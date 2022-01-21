COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 21

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,037 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 70 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 45 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.36.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 21, there were 5,398 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 103 hospitalizations since Thursday.

– a decrease of 103 hospitalizations since Thursday. In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 3,259 100

Atkinson 1,372 32

Bacon 2,266 53

Baker 288 13

Baldwin 6,693 177

Banks 3,060 67

Barrow 17,774 206

Bartow 19,847 346

Ben Hill 2,064 72

Berrien 1,816 51

Bibb 26,460 610

Bleckley 1,334 41

Brantley 2,194 79

Brooks 1,680 57

Bryan 5,927 65

Bulloch 9,660 101

Burke 2,747 49

Butts 4,374 117

Calhoun 732 21

Camden 7,505 84

Candler 1,242 51

Carroll 13,270 163

Catoosa 10,794 105

Charlton 1,958 44

Chatham 47,352 691

Chattahoochee 5,724 16

Chattooga 4,661 100

Cherokee 41,503 473

Clarke 23,991 185

Clay 318 4

Clayton 50,384 759

Clinch 1,250 34

Cobb 120,612 1,396

Coffee 7,546 199

Colquitt 7,169 139

Columbia 17,868 270

Cook 1,922 53

Coweta 19,203 368

Crawford 1,051 40

Crisp 2,373 67

Dade 2,241 22

Dawson 5,572 83

DeKalb 112,123 1,303

Decatur 4,113 80

Dodge 1,846 64

Dooly 1,364 39

Dougherty 12,408 403

Douglas 26,109 268

Early 1,914 53

Echols 439 5

Effingham 8,996 154

Elbert 2,433 74

Emanuel 3,097 74

Evans 1,345 37

Fannin 3,776 103

Fayette 14,894 236

Floyd 20,893 333

Forsyth 38,241 298

Franklin 4,035 71

Fulton 165,564 1,770

Gilmer 4,205 126

Glascock 234 8

Glynn 16,130 316

Gordon 10,728 189

Grady 3,180 70

Greene 2,922 65

Gwinnett 155,216 1,515

Habersham 7,675 208

Hall 43,150 679

Hancock 1,261 77

Haralson 3,064 51

Harris 4,598 87

Hart 2,887 50

Heard 1,356 27

Henry 42,013 520

Houston 20,748 299

Irwin 973 22

Jackson 16,950 231

Jasper 1,472 34

Jeff Davis 2,043 45

Jefferson 2,087 72

Jenkins 997 43

Johnson 1,277 52

Jones 3,354 91

Lamar 3,010 89

Lanier 1,004 12

Laurens 7,815 216

Lee 3,353 81

Liberty 9,320 101

Lincoln 798 27

Long 1,908 21

Lowndes 13,585 237

Lumpkin 5,809 94

Macon 1,110 40

Madison 5,443 74

Marion 878 36

McDuffie 2,763 67

McIntosh 1,753 31

Meriwether 3,004 103

Miller 1,154 15

Mitchell 2,671 90

Monroe 3,568 120

Montgomery 1,290 42

Morgan 2,644 42

Murray 8,164 143

Muscogee 29,066 604

Newton 16,411 339

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 51,405 818

Oconee 6,187 76

Oglethorpe 2,190 45

Paulding 23,700 266

Peach 3,398 96

Pickens 4,625 101

Pierce 2,489 91

Pike 2,488 54

Polk 8,450 145

Pulaski 1,111 42

Putnam 3,344 87

Quitman 205 3

Rabun 2,552 69

Randolph 754 40

Richmond 32,966 620

Rockdale 13,644 253

Schley 477 8

Screven 1,618 35

Seminole 1,483 23

Spalding 9,651 300

Stephens 5,323 116

Stewart 1,577 31

Sumter 3,626 134

Talbot 875 29

Taliaferro 153 3

Tattnall 3,009 75

Taylor 1,038 36

Telfair 1,101 56

Terrell 1,086 57

Thomas 7,790 166

Tift 5,861 146

Toombs 4,992 155

Towns 1,818 74

Treutlen 1,036 45

Troup 11,372 280

Turner 1,008 41

Twiggs 961 49

Union 3,808 122

Unknown 9,160 9

Upson 3,717 141

Walker 11,778 145

Walton 14,732 337

Ware 5,364 206

Warren 616 20

Washington 2,910 79

Wayne 5,139 162

Webster 229 7

Wheeler 673 32

White 5,596 122

Whitfield 24,810 339

Wilcox 741 32

Wilkes 1,068 27

Wilkinson 1,459 43