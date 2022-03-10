COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 10

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 30,345 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 93 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.14.
- There have been 1,917,820 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 690 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,114.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,265.
- There have been 108,812 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 142 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 167.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 245.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 10, there were 957 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 38 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,535 107
Atkinson 1,555 39
Bacon 2,538 61
Baker 314 13
Baldwin 7,291 191
Banks 3,342 77
Barrow 19,444 238
Bartow 21,519 379
Ben Hill 2,163 73
Berrien 2,012 57
Bibb 28,748 670
Bleckley 1,460 42
Brantley 2,486 86
Brooks 1,882 62
Bryan 6,798 72
Bulloch 10,564 108
Burke 2,957 61
Butts 4,706 136
Calhoun 983 21
Camden 8,556 96
Candler 1,336 52
Carroll 14,383 178
Catoosa 12,380 122
Charlton 2,205 48
Chatham 52,797 772
Chattahoochee 5,996 16
Chattooga 5,250 111
Cherokee 45,036 559
Clarke 26,074 208
Clay 353 6
Clayton 57,397 861
Clinch 1,386 38
Cobb 134,066 1,575
Coffee 8,462 219
Colquitt 7,923 163
Columbia 20,360 302
Cook 2,056 55
Coweta 20,800 415
Crawford 1,189 43
Crisp 2,544 71
Dade 2,535 25
Dawson 6,119 94
DeKalb 126,937 1,477
Decatur 5,287 92
Dodge 2,107 69
Dooly 1,529 39
Dougherty 14,083 436
Douglas 28,080 312
Early 2,091 54
Echols 466 5
Effingham 10,209 163
Elbert 2,640 81
Emanuel 3,411 78
Evans 1,493 40
Fannin 4,137 123
Fayette 16,698 267
Floyd 22,910 406
Forsyth 43,838 352
Franklin 4,368 75
Fulton 182,832 1,993
Gilmer 4,642 141
Glascock 268 8
Glynn 18,068 351
Gordon 11,844 223
Grady 3,681 81
Greene 3,145 71
Gwinnett 173,329 1,695
Habersham 8,380 235
Hall 46,542 763
Hancock 1,368 80
Haralson 3,445 62
Harris 5,124 98
Hart 3,193 58
Heard 1,471 31
Henry 45,363 607
Houston 23,026 320
Irwin 1,035 23
Jackson 18,506 266
Jasper 1,666 36
Jeff Davis 2,326 47
Jefferson 2,238 77
Jenkins 1,071 45
Johnson 1,460 57
Jones 3,716 98
Lamar 3,278 96
Lanier 1,091 15
Laurens 8,579 237
Lee 3,839 89
Liberty 10,856 104
Lincoln 858 29
Long 2,219 26
Lowndes 15,157 265
Lumpkin 6,534 108
Macon 1,193 41
Madison 5,956 88
Marion 955 42
McDuffie 2,972 75
McIntosh 1,958 31
Meriwether 3,246 118
Miller 1,288 20
Mitchell 3,101 99
Monroe 3,891 132
Montgomery 1,461 45
Morgan 2,898 50
Murray 9,093 165
Muscogee 31,836 678
Newton 17,967 382
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,944 945
Oconee 6,900 93
Oglethorpe 2,369 47
Paulding 25,891 309
Peach 3,673 102
Pickens 5,087 126
Pierce 2,797 102
Pike 2,734 66
Polk 9,225 160
Pulaski 1,215 43
Putnam 3,631 96
Quitman 230 3
Rabun 2,791 76
Randolph 853 42
Richmond 36,160 687
Rockdale 14,913 287
Schley 521 9
Screven 1,811 36
Seminole 1,643 24
Spalding 10,425 343
Stephens 5,891 125
Stewart 2,073 32
Sumter 3,903 150
Talbot 937 30
Taliaferro 181 3
Tattnall 3,432 81
Taylor 1,139 39
Telfair 1,248 58
Terrell 1,187 58
Thomas 8,826 178
Tift 6,266 163
Toombs 5,434 166
Towns 2,036 81
Treutlen 1,132 46
Troup 12,052 310
Turner 1,112 45
Twiggs 1,041 54
Union 4,284 132
Unknown 8,489 19
Upson 4,148 167
Walker 13,463 182
Walton 15,848 377
Ware 5,957 216
Warren 652 23
Washington 3,232 80
Wayne 5,661 179
Webster 251 8
Wheeler 931 34
White 6,252 135
Whitfield 27,276 381
Wilcox 826 33
Wilkes 1,118 34
Wilkinson 1,640 47
Worth 2,340 91