COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 8

Coronavirus Numbers

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 30,183 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 deaths since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 92.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.14.
  • There have been 1,916,379 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 524 since Monday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,283.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,425.
  • There have been 108,553 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 123 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 172.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 279.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 8, there were 1,041 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 97 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,531    106

Atkinson    1,536    39

Bacon    2,535    61

Baker    314    13

Baldwin    7,291    190

Banks    3,340    77

Barrow    19,443    237

Bartow    21,501    379

Ben Hill    2,163    73

Berrien    2,010    57

Bibb    28,723    669

Bleckley    1,458    42

Brantley    2,486    86

Brooks    1,882    62

Bryan    6,778    70

Bulloch    10,556    107

Burke    2,956    60

Butts    4,710    136

Calhoun    983    21

Camden    8,550    96

Candler    1,323    51

Carroll    14,379    177

Catoosa    12,375    120

Charlton    2,203    48

Chatham    52,707    769

Chattahoochee    5,936    16

Chattooga    5,247    110

Cherokee    45,049    555

Clarke    26,064    207

Clay    353    6

Clayton    57,370    857

Clinch    1,383    38

Cobb    133,960    1,570

Coffee    8,450    210

Colquitt    7,923    160

Columbia    20,317    301

Cook    2,056    55

Coweta    20,794    415

Crawford    1,189    43

Crisp    2,546    71

Dade    2,524    25

Dawson    6,118    94

DeKalb    126,828    1,464

Decatur    5,235    91

Dodge    2,106    69

Dooly    1,529    39

Dougherty    14,076    436

Douglas    28,074    308

Early    2,090    54

Echols    466    5

Effingham    10,197    163

Elbert    2,640    81

Emanuel    3,409    78

Evans    1,493    40

Fannin    4,144    122

Fayette    16,692    266

Floyd    22,898    401

Forsyth    43,744    350

Franklin    4,366    75

Fulton    182,721    1,983

Gilmer    4,640    141

Glascock    268    8

Glynn    18,060    350

Gordon    11,839    222

Grady    3,673    81

Greene    3,144    70

Gwinnett    173,272    1,687

Habersham    8,375    231

Hall    46,520    759

Hancock    1,367    80

Haralson    3,445    62

Harris    5,120    97

Hart    3,190    58

Heard    1,469    31

Henry    45,348    604

Houston    23,015    320

Irwin    1,034    23

Jackson    18,502    264

Jasper    1,667    36

Jeff Davis    2,322    47

Jefferson    2,238    77

Jenkins    1,071    45

Johnson    1,460    57

Jones    3,711    98

Lamar    3,279    96

Lanier    1,089    15

Laurens    8,577    236

Lee    3,839    89

Liberty    10,846    104

Lincoln    856    29

Long    2,215    26

Lowndes    15,151    265

Lumpkin    6,529    107

Macon    1,193    41

Madison    5,954    86

Marion    954    42

McDuffie    2,972    75

McIntosh    1,957    31

Meriwether    3,243    116

Miller    1,287    20

Mitchell    3,098    99

Monroe    3,888    130

Montgomery    1,451    45

Morgan    2,900    49

Murray    9,085    165

Muscogee    31,814    673

Newton    17,959    378

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,981    937

Oconee    6,891    92

Oglethorpe    2,370    47

Paulding    25,880    309

Peach    3,673    101

Pickens    5,083    126

Pierce    2,793    101

Pike    2,734    65

Polk    9,222    159

Pulaski    1,214    43

Putnam    3,626    96

Quitman    230    3

Rabun    2,789    76

Randolph    853    42

Richmond    36,066    682

Rockdale    14,908    285

Schley    521    8

Screven    1,809    36

Seminole    1,638    24

Spalding    10,422    340

Stephens    5,888    124

Stewart    2,036    32

Sumter    3,901    149

Talbot    937    30

Taliaferro    181    3

Tattnall    3,405    81

Taylor    1,139    39

Telfair    1,247    58

Terrell    1,187    58

Thomas    8,822    178

Tift    6,266    163

Toombs    5,409    165

Towns    2,035    81

Treutlen    1,132    46

Troup    12,049    309

Turner    1,112    45

Twiggs    1,040    54

Union    4,273    132

Unknown    8,473    18

Upson    4,146    167

Walker    13,443    182

Walton    15,839    376

Ware    5,953    215

Warren    652    22

Washington    3,232    80

Wayne    5,654    179

Webster    251    7

Wheeler    931    34

White    6,251    135

Whitfield    27,264    379

Wilcox    826    33

Wilkes    1,118    33

Wilkinson    1,639    46

Worth    2,339    89

   

