COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 7

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 4:30 p.m., there have been 28,090 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 128 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 89.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.71.
- There have been 1,876,971 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 9,294 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 14,085.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 22,600.
- There have been 104,459 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 433 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 332.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 450.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 7, there were 3,655 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 335 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,475 102
Atkinson 1,490 32
Bacon 2,486 55
Baker 309 13
Baldwin 7,195 178
Banks 3,269 71
Barrow 19,129 219
Bartow 21,108 369
Ben Hill 2,144 72
Berrien 1,978 51
Bibb 28,223 624
Bleckley 1,444 41
Brantley 2,430 82
Brooks 1,835 58
Bryan 6,629 67
Bulloch 10,428 103
Burke 2,928 53
Butts 4,654 126
Calhoun 973 21
Camden 8,306 88
Candler 1,301 51
Carroll 14,144 167
Catoosa 11,966 111
Charlton 2,098 44
Chatham 51,676 717
Chattahoochee 5,879 16
Chattooga 5,141 101
Cherokee 44,412 504
Clarke 25,688 191
Clay 349 4
Clayton 56,444 785
Clinch 1,370 35
Cobb 130,988 1,455
Coffee 8,156 199
Colquitt 7,733 142
Columbia 19,594 277
Cook 2,028 54
Coweta 20,459 381
Crawford 1,165 42
Crisp 2,524 68
Dade 2,423 23
Dawson 5,994 88
DeKalb 123,694 1,347
Decatur 4,740 83
Dodge 2,085 65
Dooly 1,503 39
Dougherty 13,785 418
Douglas 27,627 286
Early 2,058 54
Echols 456 5
Effingham 10,014 155
Elbert 2,603 77
Emanuel 3,362 76
Evans 1,468 38
Fannin 4,059 108
Fayette 16,226 253
Floyd 22,488 354
Forsyth 41,755 315
Franklin 4,293 72
Fulton 178,959 1,833
Gilmer 4,560 128
Glascock 264 8
Glynn 17,663 324
Gordon 11,517 203
Grady 3,581 76
Greene 3,077 66
Gwinnett 170,167 1,586
Habersham 8,222 216
Hall 45,708 704
Hancock 1,348 79
Haralson 3,379 52
Harris 5,025 90
Hart 3,115 51
Heard 1,443 28
Henry 44,603 557
Houston 22,609 304
Irwin 1,020 22
Jackson 18,224 242
Jasper 1,623 36
Jeff Davis 2,259 45
Jefferson 2,188 74
Jenkins 1,065 43
Johnson 1,446 53
Jones 3,649 94
Lamar 3,224 90
Lanier 1,070 12
Laurens 8,466 223
Lee 3,731 84
Liberty 10,614 103
Lincoln 843 29
Long 2,178 23
Lowndes 14,721 244
Lumpkin 6,375 97
Macon 1,177 41
Madison 5,871 75
Marion 943 36
McDuffie 2,916 70
McIntosh 1,897 31
Meriwether 3,186 107
Miller 1,255 16
Mitchell 3,030 92
Monroe 3,816 123
Montgomery 1,415 43
Morgan 2,823 43
Murray 8,904 152
Muscogee 31,296 622
Newton 17,634 357
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61,629 865
Oconee 6,745 83
Oglethorpe 2,346 46
Paulding 25,353 280
Peach 3,609 99
Pickens 5,006 110
Pierce 2,710 93
Pike 2,681 57
Polk 9,058 147
Pulaski 1,202 42
Putnam 3,575 88
Quitman 224 3
Rabun 2,717 72
Randolph 826 42
Richmond 35,177 641
Rockdale 14,560 264
Schley 512 8
Screven 1,787 35
Seminole 1,600 23
Spalding 10,254 315
Stephens 5,755 119
Stewart 1,663 31
Sumter 3,846 137
Talbot 919 30
Taliaferro 178 3
Tattnall 3,318 77
Taylor 1,112 38
Telfair 1,219 57
Terrell 1,170 58
Thomas 8,658 170
Tift 6,196 154
Toombs 5,281 157
Towns 1,961 75
Treutlen 1,112 46
Troup 11,900 292
Turner 1,083 42
Twiggs 1,022 51
Union 4,103 126
Unknown 9,073 9
Upson 4,040 151
Walker 12,977 159
Walton 15,616 353
Ware 5,798 209
Warren 644 22
Washington 3,136 80
Wayne 5,563 168
Webster 249 7
Wheeler 801 32
White 6,102 131
Whitfield 26,779 350
Wilcox 805 32
Wilkes 1,114 30
Wilkinson 1,618 44
Worth 2,309 85