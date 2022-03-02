COVID in Georgia | State positivity rate reaching WHO recommended levels

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
As Georgia continues to see a drop in COVID-19 related patient numbers, the Peach State's COVID-19 positivity rate is now nearing recommended levels. As of Tuesday, Georgia's COVID-19 testing positivity rate has dropped between 3-5%.
The graph above represents Georgia's COVID-19 positivity rate since Nov. 22, 2021.
On May 12, 2020, the World Health Organization recommended that governments reach COVID-19 testing positivity rates of 5% or lower for at least 14 consecutive days before reopening. A low rate of positive results among total COVID-19 tests taken can be a sign that a state's testing capacity is sufficient for the size of the state's outbreak, the John's Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center said.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,892 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 60 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 102.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 101.71.
- There have been 1,913,171 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 932 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,869.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 11,431.
- There have been 107,949 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 141 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 200.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 314.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 2, there were 1,393 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 53 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,530 105
Atkinson 1,530 36
Bacon 2,534 59
Baker 313 13
Baldwin 7,285 188
Banks 3,330 76
Barrow 19,434 235
Bartow 21,452 376
Ben Hill 2,163 73
Berrien 2,008 56
Bibb 28,683 662
Bleckley 1,459 42
Brantley 2,486 84
Brooks 1,877 62
Bryan 6,764 70
Bulloch 10,548 107
Burke 2,954 58
Butts 4,705 136
Calhoun 984 21
Camden 8,535 92
Candler 1,322 51
Carroll 14,367 177
Catoosa 12,345 120
Charlton 2,202 47
Chatham 52,627 759
Chattahoochee 5,910 16
Chattooga 5,244 110
Cherokee 45,018 549
Clarke 26,037 206
Clay 353 5
Clayton 57,311 841
Clinch 1,382 36
Cobb 133,665 1,554
Coffee 8,437 206
Colquitt 7,912 159
Columbia 20,234 296
Cook 2,056 55
Coweta 20,774 415
Crawford 1,186 43
Crisp 2,545 70
Dade 2,506 25
Dawson 6,111 93
DeKalb 126,570 1,446
Decatur 5,073 89
Dodge 2,106 68
Dooly 1,529 39
Dougherty 14,068 434
Douglas 28,039 304
Early 2,087 54
Echols 466 5
Effingham 10,192 162
Elbert 2,636 81
Emanuel 3,408 78
Evans 1,492 40
Fannin 4,135 120
Fayette 16,673 265
Floyd 22,881 401
Forsyth 43,557 344
Franklin 4,363 75
Fulton 182,428 1,956
Gilmer 4,632 139
Glascock 268 8
Glynn 18,023 349
Gordon 11,796 222
Grady 3,667 79
Greene 3,142 70
Gwinnett 173,050 1,675
Habersham 8,375 227
Hall 46,466 750
Hancock 1,364 80
Haralson 3,442 58
Harris 5,116 97
Hart 3,151 55
Heard 1,469 31
Henry 45,302 599
Houston 22,990 317
Irwin 1,034 23
Jackson 18,492 262
Jasper 1,660 36
Jeff Davis 2,313 46
Jefferson 2,234 77
Jenkins 1,070 45
Johnson 1,460 56
Jones 3,708 97
Lamar 3,274 96
Lanier 1,088 13
Laurens 8,570 233
Lee 3,837 88
Liberty 10,822 103
Lincoln 854 29
Long 2,213 25
Lowndes 15,118 263
Lumpkin 6,517 106
Macon 1,192 41
Madison 5,949 86
Marion 954 42
McDuffie 2,970 75
McIntosh 1,954 31
Meriwether 3,239 114
Miller 1,284 20
Mitchell 3,095 99
Monroe 3,881 129
Montgomery 1,445 45
Morgan 2,897 49
Murray 9,073 164
Muscogee 31,793 662
Newton 17,935 376
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,946 931
Oconee 6,885 91
Oglethorpe 2,371 47
Paulding 25,839 306
Peach 3,667 100
Pickens 5,078 125
Pierce 2,782 101
Pike 2,732 64
Polk 9,217 157
Pulaski 1,215 43
Putnam 3,623 95
Quitman 229 3
Rabun 2,786 76
Randolph 853 42
Richmond 35,963 676
Rockdale 14,885 282
Schley 521 8
Screven 1,809 36
Seminole 1,634 24
Spalding 10,404 337
Stephens 5,880 124
Stewart 1,925 32
Sumter 3,896 147
Talbot 937 30
Taliaferro 181 3
Tattnall 3,401 80
Taylor 1,140 39
Telfair 1,245 58
Terrell 1,187 58
Thomas 8,807 178
Tift 6,259 160
Toombs 5,391 165
Towns 2,029 80
Treutlen 1,131 46
Troup 12,041 307
Turner 1,112 45
Twiggs 1,040 54
Union 4,266 130
Unknown 8,443 16
Upson 4,139 167
Walker 13,396 180
Walton 15,829 371
Ware 5,937 215
Warren 652 22
Washington 3,226 80
Wayne 5,652 179
Webster 252 7
Wheeler 927 34
White 6,242 134
Whitfield 27,251 375
Wilcox 826 33
Wilkes 1,118 33
Wilkinson 1,640 46
Worth 2,335 88