COVID in Georgia | State positivity rate reaching WHO recommended levels

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

As Georgia continues to see a drop in COVID-19 related patient numbers, the Peach State's COVID-19 positivity rate is now nearing recommended levels. As of Tuesday, Georgia's COVID-19 testing positivity rate has dropped between 3-5%.

The graph above represents Georgia's COVID-19 positivity rate since Nov. 22, 2021.

On May 12, 2020, the World Health Organization recommended that governments reach COVID-19 testing positivity rates of 5% or lower for at least 14 consecutive days before reopening. A low rate of positive results among total COVID-19 tests taken can be a sign that a state's testing capacity is sufficient for the size of the state's outbreak, the John's Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center said.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,892 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 60 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 102.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 101.71.

There have been 1,913,171 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 932 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,869.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 11,431.

There have been 107,949 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 141 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 200.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 314.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 2, there were 1,393 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 53 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,530 105

Atkinson 1,530 36

Bacon 2,534 59

Baker 313 13

Baldwin 7,285 188

Banks 3,330 76

Barrow 19,434 235

Bartow 21,452 376

Ben Hill 2,163 73

Berrien 2,008 56

Bibb 28,683 662

Bleckley 1,459 42

Brantley 2,486 84

Brooks 1,877 62

Bryan 6,764 70

Bulloch 10,548 107

Burke 2,954 58

Butts 4,705 136

Calhoun 984 21

Camden 8,535 92

Candler 1,322 51

Carroll 14,367 177

Catoosa 12,345 120

Charlton 2,202 47

Chatham 52,627 759

Chattahoochee 5,910 16

Chattooga 5,244 110

Cherokee 45,018 549

Clarke 26,037 206

Clay 353 5

Clayton 57,311 841

Clinch 1,382 36

Cobb 133,665 1,554

Coffee 8,437 206

Colquitt 7,912 159

Columbia 20,234 296

Cook 2,056 55

Coweta 20,774 415

Crawford 1,186 43

Crisp 2,545 70

Dade 2,506 25

Dawson 6,111 93

DeKalb 126,570 1,446

Decatur 5,073 89

Dodge 2,106 68

Dooly 1,529 39

Dougherty 14,068 434

Douglas 28,039 304

Early 2,087 54

Echols 466 5

Effingham 10,192 162

Elbert 2,636 81

Emanuel 3,408 78

Evans 1,492 40

Fannin 4,135 120

Fayette 16,673 265

Floyd 22,881 401

Forsyth 43,557 344

Franklin 4,363 75

Fulton 182,428 1,956

Gilmer 4,632 139

Glascock 268 8

Glynn 18,023 349

Gordon 11,796 222

Grady 3,667 79

Greene 3,142 70

Gwinnett 173,050 1,675

Habersham 8,375 227

Hall 46,466 750

Hancock 1,364 80

Haralson 3,442 58

Harris 5,116 97

Hart 3,151 55

Heard 1,469 31

Henry 45,302 599

Houston 22,990 317

Irwin 1,034 23

Jackson 18,492 262

Jasper 1,660 36

Jeff Davis 2,313 46

Jefferson 2,234 77

Jenkins 1,070 45

Johnson 1,460 56

Jones 3,708 97

Lamar 3,274 96

Lanier 1,088 13

Laurens 8,570 233

Lee 3,837 88

Liberty 10,822 103

Lincoln 854 29

Long 2,213 25

Lowndes 15,118 263

Lumpkin 6,517 106

Macon 1,192 41

Madison 5,949 86

Marion 954 42

McDuffie 2,970 75

McIntosh 1,954 31

Meriwether 3,239 114

Miller 1,284 20

Mitchell 3,095 99

Monroe 3,881 129

Montgomery 1,445 45

Morgan 2,897 49

Murray 9,073 164

Muscogee 31,793 662

Newton 17,935 376

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,946 931

Oconee 6,885 91

Oglethorpe 2,371 47

Paulding 25,839 306

Peach 3,667 100

Pickens 5,078 125

Pierce 2,782 101

Pike 2,732 64

Polk 9,217 157

Pulaski 1,215 43

Putnam 3,623 95

Quitman 229 3

Rabun 2,786 76

Randolph 853 42

Richmond 35,963 676

Rockdale 14,885 282

Schley 521 8

Screven 1,809 36

Seminole 1,634 24

Spalding 10,404 337

Stephens 5,880 124

Stewart 1,925 32

Sumter 3,896 147

Talbot 937 30

Taliaferro 181 3

Tattnall 3,401 80

Taylor 1,140 39

Telfair 1,245 58

Terrell 1,187 58

Thomas 8,807 178

Tift 6,259 160

Toombs 5,391 165

Towns 2,029 80

Treutlen 1,131 46

Troup 12,041 307

Turner 1,112 45

Twiggs 1,040 54

Union 4,266 130

Unknown 8,443 16

Upson 4,139 167

Walker 13,396 180

Walton 15,829 371

Ware 5,937 215

Warren 652 22

Washington 3,226 80

Wayne 5,652 179

Webster 252 7

Wheeler 927 34

White 6,242 134

Whitfield 27,251 375

Wilcox 826 33

Wilkes 1,118 33

Wilkinson 1,640 46