Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 20

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

As of Thursday, it seems fairly safe to say that Georgia's average number of new COVID cases has peaked during the omicron wave.

The graph below shows the state's highest averages around late December and early January. In the last couple of weeks, the number of total cases has been on a steady, downward decline.

Credit: Georgia DPH

Another graph, showing numbers since Thanksgiving, shows a steep rise in cases around Dec. 27, but things begin to drop down again for Georgia around Jan. 10, 11.

Credit: Georgia DPH

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,967 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 113 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.5.
  • There have been 1,713,655 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 16,677 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 23,503.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,452.
  • There have been 100,417 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 296 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 440.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.93. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 20, there were 5,285 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 113 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,230    99

Atkinson    1,353    32

Bacon    2,238    53

Baker    285    13

Baldwin    6,652    177

Banks    3,029    67

Barrow    17,635    206

Bartow    19,700    345

Ben Hill    2,056    72

Berrien    1,798    51

Bibb    26,155    610

Bleckley    1,320    41

Brantley    2,175    78

Brooks    1,672    57

Bryan    5,869    65

Bulloch    9,560    101

Burke    2,720    49

Butts    4,351    116

Calhoun    711    21

Camden    7,420    84

Candler    1,233    51

Carroll    13,177    163

Catoosa    10,649    105

Charlton    1,931    44

Chatham    46,827    691

Chattahoochee    5,703    16

Chattooga    4,608    100

Cherokee    41,211    473

Clarke    23,777    183

Clay    313    4

Clayton    50,126    759

Clinch    1,238    34

Cobb    119,998    1,390

Coffee    7,484    198

Colquitt    7,094    138

Columbia    17,727    267

Cook    1,910    53

Coweta    19,062    366

Crawford    1,040    40

Crisp    2,314    67

Dade    2,207    22

Dawson    5,521    82

DeKalb    111,462    1,297

Decatur    4,076    80

Dodge    1,831    64

Dooly    1,346    39

Dougherty    12,319    403

Douglas    25,988    268

Early    1,885    53

Echols    438    5

Effingham    8,906    154

Elbert    2,415    73

Emanuel    3,075    74

Evans    1,335    37

Fannin    3,753    102

Fayette    14,799    234

Floyd    20,727    333

Forsyth    37,853    298

Franklin    4,001    71

Fulton    164,439    1,766

Gilmer    4,186    126

Glascock    233    8

Glynn    16,013    316

Gordon    10,640    188

Grady    3,148    70

Greene    2,912    65

Gwinnett    154,331    1,510

Habersham    7,629    207

Hall    42,817    676

Hancock    1,255    77

Haralson    3,033    51

Harris    4,559    87

Hart    2,856    50

Heard    1,342    27

Henry    41,793    518

Houston    20,517    299

Irwin    971    22

Jackson    16,800    231

Jasper    1,445    34

Jeff Davis    2,021    45

Jefferson    2,082    72

Jenkins    990    43

Johnson    1,263    52

Jones    3,321    91

Lamar    2,986    88

Lanier    988    12

Laurens    7,714    214

Lee    3,336    81

Liberty    9,232    101

Lincoln    792    27

Long    1,889    21

Lowndes    13,475    236

Lumpkin    5,754    94

Macon    1,107    40

Madison    5,366    74

Marion    865    36

McDuffie    2,752    66

McIntosh    1,746    31

Meriwether    2,980    103

Miller    1,146    15

Mitchell    2,652    90

Monroe    3,537    119

Montgomery    1,287    42

Morgan    2,638    42

Murray    8,066    143

Muscogee    28,902    602

Newton    16,357    336

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    51,004    814

Oconee    6,130    75

Oglethorpe    2,162    45

Paulding    23,504    265

Peach    3,366    96

Pickens    4,598    100

Pierce    2,456    91

Pike    2,465    54

Polk    8,401    145

Pulaski    1,097    42

Putnam    3,314    87

Quitman    203    3

Rabun    2,536    69

Randolph    738    40

Richmond    32,812    621

Rockdale    13,599    252

Schley    461    8

Screven    1,611    35

Seminole    1,460    23

Spalding    9,592    300

Stephens    5,283    116

Stewart    1,571    30

Sumter    3,584    134

Talbot    864    29

Taliaferro    153    3

Tattnall    2,996    75

Taylor    1,018    36

Telfair    1,092    56

Terrell    1,077    57

Thomas    7,716    166

Tift    5,845    144

Toombs    4,973    155

Towns    1,804    74

Treutlen    1,014    45

Troup    11,322    280

Turner    997    41

Twiggs    954    49

Union    3,775    122

Unknown    8,423    9

Upson    3,691    141

Walker    11,673    144

Walton    14,619    336

Ware    5,297    206

Warren    613    20

Washington    2,888    79

Wayne    5,080    162

Webster    227    7

Wheeler    671    32

White    5,528    121

Whitfield    24,597    339

Wilcox    734    32

Wilkes    1,057    27

Wilkinson    1,449    43

Worth    2,110    80

   

