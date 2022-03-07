x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death and hospitalizations data March 7

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world.

Credit: Georgia Department of Public Health

The chart above depicts the total number of deaths to COVID-19 within the state of Georgia since Jan. 1.

The Peach State reached a grim milestone last week, having reached 30,000 deaths statewide to the virus. Now, Georgia is finally starting to see a decline to its 14-day average death totals-- as seen within the chart listed above. The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are also on the decline within Georgia, as a total of 1,138 patients remain in hospitals across the state for the virus.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 30,104 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 55 deaths since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.50 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.93.
  • There have been 1,915,855 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,213 since Friday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,382.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,511.
  • There have been 108,430 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 211 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 309.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of March 7, there were 1,138 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 83 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 55% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 37% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,531    106

Atkinson    1,536    39

Bacon    2,535    61

Baker    314    13

Baldwin    7,289    189

Banks    3,340    77

Barrow    19,444    237

Bartow    21,494    378

Ben Hill    2,163    73

Berrien    2,010    57

Bibb    28,720    668

Bleckley    1,458    42

Brantley    2,486    86

Brooks    1,881    62

Bryan    6,773    70

Bulloch    10,554    107

Burke    2,955    59

Butts    4,709    136

Calhoun    983    21

Camden    8,548    96

Candler    1,323    51

Carroll    14,376    177

Catoosa    12,371    120

Charlton    2,202    48

Chatham    52,691    764

Chattahoochee    5,932    16

Chattooga    5,247    110

Cherokee    45,064    554

Clarke    26,049    207

Clay    353    6

Clayton    57,356    851

Clinch    1,382    37

Cobb    133,901    1,562

Coffee    8,444    210

Colquitt    7,922    159

Columbia    20,307    299

Cook    2,056    55

Coweta    20,793    415

Crawford    1,188    43

Crisp    2,546    70

Dade    2,510    25

Dawson    6,117    94

DeKalb    126,783    1,462

Decatur    5,170    90

Dodge    2,106    69

Dooly    1,529    39

Dougherty    14,075    435

Douglas    28,069    307

Early    2,090    54

Echols    466    5

Effingham    10,195    163

Elbert    2,639    81

Emanuel    3,409    78

Evans    1,492    40

Fannin    4,143    121

Fayette    16,689    266

Floyd    22,896    401

Forsyth    43,699    349

Franklin    4,366    75

Fulton    182,709    1,976

Gilmer    4,641    141

Glascock    268    8

Glynn    18,053    350

Gordon    11,828    222

Grady    3,672    81

Greene    3,144    70

Gwinnett    173,248    1,681

Habersham    8,375    231

Hall    46,514    755

Hancock    1,367    80

Haralson    3,445    62

Harris    5,120    97

Hart    3,190    57

Heard    1,469    31

Henry    45,341    603

Houston    23,014    320

Irwin    1,034    23

Jackson    18,500    264

Jasper    1,666    36

Jeff Davis    2,322    47

Jefferson    2,238    77

Jenkins    1,071    45

Johnson    1,460    57

Jones    3,711    97

Lamar    3,279    96

Lanier    1,088    14

Laurens    8,576    236

Lee    3,837    89

Liberty    10,838    104

Lincoln    856    29

Long    2,213    25

Lowndes    15,142    265

Lumpkin    6,527    107

Macon    1,192    41

Madison    5,952    86

Marion    954    42

McDuffie    2,971    75

McIntosh    1,957    31

Meriwether    3,243    116

Miller    1,284    20

Mitchell    3,098    99

Monroe    3,887    130

Montgomery    1,451    45

Morgan    2,901    49

Murray    9,083    165

Muscogee    31,810    670

Newton    17,954    377

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    62,993    936

Oconee    6,890    92

Oglethorpe    2,370    47

Paulding    25,878    308

Peach    3,671    101

Pickens    5,082    126

Pierce    2,791    101

Pike    2,733    65

Polk    9,221    159

Pulaski    1,214    43

Putnam    3,625    96

Quitman    230    3

Rabun    2,788    76

Randolph    853    42

Richmond    36,048    679

Rockdale    14,907    284

Schley    521    8

Screven    1,809    36

Seminole    1,638    24

Spalding    10,421    340

Stephens    5,886    124

Stewart    2,020    32

Sumter    3,898    148

Talbot    937    30

Taliaferro    181    3

Tattnall    3,402    81

Taylor    1,140    39

Telfair    1,246    58

Terrell    1,187    58

Thomas    8,822    178

Tift    6,266    162

Toombs    5,408    164

Towns    2,034    81

Treutlen    1,132    46

Troup    12,048    309

Turner    1,112    45

Twiggs    1,040    54

Union    4,272    131

Unknown    8,462    17

Upson    4,143    167

Walker    13,430    182

Walton    15,839    374

Ware    5,951    215

Warren    652    22

Washington    3,231    80

Wayne    5,653    178

Webster    251    7

Wheeler    931    34

White    6,251    134

Whitfield    27,263    378

Wilcox    826    33

Wilkes    1,118    33

Wilkinson    1,640    46

Worth    2,338    88

