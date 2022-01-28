x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 28

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,502 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 127 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.64.
  • There have been 1,824,347 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 15,885 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 17,960.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 19,074.
  • There have been 102,506 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 278 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 354.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 432.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 27, there were 4,976 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 4 hospitalizations since Thursday.
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,395    102

Atkinson    1,445    32

Bacon    2,387    53

Baker    298    13

Baldwin    6,984    177

Banks    3,186    68

Barrow    18,628    215

Bartow    20,708    356

Ben Hill    2,111    72

Berrien    1,922    51

Bibb    27,421    617

Bleckley    1,417    41

Brantley    2,323    80

Brooks    1,771    58

Bryan    6,371    66

Bulloch    10,121    101

Burke    2,878    52

Butts    4,529    123

Calhoun    908    21

Camden    7,962    85

Candler    1,281    51

Carroll    13,807    166

Catoosa    11,544    106

Charlton    2,044    44

Chatham    50,048    703

Chattahoochee    5,819    16

Chattooga    4,957    101

Cherokee    43,433    491

Clarke    25,092    188

Clay    336    4

Clayton    55,348    770

Clinch    1,306    35

Cobb    127,448    1,426

Coffee    7,945    199

Colquitt    7,547    140

Columbia    18,894    274

Cook    1,985    54

Coweta    19,992    374

Crawford    1,117    40

Crisp    2,472    68

Dade    2,354    23

Dawson    5,816    85

DeKalb    120,776    1,325

Decatur    4,370    82

Dodge    2,008    64

Dooly    1,429    39

Dougherty    13,194    408

Douglas    27,038    275

Early    2,006    53

Echols    449    5

Effingham    9,625    155

Elbert    2,555    76

Emanuel    3,264    76

Evans    1,404    38

Fannin    3,924    105

Fayette    15,755    242

Floyd    21,893    340

Forsyth    40,330    304

Franklin    4,209    71

Fulton    175,011    1,792

Gilmer    4,414    126

Glascock    248    8

Glynn    17,048    322

Gordon    11,252    195

Grady    3,432    71

Greene    3,004    66

Gwinnett    165,130    1,550

Habersham    7,952    210

Hall    44,646    688

Hancock    1,318    79

Haralson    3,239    51

Harris    4,861    88

Hart    3,042    50

Heard    1,406    28

Henry    43,728    534

Houston    21,853    302

Irwin    996    22

Jackson    17,706    235

Jasper    1,560    35

Jeff Davis    2,181    45

Jefferson    2,141    74

Jenkins    1,043    43

Johnson    1,372    53

Jones    3,531    92

Lamar    3,132    90

Lanier    1,054    12

Laurens    8,231    218

Lee    3,551    83

Liberty    10,190    101

Lincoln    823    29

Long    2,074    21

Lowndes    14,284    239

Lumpkin    6,134    94

Macon    1,155    41

Madison    5,701    74

Marion    915    36

McDuffie    2,857    67

McIntosh    1,844    31

Meriwether    3,120    103

Miller    1,210    15

Mitchell    2,852    92

Monroe    3,725    121

Montgomery    1,352    43

Morgan    2,746    43

Murray    8,652    146

Muscogee    30,303    613

Newton    17,158    346

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    58,101    841

Oconee    6,542    83

Oglethorpe    2,277    45

Paulding    24,702    270

Peach    3,515    97

Pickens    4,862    107

Pierce    2,626    91

Pike    2,620    55

Polk    8,812    146

Pulaski    1,171    42

Putnam    3,476    87

Quitman    221    3

Rabun    2,643    70

Randolph    797    40

Richmond    34,185    627

Rockdale    14,257    258

Schley    497    8

Screven    1,739    35

Seminole    1,547    23

Spalding    10,003    305

Stephens    5,580    119

Stewart    1,615    31

Sumter    3,783    134

Talbot    901    29

Taliaferro    171    3

Tattnall    3,143    76

Taylor    1,092    37

Telfair    1,168    57

Terrell    1,128    57

Thomas    8,404    168

Tift    6,074    148

Toombs    5,135    154

Towns    1,885    74

Treutlen    1,084    45

Troup    11,705    287

Turner    1,048    41

Twiggs    995    50

Union    3,927    125

Unknown    9,246    11

Upson    3,891    144

Walker    12,544    153

Walton    15,276    344

Ware    5,648    206

Warren    629    21

Washington    3,038    79

Wayne    5,385    164

Webster    245    7

Wheeler    704    32

White    5,876    126

Whitfield    26,043    345

Wilcox    768    32

Wilkes    1,099    30

Wilkinson    1,538    44

Worth    2,230    80

Experts offer hope for the future as COVID-19 related deaths remain on the rise in Georgia