Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 21

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,037 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 70 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 45 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.36.
  • There have been 1,726,969 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 23,177.57 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 23,296.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,616.
  • There have been 100,733 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 316 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 439.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 283.64. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 21, there were 5,398 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 103 hospitalizations since Thursday.
  • In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    3,259    100

Atkinson    1,372    32

Bacon    2,266    53

Baker    288    13

Baldwin    6,693    177

Banks    3,060    67

Barrow    17,774    206

Bartow    19,847    346

Ben Hill    2,064    72

Berrien    1,816    51

Bibb    26,460    610

Bleckley    1,334    41

Brantley    2,194    79

Brooks    1,680    57

Bryan    5,927    65

Bulloch    9,660    101

Burke    2,747    49

Butts    4,374    117

Calhoun    732    21

Camden    7,505    84

Candler    1,242    51

Carroll    13,270    163

Catoosa    10,794    105

Charlton    1,958    44

Chatham    47,352    691

Chattahoochee    5,724    16

Chattooga    4,661    100

Cherokee    41,503    473

Clarke    23,991    185

Clay    318    4

Clayton    50,384    759

Clinch    1,250    34

Cobb    120,612    1,396

Coffee    7,546    199

Colquitt    7,169    139

Columbia    17,868    270

Cook    1,922    53

Coweta    19,203    368

Crawford    1,051    40

Crisp    2,373    67

Dade    2,241    22

Dawson    5,572    83

DeKalb    112,123    1,303

Decatur    4,113    80

Dodge    1,846    64

Dooly    1,364    39

Dougherty    12,408    403

Douglas    26,109    268

Early    1,914    53

Echols    439    5

Effingham    8,996    154

Elbert    2,433    74

Emanuel    3,097    74

Evans    1,345    37

Fannin    3,776    103

Fayette    14,894    236

Floyd    20,893    333

Forsyth    38,241    298

Franklin    4,035    71

Fulton    165,564    1,770

Gilmer    4,205    126

Glascock    234    8

Glynn    16,130    316

Gordon    10,728    189

Grady    3,180    70

Greene    2,922    65

Gwinnett    155,216    1,515

Habersham    7,675    208

Hall    43,150    679

Hancock    1,261    77

Haralson    3,064    51

Harris    4,598    87

Hart    2,887    50

Heard    1,356    27

Henry    42,013    520

Houston    20,748    299

Irwin    973    22

Jackson    16,950    231

Jasper    1,472    34

Jeff Davis    2,043    45

Jefferson    2,087    72

Jenkins    997    43

Johnson    1,277    52

Jones    3,354    91

Lamar    3,010    89

Lanier    1,004    12

Laurens    7,815    216

Lee    3,353    81

Liberty    9,320    101

Lincoln    798    27

Long    1,908    21

Lowndes    13,585    237

Lumpkin    5,809    94

Macon    1,110    40

Madison    5,443    74

Marion    878    36

McDuffie    2,763    67

McIntosh    1,753    31

Meriwether    3,004    103

Miller    1,154    15

Mitchell    2,671    90

Monroe    3,568    120

Montgomery    1,290    42

Morgan    2,644    42

Murray    8,164    143

Muscogee    29,066    604

Newton    16,411    339

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    51,405    818

Oconee    6,187    76

Oglethorpe    2,190    45

Paulding    23,700    266

Peach    3,398    96

Pickens    4,625    101

Pierce    2,489    91

Pike    2,488    54

Polk    8,450    145

Pulaski    1,111    42

Putnam    3,344    87

Quitman    205    3

Rabun    2,552    69

Randolph    754    40

Richmond    32,966    620

Rockdale    13,644    253

Schley    477    8

Screven    1,618    35

Seminole    1,483    23

Spalding    9,651    300

Stephens    5,323    116

Stewart    1,577    31

Sumter    3,626    134

Talbot    875    29

Taliaferro    153    3

Tattnall    3,009    75

Taylor    1,038    36

Telfair    1,101    56

Terrell    1,086    57

Thomas    7,790    166

Tift    5,861    146

Toombs    4,992    155

Towns    1,818    74

Treutlen    1,036    45

Troup    11,372    280

Turner    1,008    41

Twiggs    961    49

Union    3,808    122

Unknown    9,160    9

Upson    3,717    141

Walker    11,778    145

Walton    14,732    337

Ware    5,364    206

Warren    616    20

Washington    2,910    79

Wayne    5,139    162

Webster    229    7

Wheeler    673    32

White    5,596    122

Whitfield    24,810    339

Wilcox    741    32

Wilkes    1,068    27

Wilkinson    1,459    43

Worth    2,119    80

   

Georgia's hospitalizations close to breaking records