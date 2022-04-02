x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 4

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,962 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 97 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 83 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.07.
  • There have been 1,867,677 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,061 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 14,195.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 23,531.
  • There have been 104,026 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 204 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 320.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 482.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 4, there were 3,990 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 217 hospitalizations since Thursday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,467    102

Atkinson    1,483    32

Bacon    2,478    54

Baker    308    13

Baldwin    7,143    178

Banks    3,253    70

Barrow    19,012    218

Bartow    21,041    365

Ben Hill    2,140    72

Berrien    1,969    51

Bibb    28,072    624

Bleckley    1,437    41

Brantley    2,414    82

Brooks    1,820    58

Bryan    6,592    67

Bulloch    10,376    103

Burke    2,920    53

Butts    4,621    125

Calhoun    967    21

Camden    8,257    88

Candler    1,300    51

Carroll    14,099    167

Catoosa    11,908    111

Charlton    2,070    44

Chatham    51,408    715

Chattahoochee    5,871    16

Chattooga    5,111    101

Cherokee    44,203    503

Clarke    25,593    191

Clay    346    4

Clayton    56,240    783

Clinch    1,363    35

Cobb    130,289    1,445

Coffee    8,129    199

Colquitt    7,699    142

Columbia    19,464    276

Cook    2,021    54

Coweta    20,390    381

Crawford    1,157    42

Crisp    2,512    68

Dade    2,414    23

Dawson    5,962    88

DeKalb    123,026    1,344

Decatur    4,717    83

Dodge    2,073    64

Dooly    1,496    39

Dougherty    13,711    417

Douglas    27,512    285

Early    2,050    53

Echols    455    5

Effingham    9,930    155

Elbert    2,600    76

Emanuel    3,352    76

Evans    1,461    38

Fannin    4,037    106

Fayette    16,138    250

Floyd    22,418    349

Forsyth    41,447    313

Franklin    4,268    72

Fulton    178,077    1,821

Gilmer    4,532    128

Glascock    258    8

Glynn    17,524    323

Gordon    11,465    203

Grady    3,549    73

Greene    3,062    66

Gwinnett    169,406    1,578

Habersham    8,179    215

Hall    45,468    701

Hancock    1,343    79

Haralson    3,365    52

Harris    5,003    89

Hart    3,106    51

Heard    1,432    28

Henry    44,436    548

Houston    22,464    304

Irwin    1,019    22

Jackson    18,110    241

Jasper    1,607    36

Jeff Davis    2,250    45

Jefferson    2,179    74

Jenkins    1,062    43

Johnson    1,434    53

Jones    3,627    94

Lamar    3,212    90

Lanier    1,067    12

Laurens    8,428    222

Lee    3,700    83

Liberty    10,534    103

Lincoln    838    29

Long    2,168    23

Lowndes    14,640    244

Lumpkin    6,312    96

Macon    1,170    41

Madison    5,836    75

Marion    941    36

McDuffie    2,908    69

McIntosh    1,880    31

Meriwether    3,172    106

Miller    1,251    16

Mitchell    3,001    92

Monroe    3,797    123

Montgomery    1,412    43

Morgan    2,814    43

Murray    8,857    151

Muscogee    31,156    619

Newton    17,533    356

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    61,438    860

Oconee    6,718    83

Oglethorpe    2,328    46

Paulding    25,228    280

Peach    3,591    99

Pickens    4,977    110

Pierce    2,699    92

Pike    2,675    56

Polk    9,020    147

Pulaski    1,201    42

Putnam    3,556    88

Quitman    223    3

Rabun    2,704    72

Randolph    824    42

Richmond    34,983    640

Rockdale    14,507    262

Schley    508    8

Screven    1,777    35

Seminole    1,594    23

Spalding    10,196    312

Stephens    5,714    119

Stewart    1,642    31

Sumter    3,835    136

Talbot    916    30

Taliaferro    179    3

Tattnall    3,243    77

Taylor    1,108    37

Telfair    1,212    57

Terrell    1,155    57

Thomas    8,619    168

Tift    6,178    154

Toombs    5,268    156

Towns    1,952    75

Treutlen    1,108    46

Troup    11,862    290

Turner    1,078    41

Twiggs    1,018    51

Union    4,078    126

Unknown    9,073    9

Upson    4,018    150

Walker    12,925    157

Walton    15,548    348

Ware    5,769    208

Warren    640    22

Washington    3,113    80

Wayne    5,533    167

Webster    249    7

Wheeler    744    32

White    6,068    130

Whitfield    26,671    348

Wilcox    803    32

Wilkes    1,109    30

Wilkinson    1,608    44

Worth    2,300    85

   

Related Articles

In Other News

COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Georgia