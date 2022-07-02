COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 7

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 4:30 p.m., there have been 28,090 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 128 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 89.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.71.

in Georgia, an increase of 128 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 89.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.71. There have been 1,876,971 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 9,294 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 14,085.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 22,600.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 9,294 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 14,085.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 22,600. There have been 104,459 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 433 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 332.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 450.79.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 433 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 332.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 450.79. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 7, there were 3,655 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 335 hospitalizations since Friday.

– a decrease of 335 hospitalizations since Friday. In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,475 102

Atkinson 1,490 32

Bacon 2,486 55

Baker 309 13

Baldwin 7,195 178

Banks 3,269 71

Barrow 19,129 219

Bartow 21,108 369

Ben Hill 2,144 72

Berrien 1,978 51

Bibb 28,223 624

Bleckley 1,444 41

Brantley 2,430 82

Brooks 1,835 58

Bryan 6,629 67

Bulloch 10,428 103

Burke 2,928 53

Butts 4,654 126

Calhoun 973 21

Camden 8,306 88

Candler 1,301 51

Carroll 14,144 167

Catoosa 11,966 111

Charlton 2,098 44

Chatham 51,676 717

Chattahoochee 5,879 16

Chattooga 5,141 101

Cherokee 44,412 504

Clarke 25,688 191

Clay 349 4

Clayton 56,444 785

Clinch 1,370 35

Cobb 130,988 1,455

Coffee 8,156 199

Colquitt 7,733 142

Columbia 19,594 277

Cook 2,028 54

Coweta 20,459 381

Crawford 1,165 42

Crisp 2,524 68

Dade 2,423 23

Dawson 5,994 88

DeKalb 123,694 1,347

Decatur 4,740 83

Dodge 2,085 65

Dooly 1,503 39

Dougherty 13,785 418

Douglas 27,627 286

Early 2,058 54

Echols 456 5

Effingham 10,014 155

Elbert 2,603 77

Emanuel 3,362 76

Evans 1,468 38

Fannin 4,059 108

Fayette 16,226 253

Floyd 22,488 354

Forsyth 41,755 315

Franklin 4,293 72

Fulton 178,959 1,833

Gilmer 4,560 128

Glascock 264 8

Glynn 17,663 324

Gordon 11,517 203

Grady 3,581 76

Greene 3,077 66

Gwinnett 170,167 1,586

Habersham 8,222 216

Hall 45,708 704

Hancock 1,348 79

Haralson 3,379 52

Harris 5,025 90

Hart 3,115 51

Heard 1,443 28

Henry 44,603 557

Houston 22,609 304

Irwin 1,020 22

Jackson 18,224 242

Jasper 1,623 36

Jeff Davis 2,259 45

Jefferson 2,188 74

Jenkins 1,065 43

Johnson 1,446 53

Jones 3,649 94

Lamar 3,224 90

Lanier 1,070 12

Laurens 8,466 223

Lee 3,731 84

Liberty 10,614 103

Lincoln 843 29

Long 2,178 23

Lowndes 14,721 244

Lumpkin 6,375 97

Macon 1,177 41

Madison 5,871 75

Marion 943 36

McDuffie 2,916 70

McIntosh 1,897 31

Meriwether 3,186 107

Miller 1,255 16

Mitchell 3,030 92

Monroe 3,816 123

Montgomery 1,415 43

Morgan 2,823 43

Murray 8,904 152

Muscogee 31,296 622

Newton 17,634 357

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61,629 865

Oconee 6,745 83

Oglethorpe 2,346 46

Paulding 25,353 280

Peach 3,609 99

Pickens 5,006 110

Pierce 2,710 93

Pike 2,681 57

Polk 9,058 147

Pulaski 1,202 42

Putnam 3,575 88

Quitman 224 3

Rabun 2,717 72

Randolph 826 42

Richmond 35,177 641

Rockdale 14,560 264

Schley 512 8

Screven 1,787 35

Seminole 1,600 23

Spalding 10,254 315

Stephens 5,755 119

Stewart 1,663 31

Sumter 3,846 137

Talbot 919 30

Taliaferro 178 3

Tattnall 3,318 77

Taylor 1,112 38

Telfair 1,219 57

Terrell 1,170 58

Thomas 8,658 170

Tift 6,196 154

Toombs 5,281 157

Towns 1,961 75

Treutlen 1,112 46

Troup 11,900 292

Turner 1,083 42

Twiggs 1,022 51

Union 4,103 126

Unknown 9,073 9

Upson 4,040 151

Walker 12,977 159

Walton 15,616 353

Ware 5,798 209

Warren 644 22

Washington 3,136 80

Wayne 5,563 168

Webster 249 7

Wheeler 801 32

White 6,102 131

Whitfield 26,779 350

Wilcox 805 32

Wilkes 1,114 30

Wilkinson 1,618 44