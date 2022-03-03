COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 3

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 29,991 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 99 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 102.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 103.14.
- There have been 1,913,823 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 652 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,710.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,856.
- There have been 107,808 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 154 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 324.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 3, there were 1,301 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 92 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,531 105
Atkinson 1,530 38
Bacon 2,532 60
Baker 313 13
Baldwin 7,285 189
Banks 3,334 77
Barrow 19,434 235
Bartow 21,469 377
Ben Hill 2,163 73
Berrien 2,008 56
Bibb 28,688 664
Bleckley 1,458 42
Brantley 2,486 84
Brooks 1,878 62
Bryan 6,765 70
Bulloch 10,551 107
Burke 2,955 59
Butts 4,708 136
Calhoun 983 21
Camden 8,537 94
Candler 1,322 51
Carroll 14,371 177
Catoosa 12,360 120
Charlton 2,202 47
Chatham 52,645 762
Chattahoochee 5,913 16
Chattooga 5,245 110
Cherokee 45,032 552
Clarke 26,042 206
Clay 353 6
Clayton 57,323 843
Clinch 1,382 37
Cobb 133,713 1,559
Coffee 8,438 208
Colquitt 7,917 159
Columbia 20,237 299
Cook 2,055 55
Coweta 20,777 415
Crawford 1,186 43
Crisp 2,545 70
Dade 2,508 25
Dawson 6,115 93
DeKalb 126,625 1,453
Decatur 5,112 89
Dodge 2,105 69
Dooly 1,529 39
Dougherty 14,068 435
Douglas 28,042 305
Early 2,087 54
Echols 466 5
Effingham 10,194 163
Elbert 2,637 81
Emanuel 3,409 78
Evans 1,492 40
Fannin 4,138 121
Fayette 16,675 266
Floyd 22,884 401
Forsyth 43,601 345
Franklin 4,365 75
Fulton 182,488 1,963
Gilmer 4,634 139
Glascock 268 8
Glynn 18,031 349
Gordon 11,803 222
Grady 3,670 81
Greene 3,142 70
Gwinnett 173,083 1,678
Habersham 8,377 231
Hall 46,478 754
Hancock 1,364 80
Haralson 3,443 58
Harris 5,120 97
Hart 3,157 56
Heard 1,469 31
Henry 45,315 600
Houston 22,995 320
Irwin 1,034 23
Jackson 18,492 263
Jasper 1,663 36
Jeff Davis 2,315 46
Jefferson 2,234 77
Jenkins 1,070 45
Johnson 1,460 56
Jones 3,709 97
Lamar 3,275 96
Lanier 1,088 13
Laurens 8,571 234
Lee 3,836 89
Liberty 10,825 104
Lincoln 854 29
Long 2,213 25
Lowndes 15,123 264
Lumpkin 6,516 107
Macon 1,192 41
Madison 5,950 86
Marion 954 42
McDuffie 2,970 75
McIntosh 1,954 31
Meriwether 3,240 115
Miller 1,284 20
Mitchell 3,095 99
Monroe 3,883 130
Montgomery 1,447 45
Morgan 2,895 49
Murray 9,074 164
Muscogee 31,796 664
Newton 17,937 376
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,961 935
Oconee 6,887 91
Oglethorpe 2,370 47
Paulding 25,845 307
Peach 3,668 100
Pickens 5,080 125
Pierce 2,786 101
Pike 2,733 64
Polk 9,219 158
Pulaski 1,215 43
Putnam 3,625 95
Quitman 229 3
Rabun 2,786 76
Randolph 853 42
Richmond 35,972 678
Rockdale 14,896 283
Schley 521 8
Screven 1,809 36
Seminole 1,636 24
Spalding 10,410 340
Stephens 5,883 124
Stewart 1,959 32
Sumter 3,897 147
Talbot 937 30
Taliaferro 181 3
Tattnall 3,401 81
Taylor 1,140 39
Telfair 1,244 58
Terrell 1,187 58
Thomas 8,811 178
Tift 6,261 162
Toombs 5,395 165
Towns 2,032 80
Treutlen 1,131 46
Troup 12,042 309
Turner 1,112 45
Twiggs 1,040 54
Union 4,270 131
Unknown 8,454 14
Upson 4,140 167
Walker 13,404 181
Walton 15,834 373
Ware 5,940 215
Warren 652 22
Washington 3,229 80
Wayne 5,652 179
Webster 252 7
Wheeler 927 34
White 6,243 134
Whitfield 27,249 375
Wilcox 826 33
Wilkes 1,118 33
Wilkinson 1,640 46
Worth 2,335 88