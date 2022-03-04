COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 4

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 9:30 p.m., there have been 30,049 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 58 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 97.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.64.

There have been 1,914,642 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 819 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,427.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,371.

There have been 108,219 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 132 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 181.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 310.79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of March 4, there were 1,221 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 80 hospitalizations since Thursday.

In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3531 105

Atkinson 1534 38

Bacon 2532 60

Baker 314 13

Baldwin 7286 189

Banks 3338 77

Barrow 19438 237

Bartow 21478 377

Ben Hill 2163 73

Berrien 2009 56

Bibb 28710 666

Bleckley 1458 42

Brantley 2486 86

Brooks 1880 62

Bryan 6770 70

Bulloch 10551 107

Burke 2955 59

Butts 4709 136

Calhoun 983 21

Camden 8541 96

Candler 1322 51

Carroll 14372 177

Catoosa 12363 120

Charlton 2202 48

Chatham 52663 762

Chattahoochee 5932 16

Chattooga 5245 110

Cherokee 45052 552

Clarke 26043 207

Clay 353 6

Clayton 57335 849

Clinch 1381 37

Cobb 133789 1560

Coffee 8441 208

Colquitt 7919 159

Columbia 20274 299

Cook 2055 55

Coweta 20782 415

Crawford 1187 43

Crisp 2545 70

Dade 2510 25

Dawson 6115 93

DeKalb 126687 1455

Decatur 5145 90

Dodge 2105 69

Dooly 1529 39

Dougherty 14070 435

Douglas 28047 306

Early 2088 54

Echols 466 5

Effingham 10195 163

Elbert 2638 81

Emanuel 3408 78

Evans 1492 40

Fannin 4140 121

Fayette 16678 266

Floyd 22887 402

Forsyth 43663 347

Franklin 4365 75

Fulton 182552 1972

Gilmer 4635 140

Glascock 268 8

Glynn 18045 350

Gordon 11804 222

Grady 3670 81

Greene 3143 70

Gwinnett 173161 1680

Habersham 8374 231

Hall 46492 755

Hancock 1365 80

Haralson 3444 60

Harris 5120 97

Hart 3186 57

Heard 1469 31

Henry 45323 601

Houston 23002 320

Irwin 1034 23

Jackson 18493 263

Jasper 1665 36

Jeff Davis 2319 47

Jefferson 2235 77

Jenkins 1070 45

Johnson 1460 56

Jones 3710 97

Lamar 3278 96

Lanier 1088 14

Laurens 8574 234

Lee 3836 89

Liberty 10826 104

Lincoln 854 29

Long 2213 25

Lowndes 15131 264

Lumpkin 6518 107

Macon 1192 41

Madison 5950 86

Marion 954 42

McDuffie 2970 75

McIntosh 1955 31

Meriwether 3240 116

Miller 1284 20

Mitchell 3097 99

Monroe 3885 130

Montgomery 1450 45

Morgan 2896 49

Murray 9074 165

Muscogee 31800 668

Newton 17943 376

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 62954 935

Oconee 6887 92

Oglethorpe 2370 47

Paulding 25859 308

Peach 3670 100

Pickens 5082 125

Pierce 2789 101

Pike 2733 65

Polk 9220 158

Pulaski 1214 43

Putnam 3624 95

Quitman 229 3

Rabun 2788 76

Randolph 853 42

Richmond 36005 679

Rockdale 14901 284

Schley 521 8

Screven 1809 36

Seminole 1637 24

Spalding 10415 340

Stephens 5884 124

Stewart 1980 32

Sumter 3898 147

Talbot 938 30

Taliaferro 181 3

Tattnall 3401 81

Taylor 1140 39

Telfair 1245 58

Terrell 1187 58

Thomas 8817 178

Tift 6262 162

Toombs 5400 164

Towns 2033 80

Treutlen 1132 46

Troup 12044 309

Turner 1112 45

Twiggs 1040 54

Union 4270 131

Unknown 8459 16

Upson 4141 167

Walker 13416 181

Walton 15836 374

Ware 5943 215

Warren 652 22

Washington 3230 80

Wayne 5651 178

Webster 251 7

Wheeler 928 34

White 6246 134

Whitfield 27250 377

Wilcox 826 33

Wilkes 1118 33

Wilkinson 1640 46