x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 24

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,239 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71.
  • There have been 1,339,502 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,963 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,480.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,285.
  • There have been 92,785 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 249 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 192.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 162.86. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 24, there were 1,432 current hospitalizations – an increase of 64 hospitalizations since Thursday.
  • In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2817    98

Atkinson    1200    32

Bacon    1990    52

Baker    247    13

Baldwin    5351    172

Banks    2531    64

Barrow    13770    197

Bartow    16187    323

Ben Hill    1879    72

Berrien    1563    51

Bibb    20762    597

Bleckley    1111    40

Brantley    1913    76

Brooks    1412    55

Bryan    4731    65

Bulloch    8067    100

Burke    2341    48

Butts    3511    114

Calhoun    619    21

Camden    6165    82

Candler    1122    50

Carroll    10567    162

Catoosa    8860    98

Charlton    1756    44

Chatham    34062    680

Chattahoochee    5499    16

Chattooga    3808    92

Cherokee    33250    462

Clarke    18294    180

Clay    236    4

Clayton    38123    739

Clinch    1022    34

Cobb    92668    1340

Coffee    6401    196

Colquitt    5619    135

Columbia    15135    260

Cook    1686    53

Coweta    14193    356

Crawford    842    40

Crisp    1872    66

Dade    1942    19

Dawson    4412    77

DeKalb    86615    1266

Decatur    3535    78

Dodge    1540    63

Dooly    1094    38

Dougherty    9255    391

Douglas    18955    253

Early    1558    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7161    153

Elbert    2102    72

Emanuel    2709    73

Evans    1138    35

Fannin    3332    96

Fayette    10863    224

Floyd    16148    324

Forsyth    28890    288

Franklin    3395    69

Fulton    123476    1721

Gilmer    3611    122

Glascock    191    7

Glynn    12584    306

Gordon    9021    181

Grady    2464    68

Greene    2295    65

Gwinnett    119580    1466

Habersham    6702    201

Hall    35765    656

Hancock    1041    75

Haralson    2475    48

Harris    3325    86

Hart    2383    50

Heard    1081    27

Henry    31300    499

Houston    16475    297

Irwin    911    22

Jackson    13476    220

Jasper    1087    32

Jeff Davis    1820    45

Jefferson    1872    69

Jenkins    896    43

Johnson    1034    52

Jones    2679    90

Lamar    2360    85

Lanier    796    12

Laurens    5984    210

Lee    2707    75

Liberty    6736    99

Lincoln    713    27

Long    1413    21

Lowndes    11250    235

Lumpkin    4726    94

Macon    857    40

Madison    4353    72

Marion    677    34

McDuffie    2328    63

McIntosh    1406    29

Meriwether    2313    101

Miller    1005    15

Mitchell    2201    90

Monroe    2879    119

Montgomery    1161    41

Morgan    1987    42

Murray    6546    140

Muscogee    21723    589

Newton    12361    327

Oconee    4709    74

Oglethorpe    1776    42

Paulding    18183    258

Peach    2755    96

Pickens    3760    95

Pierce    2146    90

Pike    1952    52

Polk    6612    143

Pulaski    909    41

Putnam    2713    84

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2236    64

Randolph    618    40

Richmond    27366    602

Rockdale    10030    240

Schley    348    8

Screven    1364    35

Seminole    1229    23

Spalding    7210    290

Stephens    4673    114

Stewart    1420    30

Sumter    2871    131

Talbot    606    28

Taliaferro    130    3

Tattnall    2725    73

Taylor    772    34

Telfair    976    56

Terrell    841    56

Thomas    6110    162

Tift    4920    142

Toombs    4449    155

Towns    1604    70

Treutlen    893    45

Troup    8986    272

Turner    821    41

Twiggs    766    49

Union    3299    120

Upson    2800    140

Walker    10206    137

Walton    11687    325

Ware    4589    207

Warren    523    20

Washington    2380    78

Wayne    4413    158

Webster    178    6

Wheeler    619    32

White    4653    117

Whitfield    19855    331

Wilcox    647    32

Wilkes    906    27

Wilkinson    1120    41

Worth    1782    79

    

Related Articles

In Other News

COVID hospitalizations trending up