41

Madison 5,561 74

Marion 895 36

McDuffie 2,823 67

McIntosh 1,823 31

Meriwether 3,074 103

Miller 1,203 15

Mitchell 2,786 92

Monroe 3,674 120

Montgomery 1,336 42

Morgan 2,719 42

Murray 8,493 144

Muscogee 29,756 609

Newton 16,892 343

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 56,037 828

Oconee 6,382 78

Oglethorpe 2,228 45

Paulding 24,376 269

Peach 3,478 96

Pickens 4,761 106

Pierce 2,590 91

Pike 2,572 54

Polk 8,668 145

Pulaski 1,156 42

Putnam 3,437 87

Quitman 211 3

Rabun 2,608 70

Randolph 783 40

Richmond 33,708 622

Rockdale 14,068 255

Schley 491 8

Screven 1,718 35

Seminole 1,529 23

Spalding 9,874 300

Stephens 5,478 116

Stewart 1,599 31

Sumter 3,736 134

Talbot 888 29

Taliaferro 166 3

Tattnall 3,078 76

Taylor 1,061 37

Telfair 1,147 57

Terrell 1,122 57

Thomas 8,185 167

Tift 6,017 146

Toombs 5,083 155

Towns 1,866 74

Treutlen 1,071 45

Troup 11,598 282

Turner 1,037 41

Twiggs 986 49

Union 3,887 123

Unknown 9,212 10

Upson 3,837 144

Walker 12,277 152

Walton 15,033 341

Ware 5,562 206

Warren 627 20

Washington 3,004 79

Wayne 5,314 163

Webster 239 7

Wheeler 689 32

White 5,791 125

Whitfield 25,684 340

Wilcox 758 32

Wilkes 1,087 29

Wilkinson 1,524 43