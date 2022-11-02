COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 11

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3:40 p.m., there have been 28,560 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 99 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 103.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 49.36.

in Georgia, an increase of 99 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 103.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 49.36. There have been 1,889,880 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,881 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,855.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 24,705.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,881 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,855.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 24,705. There have been 105,350 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 209 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 303.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 444.29.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 209 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 303.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 444.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 11, there were 2,920 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 242 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

– a decrease of 242 hospitalizations since Tuesday. In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3495 103

Atkinson 1493 33

Bacon 2511 55

Baker 311 13

Baldwin 7240 182

Banks 3292 72

Barrow 19239 222

Bartow 21176 371

Ben Hill 2149 72

Berrien 1989 52

Bibb 28483 631

Bleckley 1447 41

Brantley 2448 82

Brooks 1851 60

Bryan 6685 67

Bulloch 10490 103

Burke 2947 55

Butts 4660 128

Calhoun 972 21

Camden 8366 90

Candler 1304 51

Carroll 14235 170

Catoosa 12141 117

Charlton 2126 44

Chatham 52056 725

Chattahoochee 5885 16

Chattooga 5184 104

Cherokee 44653 515

Clarke 25826 192

Clay 351 4

Clayton 56732 803

Clinch 1377 35

Cobb 132028 1487

Coffee 8264 199

Colquitt 7786 146

Columbia 19814 283

Cook 2040 54

Coweta 20552 391

Crawford 1173 42

Crisp 2531 68

Dade 2450 25

Dawson 6036 90

DeKalb 124624 1370

Decatur 4806 85

Dodge 2093 66

Dooly 1515 39

Dougherty 13905 419

Douglas 27804 293

Early 2071 54

Echols 459 5

Effingham 10094 156

Elbert 2620 78

Emanuel 3382 78

Evans 1477 38

Fannin 4093 110

Fayette 16358 257

Floyd 22621 369

Forsyth 42327 319

Franklin 4329 73

Fulton 180090 1862

Gilmer 4587 131

Glascock 266 8

Glynn 17760 334

Gordon 11599 210

Grady 3610 77

Greene 3092 68

Gwinnett 171155 1607

Habersham 8281 216

Hall 45959 713

Hancock 1355 79

Haralson 3407 54

Harris 5063 90

Hart 3125 53

Heard 1456 28

Henry 44794 571

Houston 22760 308

Irwin 1021 22

Jackson 18306 244

Jasper 1636 36

Jeff Davis 2283 45

Jefferson 2208 75

Jenkins 1068 43

Johnson 1452 55

Jones 3680 95

Lamar 3248 92

Lanier 1078 12

Laurens 8512 224

Lee 3780 84

Liberty 10688 103

Lincoln 848 29

Long 2194 23

Lowndes 14865 250

Lumpkin 6427 99

Macon 1183 41

Madison 5894 77

Marion 948 37

McDuffie 2941 72

McIntosh 1913 31

Meriwether 3205 108

Miller 1268 17

Mitchell 3054 94

Monroe 3842 123

Montgomery 1424 45

Morgan 2857 43

Murray 8970 154

Muscogee 31516 627

Newton 17751 365

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62124 883

Oconee 6792 85

Oglethorpe 2354 47

Paulding 25523 290

Peach 3629 99

Pickens 5036 115

Pierce 2743 96

Pike 2699 61

Polk 9114 151

Pulaski 1208 42

Putnam 3594 92

Quitman 226 3

Rabun 2742 73

Randolph 837 42

Richmond 35463 651

Rockdale 14722 272

Schley 515 8

Screven 1802 36

Seminole 1613 24

Spalding 10301 321

Stephens 5801 119

Stewart 1692 31

Sumter 3860 141

Talbot 928 30

Taliaferro 181 3

Tattnall 3352 78

Taylor 1123 38

Telfair 1226 57

Terrell 1178 58

Thomas 8708 170

Tift 6221 157

Toombs 5319 159

Towns 1989 75

Treutlen 1116 46

Troup 11961 296

Turner 1085 43

Twiggs 1026 53

Union 4183 127

Unknown 8750 10

Upson 4083 155

Walker 13142 164

Walton 15702 359

Ware 5852 209

Warren 648 22

Washington 3159 80

Wayne 5599 172

Webster 250 7

Wheeler 899 34

White 6159 132

Whitfield 26985 354

Wilcox 817 32

Wilkes 1114 31

Wilkinson 1629 45