x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | State positivity rate reaching WHO recommended levels

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

As Georgia continues to see a drop in COVID-19 related patient numbers, the Peach State's COVID-19 positivity rate is now nearing recommended levels. As of Tuesday, Georgia's COVID-19 testing positivity rate has dropped between 3-5%.

Credit: Georgia Department of Public Health

The graph above represents Georgia's COVID-19 positivity rate since Nov. 22, 2021.

On May 12, 2020, the World Health Organization recommended that governments reach COVID-19 testing positivity rates of 5% or lower for at least 14 consecutive days before reopening. A low rate of positive results among total COVID-19 tests taken can be a sign that a state's testing capacity is sufficient for the size of the state's outbreak, the John's Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center said.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,892 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 60 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 102.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 101.71.
  • There have been 1,913,171 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 932 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,869.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 11,431.
  • There have been 107,949 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 141 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 200.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 314.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 2, there were 1,393 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 53 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,530    105

Atkinson    1,530    36

Bacon    2,534    59

Baker    313    13

Baldwin    7,285    188

Banks    3,330    76

Barrow    19,434    235

Bartow    21,452    376

Ben Hill    2,163    73

Berrien    2,008    56

Bibb    28,683    662

Bleckley    1,459    42

Brantley    2,486    84

Brooks    1,877    62

Bryan    6,764    70

Bulloch    10,548    107

Burke    2,954    58

Butts    4,705    136

Calhoun    984    21

Camden    8,535    92

Candler    1,322    51

Carroll    14,367    177

Catoosa    12,345    120

Charlton    2,202    47

Chatham    52,627    759

Chattahoochee    5,910    16

Chattooga    5,244    110

Cherokee    45,018    549

Clarke    26,037    206

Clay    353    5

Clayton    57,311    841

Clinch    1,382    36

Cobb    133,665    1,554

Coffee    8,437    206

Colquitt    7,912    159

Columbia    20,234    296

Cook    2,056    55

Coweta    20,774    415

Crawford    1,186    43

Crisp    2,545    70

Dade    2,506    25

Dawson    6,111    93

DeKalb    126,570    1,446

Decatur    5,073    89

Dodge    2,106    68

Dooly    1,529    39

Dougherty    14,068    434

Douglas    28,039    304

Early    2,087    54

Echols    466    5

Effingham    10,192    162

Elbert    2,636    81

Emanuel    3,408    78

Evans    1,492    40

Fannin    4,135    120

Fayette    16,673    265

Floyd    22,881    401

Forsyth    43,557    344

Franklin    4,363    75

Fulton    182,428    1,956

Gilmer    4,632    139

Glascock    268    8

Glynn    18,023    349

Gordon    11,796    222

Grady    3,667    79

Greene    3,142    70

Gwinnett    173,050    1,675

Habersham    8,375    227

Hall    46,466    750

Hancock    1,364    80

Haralson    3,442    58

Harris    5,116    97

Hart    3,151    55

Heard    1,469    31

Henry    45,302    599

Houston    22,990    317

Irwin    1,034    23

Jackson    18,492    262

Jasper    1,660    36

Jeff Davis    2,313    46

Jefferson    2,234    77

Jenkins    1,070    45

Johnson    1,460    56

Jones    3,708    97

Lamar    3,274    96

Lanier    1,088    13

Laurens    8,570    233

Lee    3,837    88

Liberty    10,822    103

Lincoln    854    29

Long    2,213    25

Lowndes    15,118    263

Lumpkin    6,517    106

Macon    1,192    41

Madison    5,949    86

Marion    954    42

McDuffie    2,970    75

McIntosh    1,954    31

Meriwether    3,239    114

Miller    1,284    20

Mitchell    3,095    99

Monroe    3,881    129

Montgomery    1,445    45

Morgan    2,897    49

Murray    9,073    164

Muscogee    31,793    662

Newton    17,935    376

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,946    931

Oconee    6,885    91

Oglethorpe    2,371    47

Paulding    25,839    306

Peach    3,667    100

Pickens    5,078    125

Pierce    2,782    101

Pike    2,732    64

Polk    9,217    157

Pulaski    1,215    43

Putnam    3,623    95

Quitman    229    3

Rabun    2,786    76

Randolph    853    42

Richmond    35,963    676

Rockdale    14,885    282

Schley    521    8

Screven    1,809    36

Seminole    1,634    24

Spalding    10,404    337

Stephens    5,880    124

Stewart    1,925    32

Sumter    3,896    147

Talbot    937    30

Taliaferro    181    3

Tattnall    3,401    80

Taylor    1,140    39

Telfair    1,245    58

Terrell    1,187    58

Thomas    8,807    178

Tift    6,259    160

Toombs    5,391    165

Towns    2,029    80

Treutlen    1,131    46

Troup    12,041    307

Turner    1,112    45

Twiggs    1,040    54

Union    4,266    130

Unknown    8,443    16

Upson    4,139    167

Walker    13,396    180

Walton    15,829    371

Ware    5,937    215

Warren    652    22

Washington    3,226    80

Wayne    5,652    179

Webster    252    7

Wheeler    927    34

White    6,242    134

Whitfield    27,251    375

Wilcox    826    33

Wilkes    1,118    33

Wilkinson    1,640    46

Worth    2,335    88

Related Articles

In Other News

Georgia continues to see high number of deaths as state comes off latest COVID-19 surge