x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 26

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,284 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 93 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21.
  • There have been 1,791,344 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 13,885 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 21,292.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 13,685.
  • There have been 101,582 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 254 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 381.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 364.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 26, there were 5,066 current hospitalizations – an increase of 26 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,369    101

Atkinson    1,430    32

Bacon    2,348    53

Baker    294    13

Baldwin    6,896    177

Banks    3,126    68

Barrow    18,290    209

Bartow    20,366    353

Ben Hill    2,096    72

Berrien    1,888    51

Bibb    27,112    614

Bleckley    1,395    41

Brantley    2,287    80

Brooks    1,747    58

Bryan    6,223    65

Bulloch    9,970    101

Burke    2,830    50

Butts    4,480    122

Calhoun    900    21

Camden    7,828    84

Candler    1,270    51

Carroll    13,620    165

Catoosa    11,262    105

Charlton    2,013    44

Chatham    49,203    698

Chattahoochee    5,792    16

Chattooga    4,874    101

Cherokee    42,612    480

Clarke    24,593    187

Clay    331    4

Clayton    52,145    766

Clinch    1,283    35

Cobb    125,152    1,416

Coffee    7,859    199

Colquitt    7,431    140

Columbia    18,513    272

Cook    1,975    53

Coweta    19,627    372

Crawford    1,103    40

Crisp    2,442    68

Dade    2,317    23

Dawson    5,740    83

DeKalb    118,633    1,311

Decatur    4,278    82

Dodge    1,946    64

Dooly    1,393    39

Dougherty    12,910    407

Douglas    26,779    272

Early    1,976    53

Echols    444    5

Effingham    9,401    155

Elbert    2,516    76

Emanuel    3,186    76

Evans    1,393    38

Fannin    3,882    103

Fayette    15,370    240

Floyd    21,510    337

Forsyth    39,631    300

Franklin    4,143    71

Fulton    171,941    1,783

Gilmer    4,322    126

Glascock    241    8

Glynn    16,757    320

Gordon    11,088    195

Grady    3,316    71

Greene    2,976    66

Gwinnett    162,882    1,527

Habersham    7,874    209

Hall    44,206    681

Hancock    1,303    79

Haralson    3,180    51

Harris    4,757    87

Hart    2,978    50

Heard    1,389    27

Henry    43,008    530

Houston    21,467    300

Irwin    987    22

Jackson    17,335    234

Jasper    1,530    34

Jeff Davis    2,149    45

Jefferson    2,127    74

Jenkins    1,029    43

Johnson    1,355    53

Jones    3,470    91

Lamar    3,102    90

Lanier    1,042    12

Laurens    8,101    218

Lee    3,499    83

Liberty    9,926    101

Lincoln    810    27

Long    2,024    21

Lowndes    14,037    239

Lumpkin    6,019    94

Macon    1,137    41

Madison    5,561    74

Marion    895    36

McDuffie    2,823    67

McIntosh    1,823    31

Meriwether    3,074    103

Miller    1,203    15

Mitchell    2,786    92

Monroe    3,674    120

Montgomery    1,336    42

Morgan    2,719    42

Murray    8,493    144

Muscogee    29,756    609

Newton    16,892    343

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    56,037    828

Oconee    6,382    78

Oglethorpe    2,228    45

Paulding    24,376    269

Peach    3,478    96

Pickens    4,761    106

Pierce    2,590    91

Pike    2,572    54

Polk    8,668    145

Pulaski    1,156    42

Putnam    3,437    87

Quitman    211    3

Rabun    2,608    70

Randolph    783    40

Richmond    33,708    622

Rockdale    14,068    255

Schley    491    8

Screven    1,718    35

Seminole    1,529    23

Spalding    9,874    300

Stephens    5,478    116

Stewart    1,599    31

Sumter    3,736    134

Talbot    888    29

Taliaferro    166    3

Tattnall    3,078    76

Taylor    1,061    37

Telfair    1,147    57

Terrell    1,122    57

Thomas    8,185    167

Tift    6,017    146

Toombs    5,083    155

Towns    1,866    74

Treutlen    1,071    45

Troup    11,598    282

Turner    1,037    41

Twiggs    986    49

Union    3,887    123

Unknown    9,212    10

Upson    3,837    144

Walker    12,277    152

Walton    15,033    341

Ware    5,562    206

Warren    627    20

Washington    3,004    79

Wayne    5,314    163

Webster    239    7

Wheeler    689    32

White    5,791    125

Whitfield    25,684    340

Wilcox    758    32

Wilkes    1,087    29

Wilkinson    1,524    43

Worth    2,204    80

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Georgia's hospitalizations close to breaking records