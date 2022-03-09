COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 9

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 7:13 p.m., there have been 30,252 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 69 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 88.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.29.
- There have been 1,917,130 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 751 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,231.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,396.
- There have been 108,670 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 117 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 168.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 271.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 9, there were 995 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 46 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,532 106
Atkinson 1,540 39
Bacon 2,536 61
Baker 314 13
Baldwin 7,291 190
Banks 3,340 77
Barrow 19,446 238
Bartow 21,506 379
Ben Hill 2,163 73
Berrien 2,011 57
Bibb 28,737 669
Bleckley 1,458 42
Brantley 2,486 86
Brooks 1,882 62
Bryan 6,787 71
Bulloch 10,562 108
Burke 2,956 61
Butts 4,712 136
Calhoun 983 21
Camden 8,551 96
Candler 1,336 52
Carroll 14,382 177
Catoosa 12,380 121
Charlton 2,204 48
Chatham 52,756 770
Chattahoochee 5,956 16
Chattooga 5,248 111
Cherokee 45,038 556
Clarke 26,070 208
Clay 353 6
Clayton 57,385 859
Clinch 1,384 38
Cobb 134,012 1,573
Coffee 8,459 216
Colquitt 7,923 161
Columbia 20,338 301
Cook 2,056 55
Coweta 20,797 415
Crawford 1,189 43
Crisp 2,545 71
Dade 2,525 25
Dawson 6,119 94
DeKalb 126,877 1,470
Decatur 5,286 92
Dodge 2,106 69
Dooly 1,529 39
Dougherty 14,079 436
Douglas 28,079 310
Early 2,090 54
Echols 466 5
Effingham 10,204 163
Elbert 2,640 81
Emanuel 3,411 78
Evans 1,493 40
Fannin 4,141 122
Fayette 16,693 266
Floyd 22,905 405
Forsyth 43,800 351
Franklin 4,366 75
Fulton 182,773 1,986
Gilmer 4,644 141
Glascock 268 8
Glynn 18,062 351
Gordon 11,843 223
Grady 3,680 81
Greene 3,144 70
Gwinnett 173,300 1,691
Habersham 8,378 232
Hall 46,525 759
Hancock 1,367 80
Haralson 3,445 62
Harris 5,122 97
Hart 3,193 58
Heard 1,470 31
Henry 45,361 606
Houston 23,020 320
Irwin 1,034 23
Jackson 18,507 265
Jasper 1,667 36
Jeff Davis 2,323 47
Jefferson 2,238 77
Jenkins 1,071 45
Johnson 1,460 57
Jones 3,714 98
Lamar 3,279 96
Lanier 1,090 15
Laurens 8,577 236
Lee 3,840 89
Liberty 10,849 104
Lincoln 858 29
Long 2,217 26
Lowndes 15,157 265
Lumpkin 6,531 107
Macon 1,193 41
Madison 5,955 86
Marion 954 42
McDuffie 2,972 75
McIntosh 1,958 31
Meriwether 3,245 116
Miller 1,288 20
Mitchell 3,101 99
Monroe 3,890 131
Montgomery 1,451 45
Morgan 2,898 50
Murray 9,085 164
Muscogee 31,826 674
Newton 17,962 380
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,954 942
Oconee 6,898 93
Oglethorpe 2,370 47
Paulding 25,887 309
Peach 3,673 101
Pickens 5,086 126
Pierce 2,794 102
Pike 2,734 65
Polk 9,225 160
Pulaski 1,214 43
Putnam 3,628 96
Quitman 230 3
Rabun 2,790 76
Randolph 853 42
Richmond 36,125 684
Rockdale 14,910 285
Schley 521 8
Screven 1,810 36
Seminole 1,642 24
Spalding 10,423 340
Stephens 5,889 124
Stewart 2,072 32
Sumter 3,902 149
Talbot 937 30
Taliaferro 181 3
Tattnall 3,408 81
Taylor 1,139 39
Telfair 1,248 58
Terrell 1,187 58
Thomas 8,823 178
Tift 6,266 163
Toombs 5,411 166
Towns 2,036 81
Treutlen 1,132 46
Troup 12,051 310
Turner 1,112 45
Twiggs 1,041 54
Union 4,277 132
Unknown 8,478 18
Upson 4,147 167
Walker 13,453 182
Walton 15,846 376
Ware 5,954 216
Warren 652 23
Washington 3,233 80
Wayne 5,658 179
Webster 251 7
Wheeler 931 34
White 6,253 135
Whitfield 27,275 380
Wilcox 826 33
Wilkes 1,118 34
Wilkinson 1,639 46
Worth 2,339 89