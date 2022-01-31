COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 31

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 6:40 p.m., there have been 27,502 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 93 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 69.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.79.
- There have been 1,842,500 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 18,153 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 17,997.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 19,786.
- There have been 103,032 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 526 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 355.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 441.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 31, there were 4,539 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 437 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3428 102
Atkinson 1457 32
Bacon 2433 53
Baker 302 13
Baldwin 7053 177
Banks 3216 68
Barrow 18785 215
Bartow 20851 358
Ben Hill 2123 72
Berrien 1951 51
Bibb 27670 618
Bleckley 1428 41
Brantley 2365 80
Brooks 1793 58
Bryan 6475 67
Bulloch 10257 102
Burke 2898 52
Butts 4563 124
Calhoun 926 21
Camden 8121 85
Candler 1290 51
Carroll 13975 166
Catoosa 11687 108
Charlton 2059 44
Chatham 50693 703
Chattahoochee 5840 16
Chattooga 5040 101
Cherokee 43771 493
Clarke 25322 190
Clay 343 4
Clayton 55725 776
Clinch 1342 35
Cobb 128706 1425
Coffee 8008 199
Colquitt 7615 140
Columbia 19118 274
Cook 2003 54
Coweta 20134 374
Crawford 1131 41
Crisp 2487 68
Dade 2375 23
Dawson 5875 87
DeKalb 121574 1330
Decatur 4477 82
Dodge 2041 64
Dooly 1478 39
Dougherty 13363 409
Douglas 27269 276
Early 2024 53
Echols 452 5
Effingham 9774 155
Elbert 2573 76
Emanuel 3304 76
Evans 1432 38
Fannin 3967 105
Fayette 15927 244
Floyd 22097 342
Forsyth 40894 308
Franklin 4237 71
Fulton 176173 1797
Gilmer 4466 127
Glascock 255 8
Glynn 17300 322
Gordon 11351 200
Grady 3486 73
Greene 3024 66
Gwinnett 167018 1559
Habersham 8036 210
Hall 45022 688
Hancock 1329 79
Haralson 3317 51
Harris 4934 89
Hart 3066 50
Heard 1416 28
Henry 44045 538
Houston 22087 303
Irwin 1007 22
Jackson 17865 235
Jasper 1582 35
Jeff Davis 2217 45
Jefferson 2155 74
Jenkins 1053 43
Johnson 1409 53
Jones 3569 93
Lamar 3175 90
Lanier 1059 12
Laurens 8313 218
Lee 3615 83
Liberty 10355 101
Lincoln 829 29
Long 2119 21
Lowndes 14416 239
Lumpkin 6193 95
Macon 1159 41
Madison 5769 74
Marion 930 36
McDuffie 2886 67
McIntosh 1862 31
Meriwether 3146 104
Miller 1234 15
Mitchell 2939 92
Monroe 3760 121
Montgomery 1391 43
Morgan 2752 43
Murray 8749 148
Muscogee 30687 615
Newton 17297 347
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 59063 845
Oconee 6610 83
Oglethorpe 2296 45
Paulding 24917 274
Peach 3551 98
Pickens 4919 107
Pierce 2654 91
Pike 2649 55
Polk 8911 146
Pulaski 1192 42
Putnam 3509 87
Quitman 222 3
Rabun 2672 70
Randolph 807 40
Richmond 34533 629
Rockdale 14348 259
Schley 500 8
Screven 1763 35
Seminole 1568 23
Spalding 10093 309
Stephens 5636 119
Stewart 1618 31
Sumter 3803 136
Talbot 903 30
Taliaferro 173 3
Tattnall 3184 76
Taylor 1098 37
Telfair 1175 57
Terrell 1142 57
Thomas 8512 168
Tift 6121 149
Toombs 5167 154
Towns 1905 74
Treutlen 1095 45
Troup 11776 288
Turner 1067 41
Twiggs 1001 50
Union 3953 125
Unknown 9199 9
Upson 3934 145
Walker 12689 153
Walton 15400 345
Ware 5703 206
Warren 638 21
Washington 3079 79
Wayne 5461 164
Webster 249 7
Wheeler 705 32
White 5947 126
Whitfield 26357 346
Wilcox 773 32
Wilkes 1106 30
Wilkinson 1565 44
Worth 2255 80