COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 14

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 28,684 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 124 deaths since Fridays report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.21.

There have been 1,894,653 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,773 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,371 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 21,541.

There have been 105,679 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 329 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 310.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 391.71.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 14, there were 2,687 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 233 hospitalizations since Friday.

In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,506 104

Atkinson 1,498 34

Bacon 2,518 56

Baker 311 13

Baldwin 7,253 183

Banks 3,299 72

Barrow 19,308 223

Bartow 21,212 371

Ben Hill 2,153 72

Berrien 1,991 52

Bibb 28,530 633

Bleckley 1,449 41

Brantley 2,455 82

Brooks 1,853 60

Bryan 6,696 67

Bulloch 10,502 104

Burke 2,942 55

Butts 4,672 128

Calhoun 971 21

Camden 8,404 90

Candler 1,306 51

Carroll 14,262 170

Catoosa 12,175 117

Charlton 2,150 44

Chatham 52,167 730

Chattahoochee 5,895 16

Chattooga 5,197 108

Cherokee 44,743 516

Clarke 25,870 193

Clay 354 4

Clayton 56,818 804

Clinch 1,377 35

Cobb 132,319 1,492

Coffee 8,282 199

Colquitt 7,811 147

Columbia 19,907 283

Cook 2,044 54

Coweta 20,598 394

Crawford 1,177 42

Crisp 2,533 68

Dade 2,461 25

Dawson 6,048 91

DeKalb 124,909 1,377

Decatur 4,824 85

Dodge 2,095 66

Dooly 1,516 39

Dougherty 13,943 419

Douglas 27,866 294

Early 2,075 54

Echols 460 5

Effingham 10,127 157

Elbert 2,623 78

Emanuel 3,386 78

Evans 1,480 38

Fannin 4,106 111

Fayette 16,419 257

Floyd 22,677 370

Forsyth 42,512 324

Franklin 4,335 73

Fulton 180,580 1,869

Gilmer 4,597 132

Glascock 266 8

Glynn 17,829 334

Gordon 11,628 213

Grady 3,622 77

Greene 3,106 68

Gwinnett 171,503 1,617

Habersham 8,302 218

Hall 46,075 717

Hancock 1,356 80

Haralson 3,417 54

Harris 5,076 90

Hart 3,133 53

Heard 1,461 28

Henry 44,872 574

Houston 22,797 309

Irwin 1,021 22

Jackson 18,346 244

Jasper 1,642 36

Jeff Davis 2,294 45

Jefferson 2,216 75

Jenkins 1,069 43

Johnson 1,455 55

Jones 3,686 95

Lamar 3,259 92

Lanier 1,079 12

Laurens 8,523 227

Lee 3,791 85

Liberty 10,714 103

Lincoln 851 29

Long 2,201 23

Lowndes 14,910 250

Lumpkin 6,452 100

Macon 1,184 41

Madison 5,910 77

Marion 948 37

McDuffie 2,954 72

McIntosh 1,924 31

Meriwether 3,212 108

Miller 1,270 18

Mitchell 3,061 96

Monroe 3,844 123

Montgomery 1,427 45

Morgan 2,859 44

Murray 8,997 157

Muscogee 31,580 629

Newton 17,795 368

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,469 888

Oconee 6,810 85

Oglethorpe 2,356 47

Paulding 25,587 291

Peach 3,634 99

Pickens 5,042 115

Pierce 2,753 97

Pike 2,703 61

Polk 9,138 151

Pulaski 1,209 42

Putnam 3,600 92

Quitman 228 3

Rabun 2,753 73

Randolph 841 42

Richmond 35,558 651

Rockdale 14,745 272

Schley 517 8

Screven 1,804 36

Seminole 1,615 24

Spalding 10,318 322

Stephens 5,824 120

Stewart 1,722 31

Sumter 3,867 141

Talbot 932 30

Taliaferro 181 3

Tattnall 3,370 78

Taylor 1,128 38

Telfair 1,227 57

Terrell 1,182 58

Thomas 8,722 170

Tift 6,227 158

Toombs 5,324 159

Towns 1,992 75

Treutlen 1,117 46

Troup 11,982 297

Turner 1,086 44

Twiggs 1,028 53

Union 4,197 127

Unknown 8,793 14

Upson 4,094 155

Walker 13,188 164

Walton 15,727 361

Ware 5,866 210

Warren 649 22

Washington 3,172 80

Wayne 5,613 172

Webster 251 7

Wheeler 917 34

White 6,184 132

Whitfield 27,058 362

Wilcox 819 32

Wilkes 1,115 32

Wilkinson 1,630 46