COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 24

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,239 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71.

There have been 1,339,502 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,963 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,480.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,285.

There have been 92,785 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 249 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 192.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 162.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 24, there were 1,432 current hospitalizations – an increase of 64 hospitalizations since Thursday.

In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2817 98

Atkinson 1200 32

Bacon 1990 52

Baker 247 13

Baldwin 5351 172

Banks 2531 64

Barrow 13770 197

Bartow 16187 323

Ben Hill 1879 72

Berrien 1563 51

Bibb 20762 597

Bleckley 1111 40

Brantley 1913 76

Brooks 1412 55

Bryan 4731 65

Bulloch 8067 100

Burke 2341 48

Butts 3511 114

Calhoun 619 21

Camden 6165 82

Candler 1122 50

Carroll 10567 162

Catoosa 8860 98

Charlton 1756 44

Chatham 34062 680

Chattahoochee 5499 16

Chattooga 3808 92

Cherokee 33250 462

Clarke 18294 180

Clay 236 4

Clayton 38123 739

Clinch 1022 34

Cobb 92668 1340

Coffee 6401 196

Colquitt 5619 135

Columbia 15135 260

Cook 1686 53

Coweta 14193 356

Crawford 842 40

Crisp 1872 66

Dade 1942 19

Dawson 4412 77

DeKalb 86615 1266

Decatur 3535 78

Dodge 1540 63

Dooly 1094 38

Dougherty 9255 391

Douglas 18955 253

Early 1558 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7161 153

Elbert 2102 72

Emanuel 2709 73

Evans 1138 35

Fannin 3332 96

Fayette 10863 224

Floyd 16148 324

Forsyth 28890 288

Franklin 3395 69

Fulton 123476 1721

Gilmer 3611 122

Glascock 191 7

Glynn 12584 306

Gordon 9021 181

Grady 2464 68

Greene 2295 65

Gwinnett 119580 1466

Habersham 6702 201

Hall 35765 656

Hancock 1041 75

Haralson 2475 48

Harris 3325 86

Hart 2383 50

Heard 1081 27

Henry 31300 499

Houston 16475 297

Irwin 911 22

Jackson 13476 220

Jasper 1087 32

Jeff Davis 1820 45

Jefferson 1872 69

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1034 52

Jones 2679 90

Lamar 2360 85

Lanier 796 12

Laurens 5984 210

Lee 2707 75

Liberty 6736 99

Lincoln 713 27

Long 1413 21

Lowndes 11250 235

Lumpkin 4726 94

Macon 857 40

Madison 4353 72

Marion 677 34

McDuffie 2328 63

McIntosh 1406 29

Meriwether 2313 101

Miller 1005 15

Mitchell 2201 90

Monroe 2879 119

Montgomery 1161 41

Morgan 1987 42

Murray 6546 140

Muscogee 21723 589

Newton 12361 327

Oconee 4709 74

Oglethorpe 1776 42

Paulding 18183 258

Peach 2755 96

Pickens 3760 95

Pierce 2146 90

Pike 1952 52

Polk 6612 143

Pulaski 909 41

Putnam 2713 84

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2236 64

Randolph 618 40

Richmond 27366 602

Rockdale 10030 240

Schley 348 8

Screven 1364 35

Seminole 1229 23

Spalding 7210 290

Stephens 4673 114

Stewart 1420 30

Sumter 2871 131

Talbot 606 28

Taliaferro 130 3

Tattnall 2725 73

Taylor 772 34

Telfair 976 56

Terrell 841 56

Thomas 6110 162

Tift 4920 142

Toombs 4449 155

Towns 1604 70

Treutlen 893 45

Troup 8986 272

Turner 821 41

Twiggs 766 49

Union 3299 120

Upson 2800 140

Walker 10206 137

Walton 11687 325

Ware 4589 207

Warren 523 20

Washington 2380 78

Wayne 4413 158

Webster 178 6

Wheeler 619 32

White 4653 117

Whitfield 19855 331

Wilcox 647 32

Wilkes 906 27

Wilkinson 1120 41