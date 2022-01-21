COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 21

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 27,037 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 70 deaths since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 45 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.36.
- There have been 1,726,969 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 23,177.57 since Thursday's report. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 23,296.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,616.
- There have been 100,733 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 316 since Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 439.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 283.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 21, there were 5,398 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 103 hospitalizations since Thursday.
- In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 3,259 100
Atkinson 1,372 32
Bacon 2,266 53
Baker 288 13
Baldwin 6,693 177
Banks 3,060 67
Barrow 17,774 206
Bartow 19,847 346
Ben Hill 2,064 72
Berrien 1,816 51
Bibb 26,460 610
Bleckley 1,334 41
Brantley 2,194 79
Brooks 1,680 57
Bryan 5,927 65
Bulloch 9,660 101
Burke 2,747 49
Butts 4,374 117
Calhoun 732 21
Camden 7,505 84
Candler 1,242 51
Carroll 13,270 163
Catoosa 10,794 105
Charlton 1,958 44
Chatham 47,352 691
Chattahoochee 5,724 16
Chattooga 4,661 100
Cherokee 41,503 473
Clarke 23,991 185
Clay 318 4
Clayton 50,384 759
Clinch 1,250 34
Cobb 120,612 1,396
Coffee 7,546 199
Colquitt 7,169 139
Columbia 17,868 270
Cook 1,922 53
Coweta 19,203 368
Crawford 1,051 40
Crisp 2,373 67
Dade 2,241 22
Dawson 5,572 83
DeKalb 112,123 1,303
Decatur 4,113 80
Dodge 1,846 64
Dooly 1,364 39
Dougherty 12,408 403
Douglas 26,109 268
Early 1,914 53
Echols 439 5
Effingham 8,996 154
Elbert 2,433 74
Emanuel 3,097 74
Evans 1,345 37
Fannin 3,776 103
Fayette 14,894 236
Floyd 20,893 333
Forsyth 38,241 298
Franklin 4,035 71
Fulton 165,564 1,770
Gilmer 4,205 126
Glascock 234 8
Glynn 16,130 316
Gordon 10,728 189
Grady 3,180 70
Greene 2,922 65
Gwinnett 155,216 1,515
Habersham 7,675 208
Hall 43,150 679
Hancock 1,261 77
Haralson 3,064 51
Harris 4,598 87
Hart 2,887 50
Heard 1,356 27
Henry 42,013 520
Houston 20,748 299
Irwin 973 22
Jackson 16,950 231
Jasper 1,472 34
Jeff Davis 2,043 45
Jefferson 2,087 72
Jenkins 997 43
Johnson 1,277 52
Jones 3,354 91
Lamar 3,010 89
Lanier 1,004 12
Laurens 7,815 216
Lee 3,353 81
Liberty 9,320 101
Lincoln 798 27
Long 1,908 21
Lowndes 13,585 237
Lumpkin 5,809 94
Macon 1,110 40
Madison 5,443 74
Marion 878 36
McDuffie 2,763 67
McIntosh 1,753 31
Meriwether 3,004 103
Miller 1,154 15
Mitchell 2,671 90
Monroe 3,568 120
Montgomery 1,290 42
Morgan 2,644 42
Murray 8,164 143
Muscogee 29,066 604
Newton 16,411 339
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 51,405 818
Oconee 6,187 76
Oglethorpe 2,190 45
Paulding 23,700 266
Peach 3,398 96
Pickens 4,625 101
Pierce 2,489 91
Pike 2,488 54
Polk 8,450 145
Pulaski 1,111 42
Putnam 3,344 87
Quitman 205 3
Rabun 2,552 69
Randolph 754 40
Richmond 32,966 620
Rockdale 13,644 253
Schley 477 8
Screven 1,618 35
Seminole 1,483 23
Spalding 9,651 300
Stephens 5,323 116
Stewart 1,577 31
Sumter 3,626 134
Talbot 875 29
Taliaferro 153 3
Tattnall 3,009 75
Taylor 1,038 36
Telfair 1,101 56
Terrell 1,086 57
Thomas 7,790 166
Tift 5,861 146
Toombs 4,992 155
Towns 1,818 74
Treutlen 1,036 45
Troup 11,372 280
Turner 1,008 41
Twiggs 961 49
Union 3,808 122
Unknown 9,160 9
Upson 3,717 141
Walker 11,778 145
Walton 14,732 337
Ware 5,364 206
Warren 616 20
Washington 2,910 79
Wayne 5,139 162
Webster 229 7
Wheeler 673 32
White 5,596 122
Whitfield 24,810 339
Wilcox 741 32
Wilkes 1,068 27
Wilkinson 1,459 43
Worth 2,119 80