COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 7

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.
The chart above depicts the total number of deaths to COVID-19 within the state of Georgia since Jan. 1.
The Peach State reached a grim milestone last week, having reached 30,000 deaths statewide to the virus. Now, Georgia is finally starting to see a decline to its 14-day average death totals-- as seen within the chart listed above. The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are also on the decline within Georgia, as a total of 1,138 patients remain in hospitals across the state for the virus.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 30,104 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 55 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.93.
- There have been 1,915,855 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,213 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,382.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,511.
- There have been 108,430 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 211 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 309.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of March 7, there were 1,138 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 83 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.
