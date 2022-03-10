COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 10

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 30,345 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 93 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.14.

There have been 1,917,820 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 690 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,114.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,265.

There have been 108,812 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 142 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 167.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 245.36.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 10, there were 957 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 38 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

– a decrease of 38 hospitalizations since Wednesday. In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,535 107

Atkinson 1,555 39

Bacon 2,538 61

Baker 314 13

Baldwin 7,291 191

Banks 3,342 77

Barrow 19,444 238

Bartow 21,519 379

Ben Hill 2,163 73

Berrien 2,012 57

Bibb 28,748 670

Bleckley 1,460 42

Brantley 2,486 86

Brooks 1,882 62

Bryan 6,798 72

Bulloch 10,564 108

Burke 2,957 61

Butts 4,706 136

Calhoun 983 21

Camden 8,556 96

Candler 1,336 52

Carroll 14,383 178

Catoosa 12,380 122

Charlton 2,205 48

Chatham 52,797 772

Chattahoochee 5,996 16

Chattooga 5,250 111

Cherokee 45,036 559

Clarke 26,074 208

Clay 353 6

Clayton 57,397 861

Clinch 1,386 38

Cobb 134,066 1,575

Coffee 8,462 219

Colquitt 7,923 163

Columbia 20,360 302

Cook 2,056 55

Coweta 20,800 415

Crawford 1,189 43

Crisp 2,544 71

Dade 2,535 25

Dawson 6,119 94

DeKalb 126,937 1,477

Decatur 5,287 92

Dodge 2,107 69

Dooly 1,529 39

Dougherty 14,083 436

Douglas 28,080 312

Early 2,091 54

Echols 466 5

Effingham 10,209 163

Elbert 2,640 81

Emanuel 3,411 78

Evans 1,493 40

Fannin 4,137 123

Fayette 16,698 267

Floyd 22,910 406

Forsyth 43,838 352

Franklin 4,368 75

Fulton 182,832 1,993

Gilmer 4,642 141

Glascock 268 8

Glynn 18,068 351

Gordon 11,844 223

Grady 3,681 81

Greene 3,145 71

Gwinnett 173,329 1,695

Habersham 8,380 235

Hall 46,542 763

Hancock 1,368 80

Haralson 3,445 62

Harris 5,124 98

Hart 3,193 58

Heard 1,471 31

Henry 45,363 607

Houston 23,026 320

Irwin 1,035 23

Jackson 18,506 266

Jasper 1,666 36

Jeff Davis 2,326 47

Jefferson 2,238 77

Jenkins 1,071 45

Johnson 1,460 57

Jones 3,716 98

Lamar 3,278 96

Lanier 1,091 15

Laurens 8,579 237

Lee 3,839 89

Liberty 10,856 104

Lincoln 858 29

Long 2,219 26

Lowndes 15,157 265

Lumpkin 6,534 108

Macon 1,193 41

Madison 5,956 88

Marion 955 42

McDuffie 2,972 75

McIntosh 1,958 31

Meriwether 3,246 118

Miller 1,288 20

Mitchell 3,101 99

Monroe 3,891 132

Montgomery 1,461 45

Morgan 2,898 50

Murray 9,093 165

Muscogee 31,836 678

Newton 17,967 382

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,944 945

Oconee 6,900 93

Oglethorpe 2,369 47

Paulding 25,891 309

Peach 3,673 102

Pickens 5,087 126

Pierce 2,797 102

Pike 2,734 66

Polk 9,225 160

Pulaski 1,215 43

Putnam 3,631 96

Quitman 230 3

Rabun 2,791 76

Randolph 853 42

Richmond 36,160 687

Rockdale 14,913 287

Schley 521 9

Screven 1,811 36

Seminole 1,643 24

Spalding 10,425 343

Stephens 5,891 125

Stewart 2,073 32

Sumter 3,903 150

Talbot 937 30

Taliaferro 181 3

Tattnall 3,432 81

Taylor 1,139 39

Telfair 1,248 58

Terrell 1,187 58

Thomas 8,826 178

Tift 6,266 163

Toombs 5,434 166

Towns 2,036 81

Treutlen 1,132 46

Troup 12,052 310

Turner 1,112 45

Twiggs 1,041 54

Union 4,284 132

Unknown 8,489 19

Upson 4,148 167

Walker 13,463 182

Walton 15,848 377

Ware 5,957 216

Warren 652 23

Washington 3,232 80

Wayne 5,661 179

Webster 251 8

Wheeler 931 34

White 6,252 135

Whitfield 27,276 381

Wilcox 826 33

Wilkes 1,118 34

Wilkinson 1,640 47