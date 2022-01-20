COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 20

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
As of Thursday, it seems fairly safe to say that Georgia's average number of new COVID cases has peaked during the omicron wave.
The graph below shows the state's highest averages around late December and early January. In the last couple of weeks, the number of total cases has been on a steady, downward decline.
Another graph, showing numbers since Thanksgiving, shows a steep rise in cases around Dec. 27, but things begin to drop down again for Georgia around Jan. 10, 11.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,967 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 113 deaths since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.5.
- There have been 1,713,655 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 16,677 since Wednesday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 23,503.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,452.
- There have been 100,417 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 296 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 440.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 20, there were 5,285 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 113 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,230 99
Atkinson 1,353 32
Bacon 2,238 53
Baker 285 13
Baldwin 6,652 177
Banks 3,029 67
Barrow 17,635 206
Bartow 19,700 345
Ben Hill 2,056 72
Berrien 1,798 51
Bibb 26,155 610
Bleckley 1,320 41
Brantley 2,175 78
Brooks 1,672 57
Bryan 5,869 65
Bulloch 9,560 101
Burke 2,720 49
Butts 4,351 116
Calhoun 711 21
Camden 7,420 84
Candler 1,233 51
Carroll 13,177 163
Catoosa 10,649 105
Charlton 1,931 44
Chatham 46,827 691
Chattahoochee 5,703 16
Chattooga 4,608 100
Cherokee 41,211 473
Clarke 23,777 183
Clay 313 4
Clayton 50,126 759
Clinch 1,238 34
Cobb 119,998 1,390
Coffee 7,484 198
Colquitt 7,094 138
Columbia 17,727 267
Cook 1,910 53
Coweta 19,062 366
Crawford 1,040 40
Crisp 2,314 67
Dade 2,207 22
Dawson 5,521 82
DeKalb 111,462 1,297
Decatur 4,076 80
Dodge 1,831 64
Dooly 1,346 39
Dougherty 12,319 403
Douglas 25,988 268
Early 1,885 53
Echols 438 5
Effingham 8,906 154
Elbert 2,415 73
Emanuel 3,075 74
Evans 1,335 37
Fannin 3,753 102
Fayette 14,799 234
Floyd 20,727 333
Forsyth 37,853 298
Franklin 4,001 71
Fulton 164,439 1,766
Gilmer 4,186 126
Glascock 233 8
Glynn 16,013 316
Gordon 10,640 188
Grady 3,148 70
Greene 2,912 65
Gwinnett 154,331 1,510
Habersham 7,629 207
Hall 42,817 676
Hancock 1,255 77
Haralson 3,033 51
Harris 4,559 87
Hart 2,856 50
Heard 1,342 27
Henry 41,793 518
Houston 20,517 299
Irwin 971 22
Jackson 16,800 231
Jasper 1,445 34
Jeff Davis 2,021 45
Jefferson 2,082 72
Jenkins 990 43
Johnson 1,263 52
Jones 3,321 91
Lamar 2,986 88
Lanier 988 12
Laurens 7,714 214
Lee 3,336 81
Liberty 9,232 101
Lincoln 792 27
Long 1,889 21
Lowndes 13,475 236
Lumpkin 5,754 94
Macon 1,107 40
Madison 5,366 74
Marion 865 36
McDuffie 2,752 66
McIntosh 1,746 31
Meriwether 2,980 103
Miller 1,146 15
Mitchell 2,652 90
Monroe 3,537 119
Montgomery 1,287 42
Morgan 2,638 42
Murray 8,066 143
Muscogee 28,902 602
Newton 16,357 336
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 51,004 814
Oconee 6,130 75
Oglethorpe 2,162 45
Paulding 23,504 265
Peach 3,366 96
Pickens 4,598 100
Pierce 2,456 91
Pike 2,465 54
Polk 8,401 145
Pulaski 1,097 42
Putnam 3,314 87
Quitman 203 3
Rabun 2,536 69
Randolph 738 40
Richmond 32,812 621
Rockdale 13,599 252
Schley 461 8
Screven 1,611 35
Seminole 1,460 23
Spalding 9,592 300
Stephens 5,283 116
Stewart 1,571 30
Sumter 3,584 134
Talbot 864 29
Taliaferro 153 3
Tattnall 2,996 75
Taylor 1,018 36
Telfair 1,092 56
Terrell 1,077 57
Thomas 7,716 166
Tift 5,845 144
Toombs 4,973 155
Towns 1,804 74
Treutlen 1,014 45
Troup 11,322 280
Turner 997 41
Twiggs 954 49
Union 3,775 122
Unknown 8,423 9
Upson 3,691 141
Walker 11,673 144
Walton 14,619 336
Ware 5,297 206
Warren 613 20
Washington 2,888 79
Wayne 5,080 162
Webster 227 7
Wheeler 671 32
White 5,528 121
Whitfield 24,597 339
Wilcox 734 32
Wilkes 1,057 27
Wilkinson 1,449 43
Worth 2,110 80