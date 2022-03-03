COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 3

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,991 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 99 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 102.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 103.14.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 3, there were 1,301 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 92 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

– a decrease of 92 hospitalizations since Wednesday. In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,531 105

Atkinson 1,530 38

Bacon 2,532 60

Baker 313 13

Baldwin 7,285 189

Banks 3,334 77

Barrow 19,434 235

Bartow 21,469 377

Ben Hill 2,163 73

Berrien 2,008 56

Bibb 28,688 664

Bleckley 1,458 42

Brantley 2,486 84

Brooks 1,878 62

Bryan 6,765 70

Bulloch 10,551 107

Burke 2,955 59

Butts 4,708 136

Calhoun 983 21

Camden 8,537 94

Candler 1,322 51

Carroll 14,371 177

Catoosa 12,360 120

Charlton 2,202 47

Chatham 52,645 762

Chattahoochee 5,913 16

Chattooga 5,245 110

Cherokee 45,032 552

Clarke 26,042 206

Clay 353 6

Clayton 57,323 843

Clinch 1,382 37

Cobb 133,713 1,559

Coffee 8,438 208

Colquitt 7,917 159

Columbia 20,237 299

Cook 2,055 55

Coweta 20,777 415

Crawford 1,186 43

Crisp 2,545 70

Dade 2,508 25

Dawson 6,115 93

DeKalb 126,625 1,453

Decatur 5,112 89

Dodge 2,105 69

Dooly 1,529 39

Dougherty 14,068 435

Douglas 28,042 305

Early 2,087 54

Echols 466 5

Effingham 10,194 163

Elbert 2,637 81

Emanuel 3,409 78

Evans 1,492 40

Fannin 4,138 121

Fayette 16,675 266

Floyd 22,884 401

Forsyth 43,601 345

Franklin 4,365 75

Fulton 182,488 1,963

Gilmer 4,634 139

Glascock 268 8

Glynn 18,031 349

Gordon 11,803 222

Grady 3,670 81

Greene 3,142 70

Gwinnett 173,083 1,678

Habersham 8,377 231

Hall 46,478 754

Hancock 1,364 80

Haralson 3,443 58

Harris 5,120 97

Hart 3,157 56

Heard 1,469 31

Henry 45,315 600

Houston 22,995 320

Irwin 1,034 23

Jackson 18,492 263

Jasper 1,663 36

Jeff Davis 2,315 46

Jefferson 2,234 77

Jenkins 1,070 45

Johnson 1,460 56

Jones 3,709 97

Lamar 3,275 96

Lanier 1,088 13

Laurens 8,571 234

Lee 3,836 89

Liberty 10,825 104

Lincoln 854 29

Long 2,213 25

Lowndes 15,123 264

Lumpkin 6,516 107

Macon 1,192 41

Madison 5,950 86

Marion 954 42

McDuffie 2,970 75

McIntosh 1,954 31

Meriwether 3,240 115

Miller 1,284 20

Mitchell 3,095 99

Monroe 3,883 130

Montgomery 1,447 45

Morgan 2,895 49

Murray 9,074 164

Muscogee 31,796 664

Newton 17,937 376

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,961 935

Oconee 6,887 91

Oglethorpe 2,370 47

Paulding 25,845 307

Peach 3,668 100

Pickens 5,080 125

Pierce 2,786 101

Pike 2,733 64

Polk 9,219 158

Pulaski 1,215 43

Putnam 3,625 95

Quitman 229 3

Rabun 2,786 76

Randolph 853 42

Richmond 35,972 678

Rockdale 14,896 283

Schley 521 8

Screven 1,809 36

Seminole 1,636 24

Spalding 10,410 340

Stephens 5,883 124

Stewart 1,959 32

Sumter 3,897 147

Talbot 937 30

Taliaferro 181 3

Tattnall 3,401 81

Taylor 1,140 39

Telfair 1,244 58

Terrell 1,187 58

Thomas 8,811 178

Tift 6,261 162

Toombs 5,395 165

Towns 2,032 80

Treutlen 1,131 46

Troup 12,042 309

Turner 1,112 45

Twiggs 1,040 54

Union 4,270 131

Unknown 8,454 14

Upson 4,140 167

Walker 13,404 181

Walton 15,834 373

Ware 5,940 215

Warren 652 22

Washington 3,229 80

Wayne 5,652 179

Webster 252 7

Wheeler 927 34

White 6,243 134

Whitfield 27,249 375

Wilcox 826 33

Wilkes 1,118 33

Wilkinson 1,640 46