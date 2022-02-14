x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 14

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 28,684 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 124 deaths since Fridays report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.21.
  • There have been 1,894,653 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,773 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,371 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 21,541.
  • There have been 105,679 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 329 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 310.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 391.71. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 14, there were 2,687 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 233 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,506    104

Atkinson    1,498    34

Bacon    2,518    56

Baker    311    13

Baldwin    7,253    183

Banks    3,299    72

Barrow    19,308    223

Bartow    21,212    371

Ben Hill    2,153    72

Berrien    1,991    52

Bibb    28,530    633

Bleckley    1,449    41

Brantley    2,455    82

Brooks    1,853    60

Bryan    6,696    67

Bulloch    10,502    104

Burke    2,942    55

Butts    4,672    128

Calhoun    971    21

Camden    8,404    90

Candler    1,306    51

Carroll    14,262    170

Catoosa    12,175    117

Charlton    2,150    44

Chatham    52,167    730

Chattahoochee    5,895    16

Chattooga    5,197    108

Cherokee    44,743    516

Clarke    25,870    193

Clay    354    4

Clayton    56,818    804

Clinch    1,377    35

Cobb    132,319    1,492

Coffee    8,282    199

Colquitt    7,811    147

Columbia    19,907    283

Cook    2,044    54

Coweta    20,598    394

Crawford    1,177    42

Crisp    2,533    68

Dade    2,461    25

Dawson    6,048    91

DeKalb    124,909    1,377

Decatur    4,824    85

Dodge    2,095    66

Dooly    1,516    39

Dougherty    13,943    419

Douglas    27,866    294

Early    2,075    54

Echols    460    5

Effingham    10,127    157

Elbert    2,623    78

Emanuel    3,386    78

Evans    1,480    38

Fannin    4,106    111

Fayette    16,419    257

Floyd    22,677    370

Forsyth    42,512    324

Franklin    4,335    73

Fulton    180,580    1,869

Gilmer    4,597    132

Glascock    266    8

Glynn    17,829    334

Gordon    11,628    213

Grady    3,622    77

Greene    3,106    68

Gwinnett    171,503    1,617

Habersham    8,302    218

Hall    46,075    717

Hancock    1,356    80

Haralson    3,417    54

Harris    5,076    90

Hart    3,133    53

Heard    1,461    28

Henry    44,872    574

Houston    22,797    309

Irwin    1,021    22

Jackson    18,346    244

Jasper    1,642    36

Jeff Davis    2,294    45

Jefferson    2,216    75

Jenkins    1,069    43

Johnson    1,455    55

Jones    3,686    95

Lamar    3,259    92

Lanier    1,079    12

Laurens    8,523    227

Lee    3,791    85

Liberty    10,714    103

Lincoln    851    29

Long    2,201    23

Lowndes    14,910    250

Lumpkin    6,452    100

Macon    1,184    41

Madison    5,910    77

Marion    948    37

McDuffie    2,954    72

McIntosh    1,924    31

Meriwether    3,212    108

Miller    1,270    18

Mitchell    3,061    96

Monroe    3,844    123

Montgomery    1,427    45

Morgan    2,859    44

Murray    8,997    157

Muscogee    31,580    629

Newton    17,795    368

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,469    888

Oconee    6,810    85

Oglethorpe    2,356    47

Paulding    25,587    291

Peach    3,634    99

Pickens    5,042    115

Pierce    2,753    97

Pike    2,703    61

Polk    9,138    151

Pulaski    1,209    42

Putnam    3,600    92

Quitman    228    3

Rabun    2,753    73

Randolph    841    42

Richmond    35,558    651

Rockdale    14,745    272

Schley    517    8

Screven    1,804    36

Seminole    1,615    24

Spalding    10,318    322

Stephens    5,824    120

Stewart    1,722    31

Sumter    3,867    141

Talbot    932    30

Taliaferro    181    3

Tattnall    3,370    78

Taylor    1,128    38

Telfair    1,227    57

Terrell    1,182    58

Thomas    8,722    170

Tift    6,227    158

Toombs    5,324    159

Towns    1,992    75

Treutlen    1,117    46

Troup    11,982    297

Turner    1,086    44

Twiggs    1,028    53

Union    4,197    127

Unknown    8,793    14

Upson    4,094    155

Walker    13,188    164

Walton    15,727    361

Ware    5,866    210

Warren    649    22

Washington    3,172    80

Wayne    5,613    172

Webster    251    7

Wheeler    917    34

White    6,184    132

Whitfield    27,058    362

Wilcox    819    32

Wilkes    1,115    32

Wilkinson    1,630    46

Worth    2,325    85

