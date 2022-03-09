COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 9

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 7:13 p.m., there have been 30,252 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 69 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 88.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.29.

There have been 1,917,130 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 751 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,231.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,396.

There have been 108,670 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 117 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 168.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 271.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 9, there were 995 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 46 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

– a decrease of 46 hospitalizations since Tuesday. In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,532 106

Atkinson 1,540 39

Bacon 2,536 61

Baker 314 13

Baldwin 7,291 190

Banks 3,340 77

Barrow 19,446 238

Bartow 21,506 379

Ben Hill 2,163 73

Berrien 2,011 57

Bibb 28,737 669

Bleckley 1,458 42

Brantley 2,486 86

Brooks 1,882 62

Bryan 6,787 71

Bulloch 10,562 108

Burke 2,956 61

Butts 4,712 136

Calhoun 983 21

Camden 8,551 96

Candler 1,336 52

Carroll 14,382 177

Catoosa 12,380 121

Charlton 2,204 48

Chatham 52,756 770

Chattahoochee 5,956 16

Chattooga 5,248 111

Cherokee 45,038 556

Clarke 26,070 208

Clay 353 6

Clayton 57,385 859

Clinch 1,384 38

Cobb 134,012 1,573

Coffee 8,459 216

Colquitt 7,923 161

Columbia 20,338 301

Cook 2,056 55

Coweta 20,797 415

Crawford 1,189 43

Crisp 2,545 71

Dade 2,525 25

Dawson 6,119 94

DeKalb 126,877 1,470

Decatur 5,286 92

Dodge 2,106 69

Dooly 1,529 39

Dougherty 14,079 436

Douglas 28,079 310

Early 2,090 54

Echols 466 5

Effingham 10,204 163

Elbert 2,640 81

Emanuel 3,411 78

Evans 1,493 40

Fannin 4,141 122

Fayette 16,693 266

Floyd 22,905 405

Forsyth 43,800 351

Franklin 4,366 75

Fulton 182,773 1,986

Gilmer 4,644 141

Glascock 268 8

Glynn 18,062 351

Gordon 11,843 223

Grady 3,680 81

Greene 3,144 70

Gwinnett 173,300 1,691

Habersham 8,378 232

Hall 46,525 759

Hancock 1,367 80

Haralson 3,445 62

Harris 5,122 97

Hart 3,193 58

Heard 1,470 31

Henry 45,361 606

Houston 23,020 320

Irwin 1,034 23

Jackson 18,507 265

Jasper 1,667 36

Jeff Davis 2,323 47

Jefferson 2,238 77

Jenkins 1,071 45

Johnson 1,460 57

Jones 3,714 98

Lamar 3,279 96

Lanier 1,090 15

Laurens 8,577 236

Lee 3,840 89

Liberty 10,849 104

Lincoln 858 29

Long 2,217 26

Lowndes 15,157 265

Lumpkin 6,531 107

Macon 1,193 41

Madison 5,955 86

Marion 954 42

McDuffie 2,972 75

McIntosh 1,958 31

Meriwether 3,245 116

Miller 1,288 20

Mitchell 3,101 99

Monroe 3,890 131

Montgomery 1,451 45

Morgan 2,898 50

Murray 9,085 164

Muscogee 31,826 674

Newton 17,962 380

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62,954 942

Oconee 6,898 93

Oglethorpe 2,370 47

Paulding 25,887 309

Peach 3,673 101

Pickens 5,086 126

Pierce 2,794 102

Pike 2,734 65

Polk 9,225 160

Pulaski 1,214 43

Putnam 3,628 96

Quitman 230 3

Rabun 2,790 76

Randolph 853 42

Richmond 36,125 684

Rockdale 14,910 285

Schley 521 8

Screven 1,810 36

Seminole 1,642 24

Spalding 10,423 340

Stephens 5,889 124

Stewart 2,072 32

Sumter 3,902 149

Talbot 937 30

Taliaferro 181 3

Tattnall 3,408 81

Taylor 1,139 39

Telfair 1,248 58

Terrell 1,187 58

Thomas 8,823 178

Tift 6,266 163

Toombs 5,411 166

Towns 2,036 81

Treutlen 1,132 46

Troup 12,051 310

Turner 1,112 45

Twiggs 1,041 54

Union 4,277 132

Unknown 8,478 18

Upson 4,147 167

Walker 13,453 182

Walton 15,846 376

Ware 5,954 216

Warren 652 23

Washington 3,233 80

Wayne 5,658 179

Webster 251 7

Wheeler 931 34

White 6,253 135

Whitfield 27,275 380

Wilcox 826 33

Wilkes 1,118 34

Wilkinson 1,639 46