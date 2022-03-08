COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 8

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 30,183 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 92.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.14.
- There have been 1,916,379 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 524 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,283.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,425.
- There have been 108,553 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 123 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 172.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 279.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 8, there were 1,041 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 97 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,531 106
Atkinson 1,536 39
Bacon 2,535 61
Baker 314 13
Baldwin 7,291 190
Banks 3,340 77
Barrow 19,443 237
Bartow 21,501 379
Ben Hill 2,163 73
Berrien 2,010 57
Bibb 28,723 669
Bleckley 1,458 42
Brantley 2,486 86
Brooks 1,882 62
Bryan 6,778 70
Bulloch 10,556 107
Burke 2,956 60
Butts 4,710 136
Calhoun 983 21
Camden 8,550 96
Candler 1,323 51
Carroll 14,379 177
Catoosa 12,375 120
Charlton 2,203 48
Chatham 52,707 769
Chattahoochee 5,936 16
Chattooga 5,247 110
Cherokee 45,049 555
Clarke 26,064 207
Clay 353 6
Clayton 57,370 857
Clinch 1,383 38
Cobb 133,960 1,570
Coffee 8,450 210
Colquitt 7,923 160
Columbia 20,317 301
Cook 2,056 55
Coweta 20,794 415
Crawford 1,189 43
Crisp 2,546 71
Dade 2,524 25
Dawson 6,118 94
DeKalb 126,828 1,464
Decatur 5,235 91
Dodge 2,106 69
Dooly 1,529 39
Dougherty 14,076 436
Douglas 28,074 308
Early 2,090 54
Echols 466 5
Effingham 10,197 163
Elbert 2,640 81
Emanuel 3,409 78
Evans 1,493 40
Fannin 4,144 122
Fayette 16,692 266
Floyd 22,898 401
Forsyth 43,744 350
Franklin 4,366 75
Fulton 182,721 1,983
Gilmer 4,640 141
Glascock 268 8
Glynn 18,060 350
Gordon 11,839 222
Grady 3,673 81
Greene 3,144 70
Gwinnett 173,272 1,687
Habersham 8,375 231
Hall 46,520 759
Hancock 1,367 80
Haralson 3,445 62
Harris 5,120 97
Hart 3,190 58
Heard 1,469 31
Henry 45,348 604
Houston 23,015 320
Irwin 1,034 23
Jackson 18,502 264
Jasper 1,667 36
Jeff Davis 2,322 47
Jefferson 2,238 77
Jenkins 1,071 45
Johnson 1,460 57
Jones 3,711 98
Lamar 3,279 96
Lanier 1,089 15
Laurens 8,577 236
Lee 3,839 89
Liberty 10,846 104
Lincoln 856 29
Long 2,215 26
Lowndes 15,151 265
Lumpkin 6,529 107
Macon 1,193 41
Madison 5,954 86
Marion 954 42
McDuffie 2,972 75
McIntosh 1,957 31
Meriwether 3,243 116
Miller 1,287 20
Mitchell 3,098 99
Monroe 3,888 130
Montgomery 1,451 45
Morgan 2,900 49
Murray 9,085 165
Muscogee 31,814 673
Newton 17,959 378
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,981 937
Oconee 6,891 92
Oglethorpe 2,370 47
Paulding 25,880 309
Peach 3,673 101
Pickens 5,083 126
Pierce 2,793 101
Pike 2,734 65
Polk 9,222 159
Pulaski 1,214 43
Putnam 3,626 96
Quitman 230 3
Rabun 2,789 76
Randolph 853 42
Richmond 36,066 682
Rockdale 14,908 285
Schley 521 8
Screven 1,809 36
Seminole 1,638 24
Spalding 10,422 340
Stephens 5,888 124
Stewart 2,036 32
Sumter 3,901 149
Talbot 937 30
Taliaferro 181 3
Tattnall 3,405 81
Taylor 1,139 39
Telfair 1,247 58
Terrell 1,187 58
Thomas 8,822 178
Tift 6,266 163
Toombs 5,409 165
Towns 2,035 81
Treutlen 1,132 46
Troup 12,049 309
Turner 1,112 45
Twiggs 1,040 54
Union 4,273 132
Unknown 8,473 18
Upson 4,146 167
Walker 13,443 182
Walton 15,839 376
Ware 5,953 215
Warren 652 22
Washington 3,232 80
Wayne 5,654 179
Webster 251 7
Wheeler 931 34
White 6,251 135
Whitfield 27,264 379
Wilcox 826 33
Wilkes 1,118 33
Wilkinson 1,639 46
Worth 2,339 89