COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 1

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3:30 p.m., there have been 29,832 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 106 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 105.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.36.

in Georgia, an increase of 106 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 105.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.36. There have been 1,912,239 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 906 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,039 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 12,146.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 906 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,039 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 12,146. There have been 107,808 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 154 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 324.29.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 154 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 324.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 1, there were 1,620 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 39 hospitalizations since Monday.

– a decrease of 39 hospitalizations since Monday. In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,529 105

Atkinson 1,526 36

Bacon 2,532 59

Baker 313 13

Baldwin 7,281 188

Banks 3,329 76

Barrow 19,428 235

Bartow 21,440 376

Ben Hill 2,162 73

Berrien 2,007 56

Bibb 28,680 662

Bleckley 1,459 42

Brantley 2,483 84

Brooks 1,877 62

Bryan 6,764 70

Bulloch 10,543 107

Burke 2,954 58

Butts 4,702 134

Calhoun 984 21

Camden 8,530 92

Candler 1,322 51

Carroll 14,366 177

Catoosa 12,337 120

Charlton 2,198 47

Chatham 52,613 757

Chattahoochee 5,909 16

Chattooga 5,240 110

Cherokee 45,020 547

Clarke 26,034 206

Clay 353 5

Clayton 57,282 840

Clinch 1,382 36

Cobb 133,610 1,552

Coffee 8,432 205

Colquitt 7,907 158

Columbia 20,223 295

Cook 2,056 55

Coweta 20,772 414

Crawford 1,187 43

Crisp 2,545 70

Dade 2,500 25

Dawson 6,103 93

DeKalb 126,473 1,439

Decatur 5,026 88

Dodge 2,106 68

Dooly 1,529 39

Dougherty 14,066 433

Douglas 28,033 304

Early 2,085 54

Echols 467 5

Effingham 10,190 161

Elbert 2,636 81

Emanuel 3,408 78

Evans 1,492 39

Fannin 4,138 119

Fayette 16,668 265

Floyd 22,859 401

Forsyth 43,475 344

Franklin 4,362 75

Fulton 182,329 1,952

Gilmer 4,629 138

Glascock 268 8

Glynn 18,017 349

Gordon 11,785 221

Grady 3,665 79

Greene 3,141 70

Gwinnett 172,966 1,669

Habersham 8,373 227

Hall 46,457 748

Hancock 1,364 80

Haralson 3,440 57

Harris 5,116 97

Hart 3,151 55

Heard 1,469 31

Henry 45,289 599

Houston 22,984 316

Irwin 1,034 23

Jackson 18,476 262

Jasper 1,660 36

Jeff Davis 2,313 46

Jefferson 2,231 77

Jenkins 1,070 45

Johnson 1,460 56

Jones 3,706 97

Lamar 3,275 96

Lanier 1,088 13

Laurens 8,569 233

Lee 3,836 88

Liberty 10,819 103

Lincoln 853 29

Long 2,214 25

Lowndes 15,110 262

Lumpkin 6,515 106

Macon 1,190 41

Madison 5,948 85

Marion 953 42

McDuffie 2,969 75

McIntosh 1,952 31

Meriwether 3,237 113

Miller 1,284 20

Mitchell 3,092 99

Monroe 3,877 129

Montgomery 1,445 45

Morgan 2,896 48

Murray 9,070 164

Muscogee 31,784 662

Newton 17,938 376

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,869 926

Oconee 6,881 90

Oglethorpe 2,369 47

Paulding 25,828 305

Peach 3,664 100

Pickens 5,077 125

Pierce 2,781 100

Pike 2,729 64

Polk 9,216 157

Pulaski 1,212 43

Putnam 3,619 95

Quitman 228 3

Rabun 2,784 76

Randolph 853 42

Richmond 35,949 676

Rockdale 14,880 281

Schley 520 8

Screven 1,809 36

Seminole 1,630 24

Spalding 10,398 337

Stephens 5,879 124

Stewart 1,900 31

Sumter 3,896 146

Talbot 937 30

Taliaferro 181 3

Tattnall 3,401 80

Taylor 1,139 39

Telfair 1,243 58

Terrell 1,187 58

Thomas 8,803 178

Tift 6,260 160

Toombs 5,389 164

Towns 2,028 80

Treutlen 1,131 46

Troup 12,040 307

Turner 1,112 44

Twiggs 1,037 54

Union 4,262 129

Unknown 8,498 17

Upson 4,138 167

Walker 13,382 179

Walton 15,827 371

Ware 5,935 214

Warren 652 22

Washington 3,224 80

Wayne 5,650 179

Webster 252 7

Wheeler 927 34

White 6,238 134

Whitfield 27,245 375

Wilcox 825 33

Wilkes 1,119 33

Wilkinson 1,640 46