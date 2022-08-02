COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 9

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 28,358 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 167 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.5.
- There have been 1,883,693 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,482 since Tuesdays report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 12,145.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 23,504.
- There have been 104,957 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 227 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 324.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 440.5.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 9, there were 3,374 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 138 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,487 103
Atkinson 1,491 33
Bacon 2,496 55
Baker 311 13
Baldwin 7,221 178
Banks 3,280 71
Barrow 19,182 220
Bartow 21,136 369
Ben Hill 2,146 72
Berrien 1,981 51
Bibb 28,312 629
Bleckley 1,447 41
Brantley 2,442 82
Brooks 1,843 59
Bryan 6,659 67
Bulloch 10,457 103
Burke 2,935 54
Butts 4,654 126
Calhoun 974 21
Camden 8,330 90
Candler 1,303 51
Carroll 14,197 169
Catoosa 12,060 115
Charlton 2,117 44
Chatham 51,820 721
Chattahoochee 5,882 16
Chattooga 5,171 103
Cherokee 44,568 512
Clarke 25,765 192
Clay 349 4
Clayton 56,594 795
Clinch 1,375 35
Cobb 131,505 1,470
Coffee 8,216 199
Colquitt 7,761 145
Columbia 19,694 279
Cook 2,034 54
Coweta 20,515 387
Crawford 1,170 42
Crisp 2,528 68
Dade 2,433 24
Dawson 6,011 89
DeKalb 124,038 1,360
Decatur 4,767 83
Dodge 2,090 66
Dooly 1,505 39
Dougherty 13,855 419
Douglas 27,730 288
Early 2,060 54
Echols 457 5
Effingham 10,056 156
Elbert 2,609 77
Emanuel 3,380 76
Evans 1,473 38
Fannin 4,074 109
Fayette 16,314 256
Floyd 22,556 366
Forsyth 42,044 316
Franklin 4,303 72
Fulton 179,460 1,849
Gilmer 4,574 130
Glascock 265 8
Glynn 17,713 333
Gordon 11,558 209
Grady 3,593 76
Greene 3,087 67
Gwinnett 170,637 1,596
Habersham 8,255 216
Hall 45,822 708
Hancock 1,349 79
Haralson 3,396 53
Harris 5,051 90
Hart 3,123 52
Heard 1,451 28
Henry 44,704 567
Houston 22,685 305
Irwin 1,020 22
Jackson 18,263 243
Jasper 1,631 36
Jeff Davis 2,274 45
Jefferson 2,203 74
Jenkins 1,066 43
Johnson 1,448 54
Jones 3,663 95
Lamar 3,241 92
Lanier 1,074 12
Laurens 8,495 224
Lee 3,763 84
Liberty 10,639 103
Lincoln 846 29
Long 2,187 23
Lowndes 14,822 245
Lumpkin 6,403 98
Macon 1,178 41
Madison 5,882 77
Marion 945 37
McDuffie 2,929 71
McIntosh 1,908 31
Meriwether 3,201 108
Miller 1,263 16
Mitchell 3,043 93
Monroe 3,829 123
Montgomery 1,420 44
Morgan 2,849 43
Murray 8,929 154
Muscogee 31,434 625
Newton 17,694 364
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,029 872
Oconee 6,773 85
Oglethorpe 2,351 47
Paulding 25,452 286
Peach 3,619 99
Pickens 5,023 114
Pierce 2,733 94
Pike 2,693 60
Polk 9,093 150
Pulaski 1,205 42
Putnam 3,584 89
Quitman 225 3
Rabun 2,725 72
Randolph 828 42
Richmond 35,314 648
Rockdale 14,600 269
Schley 513 8
Screven 1,794 35
Seminole 1,605 23
Spalding 10,273 317
Stephens 5,780 119
Stewart 1,667 31
Sumter 3,855 139
Talbot 926 30
Taliaferro 179 3
Tattnall 3,342 77
Taylor 1,116 38
Telfair 1,222 57
Terrell 1,175 58
Thomas 8,689 170
Tift 6,201 155
Toombs 5,314 159
Towns 1,984 75
Treutlen 1,114 46
Troup 11,938 293
Turner 1,084 43
Twiggs 1,025 53
Union 4,157 126
Unknown 9,024 11
Upson 4,072 154
Walker 13,070 163
Walton 15,665 357
Ware 5,837 209
Warren 644 22
Washington 3,145 80
Wayne 5,587 170
Webster 249 7
Wheeler 885 34
White 6,131 132
Whitfield 26,896 353
Wilcox 808 32
Wilkes 1,114 31
Wilkinson 1,622 45
Worth 2,316 85