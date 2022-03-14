COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 14

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 30,441 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 44 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 77.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 114.43.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 843 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 959.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,635. There have been 109,084 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 149 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 152.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 241.29.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 10, there were 801 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 119 hospitalizations since Friday.

– a decrease of 119 hospitalizations since Friday. In addition, 56% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,542 107

Atkinson 1,555 39

Bacon 2,542 61

Baker 314 13

Baldwin 7,295 192

Banks 3,344 78

Barrow 19,453 238

Bartow 21,540 379

Ben Hill 2,163 73

Berrien 2,013 57

Bibb 28,761 672

Bleckley 1,460 42

Brantley 2,489 86

Brooks 1,887 62

Bryan 6,816 73

Bulloch 10,566 108

Burke 2,959 61

Butts 4,707 136

Calhoun 980 21

Camden 8,572 97

Candler 1,342 54

Carroll 14,387 178

Catoosa 12,395 124

Charlton 2,212 48

Chatham 52,879 775

Chattahoochee 6,034 16

Chattooga 5,250 112

Cherokee 45,063 559

Clarke 26,082 210

Clay 353 6

Clayton 57,424 866

Clinch 1,386 38

Cobb 134,170 1,581

Coffee 8,467 219

Colquitt 7,924 164

Columbia 20,415 305

Cook 2,057 55

Coweta 20,809 415

Crawford 1,192 43

Crisp 2,545 71

Dade 2,546 25

Dawson 6,122 94

DeKalb 127,043 1,481

Decatur 5,290 92

Dodge 2,108 69

Dooly 1,529 39

Dougherty 14,089 436

Douglas 28,090 313

Early 2,091 54

Echols 466 5

Effingham 10,220 164

Elbert 2,640 81

Emanuel 3,413 79

Evans 1,495 40

Fannin 4,138 124

Fayette 16,711 268

Floyd 22,925 406

Forsyth 43,940 355

Franklin 4,369 75

Fulton 182,954 2,004

Gilmer 4,645 142

Glascock 268 8

Glynn 18,086 351

Gordon 11,850 223

Grady 3,683 81

Greene 3,146 72

Gwinnett 173,443 1,700

Habersham 8,383 235

Hall 46,563 767

Hancock 1,368 80

Haralson 3,446 62

Harris 5,125 99

Hart 3,193 58

Heard 1,471 31

Henry 45,384 607

Houston 23,034 321

Irwin 1,036 23

Jackson 18,511 267

Jasper 1,667 36

Jeff Davis 2,330 47

Jefferson 2,237 77

Jenkins 1,071 45

Johnson 1,460 57

Jones 3,718 98

Lamar 3,278 97

Lanier 1,091 15

Laurens 8,580 237

Lee 3,839 90

Liberty 10,862 104

Lincoln 857 29

Long 2,222 26

Lowndes 15,168 269

Lumpkin 6,542 108

Macon 1,194 41

Madison 5,957 89

Marion 956 42

McDuffie 2,972 75

McIntosh 1,960 31

Meriwether 3,247 118

Miller 1,288 20

Mitchell 3,101 101

Monroe 3,891 132

Montgomery 1,460 45

Morgan 2,900 50

Murray 9,096 165

Muscogee 31,850 681

Newton 17,976 383

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,972 946

Oconee 6,904 93

Oglethorpe 2,368 48

Paulding 25,905 309

Peach 3,675 102

Pickens 5,089 126

Pierce 2,803 102

Pike 2,735 66

Polk 9,232 160

Pulaski 1,216 43

Putnam 3,633 97

Quitman 231 3

Rabun 2,793 76

Randolph 853 42

Richmond 36,229 689

Rockdale 14,922 287

Schley 521 10

Screven 1,812 36

Seminole 1,643 24

Spalding 10,433 343

Stephens 5,895 125

Stewart 2,075 32

Sumter 3,906 151

Talbot 937 30

Taliaferro 181 3

Tattnall 3,436 81

Taylor 1,139 39

Telfair 1,248 58

Terrell 1,187 58

Thomas 8,826 178

Tift 6,269 163

Toombs 5,444 167

Towns 2,037 82

Treutlen 1,132 46

Troup 12,058 310

Turner 1,112 46

Twiggs 1,041 54

Union 4,284 133

Unknown 8,472 19

Upson 4,149 168

Walker 13,483 182

Walton 15,853 378

Ware 5,969 217

Warren 652 23

Washington 3,226 80

Wayne 5,666 179

Webster 251 8

Wheeler 931 34

White 6,255 136

Whitfield 27,289 382

Wilcox 826 33

Wilkes 1,120 34

Wilkinson 1,640 47