COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 4

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 9:30 p.m., there have been 30,049 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 58 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 97.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.64.
- There have been 1,914,642 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 819 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,427.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,371.
- There have been 108,219 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 132 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 181.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 310.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 4, there were 1,221 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 80 hospitalizations since Thursday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3531 105
Atkinson 1534 38
Bacon 2532 60
Baker 314 13
Baldwin 7286 189
Banks 3338 77
Barrow 19438 237
Bartow 21478 377
Ben Hill 2163 73
Berrien 2009 56
Bibb 28710 666
Bleckley 1458 42
Brantley 2486 86
Brooks 1880 62
Bryan 6770 70
Bulloch 10551 107
Burke 2955 59
Butts 4709 136
Calhoun 983 21
Camden 8541 96
Candler 1322 51
Carroll 14372 177
Catoosa 12363 120
Charlton 2202 48
Chatham 52663 762
Chattahoochee 5932 16
Chattooga 5245 110
Cherokee 45052 552
Clarke 26043 207
Clay 353 6
Clayton 57335 849
Clinch 1381 37
Cobb 133789 1560
Coffee 8441 208
Colquitt 7919 159
Columbia 20274 299
Cook 2055 55
Coweta 20782 415
Crawford 1187 43
Crisp 2545 70
Dade 2510 25
Dawson 6115 93
DeKalb 126687 1455
Decatur 5145 90
Dodge 2105 69
Dooly 1529 39
Dougherty 14070 435
Douglas 28047 306
Early 2088 54
Echols 466 5
Effingham 10195 163
Elbert 2638 81
Emanuel 3408 78
Evans 1492 40
Fannin 4140 121
Fayette 16678 266
Floyd 22887 402
Forsyth 43663 347
Franklin 4365 75
Fulton 182552 1972
Gilmer 4635 140
Glascock 268 8
Glynn 18045 350
Gordon 11804 222
Grady 3670 81
Greene 3143 70
Gwinnett 173161 1680
Habersham 8374 231
Hall 46492 755
Hancock 1365 80
Haralson 3444 60
Harris 5120 97
Hart 3186 57
Heard 1469 31
Henry 45323 601
Houston 23002 320
Irwin 1034 23
Jackson 18493 263
Jasper 1665 36
Jeff Davis 2319 47
Jefferson 2235 77
Jenkins 1070 45
Johnson 1460 56
Jones 3710 97
Lamar 3278 96
Lanier 1088 14
Laurens 8574 234
Lee 3836 89
Liberty 10826 104
Lincoln 854 29
Long 2213 25
Lowndes 15131 264
Lumpkin 6518 107
Macon 1192 41
Madison 5950 86
Marion 954 42
McDuffie 2970 75
McIntosh 1955 31
Meriwether 3240 116
Miller 1284 20
Mitchell 3097 99
Monroe 3885 130
Montgomery 1450 45
Morgan 2896 49
Murray 9074 165
Muscogee 31800 668
Newton 17943 376
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62954 935
Oconee 6887 92
Oglethorpe 2370 47
Paulding 25859 308
Peach 3670 100
Pickens 5082 125
Pierce 2789 101
Pike 2733 65
Polk 9220 158
Pulaski 1214 43
Putnam 3624 95
Quitman 229 3
Rabun 2788 76
Randolph 853 42
Richmond 36005 679
Rockdale 14901 284
Schley 521 8
Screven 1809 36
Seminole 1637 24
Spalding 10415 340
Stephens 5884 124
Stewart 1980 32
Sumter 3898 147
Talbot 938 30
Taliaferro 181 3
Tattnall 3401 81
Taylor 1140 39
Telfair 1245 58
Terrell 1187 58
Thomas 8817 178
Tift 6262 162
Toombs 5400 164
Towns 2033 80
Treutlen 1132 46
Troup 12044 309
Turner 1112 45
Twiggs 1040 54
Union 4270 131
Unknown 8459 16
Upson 4141 167
Walker 13416 181
Walton 15836 374
Ware 5943 215
Warren 652 22
Washington 3230 80
Wayne 5651 178
Webster 251 7
Wheeler 928 34
White 6246 134
Whitfield 27250 377
Wilcox 826 33
Wilkes 1118 33
Wilkinson 1640 46
Worth 2335 88