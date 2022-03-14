COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 14

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 30,441 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 44 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 77.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 114.43.
- There have been 1,919,226 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 843 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 959.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,635.
- There have been 109,084 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 149 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 152.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 241.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 10, there were 801 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 119 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 56% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,542 107
Atkinson 1,555 39
Bacon 2,542 61
Baker 314 13
Baldwin 7,295 192
Banks 3,344 78
Barrow 19,453 238
Bartow 21,540 379
Ben Hill 2,163 73
Berrien 2,013 57
Bibb 28,761 672
Bleckley 1,460 42
Brantley 2,489 86
Brooks 1,887 62
Bryan 6,816 73
Bulloch 10,566 108
Burke 2,959 61
Butts 4,707 136
Calhoun 980 21
Camden 8,572 97
Candler 1,342 54
Carroll 14,387 178
Catoosa 12,395 124
Charlton 2,212 48
Chatham 52,879 775
Chattahoochee 6,034 16
Chattooga 5,250 112
Cherokee 45,063 559
Clarke 26,082 210
Clay 353 6
Clayton 57,424 866
Clinch 1,386 38
Cobb 134,170 1,581
Coffee 8,467 219
Colquitt 7,924 164
Columbia 20,415 305
Cook 2,057 55
Coweta 20,809 415
Crawford 1,192 43
Crisp 2,545 71
Dade 2,546 25
Dawson 6,122 94
DeKalb 127,043 1,481
Decatur 5,290 92
Dodge 2,108 69
Dooly 1,529 39
Dougherty 14,089 436
Douglas 28,090 313
Early 2,091 54
Echols 466 5
Effingham 10,220 164
Elbert 2,640 81
Emanuel 3,413 79
Evans 1,495 40
Fannin 4,138 124
Fayette 16,711 268
Floyd 22,925 406
Forsyth 43,940 355
Franklin 4,369 75
Fulton 182,954 2,004
Gilmer 4,645 142
Glascock 268 8
Glynn 18,086 351
Gordon 11,850 223
Grady 3,683 81
Greene 3,146 72
Gwinnett 173,443 1,700
Habersham 8,383 235
Hall 46,563 767
Hancock 1,368 80
Haralson 3,446 62
Harris 5,125 99
Hart 3,193 58
Heard 1,471 31
Henry 45,384 607
Houston 23,034 321
Irwin 1,036 23
Jackson 18,511 267
Jasper 1,667 36
Jeff Davis 2,330 47
Jefferson 2,237 77
Jenkins 1,071 45
Johnson 1,460 57
Jones 3,718 98
Lamar 3,278 97
Lanier 1,091 15
Laurens 8,580 237
Lee 3,839 90
Liberty 10,862 104
Lincoln 857 29
Long 2,222 26
Lowndes 15,168 269
Lumpkin 6,542 108
Macon 1,194 41
Madison 5,957 89
Marion 956 42
McDuffie 2,972 75
McIntosh 1,960 31
Meriwether 3,247 118
Miller 1,288 20
Mitchell 3,101 101
Monroe 3,891 132
Montgomery 1,460 45
Morgan 2,900 50
Murray 9,096 165
Muscogee 31,850 681
Newton 17,976 383
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,972 946
Oconee 6,904 93
Oglethorpe 2,368 48
Paulding 25,905 309
Peach 3,675 102
Pickens 5,089 126
Pierce 2,803 102
Pike 2,735 66
Polk 9,232 160
Pulaski 1,216 43
Putnam 3,633 97
Quitman 231 3
Rabun 2,793 76
Randolph 853 42
Richmond 36,229 689
Rockdale 14,922 287
Schley 521 10
Screven 1,812 36
Seminole 1,643 24
Spalding 10,433 343
Stephens 5,895 125
Stewart 2,075 32
Sumter 3,906 151
Talbot 937 30
Taliaferro 181 3
Tattnall 3,436 81
Taylor 1,139 39
Telfair 1,248 58
Terrell 1,187 58
Thomas 8,826 178
Tift 6,269 163
Toombs 5,444 167
Towns 2,037 82
Treutlen 1,132 46
Troup 12,058 310
Turner 1,112 46
Twiggs 1,041 54
Union 4,284 133
Unknown 8,472 19
Upson 4,149 168
Walker 13,483 182
Walton 15,853 378
Ware 5,969 217
Warren 652 23
Washington 3,226 80
Wayne 5,666 179
Webster 251 8
Wheeler 931 34
White 6,255 136
Whitfield 27,289 382
Wilcox 826 33
Wilkes 1,120 34
Wilkinson 1,640 47
Worth 2,340 90