COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 28

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,502 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 127 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.64.

There have been 1,824,347 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 15,885 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 17,960.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 19,074.

There have been 102,506 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 278 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 354.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 432.07.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 27, there were 4,976 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 4 hospitalizations since Thursday.

– a decrease of 4 hospitalizations since Thursday. In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,395 102

Atkinson 1,445 32

Bacon 2,387 53

Baker 298 13

Baldwin 6,984 177

Banks 3,186 68

Barrow 18,628 215

Bartow 20,708 356

Ben Hill 2,111 72

Berrien 1,922 51

Bibb 27,421 617

Bleckley 1,417 41

Brantley 2,323 80

Brooks 1,771 58

Bryan 6,371 66

Bulloch 10,121 101

Burke 2,878 52

Butts 4,529 123

Calhoun 908 21

Camden 7,962 85

Candler 1,281 51

Carroll 13,807 166

Catoosa 11,544 106

Charlton 2,044 44

Chatham 50,048 703

Chattahoochee 5,819 16

Chattooga 4,957 101

Cherokee 43,433 491

Clarke 25,092 188

Clay 336 4

Clayton 55,348 770

Clinch 1,306 35

Cobb 127,448 1,426

Coffee 7,945 199

Colquitt 7,547 140

Columbia 18,894 274

Cook 1,985 54

Coweta 19,992 374

Crawford 1,117 40

Crisp 2,472 68

Dade 2,354 23

Dawson 5,816 85

DeKalb 120,776 1,325

Decatur 4,370 82

Dodge 2,008 64

Dooly 1,429 39

Dougherty 13,194 408

Douglas 27,038 275

Early 2,006 53

Echols 449 5

Effingham 9,625 155

Elbert 2,555 76

Emanuel 3,264 76

Evans 1,404 38

Fannin 3,924 105

Fayette 15,755 242

Floyd 21,893 340

Forsyth 40,330 304

Franklin 4,209 71

Fulton 175,011 1,792

Gilmer 4,414 126

Glascock 248 8

Glynn 17,048 322

Gordon 11,252 195

Grady 3,432 71

Greene 3,004 66

Gwinnett 165,130 1,550

Habersham 7,952 210

Hall 44,646 688

Hancock 1,318 79

Haralson 3,239 51

Harris 4,861 88

Hart 3,042 50

Heard 1,406 28

Henry 43,728 534

Houston 21,853 302

Irwin 996 22

Jackson 17,706 235

Jasper 1,560 35

Jeff Davis 2,181 45

Jefferson 2,141 74

Jenkins 1,043 43

Johnson 1,372 53

Jones 3,531 92

Lamar 3,132 90

Lanier 1,054 12

Laurens 8,231 218

Lee 3,551 83

Liberty 10,190 101

Lincoln 823 29

Long 2,074 21

Lowndes 14,284 239

Lumpkin 6,134 94

Macon 1,155 41

Madison 5,701 74

Marion 915 36

McDuffie 2,857 67

McIntosh 1,844 31

Meriwether 3,120 103

Miller 1,210 15

Mitchell 2,852 92

Monroe 3,725 121

Montgomery 1,352 43

Morgan 2,746 43

Murray 8,652 146

Muscogee 30,303 613

Newton 17,158 346

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 58,101 841

Oconee 6,542 83

Oglethorpe 2,277 45

Paulding 24,702 270

Peach 3,515 97

Pickens 4,862 107

Pierce 2,626 91

Pike 2,620 55

Polk 8,812 146

Pulaski 1,171 42

Putnam 3,476 87

Quitman 221 3

Rabun 2,643 70

Randolph 797 40

Richmond 34,185 627

Rockdale 14,257 258

Schley 497 8

Screven 1,739 35

Seminole 1,547 23

Spalding 10,003 305

Stephens 5,580 119

Stewart 1,615 31

Sumter 3,783 134

Talbot 901 29

Taliaferro 171 3

Tattnall 3,143 76

Taylor 1,092 37

Telfair 1,168 57

Terrell 1,128 57

Thomas 8,404 168

Tift 6,074 148

Toombs 5,135 154

Towns 1,885 74

Treutlen 1,084 45

Troup 11,705 287

Turner 1,048 41

Twiggs 995 50

Union 3,927 125

Unknown 9,246 11

Upson 3,891 144

Walker 12,544 153

Walton 15,276 344

Ware 5,648 206

Warren 629 21

Washington 3,038 79

Wayne 5,385 164

Webster 245 7

Wheeler 704 32

White 5,876 126

Whitfield 26,043 345

Wilcox 768 32

Wilkes 1,099 30

Wilkinson 1,538 44