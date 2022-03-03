x
COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 3

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,991 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 99 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 102.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 103.14.
  • There have been 1,913,823 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 652 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,710.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,856.
  • There have been 107,808 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 154 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 324.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 3, there were 1,301 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 92 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,531    105

Atkinson    1,530    38

Bacon    2,532    60

Baker    313    13

Baldwin    7,285    189

Banks    3,334    77

Barrow    19,434    235

Bartow    21,469    377

Ben Hill    2,163    73

Berrien    2,008    56

Bibb    28,688    664

Bleckley    1,458    42

Brantley    2,486    84

Brooks    1,878    62

Bryan    6,765    70

Bulloch    10,551    107

Burke    2,955    59

Butts    4,708    136

Calhoun    983    21

Camden    8,537    94

Candler    1,322    51

Carroll    14,371    177

Catoosa    12,360    120

Charlton    2,202    47

Chatham    52,645    762

Chattahoochee    5,913    16

Chattooga    5,245    110

Cherokee    45,032    552

Clarke    26,042    206

Clay    353    6

Clayton    57,323    843

Clinch    1,382    37

Cobb    133,713    1,559

Coffee    8,438    208

Colquitt    7,917    159

Columbia    20,237    299

Cook    2,055    55

Coweta    20,777    415

Crawford    1,186    43

Crisp    2,545    70

Dade    2,508    25

Dawson    6,115    93

DeKalb    126,625    1,453

Decatur    5,112    89

Dodge    2,105    69

Dooly    1,529    39

Dougherty    14,068    435

Douglas    28,042    305

Early    2,087    54

Echols    466    5

Effingham    10,194    163

Elbert    2,637    81

Emanuel    3,409    78

Evans    1,492    40

Fannin    4,138    121

Fayette    16,675    266

Floyd    22,884    401

Forsyth    43,601    345

Franklin    4,365    75

Fulton    182,488    1,963

Gilmer    4,634    139

Glascock    268    8

Glynn    18,031    349

Gordon    11,803    222

Grady    3,670    81

Greene    3,142    70

Gwinnett    173,083    1,678

Habersham    8,377    231

Hall    46,478    754

Hancock    1,364    80

Haralson    3,443    58

Harris    5,120    97

Hart    3,157    56

Heard    1,469    31

Henry    45,315    600

Houston    22,995    320

Irwin    1,034    23

Jackson    18,492    263

Jasper    1,663    36

Jeff Davis    2,315    46

Jefferson    2,234    77

Jenkins    1,070    45

Johnson    1,460    56

Jones    3,709    97

Lamar    3,275    96

Lanier    1,088    13

Laurens    8,571    234

Lee    3,836    89

Liberty    10,825    104

Lincoln    854    29

Long    2,213    25

Lowndes    15,123    264

Lumpkin    6,516    107

Macon    1,192    41

Madison    5,950    86

Marion    954    42

McDuffie    2,970    75

McIntosh    1,954    31

Meriwether    3,240    115

Miller    1,284    20

Mitchell    3,095    99

Monroe    3,883    130

Montgomery    1,447    45

Morgan    2,895    49

Murray    9,074    164

Muscogee    31,796    664

Newton    17,937    376

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,961    935

Oconee    6,887    91

Oglethorpe    2,370    47

Paulding    25,845    307

Peach    3,668    100

Pickens    5,080    125

Pierce    2,786    101

Pike    2,733    64

Polk    9,219    158

Pulaski    1,215    43

Putnam    3,625    95

Quitman    229    3

Rabun    2,786    76

Randolph    853    42

Richmond    35,972    678

Rockdale    14,896    283

Schley    521    8

Screven    1,809    36

Seminole    1,636    24

Spalding    10,410    340

Stephens    5,883    124

Stewart    1,959    32

Sumter    3,897    147

Talbot    937    30

Taliaferro    181    3

Tattnall    3,401    81

Taylor    1,140    39

Telfair    1,244    58

Terrell    1,187    58

Thomas    8,811    178

Tift    6,261    162

Toombs    5,395    165

Towns    2,032    80

Treutlen    1,131    46

Troup    12,042    309

Turner    1,112    45

Twiggs    1,040    54

Union    4,270    131

Unknown    8,454    14

Upson    4,140    167

Walker    13,404    181

Walton    15,834    373

Ware    5,940    215

Warren    652    22

Washington    3,229    80

Wayne    5,652    179

Webster    252    7

Wheeler    927    34

White    6,243    134

Whitfield    27,249    375

Wilcox    826    33

Wilkes    1,118    33

Wilkinson    1,640    46

Worth    2,335    88

   

Georgia continues to see high number of deaths as state comes off latest COVID-19 surge