Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 9

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 7:13 p.m., there have been 30,252 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 69 deaths since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 88.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.29.
  • There have been 1,917,130 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 751 since Tuesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,231.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,396.
  • There have been 108,670 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 117 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 168.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 271.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 9, there were 995 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 46 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,532    106

Atkinson    1,540    39

Bacon    2,536    61

Baker    314    13

Baldwin    7,291    190

Banks    3,340    77

Barrow    19,446    238

Bartow    21,506    379

Ben Hill    2,163    73

Berrien    2,011    57

Bibb    28,737    669

Bleckley    1,458    42

Brantley    2,486    86

Brooks    1,882    62

Bryan    6,787    71

Bulloch    10,562    108

Burke    2,956    61

Butts    4,712    136

Calhoun    983    21

Camden    8,551    96

Candler    1,336    52

Carroll    14,382    177

Catoosa    12,380    121

Charlton    2,204    48

Chatham    52,756    770

Chattahoochee    5,956    16

Chattooga    5,248    111

Cherokee    45,038    556

Clarke    26,070    208

Clay    353    6

Clayton    57,385    859

Clinch    1,384    38

Cobb    134,012    1,573

Coffee    8,459    216

Colquitt    7,923    161

Columbia    20,338    301

Cook    2,056    55

Coweta    20,797    415

Crawford    1,189    43

Crisp    2,545    71

Dade    2,525    25

Dawson    6,119    94

DeKalb    126,877    1,470

Decatur    5,286    92

Dodge    2,106    69

Dooly    1,529    39

Dougherty    14,079    436

Douglas    28,079    310

Early    2,090    54

Echols    466    5

Effingham    10,204    163

Elbert    2,640    81

Emanuel    3,411    78

Evans    1,493    40

Fannin    4,141    122

Fayette    16,693    266

Floyd    22,905    405

Forsyth    43,800    351

Franklin    4,366    75

Fulton    182,773    1,986

Gilmer    4,644    141

Glascock    268    8

Glynn    18,062    351

Gordon    11,843    223

Grady    3,680    81

Greene    3,144    70

Gwinnett    173,300    1,691

Habersham    8,378    232

Hall    46,525    759

Hancock    1,367    80

Haralson    3,445    62

Harris    5,122    97

Hart    3,193    58

Heard    1,470    31

Henry    45,361    606

Houston    23,020    320

Irwin    1,034    23

Jackson    18,507    265

Jasper    1,667    36

Jeff Davis    2,323    47

Jefferson    2,238    77

Jenkins    1,071    45

Johnson    1,460    57

Jones    3,714    98

Lamar    3,279    96

Lanier    1,090    15

Laurens    8,577    236

Lee    3,840    89

Liberty    10,849    104

Lincoln    858    29

Long    2,217    26

Lowndes    15,157    265

Lumpkin    6,531    107

Macon    1,193    41

Madison    5,955    86

Marion    954    42

McDuffie    2,972    75

McIntosh    1,958    31

Meriwether    3,245    116

Miller    1,288    20

Mitchell    3,101    99

Monroe    3,890    131

Montgomery    1,451    45

Morgan    2,898    50

Murray    9,085    164

Muscogee    31,826    674

Newton    17,962    380

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,954    942

Oconee    6,898    93

Oglethorpe    2,370    47

Paulding    25,887    309

Peach    3,673    101

Pickens    5,086    126

Pierce    2,794    102

Pike    2,734    65

Polk    9,225    160

Pulaski    1,214    43

Putnam    3,628    96

Quitman    230    3

Rabun    2,790    76

Randolph    853    42

Richmond    36,125    684

Rockdale    14,910    285

Schley    521    8

Screven    1,810    36

Seminole    1,642    24

Spalding    10,423    340

Stephens    5,889    124

Stewart    2,072    32

Sumter    3,902    149

Talbot    937    30

Taliaferro    181    3

Tattnall    3,408    81

Taylor    1,139    39

Telfair    1,248    58

Terrell    1,187    58

Thomas    8,823    178

Tift    6,266    163

Toombs    5,411    166

Towns    2,036    81

Treutlen    1,132    46

Troup    12,051    310

Turner    1,112    45

Twiggs    1,041    54

Union    4,277    132

Unknown    8,478    18

Upson    4,147    167

Walker    13,453    182

Walton    15,846    376

Ware    5,954    216

Warren    652    23

Washington    3,233    80

Wayne    5,658    179

Webster    251    7

Wheeler    931    34

White    6,253    135

Whitfield    27,275    380

Wilcox    826    33

Wilkes    1,118    34

Wilkinson    1,639    46

Worth    2,339    89

