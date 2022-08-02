x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 8

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 28,191 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 101 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 95.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.64.
  • There have been 1,880,211 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,240 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 13,088.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 23,297.
  • There have been 104,730 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 271 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 329.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 444.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 8, there were 3,512 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 143 hospitalizations since Monday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,480    102

Atkinson    1,490    32

Bacon    2,489    55

Baker    309    13

Baldwin    7,208    178

Banks    3,274    71

Barrow    19,155    219

Bartow    21,121    369

Ben Hill    2,146    72

Berrien    1,980    51

Bibb    28,263    624

Bleckley    1,444    41

Brantley    2,434    82

Brooks    1,839    59

Bryan    6,637    67

Bulloch    10,441    103

Burke    2,929    54

Butts    4,655    126

Calhoun    973    21

Camden    8,321    90

Candler    1,302    51

Carroll    14,179    167

Catoosa    12,010    113

Charlton    2,110    44

Chatham    51,740    718

Chattahoochee    5,879    16

Chattooga    5,158    101

Cherokee    44,502    508

Clarke    25,719    191

Clay    349    4

Clayton    56,532    788

Clinch    1,372    35

Cobb    131,249    1,464

Coffee    8,194    199

Colquitt    7,743    143

Columbia    19,629    278

Cook    2,032    54

Coweta    20,488    381

Crawford    1,168    42

Crisp    2,526    68

Dade    2,427    23

Dawson    6,003    88

DeKalb    123,865    1,352

Decatur    4,746    83

Dodge    2,088    65

Dooly    1,505    39

Dougherty    13,798    419

Douglas    27,694    286

Early    2,060    54

Echols    456    5

Effingham    10,035    155

Elbert    2,606    77

Emanuel    3,365    76

Evans    1,471    38

Fannin    4,067    109

Fayette    16,286    256

Floyd    22,523    356

Forsyth    41,884    315

Franklin    4,296    72

Fulton    179,228    1,836

Gilmer    4,564    128

Glascock    264    8

Glynn    17,677    332

Gordon    11,540    209

Grady    3,586    76

Greene    3,078    66

Gwinnett    170,320    1,589

Habersham    8,236    216

Hall    45,745    704

Hancock    1,348    79

Haralson    3,388    53

Harris    5,041    90

Hart    3,118    52

Heard    1,449    28

Henry    44,659    561

Houston    22,640    304

Irwin    1,020    22

Jackson    18,235    242

Jasper    1,628    36

Jeff Davis    2,267    45

Jefferson    2,194    74

Jenkins    1,065    43

Johnson    1,446    53

Jones    3,656    95

Lamar    3,239    90

Lanier    1,072    12

Laurens    8,481    224

Lee    3,749    84

Liberty    10,620    103

Lincoln    845    29

Long    2,182    23

Lowndes    14,761    244

Lumpkin    6,387    97

Macon    1,177    41

Madison    5,877    75

Marion    944    37

McDuffie    2,921    70

McIntosh    1,900    31

Meriwether    3,197    107

Miller    1,259    16

Mitchell    3,036    93

Monroe    3,823    123

Montgomery    1,417    43

Morgan    2,825    43

Murray    8,917    153

Muscogee    31,366    623

Newton    17,657    363

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    61,955    867

Oconee    6,750    83

Oglethorpe    2,348    46

Paulding    25,405    282

Peach    3,615    99

Pickens    5,008    113

Pierce    2,713    94

Pike    2,686    57

Polk    9,081    148

Pulaski    1,202    42

Putnam    3,575    88

Quitman    225    3

Rabun    2,720    72

Randolph    826    42

Richmond    35,224    647

Rockdale    14,581    264

Schley    512    8

Screven    1,790    35

Seminole    1,602    23

Spalding    10,262    315

Stephens    5,761    119

Stewart    1,664    31

Sumter    3,851    139

Talbot    925    30

Taliaferro    179    3

Tattnall    3,323    77

Taylor    1,112    38

Telfair    1,221    57

Terrell    1,174    58

Thomas    8,671    170

Tift    6,199    154

Toombs    5,292    158

Towns    1,967    75

Treutlen    1,112    46

Troup    11,928    292

Turner    1,083    42

Twiggs    1,023    51

Union    4,120    126

Unknown    9,080    10

Upson    4,060    152

Walker    13,016    161

Walton    15,639    354

Ware    5,812    209

Warren    644    22

Washington    3,142    80

Wayne    5,569    170

Webster    249    7

Wheeler    845    32

White    6,107    131

Whitfield    26,820    351

Wilcox    807    32

Wilkes    1,114    30

Wilkinson    1,623    44

Worth    2,311    85

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Georgia continues to see high number of deaths as state comes off latest COVID-19 surge