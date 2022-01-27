COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 27

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 6:45 p.m., there have been 27,375 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 91 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.21.

There have been 1,808,462 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 17,118 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 19,672.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 16,392.

There have been 102,228 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 646 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 386.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 394.43

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 27, there were 4,980 current hospitalizations – an increase of 26 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3381 101

Atkinson 1440 32

Bacon 2355 53

Baker 297 13

Baldwin 6951 177

Banks 3167 68

Barrow 18507 211

Bartow 20459 354

Ben Hill 2102 72

Berrien 1897 51

Bibb 27284 616

Bleckley 1406 41

Brantley 2303 80

Brooks 1754 58

Bryan 6305 65

Bulloch 10070 101

Burke 2854 50

Butts 4498 122

Calhoun 900 21

Camden 7892 84

Candler 1275 51

Carroll 13704 165

Catoosa 11429 106

Charlton 2025 44

Chatham 49636 699

Chattahoochee 5808 16

Chattooga 4887 101

Cherokee 43179 485

Clarke 24960 187

Clay 333 4

Clayton 54919 769

Clinch 1300 35

Cobb 126015 1419

Coffee 7912 199

Colquitt 7500 140

Columbia 18656 273

Cook 1978 54

Coweta 19800 373

Crawford 1110 40

Crisp 2452 68

Dade 2342 23

Dawson 5793 83

DeKalb 119207 1319

Decatur 4294 82

Dodge 1991 64

Dooly 1397 39

Dougherty 12959 408

Douglas 26899 274

Early 1988 53

Echols 446 5

Effingham 9558 155

Elbert 2542 76

Emanuel 3218 76

Evans 1400 38

Fannin 3911 105

Fayette 15587 242

Floyd 21613 337

Forsyth 39996 300

Franklin 4183 71

Fulton 173110 1786

Gilmer 4386 126

Glascock 245 8

Glynn 16938 321

Gordon 11166 195

Grady 3364 71

Greene 2992 66

Gwinnett 163674 1534

Habersham 7909 210

Hall 44430 686

Hancock 1305 79

Haralson 3196 51

Harris 4803 88

Hart 3015 50

Heard 1397 27

Henry 43385 531

Houston 21631 301

Irwin 992 22

Jackson 17579 235

Jasper 1550 34

Jeff Davis 2159 45

Jefferson 2135 74

Jenkins 1035 43

Johnson 1366 53

Jones 3500 91

Lamar 3114 90

Lanier 1045 12

Laurens 8184 218

Lee 3520 83

Liberty 10079 101

Lincoln 815 29

Long 2053 21

Lowndes 14139 239

Lumpkin 6076 94

Macon 1143 41

Madison 5671 74

Marion 903 36

McDuffie 2831 67

McIntosh 1834 31

Meriwether 3093 103

Miller 1208 15

Mitchell 2813 92

Monroe 3692 120

Montgomery 1345 42

Morgan 2732 42

Murray 8591 145

Muscogee 30008 611

Newton 17052 344

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 57792 833

Oconee 6492 79

Oglethorpe 2264 45

Paulding 24510 270

Peach 3501 96

Pickens 4816 107

Pierce 2599 91

Pike 2593 55

Polk 8708 146

Pulaski 1160 42

Putnam 3458 87

Quitman 217 3

Rabun 2617 70

Randolph 787 40

Richmond 33963 627

Rockdale 14166 256

Schley 495 8

Screven 1734 35

Seminole 1541 23

Spalding 9939 304

Stephens 5512 118

Stewart 1603 31

Sumter 3760 134

Talbot 892 29

Taliaferro 170 3

Tattnall 3103 76

Taylor 1082 37

Telfair 1158 57

Terrell 1122 57

Thomas 8283 167

Tift 6039 147

Toombs 5114 155

Towns 1877 74

Treutlen 1081 45

Troup 11639 284

Turner 1040 41

Twiggs 989 49

Union 3904 123

Unknown 9165 10

Upson 3863 144

Walker 12429 152

Walton 15191 342

Ware 5595 206

Warren 628 21

Washington 3024 79

Wayne 5358 163

Webster 244 7

Wheeler 696 32

White 5834 125

Whitfield 25891 340

Wilcox 762 32

Wilkes 1095 30

Wilkinson 1528 43