Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 27

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 6:45 p.m., there have been 27,375 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 91 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.21.
  • There have been 1,808,462 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 17,118 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 19,672.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 16,392.
  • There have been 102,228 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 646 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 386.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 394.43
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 27, there were 4,980 current hospitalizations – an increase of 26 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3381    101

Atkinson    1440    32

Bacon    2355    53

Baker    297    13

Baldwin    6951    177

Banks    3167    68

Barrow    18507    211

Bartow    20459    354

Ben Hill    2102    72

Berrien    1897    51

Bibb    27284    616

Bleckley    1406    41

Brantley    2303    80

Brooks    1754    58

Bryan    6305    65

Bulloch    10070    101

Burke    2854    50

Butts    4498    122

Calhoun    900    21

Camden    7892    84

Candler    1275    51

Carroll    13704    165

Catoosa    11429    106

Charlton    2025    44

Chatham    49636    699

Chattahoochee    5808    16

Chattooga    4887    101

Cherokee    43179    485

Clarke    24960    187

Clay    333    4

Clayton    54919    769

Clinch    1300    35

Cobb    126015    1419

Coffee    7912    199

Colquitt    7500    140

Columbia    18656    273

Cook    1978    54

Coweta    19800    373

Crawford    1110    40

Crisp    2452    68

Dade    2342    23

Dawson    5793    83

DeKalb    119207    1319

Decatur    4294    82

Dodge    1991    64

Dooly    1397    39

Dougherty    12959    408

Douglas    26899    274

Early    1988    53

Echols    446    5

Effingham    9558    155

Elbert    2542    76

Emanuel    3218    76

Evans    1400    38

Fannin    3911    105

Fayette    15587    242

Floyd    21613    337

Forsyth    39996    300

Franklin    4183    71

Fulton    173110    1786

Gilmer    4386    126

Glascock    245    8

Glynn    16938    321

Gordon    11166    195

Grady    3364    71

Greene    2992    66

Gwinnett    163674    1534

Habersham    7909    210

Hall    44430    686

Hancock    1305    79

Haralson    3196    51

Harris    4803    88

Hart    3015    50

Heard    1397    27

Henry    43385    531

Houston    21631    301

Irwin    992    22

Jackson    17579    235

Jasper    1550    34

Jeff Davis    2159    45

Jefferson    2135    74

Jenkins    1035    43

Johnson    1366    53

Jones    3500    91

Lamar    3114    90

Lanier    1045    12

Laurens    8184    218

Lee    3520    83

Liberty    10079    101

Lincoln    815    29

Long    2053    21

Lowndes    14139    239

Lumpkin    6076    94

Macon    1143    41

Madison    5671    74

Marion    903    36

McDuffie    2831    67

McIntosh    1834    31

Meriwether    3093    103

Miller    1208    15

Mitchell    2813    92

Monroe    3692    120

Montgomery    1345    42

Morgan    2732    42

Murray    8591    145

Muscogee    30008    611

Newton    17052    344

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    57792    833

Oconee    6492    79

Oglethorpe    2264    45

Paulding    24510    270

Peach    3501    96

Pickens    4816    107

Pierce    2599    91

Pike    2593    55

Polk    8708    146

Pulaski    1160    42

Putnam    3458    87

Quitman    217    3

Rabun    2617    70

Randolph    787    40

Richmond    33963    627

Rockdale    14166    256

Schley    495    8

Screven    1734    35

Seminole    1541    23

Spalding    9939    304

Stephens    5512    118

Stewart    1603    31

Sumter    3760    134

Talbot    892    29

Taliaferro    170    3

Tattnall    3103    76

Taylor    1082    37

Telfair    1158    57

Terrell    1122    57

Thomas    8283    167

Tift    6039    147

Toombs    5114    155

Towns    1877    74

Treutlen    1081    45

Troup    11639    284

Turner    1040    41

Twiggs    989    49

Union    3904    123

Unknown    9165    10

Upson    3863    144

Walker    12429    152

Walton    15191    342

Ware    5595    206

Warren    628    21

Washington    3024    79

Wayne    5358    163

Webster    244    7

Wheeler    696    32

White    5834    125

Whitfield    25891    340

Wilcox    762    32

Wilkes    1095    30

Wilkinson    1528    43

Worth    2212    80

   

