COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 4

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,962 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 97 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 83 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.07.
- There have been 1,867,677 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,061 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 14,195.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 23,531.
- There have been 104,026 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 204 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 320.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 482.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 4, there were 3,990 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 217 hospitalizations since Thursday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,467 102
Atkinson 1,483 32
Bacon 2,478 54
Baker 308 13
Baldwin 7,143 178
Banks 3,253 70
Barrow 19,012 218
Bartow 21,041 365
Ben Hill 2,140 72
Berrien 1,969 51
Bibb 28,072 624
Bleckley 1,437 41
Brantley 2,414 82
Brooks 1,820 58
Bryan 6,592 67
Bulloch 10,376 103
Burke 2,920 53
Butts 4,621 125
Calhoun 967 21
Camden 8,257 88
Candler 1,300 51
Carroll 14,099 167
Catoosa 11,908 111
Charlton 2,070 44
Chatham 51,408 715
Chattahoochee 5,871 16
Chattooga 5,111 101
Cherokee 44,203 503
Clarke 25,593 191
Clay 346 4
Clayton 56,240 783
Clinch 1,363 35
Cobb 130,289 1,445
Coffee 8,129 199
Colquitt 7,699 142
Columbia 19,464 276
Cook 2,021 54
Coweta 20,390 381
Crawford 1,157 42
Crisp 2,512 68
Dade 2,414 23
Dawson 5,962 88
DeKalb 123,026 1,344
Decatur 4,717 83
Dodge 2,073 64
Dooly 1,496 39
Dougherty 13,711 417
Douglas 27,512 285
Early 2,050 53
Echols 455 5
Effingham 9,930 155
Elbert 2,600 76
Emanuel 3,352 76
Evans 1,461 38
Fannin 4,037 106
Fayette 16,138 250
Floyd 22,418 349
Forsyth 41,447 313
Franklin 4,268 72
Fulton 178,077 1,821
Gilmer 4,532 128
Glascock 258 8
Glynn 17,524 323
Gordon 11,465 203
Grady 3,549 73
Greene 3,062 66
Gwinnett 169,406 1,578
Habersham 8,179 215
Hall 45,468 701
Hancock 1,343 79
Haralson 3,365 52
Harris 5,003 89
Hart 3,106 51
Heard 1,432 28
Henry 44,436 548
Houston 22,464 304
Irwin 1,019 22
Jackson 18,110 241
Jasper 1,607 36
Jeff Davis 2,250 45
Jefferson 2,179 74
Jenkins 1,062 43
Johnson 1,434 53
Jones 3,627 94
Lamar 3,212 90
Lanier 1,067 12
Laurens 8,428 222
Lee 3,700 83
Liberty 10,534 103
Lincoln 838 29
Long 2,168 23
Lowndes 14,640 244
Lumpkin 6,312 96
Macon 1,170 41
Madison 5,836 75
Marion 941 36
McDuffie 2,908 69
McIntosh 1,880 31
Meriwether 3,172 106
Miller 1,251 16
Mitchell 3,001 92
Monroe 3,797 123
Montgomery 1,412 43
Morgan 2,814 43
Murray 8,857 151
Muscogee 31,156 619
Newton 17,533 356
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61,438 860
Oconee 6,718 83
Oglethorpe 2,328 46
Paulding 25,228 280
Peach 3,591 99
Pickens 4,977 110
Pierce 2,699 92
Pike 2,675 56
Polk 9,020 147
Pulaski 1,201 42
Putnam 3,556 88
Quitman 223 3
Rabun 2,704 72
Randolph 824 42
Richmond 34,983 640
Rockdale 14,507 262
Schley 508 8
Screven 1,777 35
Seminole 1,594 23
Spalding 10,196 312
Stephens 5,714 119
Stewart 1,642 31
Sumter 3,835 136
Talbot 916 30
Taliaferro 179 3
Tattnall 3,243 77
Taylor 1,108 37
Telfair 1,212 57
Terrell 1,155 57
Thomas 8,619 168
Tift 6,178 154
Toombs 5,268 156
Towns 1,952 75
Treutlen 1,108 46
Troup 11,862 290
Turner 1,078 41
Twiggs 1,018 51
Union 4,078 126
Unknown 9,073 9
Upson 4,018 150
Walker 12,925 157
Walton 15,548 348
Ware 5,769 208
Warren 640 22
Washington 3,113 80
Wayne 5,533 167
Webster 249 7
Wheeler 744 32
White 6,068 130
Whitfield 26,671 348
Wilcox 803 32
Wilkes 1,109 30
Wilkinson 1,608 44
Worth 2,300 85