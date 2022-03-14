x
COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 14

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 30,441 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 44 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 77.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 114.43.
  • There have been 1,919,226 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 843 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 959.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,635.
  • There have been 109,084 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 149 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 152.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 241.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 10, there were 801 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 119 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 56% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,542    107

Atkinson    1,555    39

Bacon    2,542    61

Baker    314    13

Baldwin    7,295    192

Banks    3,344    78

Barrow    19,453    238

Bartow    21,540    379

Ben Hill    2,163    73

Berrien    2,013    57

Bibb    28,761    672

Bleckley    1,460    42

Brantley    2,489    86

Brooks    1,887    62

Bryan    6,816    73

Bulloch    10,566    108

Burke    2,959    61

Butts    4,707    136

Calhoun    980    21

Camden    8,572    97

Candler    1,342    54

Carroll    14,387    178

Catoosa    12,395    124

Charlton    2,212    48

Chatham    52,879    775

Chattahoochee    6,034    16

Chattooga    5,250    112

Cherokee    45,063    559

Clarke    26,082    210

Clay    353    6

Clayton    57,424    866

Clinch    1,386    38

Cobb    134,170    1,581

Coffee    8,467    219

Colquitt    7,924    164

Columbia    20,415    305

Cook    2,057    55

Coweta    20,809    415

Crawford    1,192    43

Crisp    2,545    71

Dade    2,546    25

Dawson    6,122    94

DeKalb    127,043    1,481

Decatur    5,290    92

Dodge    2,108    69

Dooly    1,529    39

Dougherty    14,089    436

Douglas    28,090    313

Early    2,091    54

Echols    466    5

Effingham    10,220    164

Elbert    2,640    81

Emanuel    3,413    79

Evans    1,495    40

Fannin    4,138    124

Fayette    16,711    268

Floyd    22,925    406

Forsyth    43,940    355

Franklin    4,369    75

Fulton    182,954    2,004

Gilmer    4,645    142

Glascock    268    8

Glynn    18,086    351

Gordon    11,850    223

Grady    3,683    81

Greene    3,146    72

Gwinnett    173,443    1,700

Habersham    8,383    235

Hall    46,563    767

Hancock    1,368    80

Haralson    3,446    62

Harris    5,125    99

Hart    3,193    58

Heard    1,471    31

Henry    45,384    607

Houston    23,034    321

Irwin    1,036    23

Jackson    18,511    267

Jasper    1,667    36

Jeff Davis    2,330    47

Jefferson    2,237    77

Jenkins    1,071    45

Johnson    1,460    57

Jones    3,718    98

Lamar    3,278    97

Lanier    1,091    15

Laurens    8,580    237

Lee    3,839    90

Liberty    10,862    104

Lincoln    857    29

Long    2,222    26

Lowndes    15,168    269

Lumpkin    6,542    108

Macon    1,194    41

Madison    5,957    89

Marion    956    42

McDuffie    2,972    75

McIntosh    1,960    31

Meriwether    3,247    118

Miller    1,288    20

Mitchell    3,101    101

Monroe    3,891    132

Montgomery    1,460    45

Morgan    2,900    50

Murray    9,096    165

Muscogee    31,850    681

Newton    17,976    383

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,972    946

Oconee    6,904    93

Oglethorpe    2,368    48

Paulding    25,905    309

Peach    3,675    102

Pickens    5,089    126

Pierce    2,803    102

Pike    2,735    66

Polk    9,232    160

Pulaski    1,216    43

Putnam    3,633    97

Quitman    231    3

Rabun    2,793    76

Randolph    853    42

Richmond    36,229    689

Rockdale    14,922    287

Schley    521    10

Screven    1,812    36

Seminole    1,643    24

Spalding    10,433    343

Stephens    5,895    125

Stewart    2,075    32

Sumter    3,906    151

Talbot    937    30

Taliaferro    181    3

Tattnall    3,436    81

Taylor    1,139    39

Telfair    1,248    58

Terrell    1,187    58

Thomas    8,826    178

Tift    6,269    163

Toombs    5,444    167

Towns    2,037    82

Treutlen    1,132    46

Troup    12,058    310

Turner    1,112    46

Twiggs    1,041    54

Union    4,284    133

Unknown    8,472    19

Upson    4,149    168

Walker    13,483    182

Walton    15,853    378

Ware    5,969    217

Warren    652    23

Washington    3,226    80

Wayne    5,666    179

Webster    251    8

Wheeler    931    34

White    6,255    136

Whitfield    27,289    382

Wilcox    826    33

Wilkes    1,120    34

Wilkinson    1,640    47

Worth    2,340    90

   

