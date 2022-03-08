COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 8

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 30,183 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 92.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.14.

There have been 1,916,379 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 524 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,283.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,425.

There have been 108,553 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 123 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 172.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 279.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 8, there were 1,041 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 97 hospitalizations since Friday.

In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,531 106

Atkinson 1,536 39

Bacon 2,535 61

Baker 314 13

Baldwin 7,291 190

Banks 3,340 77

Barrow 19,443 237

Bartow 21,501 379

Ben Hill 2,163 73

Berrien 2,010 57

Bibb 28,723 669

Bleckley 1,458 42

Brantley 2,486 86

Brooks 1,882 62

Bryan 6,778 70

Bulloch 10,556 107

Burke 2,956 60

Butts 4,710 136

Calhoun 983 21

Camden 8,550 96

Candler 1,323 51

Carroll 14,379 177

Catoosa 12,375 120

Charlton 2,203 48

Chatham 52,707 769

Chattahoochee 5,936 16

Chattooga 5,247 110

Cherokee 45,049 555

Clarke 26,064 207

Clay 353 6

Clayton 57,370 857

Clinch 1,383 38

Cobb 133,960 1,570

Coffee 8,450 210

Colquitt 7,923 160

Columbia 20,317 301

Cook 2,056 55

Coweta 20,794 415

Crawford 1,189 43

Crisp 2,546 71

Dade 2,524 25

Dawson 6,118 94

DeKalb 126,828 1,464

Decatur 5,235 91

Dodge 2,106 69

Dooly 1,529 39

Dougherty 14,076 436

Douglas 28,074 308

Early 2,090 54

Echols 466 5

Effingham 10,197 163

Elbert 2,640 81

Emanuel 3,409 78

Evans 1,493 40

Fannin 4,144 122

Fayette 16,692 266

Floyd 22,898 401

Forsyth 43,744 350

Franklin 4,366 75

Fulton 182,721 1,983

Gilmer 4,640 141

Glascock 268 8

Glynn 18,060 350

Gordon 11,839 222

Grady 3,673 81

Greene 3,144 70

Gwinnett 173,272 1,687

Habersham 8,375 231

Hall 46,520 759

Hancock 1,367 80

Haralson 3,445 62

Harris 5,120 97

Hart 3,190 58

Heard 1,469 31

Henry 45,348 604

Houston 23,015 320

Irwin 1,034 23

Jackson 18,502 264

Jasper 1,667 36

Jeff Davis 2,322 47

Jefferson 2,238 77

Jenkins 1,071 45

Johnson 1,460 57

Jones 3,711 98

Lamar 3,279 96

Lanier 1,089 15

Laurens 8,577 236

Lee 3,839 89

Liberty 10,846 104

Lincoln 856 29

Long 2,215 26

Lowndes 15,151 265

Lumpkin 6,529 107

Macon 1,193 41

Madison 5,954 86

Marion 954 42

McDuffie 2,972 75

McIntosh 1,957 31

Meriwether 3,243 116

Miller 1,287 20

Mitchell 3,098 99

Monroe 3,888 130

Montgomery 1,451 45

Morgan 2,900 49

Murray 9,085 165

Muscogee 31,814 673

Newton 17,959 378

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,981 937

Oconee 6,891 92

Oglethorpe 2,370 47

Paulding 25,880 309

Peach 3,673 101

Pickens 5,083 126

Pierce 2,793 101

Pike 2,734 65

Polk 9,222 159

Pulaski 1,214 43

Putnam 3,626 96

Quitman 230 3

Rabun 2,789 76

Randolph 853 42

Richmond 36,066 682

Rockdale 14,908 285

Schley 521 8

Screven 1,809 36

Seminole 1,638 24

Spalding 10,422 340

Stephens 5,888 124

Stewart 2,036 32

Sumter 3,901 149

Talbot 937 30

Taliaferro 181 3

Tattnall 3,405 81

Taylor 1,139 39

Telfair 1,247 58

Terrell 1,187 58

Thomas 8,822 178

Tift 6,266 163

Toombs 5,409 165

Towns 2,035 81

Treutlen 1,132 46

Troup 12,049 309

Turner 1,112 45

Twiggs 1,040 54

Union 4,273 132

Unknown 8,473 18

Upson 4,146 167

Walker 13,443 182

Walton 15,839 376

Ware 5,953 215

Warren 652 22

Washington 3,232 80

Wayne 5,654 179

Webster 251 7

Wheeler 931 34

White 6,251 135

Whitfield 27,264 379

Wilcox 826 33

Wilkes 1,118 33

Wilkinson 1,639 46