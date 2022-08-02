COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 8

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 28,191 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 101 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 95.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.64.
- There have been 1,880,211 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,240 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 13,088.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 23,297.
- There have been 104,730 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 271 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 329.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 444.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 8, there were 3,512 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 143 hospitalizations since Monday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,480 102
Atkinson 1,490 32
Bacon 2,489 55
Baker 309 13
Baldwin 7,208 178
Banks 3,274 71
Barrow 19,155 219
Bartow 21,121 369
Ben Hill 2,146 72
Berrien 1,980 51
Bibb 28,263 624
Bleckley 1,444 41
Brantley 2,434 82
Brooks 1,839 59
Bryan 6,637 67
Bulloch 10,441 103
Burke 2,929 54
Butts 4,655 126
Calhoun 973 21
Camden 8,321 90
Candler 1,302 51
Carroll 14,179 167
Catoosa 12,010 113
Charlton 2,110 44
Chatham 51,740 718
Chattahoochee 5,879 16
Chattooga 5,158 101
Cherokee 44,502 508
Clarke 25,719 191
Clay 349 4
Clayton 56,532 788
Clinch 1,372 35
Cobb 131,249 1,464
Coffee 8,194 199
Colquitt 7,743 143
Columbia 19,629 278
Cook 2,032 54
Coweta 20,488 381
Crawford 1,168 42
Crisp 2,526 68
Dade 2,427 23
Dawson 6,003 88
DeKalb 123,865 1,352
Decatur 4,746 83
Dodge 2,088 65
Dooly 1,505 39
Dougherty 13,798 419
Douglas 27,694 286
Early 2,060 54
Echols 456 5
Effingham 10,035 155
Elbert 2,606 77
Emanuel 3,365 76
Evans 1,471 38
Fannin 4,067 109
Fayette 16,286 256
Floyd 22,523 356
Forsyth 41,884 315
Franklin 4,296 72
Fulton 179,228 1,836
Gilmer 4,564 128
Glascock 264 8
Glynn 17,677 332
Gordon 11,540 209
Grady 3,586 76
Greene 3,078 66
Gwinnett 170,320 1,589
Habersham 8,236 216
Hall 45,745 704
Hancock 1,348 79
Haralson 3,388 53
Harris 5,041 90
Hart 3,118 52
Heard 1,449 28
Henry 44,659 561
Houston 22,640 304
Irwin 1,020 22
Jackson 18,235 242
Jasper 1,628 36
Jeff Davis 2,267 45
Jefferson 2,194 74
Jenkins 1,065 43
Johnson 1,446 53
Jones 3,656 95
Lamar 3,239 90
Lanier 1,072 12
Laurens 8,481 224
Lee 3,749 84
Liberty 10,620 103
Lincoln 845 29
Long 2,182 23
Lowndes 14,761 244
Lumpkin 6,387 97
Macon 1,177 41
Madison 5,877 75
Marion 944 37
McDuffie 2,921 70
McIntosh 1,900 31
Meriwether 3,197 107
Miller 1,259 16
Mitchell 3,036 93
Monroe 3,823 123
Montgomery 1,417 43
Morgan 2,825 43
Murray 8,917 153
Muscogee 31,366 623
Newton 17,657 363
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 61,955 867
Oconee 6,750 83
Oglethorpe 2,348 46
Paulding 25,405 282
Peach 3,615 99
Pickens 5,008 113
Pierce 2,713 94
Pike 2,686 57
Polk 9,081 148
Pulaski 1,202 42
Putnam 3,575 88
Quitman 225 3
Rabun 2,720 72
Randolph 826 42
Richmond 35,224 647
Rockdale 14,581 264
Schley 512 8
Screven 1,790 35
Seminole 1,602 23
Spalding 10,262 315
Stephens 5,761 119
Stewart 1,664 31
Sumter 3,851 139
Talbot 925 30
Taliaferro 179 3
Tattnall 3,323 77
Taylor 1,112 38
Telfair 1,221 57
Terrell 1,174 58
Thomas 8,671 170
Tift 6,199 154
Toombs 5,292 158
Towns 1,967 75
Treutlen 1,112 46
Troup 11,928 292
Turner 1,083 42
Twiggs 1,023 51
Union 4,120 126
Unknown 9,080 10
Upson 4,060 152
Walker 13,016 161
Walton 15,639 354
Ware 5,812 209
Warren 644 22
Washington 3,142 80
Wayne 5,569 170
Webster 249 7
Wheeler 845 32
White 6,107 131
Whitfield 26,820 351
Wilcox 807 32
Wilkes 1,114 30
Wilkinson 1,623 44
Worth 2,311 85