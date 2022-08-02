x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 9

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 28,358 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 167 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.5.
  • There have been 1,883,693 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,482 since Tuesdays report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 12,145.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 23,504.
  • There have been 104,957 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 227 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 324.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 440.5.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 9, there were 3,374 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 138 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,487    103

Atkinson    1,491    33

Bacon    2,496    55

Baker    311    13

Baldwin    7,221    178

Banks    3,280    71

Barrow    19,182    220

Bartow    21,136    369

Ben Hill    2,146    72

Berrien    1,981    51

Bibb    28,312    629

Bleckley    1,447    41

Brantley    2,442    82

Brooks    1,843    59

Bryan    6,659    67

Bulloch    10,457    103

Burke    2,935    54

Butts    4,654    126

Calhoun    974    21

Camden    8,330    90

Candler    1,303    51

Carroll    14,197    169

Catoosa    12,060    115

Charlton    2,117    44

Chatham    51,820    721

Chattahoochee    5,882    16

Chattooga    5,171    103

Cherokee    44,568    512

Clarke    25,765    192

Clay    349    4

Clayton    56,594    795

Clinch    1,375    35

Cobb    131,505    1,470

Coffee    8,216    199

Colquitt    7,761    145

Columbia    19,694    279

Cook    2,034    54

Coweta    20,515    387

Crawford    1,170    42

Crisp    2,528    68

Dade    2,433    24

Dawson    6,011    89

DeKalb    124,038    1,360

Decatur    4,767    83

Dodge    2,090    66

Dooly    1,505    39

Dougherty    13,855    419

Douglas    27,730    288

Early    2,060    54

Echols    457    5

Effingham    10,056    156

Elbert    2,609    77

Emanuel    3,380    76

Evans    1,473    38

Fannin    4,074    109

Fayette    16,314    256

Floyd    22,556    366

Forsyth    42,044    316

Franklin    4,303    72

Fulton    179,460    1,849

Gilmer    4,574    130

Glascock    265    8

Glynn    17,713    333

Gordon    11,558    209

Grady    3,593    76

Greene    3,087    67

Gwinnett    170,637    1,596

Habersham    8,255    216

Hall    45,822    708

Hancock    1,349    79

Haralson    3,396    53

Harris    5,051    90

Hart    3,123    52

Heard    1,451    28

Henry    44,704    567

Houston    22,685    305

Irwin    1,020    22

Jackson    18,263    243

Jasper    1,631    36

Jeff Davis    2,274    45

Jefferson    2,203    74

Jenkins    1,066    43

Johnson    1,448    54

Jones    3,663    95

Lamar    3,241    92

Lanier    1,074    12

Laurens    8,495    224

Lee    3,763    84

Liberty    10,639    103

Lincoln    846    29

Long    2,187    23

Lowndes    14,822    245

Lumpkin    6,403    98

Macon    1,178    41

Madison    5,882    77

Marion    945    37

McDuffie    2,929    71

McIntosh    1,908    31

Meriwether    3,201    108

Miller    1,263    16

Mitchell    3,043    93

Monroe    3,829    123

Montgomery    1,420    44

Morgan    2,849    43

Murray    8,929    154

Muscogee    31,434    625

Newton    17,694    364

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,029    872

Oconee    6,773    85

Oglethorpe    2,351    47

Paulding    25,452    286

Peach    3,619    99

Pickens    5,023    114

Pierce    2,733    94

Pike    2,693    60

Polk    9,093    150

Pulaski    1,205    42

Putnam    3,584    89

Quitman    225    3

Rabun    2,725    72

Randolph    828    42

Richmond    35,314    648

Rockdale    14,600    269

Schley    513    8

Screven    1,794    35

Seminole    1,605    23

Spalding    10,273    317

Stephens    5,780    119

Stewart    1,667    31

Sumter    3,855    139

Talbot    926    30

Taliaferro    179    3

Tattnall    3,342    77

Taylor    1,116    38

Telfair    1,222    57

Terrell    1,175    58

Thomas    8,689    170

Tift    6,201    155

Toombs    5,314    159

Towns    1,984    75

Treutlen    1,114    46

Troup    11,938    293

Turner    1,084    43

Twiggs    1,025    53

Union    4,157    126

Unknown    9,024    11

Upson    4,072    154

Walker    13,070    163

Walton    15,665    357

Ware    5,837    209

Warren    644    22

Washington    3,145    80

Wayne    5,587    170

Webster    249    7

Wheeler    885    34

White    6,131    132

Whitfield    26,896    353

Wilcox    808    32

Wilkes    1,114    31

Wilkinson    1,622    45

Worth    2,316    85

   

