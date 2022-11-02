COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 11

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3:40 p.m., there have been 28,560 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 99 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 103.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 49.36.
- There have been 1,889,880 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,881 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,855.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 24,705.
- There have been 105,350 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 209 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 303.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 444.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 11, there were 2,920 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 242 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3495 103
Atkinson 1493 33
Bacon 2511 55
Baker 311 13
Baldwin 7240 182
Banks 3292 72
Barrow 19239 222
Bartow 21176 371
Ben Hill 2149 72
Berrien 1989 52
Bibb 28483 631
Bleckley 1447 41
Brantley 2448 82
Brooks 1851 60
Bryan 6685 67
Bulloch 10490 103
Burke 2947 55
Butts 4660 128
Calhoun 972 21
Camden 8366 90
Candler 1304 51
Carroll 14235 170
Catoosa 12141 117
Charlton 2126 44
Chatham 52056 725
Chattahoochee 5885 16
Chattooga 5184 104
Cherokee 44653 515
Clarke 25826 192
Clay 351 4
Clayton 56732 803
Clinch 1377 35
Cobb 132028 1487
Coffee 8264 199
Colquitt 7786 146
Columbia 19814 283
Cook 2040 54
Coweta 20552 391
Crawford 1173 42
Crisp 2531 68
Dade 2450 25
Dawson 6036 90
DeKalb 124624 1370
Decatur 4806 85
Dodge 2093 66
Dooly 1515 39
Dougherty 13905 419
Douglas 27804 293
Early 2071 54
Echols 459 5
Effingham 10094 156
Elbert 2620 78
Emanuel 3382 78
Evans 1477 38
Fannin 4093 110
Fayette 16358 257
Floyd 22621 369
Forsyth 42327 319
Franklin 4329 73
Fulton 180090 1862
Gilmer 4587 131
Glascock 266 8
Glynn 17760 334
Gordon 11599 210
Grady 3610 77
Greene 3092 68
Gwinnett 171155 1607
Habersham 8281 216
Hall 45959 713
Hancock 1355 79
Haralson 3407 54
Harris 5063 90
Hart 3125 53
Heard 1456 28
Henry 44794 571
Houston 22760 308
Irwin 1021 22
Jackson 18306 244
Jasper 1636 36
Jeff Davis 2283 45
Jefferson 2208 75
Jenkins 1068 43
Johnson 1452 55
Jones 3680 95
Lamar 3248 92
Lanier 1078 12
Laurens 8512 224
Lee 3780 84
Liberty 10688 103
Lincoln 848 29
Long 2194 23
Lowndes 14865 250
Lumpkin 6427 99
Macon 1183 41
Madison 5894 77
Marion 948 37
McDuffie 2941 72
McIntosh 1913 31
Meriwether 3205 108
Miller 1268 17
Mitchell 3054 94
Monroe 3842 123
Montgomery 1424 45
Morgan 2857 43
Murray 8970 154
Muscogee 31516 627
Newton 17751 365
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62124 883
Oconee 6792 85
Oglethorpe 2354 47
Paulding 25523 290
Peach 3629 99
Pickens 5036 115
Pierce 2743 96
Pike 2699 61
Polk 9114 151
Pulaski 1208 42
Putnam 3594 92
Quitman 226 3
Rabun 2742 73
Randolph 837 42
Richmond 35463 651
Rockdale 14722 272
Schley 515 8
Screven 1802 36
Seminole 1613 24
Spalding 10301 321
Stephens 5801 119
Stewart 1692 31
Sumter 3860 141
Talbot 928 30
Taliaferro 181 3
Tattnall 3352 78
Taylor 1123 38
Telfair 1226 57
Terrell 1178 58
Thomas 8708 170
Tift 6221 157
Toombs 5319 159
Towns 1989 75
Treutlen 1116 46
Troup 11961 296
Turner 1085 43
Twiggs 1026 53
Union 4183 127
Unknown 8750 10
Upson 4083 155
Walker 13142 164
Walton 15702 359
Ware 5852 209
Warren 648 22
Washington 3159 80
Wayne 5599 172
Webster 250 7
Wheeler 899 34
White 6159 132
Whitfield 26985 354
Wilcox 817 32
Wilkes 1114 31
Wilkinson 1629 45
Worth 2321 85