COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 31

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 6:40 p.m., there have been 27,502 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 93 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 69.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.79.

There have been 1,842,500 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 18,153 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 17,997.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 19,786.

There have been 103,032 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 526 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 355.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 441.29.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 31, there were 4,539 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 437 hospitalizations since Friday.

In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3428 102

Atkinson 1457 32

Bacon 2433 53

Baker 302 13

Baldwin 7053 177

Banks 3216 68

Barrow 18785 215

Bartow 20851 358

Ben Hill 2123 72

Berrien 1951 51

Bibb 27670 618

Bleckley 1428 41

Brantley 2365 80

Brooks 1793 58

Bryan 6475 67

Bulloch 10257 102

Burke 2898 52

Butts 4563 124

Calhoun 926 21

Camden 8121 85

Candler 1290 51

Carroll 13975 166

Catoosa 11687 108

Charlton 2059 44

Chatham 50693 703

Chattahoochee 5840 16

Chattooga 5040 101

Cherokee 43771 493

Clarke 25322 190

Clay 343 4

Clayton 55725 776

Clinch 1342 35

Cobb 128706 1425

Coffee 8008 199

Colquitt 7615 140

Columbia 19118 274

Cook 2003 54

Coweta 20134 374

Crawford 1131 41

Crisp 2487 68

Dade 2375 23

Dawson 5875 87

DeKalb 121574 1330

Decatur 4477 82

Dodge 2041 64

Dooly 1478 39

Dougherty 13363 409

Douglas 27269 276

Early 2024 53

Echols 452 5

Effingham 9774 155

Elbert 2573 76

Emanuel 3304 76

Evans 1432 38

Fannin 3967 105

Fayette 15927 244

Floyd 22097 342

Forsyth 40894 308

Franklin 4237 71

Fulton 176173 1797

Gilmer 4466 127

Glascock 255 8

Glynn 17300 322

Gordon 11351 200

Grady 3486 73

Greene 3024 66

Gwinnett 167018 1559

Habersham 8036 210

Hall 45022 688

Hancock 1329 79

Haralson 3317 51

Harris 4934 89

Hart 3066 50

Heard 1416 28

Henry 44045 538

Houston 22087 303

Irwin 1007 22

Jackson 17865 235

Jasper 1582 35

Jeff Davis 2217 45

Jefferson 2155 74

Jenkins 1053 43

Johnson 1409 53

Jones 3569 93

Lamar 3175 90

Lanier 1059 12

Laurens 8313 218

Lee 3615 83

Liberty 10355 101

Lincoln 829 29

Long 2119 21

Lowndes 14416 239

Lumpkin 6193 95

Macon 1159 41

Madison 5769 74

Marion 930 36

McDuffie 2886 67

McIntosh 1862 31

Meriwether 3146 104

Miller 1234 15

Mitchell 2939 92

Monroe 3760 121

Montgomery 1391 43

Morgan 2752 43

Murray 8749 148

Muscogee 30687 615

Newton 17297 347

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 59063 845

Oconee 6610 83

Oglethorpe 2296 45

Paulding 24917 274

Peach 3551 98

Pickens 4919 107

Pierce 2654 91

Pike 2649 55

Polk 8911 146

Pulaski 1192 42

Putnam 3509 87

Quitman 222 3

Rabun 2672 70

Randolph 807 40

Richmond 34533 629

Rockdale 14348 259

Schley 500 8

Screven 1763 35

Seminole 1568 23

Spalding 10093 309

Stephens 5636 119

Stewart 1618 31

Sumter 3803 136

Talbot 903 30

Taliaferro 173 3

Tattnall 3184 76

Taylor 1098 37

Telfair 1175 57

Terrell 1142 57

Thomas 8512 168

Tift 6121 149

Toombs 5167 154

Towns 1905 74

Treutlen 1095 45

Troup 11776 288

Turner 1067 41

Twiggs 1001 50

Union 3953 125

Unknown 9199 9

Upson 3934 145

Walker 12689 153

Walton 15400 345

Ware 5703 206

Warren 638 21

Washington 3079 79

Wayne 5461 164

Webster 249 7

Wheeler 705 32

White 5947 126

Whitfield 26357 346

Wilcox 773 32

Wilkes 1106 30

Wilkinson 1565 44