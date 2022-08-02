COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Feb. 9

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 28,358 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 167 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.5.

in Georgia, an increase of 167 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.5. There have been 1,883,693 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,482 since Tuesdays report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 12,145.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 23,504.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,482 since Tuesdays report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 12,145.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 23,504. There have been 104,957 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 227 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 324.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 440.5.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 227 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 324.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 440.5. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 9, there were 3,374 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 138 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

– a decrease of 138 hospitalizations since Tuesday. In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,487 103

Atkinson 1,491 33

Bacon 2,496 55

Baker 311 13

Baldwin 7,221 178

Banks 3,280 71

Barrow 19,182 220

Bartow 21,136 369

Ben Hill 2,146 72

Berrien 1,981 51

Bibb 28,312 629

Bleckley 1,447 41

Brantley 2,442 82

Brooks 1,843 59

Bryan 6,659 67

Bulloch 10,457 103

Burke 2,935 54

Butts 4,654 126

Calhoun 974 21

Camden 8,330 90

Candler 1,303 51

Carroll 14,197 169

Catoosa 12,060 115

Charlton 2,117 44

Chatham 51,820 721

Chattahoochee 5,882 16

Chattooga 5,171 103

Cherokee 44,568 512

Clarke 25,765 192

Clay 349 4

Clayton 56,594 795

Clinch 1,375 35

Cobb 131,505 1,470

Coffee 8,216 199

Colquitt 7,761 145

Columbia 19,694 279

Cook 2,034 54

Coweta 20,515 387

Crawford 1,170 42

Crisp 2,528 68

Dade 2,433 24

Dawson 6,011 89

DeKalb 124,038 1,360

Decatur 4,767 83

Dodge 2,090 66

Dooly 1,505 39

Dougherty 13,855 419

Douglas 27,730 288

Early 2,060 54

Echols 457 5

Effingham 10,056 156

Elbert 2,609 77

Emanuel 3,380 76

Evans 1,473 38

Fannin 4,074 109

Fayette 16,314 256

Floyd 22,556 366

Forsyth 42,044 316

Franklin 4,303 72

Fulton 179,460 1,849

Gilmer 4,574 130

Glascock 265 8

Glynn 17,713 333

Gordon 11,558 209

Grady 3,593 76

Greene 3,087 67

Gwinnett 170,637 1,596

Habersham 8,255 216

Hall 45,822 708

Hancock 1,349 79

Haralson 3,396 53

Harris 5,051 90

Hart 3,123 52

Heard 1,451 28

Henry 44,704 567

Houston 22,685 305

Irwin 1,020 22

Jackson 18,263 243

Jasper 1,631 36

Jeff Davis 2,274 45

Jefferson 2,203 74

Jenkins 1,066 43

Johnson 1,448 54

Jones 3,663 95

Lamar 3,241 92

Lanier 1,074 12

Laurens 8,495 224

Lee 3,763 84

Liberty 10,639 103

Lincoln 846 29

Long 2,187 23

Lowndes 14,822 245

Lumpkin 6,403 98

Macon 1,178 41

Madison 5,882 77

Marion 945 37

McDuffie 2,929 71

McIntosh 1,908 31

Meriwether 3,201 108

Miller 1,263 16

Mitchell 3,043 93

Monroe 3,829 123

Montgomery 1,420 44

Morgan 2,849 43

Murray 8,929 154

Muscogee 31,434 625

Newton 17,694 364

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,029 872

Oconee 6,773 85

Oglethorpe 2,351 47

Paulding 25,452 286

Peach 3,619 99

Pickens 5,023 114

Pierce 2,733 94

Pike 2,693 60

Polk 9,093 150

Pulaski 1,205 42

Putnam 3,584 89

Quitman 225 3

Rabun 2,725 72

Randolph 828 42

Richmond 35,314 648

Rockdale 14,600 269

Schley 513 8

Screven 1,794 35

Seminole 1,605 23

Spalding 10,273 317

Stephens 5,780 119

Stewart 1,667 31

Sumter 3,855 139

Talbot 926 30

Taliaferro 179 3

Tattnall 3,342 77

Taylor 1,116 38

Telfair 1,222 57

Terrell 1,175 58

Thomas 8,689 170

Tift 6,201 155

Toombs 5,314 159

Towns 1,984 75

Treutlen 1,114 46

Troup 11,938 293

Turner 1,084 43

Twiggs 1,025 53

Union 4,157 126

Unknown 9,024 11

Upson 4,072 154

Walker 13,070 163

Walton 15,665 357

Ware 5,837 209

Warren 644 22

Washington 3,145 80

Wayne 5,587 170

Webster 249 7

Wheeler 885 34

White 6,131 132

Whitfield 26,896 353

Wilcox 808 32

Wilkes 1,114 31

Wilkinson 1,622 45