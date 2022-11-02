x
COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 11

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3:40 p.m., there have been 28,560 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 99 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 103.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 49.36.
  • There have been 1,889,880 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,881 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,855.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 24,705.
  • There have been 105,350 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 209 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 303.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 444.29. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 11, there were 2,920 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 242 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3495    103

Atkinson    1493    33

Bacon    2511    55

Baker    311    13

Baldwin    7240    182

Banks    3292    72

Barrow    19239    222

Bartow    21176    371

Ben Hill    2149    72

Berrien    1989    52

Bibb    28483    631

Bleckley    1447    41

Brantley    2448    82

Brooks    1851    60

Bryan    6685    67

Bulloch    10490    103

Burke    2947    55

Butts    4660    128

Calhoun    972    21

Camden    8366    90

Candler    1304    51

Carroll    14235    170

Catoosa    12141    117

Charlton    2126    44

Chatham    52056    725

Chattahoochee    5885    16

Chattooga    5184    104

Cherokee    44653    515

Clarke    25826    192

Clay    351    4

Clayton    56732    803

Clinch    1377    35

Cobb    132028    1487

Coffee    8264    199

Colquitt    7786    146

Columbia    19814    283

Cook    2040    54

Coweta    20552    391

Crawford    1173    42

Crisp    2531    68

Dade    2450    25

Dawson    6036    90

DeKalb    124624    1370

Decatur    4806    85

Dodge    2093    66

Dooly    1515    39

Dougherty    13905    419

Douglas    27804    293

Early    2071    54

Echols    459    5

Effingham    10094    156

Elbert    2620    78

Emanuel    3382    78

Evans    1477    38

Fannin    4093    110

Fayette    16358    257

Floyd    22621    369

Forsyth    42327    319

Franklin    4329    73

Fulton    180090    1862

Gilmer    4587    131

Glascock    266    8

Glynn    17760    334

Gordon    11599    210

Grady    3610    77

Greene    3092    68

Gwinnett    171155    1607

Habersham    8281    216

Hall    45959    713

Hancock    1355    79

Haralson    3407    54

Harris    5063    90

Hart    3125    53

Heard    1456    28

Henry    44794    571

Houston    22760    308

Irwin    1021    22

Jackson    18306    244

Jasper    1636    36

Jeff Davis    2283    45

Jefferson    2208    75

Jenkins    1068    43

Johnson    1452    55

Jones    3680    95

Lamar    3248    92

Lanier    1078    12

Laurens    8512    224

Lee    3780    84

Liberty    10688    103

Lincoln    848    29

Long    2194    23

Lowndes    14865    250

Lumpkin    6427    99

Macon    1183    41

Madison    5894    77

Marion    948    37

McDuffie    2941    72

McIntosh    1913    31

Meriwether    3205    108

Miller    1268    17

Mitchell    3054    94

Monroe    3842    123

Montgomery    1424    45

Morgan    2857    43

Murray    8970    154

Muscogee    31516    627

Newton    17751    365

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62124    883

Oconee    6792    85

Oglethorpe    2354    47

Paulding    25523    290

Peach    3629    99

Pickens    5036    115

Pierce    2743    96

Pike    2699    61

Polk    9114    151

Pulaski    1208    42

Putnam    3594    92

Quitman    226    3

Rabun    2742    73

Randolph    837    42

Richmond    35463    651

Rockdale    14722    272

Schley    515    8

Screven    1802    36

Seminole    1613    24

Spalding    10301    321

Stephens    5801    119

Stewart    1692    31

Sumter    3860    141

Talbot    928    30

Taliaferro    181    3

Tattnall    3352    78

Taylor    1123    38

Telfair    1226    57

Terrell    1178    58

Thomas    8708    170

Tift    6221    157

Toombs    5319    159

Towns    1989    75

Treutlen    1116    46

Troup    11961    296

Turner    1085    43

Twiggs    1026    53

Union    4183    127

Unknown    8750    10

Upson    4083    155

Walker    13142    164

Walton    15702    359

Ware    5852    209

Warren    648    22

Washington    3159    80

Wayne    5599    172

Webster    250    7

Wheeler    899    34

White    6159    132

Whitfield    26985    354

Wilcox    817    32

Wilkes    1114    31

Wilkinson    1629    45

Worth    2321    85

