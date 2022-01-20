COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 20

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

As of Thursday, it seems fairly safe to say that Georgia's average number of new COVID cases has peaked during the omicron wave.

The graph below shows the state's highest averages around late December and early January. In the last couple of weeks, the number of total cases has been on a steady, downward decline.

Another graph, showing numbers since Thanksgiving, shows a steep rise in cases around Dec. 27, but things begin to drop down again for Georgia around Jan. 10, 11.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,967 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 113 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.5.

There have been 1,713,655 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 16,677 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 23,503.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,452.

There have been 100,417 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 296 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 440.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 20, there were 5,285 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 113 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,230 99

Atkinson 1,353 32

Bacon 2,238 53

Baker 285 13

Baldwin 6,652 177

Banks 3,029 67

Barrow 17,635 206

Bartow 19,700 345

Ben Hill 2,056 72

Berrien 1,798 51

Bibb 26,155 610

Bleckley 1,320 41

Brantley 2,175 78

Brooks 1,672 57

Bryan 5,869 65

Bulloch 9,560 101

Burke 2,720 49

Butts 4,351 116

Calhoun 711 21

Camden 7,420 84

Candler 1,233 51

Carroll 13,177 163

Catoosa 10,649 105

Charlton 1,931 44

Chatham 46,827 691

Chattahoochee 5,703 16

Chattooga 4,608 100

Cherokee 41,211 473

Clarke 23,777 183

Clay 313 4

Clayton 50,126 759

Clinch 1,238 34

Cobb 119,998 1,390

Coffee 7,484 198

Colquitt 7,094 138

Columbia 17,727 267

Cook 1,910 53

Coweta 19,062 366

Crawford 1,040 40

Crisp 2,314 67

Dade 2,207 22

Dawson 5,521 82

DeKalb 111,462 1,297

Decatur 4,076 80

Dodge 1,831 64

Dooly 1,346 39

Dougherty 12,319 403

Douglas 25,988 268

Early 1,885 53

Echols 438 5

Effingham 8,906 154

Elbert 2,415 73

Emanuel 3,075 74

Evans 1,335 37

Fannin 3,753 102

Fayette 14,799 234

Floyd 20,727 333

Forsyth 37,853 298

Franklin 4,001 71

Fulton 164,439 1,766

Gilmer 4,186 126

Glascock 233 8

Glynn 16,013 316

Gordon 10,640 188

Grady 3,148 70

Greene 2,912 65

Gwinnett 154,331 1,510

Habersham 7,629 207

Hall 42,817 676

Hancock 1,255 77

Haralson 3,033 51

Harris 4,559 87

Hart 2,856 50

Heard 1,342 27

Henry 41,793 518

Houston 20,517 299

Irwin 971 22

Jackson 16,800 231

Jasper 1,445 34

Jeff Davis 2,021 45

Jefferson 2,082 72

Jenkins 990 43

Johnson 1,263 52

Jones 3,321 91

Lamar 2,986 88

Lanier 988 12

Laurens 7,714 214

Lee 3,336 81

Liberty 9,232 101

Lincoln 792 27

Long 1,889 21

Lowndes 13,475 236

Lumpkin 5,754 94

Macon 1,107 40

Madison 5,366 74

Marion 865 36

McDuffie 2,752 66

McIntosh 1,746 31

Meriwether 2,980 103

Miller 1,146 15

Mitchell 2,652 90

Monroe 3,537 119

Montgomery 1,287 42

Morgan 2,638 42

Murray 8,066 143

Muscogee 28,902 602

Newton 16,357 336

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 51,004 814

Oconee 6,130 75

Oglethorpe 2,162 45

Paulding 23,504 265

Peach 3,366 96

Pickens 4,598 100

Pierce 2,456 91

Pike 2,465 54

Polk 8,401 145

Pulaski 1,097 42

Putnam 3,314 87

Quitman 203 3

Rabun 2,536 69

Randolph 738 40

Richmond 32,812 621

Rockdale 13,599 252

Schley 461 8

Screven 1,611 35

Seminole 1,460 23

Spalding 9,592 300

Stephens 5,283 116

Stewart 1,571 30

Sumter 3,584 134

Talbot 864 29

Taliaferro 153 3

Tattnall 2,996 75

Taylor 1,018 36

Telfair 1,092 56

Terrell 1,077 57

Thomas 7,716 166

Tift 5,845 144

Toombs 4,973 155

Towns 1,804 74

Treutlen 1,014 45

Troup 11,322 280

Turner 997 41

Twiggs 954 49

Union 3,775 122

Unknown 8,423 9

Upson 3,691 141

Walker 11,673 144

Walton 14,619 336

Ware 5,297 206

Warren 613 20

Washington 2,888 79

Wayne 5,080 162

Webster 227 7

Wheeler 671 32

White 5,528 121

Whitfield 24,597 339

Wilcox 734 32

Wilkes 1,057 27

Wilkinson 1,449 43