COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 1

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3:30 p.m., there have been 29,832 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 106 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 105.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.36.
  • There have been 1,912,239 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 906 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,039 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 12,146.
  • There have been 107,808 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 154 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 324.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 1, there were 1,620 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 39 hospitalizations since Monday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,529    105

Atkinson    1,526    36

Bacon    2,532    59

Baker    313    13

Baldwin    7,281    188

Banks    3,329    76

Barrow    19,428    235

Bartow    21,440    376

Ben Hill    2,162    73

Berrien    2,007    56

Bibb    28,680    662

Bleckley    1,459    42

Brantley    2,483    84

Brooks    1,877    62

Bryan    6,764    70

Bulloch    10,543    107

Burke    2,954    58

Butts    4,702    134

Calhoun    984    21

Camden    8,530    92

Candler    1,322    51

Carroll    14,366    177

Catoosa    12,337    120

Charlton    2,198    47

Chatham    52,613    757

Chattahoochee    5,909    16

Chattooga    5,240    110

Cherokee    45,020    547

Clarke    26,034    206

Clay    353    5

Clayton    57,282    840

Clinch    1,382    36

Cobb    133,610    1,552

Coffee    8,432    205

Colquitt    7,907    158

Columbia    20,223    295

Cook    2,056    55

Coweta    20,772    414

Crawford    1,187    43

Crisp    2,545    70

Dade    2,500    25

Dawson    6,103    93

DeKalb    126,473    1,439

Decatur    5,026    88

Dodge    2,106    68

Dooly    1,529    39

Dougherty    14,066    433

Douglas    28,033    304

Early    2,085    54

Echols    467    5

Effingham    10,190    161

Elbert    2,636    81

Emanuel    3,408    78

Evans    1,492    39

Fannin    4,138    119

Fayette    16,668    265

Floyd    22,859    401

Forsyth    43,475    344

Franklin    4,362    75

Fulton    182,329    1,952

Gilmer    4,629    138

Glascock    268    8

Glynn    18,017    349

Gordon    11,785    221

Grady    3,665    79

Greene    3,141    70

Gwinnett    172,966    1,669

Habersham    8,373    227

Hall    46,457    748

Hancock    1,364    80

Haralson    3,440    57

Harris    5,116    97

Hart    3,151    55

Heard    1,469    31

Henry    45,289    599

Houston    22,984    316

Irwin    1,034    23

Jackson    18,476    262

Jasper    1,660    36

Jeff Davis    2,313    46

Jefferson    2,231    77

Jenkins    1,070    45

Johnson    1,460    56

Jones    3,706    97

Lamar    3,275    96

Lanier    1,088    13

Laurens    8,569    233

Lee    3,836    88

Liberty    10,819    103

Lincoln    853    29

Long    2,214    25

Lowndes    15,110    262

Lumpkin    6,515    106

Macon    1,190    41

Madison    5,948    85

Marion    953    42

McDuffie    2,969    75

McIntosh    1,952    31

Meriwether    3,237    113

Miller    1,284    20

Mitchell    3,092    99

Monroe    3,877    129

Montgomery    1,445    45

Morgan    2,896    48

Murray    9,070    164

Muscogee    31,784    662

Newton    17,938    376

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,869    926

Oconee    6,881    90

Oglethorpe    2,369    47

Paulding    25,828    305

Peach    3,664    100

Pickens    5,077    125

Pierce    2,781    100

Pike    2,729    64

Polk    9,216    157

Pulaski    1,212    43

Putnam    3,619    95

Quitman    228    3

Rabun    2,784    76

Randolph    853    42

Richmond    35,949    676

Rockdale    14,880    281

Schley    520    8

Screven    1,809    36

Seminole    1,630    24

Spalding    10,398    337

Stephens    5,879    124

Stewart    1,900    31

Sumter    3,896    146

Talbot    937    30

Taliaferro    181    3

Tattnall    3,401    80

Taylor    1,139    39

Telfair    1,243    58

Terrell    1,187    58

Thomas    8,803    178

Tift    6,260    160

Toombs    5,389    164

Towns    2,028    80

Treutlen    1,131    46

Troup    12,040    307

Turner    1,112    44

Twiggs    1,037    54

Union    4,262    129

Unknown    8,498    17

Upson    4,138    167

Walker    13,382    179

Walton    15,827    371

Ware    5,935    214

Warren    652    22

Washington    3,224    80

Wayne    5,650    179

Webster    252    7

Wheeler    927    34

White    6,238    134

Whitfield    27,245    375

Wilcox    825    33

Wilkes    1,119    33

Wilkinson    1,640    46

Worth    2,332    88

   

