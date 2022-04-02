COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 4

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,962 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 97 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 83 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.07.

There have been 1,867,677 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,061 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 14,195.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 23,531.

There have been 104,026 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 204 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 320.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 482.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 4, there were 3,990 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 217 hospitalizations since Thursday.

– a decrease of 217 hospitalizations since Thursday. In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,467 102

Atkinson 1,483 32

Bacon 2,478 54

Baker 308 13

Baldwin 7,143 178

Banks 3,253 70

Barrow 19,012 218

Bartow 21,041 365

Ben Hill 2,140 72

Berrien 1,969 51

Bibb 28,072 624

Bleckley 1,437 41

Brantley 2,414 82

Brooks 1,820 58

Bryan 6,592 67

Bulloch 10,376 103

Burke 2,920 53

Butts 4,621 125

Calhoun 967 21

Camden 8,257 88

Candler 1,300 51

Carroll 14,099 167

Catoosa 11,908 111

Charlton 2,070 44

Chatham 51,408 715

Chattahoochee 5,871 16

Chattooga 5,111 101

Cherokee 44,203 503

Clarke 25,593 191

Clay 346 4

Clayton 56,240 783

Clinch 1,363 35

Cobb 130,289 1,445

Coffee 8,129 199

Colquitt 7,699 142

Columbia 19,464 276

Cook 2,021 54

Coweta 20,390 381

Crawford 1,157 42

Crisp 2,512 68

Dade 2,414 23

Dawson 5,962 88

DeKalb 123,026 1,344

Decatur 4,717 83

Dodge 2,073 64

Dooly 1,496 39

Dougherty 13,711 417

Douglas 27,512 285

Early 2,050 53

Echols 455 5

Effingham 9,930 155

Elbert 2,600 76

Emanuel 3,352 76

Evans 1,461 38

Fannin 4,037 106

Fayette 16,138 250

Floyd 22,418 349

Forsyth 41,447 313

Franklin 4,268 72

Fulton 178,077 1,821

Gilmer 4,532 128

Glascock 258 8

Glynn 17,524 323

Gordon 11,465 203

Grady 3,549 73

Greene 3,062 66

Gwinnett 169,406 1,578

Habersham 8,179 215

Hall 45,468 701

Hancock 1,343 79

Haralson 3,365 52

Harris 5,003 89

Hart 3,106 51

Heard 1,432 28

Henry 44,436 548

Houston 22,464 304

Irwin 1,019 22

Jackson 18,110 241

Jasper 1,607 36

Jeff Davis 2,250 45

Jefferson 2,179 74

Jenkins 1,062 43

Johnson 1,434 53

Jones 3,627 94

Lamar 3,212 90

Lanier 1,067 12

Laurens 8,428 222

Lee 3,700 83

Liberty 10,534 103

Lincoln 838 29

Long 2,168 23

Lowndes 14,640 244

Lumpkin 6,312 96

Macon 1,170 41

Madison 5,836 75

Marion 941 36

McDuffie 2,908 69

McIntosh 1,880 31

Meriwether 3,172 106

Miller 1,251 16

Mitchell 3,001 92

Monroe 3,797 123

Montgomery 1,412 43

Morgan 2,814 43

Murray 8,857 151

Muscogee 31,156 619

Newton 17,533 356

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61,438 860

Oconee 6,718 83

Oglethorpe 2,328 46

Paulding 25,228 280

Peach 3,591 99

Pickens 4,977 110

Pierce 2,699 92

Pike 2,675 56

Polk 9,020 147

Pulaski 1,201 42

Putnam 3,556 88

Quitman 223 3

Rabun 2,704 72

Randolph 824 42

Richmond 34,983 640

Rockdale 14,507 262

Schley 508 8

Screven 1,777 35

Seminole 1,594 23

Spalding 10,196 312

Stephens 5,714 119

Stewart 1,642 31

Sumter 3,835 136

Talbot 916 30

Taliaferro 179 3

Tattnall 3,243 77

Taylor 1,108 37

Telfair 1,212 57

Terrell 1,155 57

Thomas 8,619 168

Tift 6,178 154

Toombs 5,268 156

Towns 1,952 75

Treutlen 1,108 46

Troup 11,862 290

Turner 1,078 41

Twiggs 1,018 51

Union 4,078 126

Unknown 9,073 9

Upson 4,018 150

Walker 12,925 157

Walton 15,548 348

Ware 5,769 208

Warren 640 22

Washington 3,113 80

Wayne 5,533 167

Webster 249 7

Wheeler 744 32

White 6,068 130

Whitfield 26,671 348

Wilcox 803 32

Wilkes 1,109 30

Wilkinson 1,608 44