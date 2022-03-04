x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 4

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 9:30 p.m., there have been 30,049 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 58 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 97.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.64.
  • There have been 1,914,642 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 819 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,427.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,371.
  • There have been 108,219 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 132 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 181.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 310.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 4, there were 1,221 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 80 hospitalizations since Thursday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3531    105

Atkinson    1534    38

Bacon    2532    60

Baker    314    13

Baldwin    7286    189

Banks    3338    77

Barrow    19438    237

Bartow    21478    377

Ben Hill    2163    73

Berrien    2009    56

Bibb    28710    666

Bleckley    1458    42

Brantley    2486    86

Brooks    1880    62

Bryan    6770    70

Bulloch    10551    107

Burke    2955    59

Butts    4709    136

Calhoun    983    21

Camden    8541    96

Candler    1322    51

Carroll    14372    177

Catoosa    12363    120

Charlton    2202    48

Chatham    52663    762

Chattahoochee    5932    16

Chattooga    5245    110

Cherokee    45052    552

Clarke    26043    207

Clay    353    6

Clayton    57335    849

Clinch    1381    37

Cobb    133789    1560

Coffee    8441    208

Colquitt    7919    159

Columbia    20274    299

Cook    2055    55

Coweta    20782    415

Crawford    1187    43

Crisp    2545    70

Dade    2510    25

Dawson    6115    93

DeKalb    126687    1455

Decatur    5145    90

Dodge    2105    69

Dooly    1529    39

Dougherty    14070    435

Douglas    28047    306

Early    2088    54

Echols    466    5

Effingham    10195    163

Elbert    2638    81

Emanuel    3408    78

Evans    1492    40

Fannin    4140    121

Fayette    16678    266

Floyd    22887    402

Forsyth    43663    347

Franklin    4365    75

Fulton    182552    1972

Gilmer    4635    140

Glascock    268    8

Glynn    18045    350

Gordon    11804    222

Grady    3670    81

Greene    3143    70

Gwinnett    173161    1680

Habersham    8374    231

Hall    46492    755

Hancock    1365    80

Haralson    3444    60

Harris    5120    97

Hart    3186    57

Heard    1469    31

Henry    45323    601

Houston    23002    320

Irwin    1034    23

Jackson    18493    263

Jasper    1665    36

Jeff Davis    2319    47

Jefferson    2235    77

Jenkins    1070    45

Johnson    1460    56

Jones    3710    97

Lamar    3278    96

Lanier    1088    14

Laurens    8574    234

Lee    3836    89

Liberty    10826    104

Lincoln    854    29

Long    2213    25

Lowndes    15131    264

Lumpkin    6518    107

Macon    1192    41

Madison    5950    86

Marion    954    42

McDuffie    2970    75

McIntosh    1955    31

Meriwether    3240    116

Miller    1284    20

Mitchell    3097    99

Monroe    3885    130

Montgomery    1450    45

Morgan    2896    49

Murray    9074    165

Muscogee    31800    668

Newton    17943    376

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62954    935

Oconee    6887    92

Oglethorpe    2370    47

Paulding    25859    308

Peach    3670    100

Pickens    5082    125

Pierce    2789    101

Pike    2733    65

Polk    9220    158

Pulaski    1214    43

Putnam    3624    95

Quitman    229    3

Rabun    2788    76

Randolph    853    42

Richmond    36005    679

Rockdale    14901    284

Schley    521    8

Screven    1809    36

Seminole    1637    24

Spalding    10415    340

Stephens    5884    124

Stewart    1980    32

Sumter    3898    147

Talbot    938    30

Taliaferro    181    3

Tattnall    3401    81

Taylor    1140    39

Telfair    1245    58

Terrell    1187    58

Thomas    8817    178

Tift    6262    162

Toombs    5400    164

Towns    2033    80

Treutlen    1132    46

Troup    12044    309

Turner    1112    45

Twiggs    1040    54

Union    4270    131

Unknown    8459    16

Upson    4141    167

Walker    13416    181

Walton    15836    374

Ware    5943    215

Warren    652    22

Washington    3230    80

Wayne    5651    178

Webster    251    7

Wheeler    928    34

White    6246    134

Whitfield    27250    377

Wilcox    826    33

Wilkes    1118    33

Wilkinson    1640    46

Worth    2335    88

Related Articles

In Other News

Georgia continues to see high number of deaths as state comes off latest COVID-19 surge