Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 31

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 6:40 p.m., there have been 27,502 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 93 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 69.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.79.
  • There have been 1,842,500 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 18,153 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 17,997.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 19,786.
  • There have been 103,032 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 526 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 355.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 441.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 31, there were 4,539 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 437 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3428    102

Atkinson    1457    32

Bacon    2433    53

Baker    302    13

Baldwin    7053    177

Banks    3216    68

Barrow    18785    215

Bartow    20851    358

Ben Hill    2123    72

Berrien    1951    51

Bibb    27670    618

Bleckley    1428    41

Brantley    2365    80

Brooks    1793    58

Bryan    6475    67

Bulloch    10257    102

Burke    2898    52

Butts    4563    124

Calhoun    926    21

Camden    8121    85

Candler    1290    51

Carroll    13975    166

Catoosa    11687    108

Charlton    2059    44

Chatham    50693    703

Chattahoochee    5840    16

Chattooga    5040    101

Cherokee    43771    493

Clarke    25322    190

Clay    343    4

Clayton    55725    776

Clinch    1342    35

Cobb    128706    1425

Coffee    8008    199

Colquitt    7615    140

Columbia    19118    274

Cook    2003    54

Coweta    20134    374

Crawford    1131    41

Crisp    2487    68

Dade    2375    23

Dawson    5875    87

DeKalb    121574    1330

Decatur    4477    82

Dodge    2041    64

Dooly    1478    39

Dougherty    13363    409

Douglas    27269    276

Early    2024    53

Echols    452    5

Effingham    9774    155

Elbert    2573    76

Emanuel    3304    76

Evans    1432    38

Fannin    3967    105

Fayette    15927    244

Floyd    22097    342

Forsyth    40894    308

Franklin    4237    71

Fulton    176173    1797

Gilmer    4466    127

Glascock    255    8

Glynn    17300    322

Gordon    11351    200

Grady    3486    73

Greene    3024    66

Gwinnett    167018    1559

Habersham    8036    210

Hall    45022    688

Hancock    1329    79

Haralson    3317    51

Harris    4934    89

Hart    3066    50

Heard    1416    28

Henry    44045    538

Houston    22087    303

Irwin    1007    22

Jackson    17865    235

Jasper    1582    35

Jeff Davis    2217    45

Jefferson    2155    74

Jenkins    1053    43

Johnson    1409    53

Jones    3569    93

Lamar    3175    90

Lanier    1059    12

Laurens    8313    218

Lee    3615    83

Liberty    10355    101

Lincoln    829    29

Long    2119    21

Lowndes    14416    239

Lumpkin    6193    95

Macon    1159    41

Madison    5769    74

Marion    930    36

McDuffie    2886    67

McIntosh    1862    31

Meriwether    3146    104

Miller    1234    15

Mitchell    2939    92

Monroe    3760    121

Montgomery    1391    43

Morgan    2752    43

Murray    8749    148

Muscogee    30687    615

Newton    17297    347

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    59063    845

Oconee    6610    83

Oglethorpe    2296    45

Paulding    24917    274

Peach    3551    98

Pickens    4919    107

Pierce    2654    91

Pike    2649    55

Polk    8911    146

Pulaski    1192    42

Putnam    3509    87

Quitman    222    3

Rabun    2672    70

Randolph    807    40

Richmond    34533    629

Rockdale    14348    259

Schley    500    8

Screven    1763    35

Seminole    1568    23

Spalding    10093    309

Stephens    5636    119

Stewart    1618    31

Sumter    3803    136

Talbot    903    30

Taliaferro    173    3

Tattnall    3184    76

Taylor    1098    37

Telfair    1175    57

Terrell    1142    57

Thomas    8512    168

Tift    6121    149

Toombs    5167    154

Towns    1905    74

Treutlen    1095    45

Troup    11776    288

Turner    1067    41

Twiggs    1001    50

Union    3953    125

Unknown    9199    9

Upson    3934    145

Walker    12689    153

Walton    15400    345

Ware    5703    206

Warren    638    21

Washington    3079    79

Wayne    5461    164

Webster    249    7

Wheeler    705    32

White    5947    126

Whitfield    26357    346

Wilcox    773    32

Wilkes    1106    30

Wilkinson    1565    44

Worth    2255    80

    

64% of Americans now fully vaccinated, Georgia still lagging behind