COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 28

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,502 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 127 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.64.
- There have been 1,824,347 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 15,885 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 17,960.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 19,074.
- There have been 102,506 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 278 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 354.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 432.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 27, there were 4,976 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 4 hospitalizations since Thursday.
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,395 102
Atkinson 1,445 32
Bacon 2,387 53
Baker 298 13
Baldwin 6,984 177
Banks 3,186 68
Barrow 18,628 215
Bartow 20,708 356
Ben Hill 2,111 72
Berrien 1,922 51
Bibb 27,421 617
Bleckley 1,417 41
Brantley 2,323 80
Brooks 1,771 58
Bryan 6,371 66
Bulloch 10,121 101
Burke 2,878 52
Butts 4,529 123
Calhoun 908 21
Camden 7,962 85
Candler 1,281 51
Carroll 13,807 166
Catoosa 11,544 106
Charlton 2,044 44
Chatham 50,048 703
Chattahoochee 5,819 16
Chattooga 4,957 101
Cherokee 43,433 491
Clarke 25,092 188
Clay 336 4
Clayton 55,348 770
Clinch 1,306 35
Cobb 127,448 1,426
Coffee 7,945 199
Colquitt 7,547 140
Columbia 18,894 274
Cook 1,985 54
Coweta 19,992 374
Crawford 1,117 40
Crisp 2,472 68
Dade 2,354 23
Dawson 5,816 85
DeKalb 120,776 1,325
Decatur 4,370 82
Dodge 2,008 64
Dooly 1,429 39
Dougherty 13,194 408
Douglas 27,038 275
Early 2,006 53
Echols 449 5
Effingham 9,625 155
Elbert 2,555 76
Emanuel 3,264 76
Evans 1,404 38
Fannin 3,924 105
Fayette 15,755 242
Floyd 21,893 340
Forsyth 40,330 304
Franklin 4,209 71
Fulton 175,011 1,792
Gilmer 4,414 126
Glascock 248 8
Glynn 17,048 322
Gordon 11,252 195
Grady 3,432 71
Greene 3,004 66
Gwinnett 165,130 1,550
Habersham 7,952 210
Hall 44,646 688
Hancock 1,318 79
Haralson 3,239 51
Harris 4,861 88
Hart 3,042 50
Heard 1,406 28
Henry 43,728 534
Houston 21,853 302
Irwin 996 22
Jackson 17,706 235
Jasper 1,560 35
Jeff Davis 2,181 45
Jefferson 2,141 74
Jenkins 1,043 43
Johnson 1,372 53
Jones 3,531 92
Lamar 3,132 90
Lanier 1,054 12
Laurens 8,231 218
Lee 3,551 83
Liberty 10,190 101
Lincoln 823 29
Long 2,074 21
Lowndes 14,284 239
Lumpkin 6,134 94
Macon 1,155 41
Madison 5,701 74
Marion 915 36
McDuffie 2,857 67
McIntosh 1,844 31
Meriwether 3,120 103
Miller 1,210 15
Mitchell 2,852 92
Monroe 3,725 121
Montgomery 1,352 43
Morgan 2,746 43
Murray 8,652 146
Muscogee 30,303 613
Newton 17,158 346
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 58,101 841
Oconee 6,542 83
Oglethorpe 2,277 45
Paulding 24,702 270
Peach 3,515 97
Pickens 4,862 107
Pierce 2,626 91
Pike 2,620 55
Polk 8,812 146
Pulaski 1,171 42
Putnam 3,476 87
Quitman 221 3
Rabun 2,643 70
Randolph 797 40
Richmond 34,185 627
Rockdale 14,257 258
Schley 497 8
Screven 1,739 35
Seminole 1,547 23
Spalding 10,003 305
Stephens 5,580 119
Stewart 1,615 31
Sumter 3,783 134
Talbot 901 29
Taliaferro 171 3
Tattnall 3,143 76
Taylor 1,092 37
Telfair 1,168 57
Terrell 1,128 57
Thomas 8,404 168
Tift 6,074 148
Toombs 5,135 154
Towns 1,885 74
Treutlen 1,084 45
Troup 11,705 287
Turner 1,048 41
Twiggs 995 50
Union 3,927 125
Unknown 9,246 11
Upson 3,891 144
Walker 12,544 153
Walton 15,276 344
Ware 5,648 206
Warren 629 21
Washington 3,038 79
Wayne 5,385 164
Webster 245 7
Wheeler 704 32
White 5,876 126
Whitfield 26,043 345
Wilcox 768 32
Wilkes 1,099 30
Wilkinson 1,538 44
Worth 2,230 80