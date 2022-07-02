x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 7

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 4:30 p.m., there have been 28,090 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 128 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 89.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.71.
  • There have been 1,876,971 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 9,294 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 14,085.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 22,600.
  • There have been 104,459 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 433 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 332.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 450.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 7, there were 3,655 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 335 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,475    102

Atkinson    1,490    32

Bacon    2,486    55

Baker    309    13

Baldwin    7,195    178

Banks    3,269    71

Barrow    19,129    219

Bartow    21,108    369

Ben Hill    2,144    72

Berrien    1,978    51

Bibb    28,223    624

Bleckley    1,444    41

Brantley    2,430    82

Brooks    1,835    58

Bryan    6,629    67

Bulloch    10,428    103

Burke    2,928    53

Butts    4,654    126

Calhoun    973    21

Camden    8,306    88

Candler    1,301    51

Carroll    14,144    167

Catoosa    11,966    111

Charlton    2,098    44

Chatham    51,676    717

Chattahoochee    5,879    16

Chattooga    5,141    101

Cherokee    44,412    504

Clarke    25,688    191

Clay    349    4

Clayton    56,444    785

Clinch    1,370    35

Cobb    130,988    1,455

Coffee    8,156    199

Colquitt    7,733    142

Columbia    19,594    277

Cook    2,028    54

Coweta    20,459    381

Crawford    1,165    42

Crisp    2,524    68

Dade    2,423    23

Dawson    5,994    88

DeKalb    123,694    1,347

Decatur    4,740    83

Dodge    2,085    65

Dooly    1,503    39

Dougherty    13,785    418

Douglas    27,627    286

Early    2,058    54

Echols    456    5

Effingham    10,014    155

Elbert    2,603    77

Emanuel    3,362    76

Evans    1,468    38

Fannin    4,059    108

Fayette    16,226    253

Floyd    22,488    354

Forsyth    41,755    315

Franklin    4,293    72

Fulton    178,959    1,833

Gilmer    4,560    128

Glascock    264    8

Glynn    17,663    324

Gordon    11,517    203

Grady    3,581    76

Greene    3,077    66

Gwinnett    170,167    1,586

Habersham    8,222    216

Hall    45,708    704

Hancock    1,348    79

Haralson    3,379    52

Harris    5,025    90

Hart    3,115    51

Heard    1,443    28

Henry    44,603    557

Houston    22,609    304

Irwin    1,020    22

Jackson    18,224    242

Jasper    1,623    36

Jeff Davis    2,259    45

Jefferson    2,188    74

Jenkins    1,065    43

Johnson    1,446    53

Jones    3,649    94

Lamar    3,224    90

Lanier    1,070    12

Laurens    8,466    223

Lee    3,731    84

Liberty    10,614    103

Lincoln    843    29

Long    2,178    23

Lowndes    14,721    244

Lumpkin    6,375    97

Macon    1,177    41

Madison    5,871    75

Marion    943    36

McDuffie    2,916    70

McIntosh    1,897    31

Meriwether    3,186    107

Miller    1,255    16

Mitchell    3,030    92

Monroe    3,816    123

Montgomery    1,415    43

Morgan    2,823    43

Murray    8,904    152

Muscogee    31,296    622

Newton    17,634    357

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    61,629    865

Oconee    6,745    83

Oglethorpe    2,346    46

Paulding    25,353    280

Peach    3,609    99

Pickens    5,006    110

Pierce    2,710    93

Pike    2,681    57

Polk    9,058    147

Pulaski    1,202    42

Putnam    3,575    88

Quitman    224    3

Rabun    2,717    72

Randolph    826    42

Richmond    35,177    641

Rockdale    14,560    264

Schley    512    8

Screven    1,787    35

Seminole    1,600    23

Spalding    10,254    315

Stephens    5,755    119

Stewart    1,663    31

Sumter    3,846    137

Talbot    919    30

Taliaferro    178    3

Tattnall    3,318    77

Taylor    1,112    38

Telfair    1,219    57

Terrell    1,170    58

Thomas    8,658    170

Tift    6,196    154

Toombs    5,281    157

Towns    1,961    75

Treutlen    1,112    46

Troup    11,900    292

Turner    1,083    42

Twiggs    1,022    51

Union    4,103    126

Unknown    9,073    9

Upson    4,040    151

Walker    12,977    159

Walton    15,616    353

Ware    5,798    209

Warren    644    22

Washington    3,136    80

Wayne    5,563    168

Webster    249    7

Wheeler    801    32

White    6,102    131

Whitfield    26,779    350

Wilcox    805    32

Wilkes    1,114    30

Wilkinson    1,618    44

Worth    2,309    85

   

