COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 1

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3:30 p.m., there have been 29,832 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 106 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 105.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.36.
- There have been 1,912,239 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 906 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,039 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 12,146.
- There have been 107,808 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 154 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 324.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 1, there were 1,620 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 39 hospitalizations since Monday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,529 105
Atkinson 1,526 36
Bacon 2,532 59
Baker 313 13
Baldwin 7,281 188
Banks 3,329 76
Barrow 19,428 235
Bartow 21,440 376
Ben Hill 2,162 73
Berrien 2,007 56
Bibb 28,680 662
Bleckley 1,459 42
Brantley 2,483 84
Brooks 1,877 62
Bryan 6,764 70
Bulloch 10,543 107
Burke 2,954 58
Butts 4,702 134
Calhoun 984 21
Camden 8,530 92
Candler 1,322 51
Carroll 14,366 177
Catoosa 12,337 120
Charlton 2,198 47
Chatham 52,613 757
Chattahoochee 5,909 16
Chattooga 5,240 110
Cherokee 45,020 547
Clarke 26,034 206
Clay 353 5
Clayton 57,282 840
Clinch 1,382 36
Cobb 133,610 1,552
Coffee 8,432 205
Colquitt 7,907 158
Columbia 20,223 295
Cook 2,056 55
Coweta 20,772 414
Crawford 1,187 43
Crisp 2,545 70
Dade 2,500 25
Dawson 6,103 93
DeKalb 126,473 1,439
Decatur 5,026 88
Dodge 2,106 68
Dooly 1,529 39
Dougherty 14,066 433
Douglas 28,033 304
Early 2,085 54
Echols 467 5
Effingham 10,190 161
Elbert 2,636 81
Emanuel 3,408 78
Evans 1,492 39
Fannin 4,138 119
Fayette 16,668 265
Floyd 22,859 401
Forsyth 43,475 344
Franklin 4,362 75
Fulton 182,329 1,952
Gilmer 4,629 138
Glascock 268 8
Glynn 18,017 349
Gordon 11,785 221
Grady 3,665 79
Greene 3,141 70
Gwinnett 172,966 1,669
Habersham 8,373 227
Hall 46,457 748
Hancock 1,364 80
Haralson 3,440 57
Harris 5,116 97
Hart 3,151 55
Heard 1,469 31
Henry 45,289 599
Houston 22,984 316
Irwin 1,034 23
Jackson 18,476 262
Jasper 1,660 36
Jeff Davis 2,313 46
Jefferson 2,231 77
Jenkins 1,070 45
Johnson 1,460 56
Jones 3,706 97
Lamar 3,275 96
Lanier 1,088 13
Laurens 8,569 233
Lee 3,836 88
Liberty 10,819 103
Lincoln 853 29
Long 2,214 25
Lowndes 15,110 262
Lumpkin 6,515 106
Macon 1,190 41
Madison 5,948 85
Marion 953 42
McDuffie 2,969 75
McIntosh 1,952 31
Meriwether 3,237 113
Miller 1,284 20
Mitchell 3,092 99
Monroe 3,877 129
Montgomery 1,445 45
Morgan 2,896 48
Murray 9,070 164
Muscogee 31,784 662
Newton 17,938 376
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,869 926
Oconee 6,881 90
Oglethorpe 2,369 47
Paulding 25,828 305
Peach 3,664 100
Pickens 5,077 125
Pierce 2,781 100
Pike 2,729 64
Polk 9,216 157
Pulaski 1,212 43
Putnam 3,619 95
Quitman 228 3
Rabun 2,784 76
Randolph 853 42
Richmond 35,949 676
Rockdale 14,880 281
Schley 520 8
Screven 1,809 36
Seminole 1,630 24
Spalding 10,398 337
Stephens 5,879 124
Stewart 1,900 31
Sumter 3,896 146
Talbot 937 30
Taliaferro 181 3
Tattnall 3,401 80
Taylor 1,139 39
Telfair 1,243 58
Terrell 1,187 58
Thomas 8,803 178
Tift 6,260 160
Toombs 5,389 164
Towns 2,028 80
Treutlen 1,131 46
Troup 12,040 307
Turner 1,112 44
Twiggs 1,037 54
Union 4,262 129
Unknown 8,498 17
Upson 4,138 167
Walker 13,382 179
Walton 15,827 371
Ware 5,935 214
Warren 652 22
Washington 3,224 80
Wayne 5,650 179
Webster 252 7
Wheeler 927 34
White 6,238 134
Whitfield 27,245 375
Wilcox 825 33
Wilkes 1,119 33
Wilkinson 1,640 46
Worth 2,332 88