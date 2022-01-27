COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 27

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 6:45 p.m., there have been 27,375 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 91 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.21.
- There have been 1,808,462 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 17,118 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 19,672.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 16,392.
- There have been 102,228 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 646 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 386.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 394.43
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 27, there were 4,980 current hospitalizations – an increase of 26 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3381 101
Atkinson 1440 32
Bacon 2355 53
Baker 297 13
Baldwin 6951 177
Banks 3167 68
Barrow 18507 211
Bartow 20459 354
Ben Hill 2102 72
Berrien 1897 51
Bibb 27284 616
Bleckley 1406 41
Brantley 2303 80
Brooks 1754 58
Bryan 6305 65
Bulloch 10070 101
Burke 2854 50
Butts 4498 122
Calhoun 900 21
Camden 7892 84
Candler 1275 51
Carroll 13704 165
Catoosa 11429 106
Charlton 2025 44
Chatham 49636 699
Chattahoochee 5808 16
Chattooga 4887 101
Cherokee 43179 485
Clarke 24960 187
Clay 333 4
Clayton 54919 769
Clinch 1300 35
Cobb 126015 1419
Coffee 7912 199
Colquitt 7500 140
Columbia 18656 273
Cook 1978 54
Coweta 19800 373
Crawford 1110 40
Crisp 2452 68
Dade 2342 23
Dawson 5793 83
DeKalb 119207 1319
Decatur 4294 82
Dodge 1991 64
Dooly 1397 39
Dougherty 12959 408
Douglas 26899 274
Early 1988 53
Echols 446 5
Effingham 9558 155
Elbert 2542 76
Emanuel 3218 76
Evans 1400 38
Fannin 3911 105
Fayette 15587 242
Floyd 21613 337
Forsyth 39996 300
Franklin 4183 71
Fulton 173110 1786
Gilmer 4386 126
Glascock 245 8
Glynn 16938 321
Gordon 11166 195
Grady 3364 71
Greene 2992 66
Gwinnett 163674 1534
Habersham 7909 210
Hall 44430 686
Hancock 1305 79
Haralson 3196 51
Harris 4803 88
Hart 3015 50
Heard 1397 27
Henry 43385 531
Houston 21631 301
Irwin 992 22
Jackson 17579 235
Jasper 1550 34
Jeff Davis 2159 45
Jefferson 2135 74
Jenkins 1035 43
Johnson 1366 53
Jones 3500 91
Lamar 3114 90
Lanier 1045 12
Laurens 8184 218
Lee 3520 83
Liberty 10079 101
Lincoln 815 29
Long 2053 21
Lowndes 14139 239
Lumpkin 6076 94
Macon 1143 41
Madison 5671 74
Marion 903 36
McDuffie 2831 67
McIntosh 1834 31
Meriwether 3093 103
Miller 1208 15
Mitchell 2813 92
Monroe 3692 120
Montgomery 1345 42
Morgan 2732 42
Murray 8591 145
Muscogee 30008 611
Newton 17052 344
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 57792 833
Oconee 6492 79
Oglethorpe 2264 45
Paulding 24510 270
Peach 3501 96
Pickens 4816 107
Pierce 2599 91
Pike 2593 55
Polk 8708 146
Pulaski 1160 42
Putnam 3458 87
Quitman 217 3
Rabun 2617 70
Randolph 787 40
Richmond 33963 627
Rockdale 14166 256
Schley 495 8
Screven 1734 35
Seminole 1541 23
Spalding 9939 304
Stephens 5512 118
Stewart 1603 31
Sumter 3760 134
Talbot 892 29
Taliaferro 170 3
Tattnall 3103 76
Taylor 1082 37
Telfair 1158 57
Terrell 1122 57
Thomas 8283 167
Tift 6039 147
Toombs 5114 155
Towns 1877 74
Treutlen 1081 45
Troup 11639 284
Turner 1040 41
Twiggs 989 49
Union 3904 123
Unknown 9165 10
Upson 3863 144
Walker 12429 152
Walton 15191 342
Ware 5595 206
Warren 628 21
Washington 3024 79
Wayne 5358 163
Webster 244 7
Wheeler 696 32
White 5834 125
Whitfield 25891 340
Wilcox 762 32
Wilkes 1095 30
Wilkinson 1528 43
Worth 2212 80