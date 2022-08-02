COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 8

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 28,191 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 101 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 95.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.64.

There have been 1,880,211 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,240 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 13,088.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 23,297.

There have been 104,730 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 271 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 329.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 444.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 8, there were 3,512 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 143 hospitalizations since Monday.

In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,480 102

Atkinson 1,490 32

Bacon 2,489 55

Baker 309 13

Baldwin 7,208 178

Banks 3,274 71

Barrow 19,155 219

Bartow 21,121 369

Ben Hill 2,146 72

Berrien 1,980 51

Bibb 28,263 624

Bleckley 1,444 41

Brantley 2,434 82

Brooks 1,839 59

Bryan 6,637 67

Bulloch 10,441 103

Burke 2,929 54

Butts 4,655 126

Calhoun 973 21

Camden 8,321 90

Candler 1,302 51

Carroll 14,179 167

Catoosa 12,010 113

Charlton 2,110 44

Chatham 51,740 718

Chattahoochee 5,879 16

Chattooga 5,158 101

Cherokee 44,502 508

Clarke 25,719 191

Clay 349 4

Clayton 56,532 788

Clinch 1,372 35

Cobb 131,249 1,464

Coffee 8,194 199

Colquitt 7,743 143

Columbia 19,629 278

Cook 2,032 54

Coweta 20,488 381

Crawford 1,168 42

Crisp 2,526 68

Dade 2,427 23

Dawson 6,003 88

DeKalb 123,865 1,352

Decatur 4,746 83

Dodge 2,088 65

Dooly 1,505 39

Dougherty 13,798 419

Douglas 27,694 286

Early 2,060 54

Echols 456 5

Effingham 10,035 155

Elbert 2,606 77

Emanuel 3,365 76

Evans 1,471 38

Fannin 4,067 109

Fayette 16,286 256

Floyd 22,523 356

Forsyth 41,884 315

Franklin 4,296 72

Fulton 179,228 1,836

Gilmer 4,564 128

Glascock 264 8

Glynn 17,677 332

Gordon 11,540 209

Grady 3,586 76

Greene 3,078 66

Gwinnett 170,320 1,589

Habersham 8,236 216

Hall 45,745 704

Hancock 1,348 79

Haralson 3,388 53

Harris 5,041 90

Hart 3,118 52

Heard 1,449 28

Henry 44,659 561

Houston 22,640 304

Irwin 1,020 22

Jackson 18,235 242

Jasper 1,628 36

Jeff Davis 2,267 45

Jefferson 2,194 74

Jenkins 1,065 43

Johnson 1,446 53

Jones 3,656 95

Lamar 3,239 90

Lanier 1,072 12

Laurens 8,481 224

Lee 3,749 84

Liberty 10,620 103

Lincoln 845 29

Long 2,182 23

Lowndes 14,761 244

Lumpkin 6,387 97

Macon 1,177 41

Madison 5,877 75

Marion 944 37

McDuffie 2,921 70

McIntosh 1,900 31

Meriwether 3,197 107

Miller 1,259 16

Mitchell 3,036 93

Monroe 3,823 123

Montgomery 1,417 43

Morgan 2,825 43

Murray 8,917 153

Muscogee 31,366 623

Newton 17,657 363

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61,955 867

Oconee 6,750 83

Oglethorpe 2,348 46

Paulding 25,405 282

Peach 3,615 99

Pickens 5,008 113

Pierce 2,713 94

Pike 2,686 57

Polk 9,081 148

Pulaski 1,202 42

Putnam 3,575 88

Quitman 225 3

Rabun 2,720 72

Randolph 826 42

Richmond 35,224 647

Rockdale 14,581 264

Schley 512 8

Screven 1,790 35

Seminole 1,602 23

Spalding 10,262 315

Stephens 5,761 119

Stewart 1,664 31

Sumter 3,851 139

Talbot 925 30

Taliaferro 179 3

Tattnall 3,323 77

Taylor 1,112 38

Telfair 1,221 57

Terrell 1,174 58

Thomas 8,671 170

Tift 6,199 154

Toombs 5,292 158

Towns 1,967 75

Treutlen 1,112 46

Troup 11,928 292

Turner 1,083 42

Twiggs 1,023 51

Union 4,120 126

Unknown 9,080 10

Upson 4,060 152

Walker 13,016 161

Walton 15,639 354

Ware 5,812 209

Warren 644 22

Washington 3,142 80

Wayne 5,569 170

Webster 249 7

Wheeler 845 32

White 6,107 131

Whitfield 26,820 351

Wilcox 807 32

Wilkes 1,114 30

Wilkinson 1,623 44