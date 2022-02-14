COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 14

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 28,684 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 124 deaths since Fridays report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.21.
- There have been 1,894,653 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,773 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,371 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 21,541.
- There have been 105,679 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 329 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 310.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 391.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 14, there were 2,687 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 233 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,506 104
Atkinson 1,498 34
Bacon 2,518 56
Baker 311 13
Baldwin 7,253 183
Banks 3,299 72
Barrow 19,308 223
Bartow 21,212 371
Ben Hill 2,153 72
Berrien 1,991 52
Bibb 28,530 633
Bleckley 1,449 41
Brantley 2,455 82
Brooks 1,853 60
Bryan 6,696 67
Bulloch 10,502 104
Burke 2,942 55
Butts 4,672 128
Calhoun 971 21
Camden 8,404 90
Candler 1,306 51
Carroll 14,262 170
Catoosa 12,175 117
Charlton 2,150 44
Chatham 52,167 730
Chattahoochee 5,895 16
Chattooga 5,197 108
Cherokee 44,743 516
Clarke 25,870 193
Clay 354 4
Clayton 56,818 804
Clinch 1,377 35
Cobb 132,319 1,492
Coffee 8,282 199
Colquitt 7,811 147
Columbia 19,907 283
Cook 2,044 54
Coweta 20,598 394
Crawford 1,177 42
Crisp 2,533 68
Dade 2,461 25
Dawson 6,048 91
DeKalb 124,909 1,377
Decatur 4,824 85
Dodge 2,095 66
Dooly 1,516 39
Dougherty 13,943 419
Douglas 27,866 294
Early 2,075 54
Echols 460 5
Effingham 10,127 157
Elbert 2,623 78
Emanuel 3,386 78
Evans 1,480 38
Fannin 4,106 111
Fayette 16,419 257
Floyd 22,677 370
Forsyth 42,512 324
Franklin 4,335 73
Fulton 180,580 1,869
Gilmer 4,597 132
Glascock 266 8
Glynn 17,829 334
Gordon 11,628 213
Grady 3,622 77
Greene 3,106 68
Gwinnett 171,503 1,617
Habersham 8,302 218
Hall 46,075 717
Hancock 1,356 80
Haralson 3,417 54
Harris 5,076 90
Hart 3,133 53
Heard 1,461 28
Henry 44,872 574
Houston 22,797 309
Irwin 1,021 22
Jackson 18,346 244
Jasper 1,642 36
Jeff Davis 2,294 45
Jefferson 2,216 75
Jenkins 1,069 43
Johnson 1,455 55
Jones 3,686 95
Lamar 3,259 92
Lanier 1,079 12
Laurens 8,523 227
Lee 3,791 85
Liberty 10,714 103
Lincoln 851 29
Long 2,201 23
Lowndes 14,910 250
Lumpkin 6,452 100
Macon 1,184 41
Madison 5,910 77
Marion 948 37
McDuffie 2,954 72
McIntosh 1,924 31
Meriwether 3,212 108
Miller 1,270 18
Mitchell 3,061 96
Monroe 3,844 123
Montgomery 1,427 45
Morgan 2,859 44
Murray 8,997 157
Muscogee 31,580 629
Newton 17,795 368
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,469 888
Oconee 6,810 85
Oglethorpe 2,356 47
Paulding 25,587 291
Peach 3,634 99
Pickens 5,042 115
Pierce 2,753 97
Pike 2,703 61
Polk 9,138 151
Pulaski 1,209 42
Putnam 3,600 92
Quitman 228 3
Rabun 2,753 73
Randolph 841 42
Richmond 35,558 651
Rockdale 14,745 272
Schley 517 8
Screven 1,804 36
Seminole 1,615 24
Spalding 10,318 322
Stephens 5,824 120
Stewart 1,722 31
Sumter 3,867 141
Talbot 932 30
Taliaferro 181 3
Tattnall 3,370 78
Taylor 1,128 38
Telfair 1,227 57
Terrell 1,182 58
Thomas 8,722 170
Tift 6,227 158
Toombs 5,324 159
Towns 1,992 75
Treutlen 1,117 46
Troup 11,982 297
Turner 1,086 44
Twiggs 1,028 53
Union 4,197 127
Unknown 8,793 14
Upson 4,094 155
Walker 13,188 164
Walton 15,727 361
Ware 5,866 210
Warren 649 22
Washington 3,172 80
Wayne 5,613 172
Webster 251 7
Wheeler 917 34
White 6,184 132
Whitfield 27,058 362
Wilcox 819 32
Wilkes 1,115 32
Wilkinson 1,630 46
Worth 2,325 85