COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Dec. 24

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,239 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 deaths since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71.
- There have been 1,339,502 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 7,963 since Thursday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 3,480.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,285.
- There have been 92,785 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 249 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 192.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 162.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 24, there were 1,432 current hospitalizations – an increase of 64 hospitalizations since Thursday.
- In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2817 98
Atkinson 1200 32
Bacon 1990 52
Baker 247 13
Baldwin 5351 172
Banks 2531 64
Barrow 13770 197
Bartow 16187 323
Ben Hill 1879 72
Berrien 1563 51
Bibb 20762 597
Bleckley 1111 40
Brantley 1913 76
Brooks 1412 55
Bryan 4731 65
Bulloch 8067 100
Burke 2341 48
Butts 3511 114
Calhoun 619 21
Camden 6165 82
Candler 1122 50
Carroll 10567 162
Catoosa 8860 98
Charlton 1756 44
Chatham 34062 680
Chattahoochee 5499 16
Chattooga 3808 92
Cherokee 33250 462
Clarke 18294 180
Clay 236 4
Clayton 38123 739
Clinch 1022 34
Cobb 92668 1340
Coffee 6401 196
Colquitt 5619 135
Columbia 15135 260
Cook 1686 53
Coweta 14193 356
Crawford 842 40
Crisp 1872 66
Dade 1942 19
Dawson 4412 77
DeKalb 86615 1266
Decatur 3535 78
Dodge 1540 63
Dooly 1094 38
Dougherty 9255 391
Douglas 18955 253
Early 1558 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7161 153
Elbert 2102 72
Emanuel 2709 73
Evans 1138 35
Fannin 3332 96
Fayette 10863 224
Floyd 16148 324
Forsyth 28890 288
Franklin 3395 69
Fulton 123476 1721
Gilmer 3611 122
Glascock 191 7
Glynn 12584 306
Gordon 9021 181
Grady 2464 68
Greene 2295 65
Gwinnett 119580 1466
Habersham 6702 201
Hall 35765 656
Hancock 1041 75
Haralson 2475 48
Harris 3325 86
Hart 2383 50
Heard 1081 27
Henry 31300 499
Houston 16475 297
Irwin 911 22
Jackson 13476 220
Jasper 1087 32
Jeff Davis 1820 45
Jefferson 1872 69
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1034 52
Jones 2679 90
Lamar 2360 85
Lanier 796 12
Laurens 5984 210
Lee 2707 75
Liberty 6736 99
Lincoln 713 27
Long 1413 21
Lowndes 11250 235
Lumpkin 4726 94
Macon 857 40
Madison 4353 72
Marion 677 34
McDuffie 2328 63
McIntosh 1406 29
Meriwether 2313 101
Miller 1005 15
Mitchell 2201 90
Monroe 2879 119
Montgomery 1161 41
Morgan 1987 42
Murray 6546 140
Muscogee 21723 589
Newton 12361 327
Oconee 4709 74
Oglethorpe 1776 42
Paulding 18183 258
Peach 2755 96
Pickens 3760 95
Pierce 2146 90
Pike 1952 52
Polk 6612 143
Pulaski 909 41
Putnam 2713 84
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2236 64
Randolph 618 40
Richmond 27366 602
Rockdale 10030 240
Schley 348 8
Screven 1364 35
Seminole 1229 23
Spalding 7210 290
Stephens 4673 114
Stewart 1420 30
Sumter 2871 131
Talbot 606 28
Taliaferro 130 3
Tattnall 2725 73
Taylor 772 34
Telfair 976 56
Terrell 841 56
Thomas 6110 162
Tift 4920 142
Toombs 4449 155
Towns 1604 70
Treutlen 893 45
Troup 8986 272
Turner 821 41
Twiggs 766 49
Union 3299 120
Upson 2800 140
Walker 10206 137
Walton 11687 325
Ware 4589 207
Warren 523 20
Washington 2380 78
Wayne 4413 158
Webster 178 6
Wheeler 619 32
White 4653 117
Whitfield 19855 331
Wilcox 647 32
Wilkes 906 27
Wilkinson 1120 41
Worth 1782 79