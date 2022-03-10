x
COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 10

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 30,345 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 93 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.14.
  • There have been 1,917,820 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 690 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,114.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,265.
  • There have been 108,812 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 142 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 167.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 245.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 10, there were 957 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 38 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,535    107

Atkinson    1,555    39

Bacon    2,538    61

Baker    314    13

Baldwin    7,291    191

Banks    3,342    77

Barrow    19,444    238

Bartow    21,519    379

Ben Hill    2,163    73

Berrien    2,012    57

Bibb    28,748    670

Bleckley    1,460    42

Brantley    2,486    86

Brooks    1,882    62

Bryan    6,798    72

Bulloch    10,564    108

Burke    2,957    61

Butts    4,706    136

Calhoun    983    21

Camden    8,556    96

Candler    1,336    52

Carroll    14,383    178

Catoosa    12,380    122

Charlton    2,205    48

Chatham    52,797    772

Chattahoochee    5,996    16

Chattooga    5,250    111

Cherokee    45,036    559

Clarke    26,074    208

Clay    353    6

Clayton    57,397    861

Clinch    1,386    38

Cobb    134,066    1,575

Coffee    8,462    219

Colquitt    7,923    163

Columbia    20,360    302

Cook    2,056    55

Coweta    20,800    415

Crawford    1,189    43

Crisp    2,544    71

Dade    2,535    25

Dawson    6,119    94

DeKalb    126,937    1,477

Decatur    5,287    92

Dodge    2,107    69

Dooly    1,529    39

Dougherty    14,083    436

Douglas    28,080    312

Early    2,091    54

Echols    466    5

Effingham    10,209    163

Elbert    2,640    81

Emanuel    3,411    78

Evans    1,493    40

Fannin    4,137    123

Fayette    16,698    267

Floyd    22,910    406

Forsyth    43,838    352

Franklin    4,368    75

Fulton    182,832    1,993

Gilmer    4,642    141

Glascock    268    8

Glynn    18,068    351

Gordon    11,844    223

Grady    3,681    81

Greene    3,145    71

Gwinnett    173,329    1,695

Habersham    8,380    235

Hall    46,542    763

Hancock    1,368    80

Haralson    3,445    62

Harris    5,124    98

Hart    3,193    58

Heard    1,471    31

Henry    45,363    607

Houston    23,026    320

Irwin    1,035    23

Jackson    18,506    266

Jasper    1,666    36

Jeff Davis    2,326    47

Jefferson    2,238    77

Jenkins    1,071    45

Johnson    1,460    57

Jones    3,716    98

Lamar    3,278    96

Lanier    1,091    15

Laurens    8,579    237

Lee    3,839    89

Liberty    10,856    104

Lincoln    858    29

Long    2,219    26

Lowndes    15,157    265

Lumpkin    6,534    108

Macon    1,193    41

Madison    5,956    88

Marion    955    42

McDuffie    2,972    75

McIntosh    1,958    31

Meriwether    3,246    118

Miller    1,288    20

Mitchell    3,101    99

Monroe    3,891    132

Montgomery    1,461    45

Morgan    2,898    50

Murray    9,093    165

Muscogee    31,836    678

Newton    17,967    382

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,944    945

Oconee    6,900    93

Oglethorpe    2,369    47

Paulding    25,891    309

Peach    3,673    102

Pickens    5,087    126

Pierce    2,797    102

Pike    2,734    66

Polk    9,225    160

Pulaski    1,215    43

Putnam    3,631    96

Quitman    230    3

Rabun    2,791    76

Randolph    853    42

Richmond    36,160    687

Rockdale    14,913    287

Schley    521    9

Screven    1,811    36

Seminole    1,643    24

Spalding    10,425    343

Stephens    5,891    125

Stewart    2,073    32

Sumter    3,903    150

Talbot    937    30

Taliaferro    181    3

Tattnall    3,432    81

Taylor    1,139    39

Telfair    1,248    58

Terrell    1,187    58

Thomas    8,826    178

Tift    6,266    163

Toombs    5,434    166

Towns    2,036    81

Treutlen    1,132    46

Troup    12,052    310

Turner    1,112    45

Twiggs    1,041    54

Union    4,284    132

Unknown    8,489    19

Upson    4,148    167

Walker    13,463    182

Walton    15,848    377

Ware    5,957    216

Warren    652    23

Washington    3,232    80

Wayne    5,661    179

Webster    251    8

Wheeler    931    34

White    6,252    135

Whitfield    27,276    381

Wilcox    826    33

Wilkes    1,118    34

Wilkinson    1,640    47

Worth    2,340    91

   

