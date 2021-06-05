COVID in Georgia | Latest data for June 5, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,188 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 44 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/23-6/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/9-5/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.29.
- There have been 897,464 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 224 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 310.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 518.
- There have been 64,059 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 46 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 63.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 5, there were 586 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 4 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1926 67
Atkinson 794 20
Bacon 1292 29
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3879 117
Banks 1659 38
Barrow 8927 137
Bartow 11366 217
Ben Hill 1508 61
Berrien 1074 33
Bibb 13491 417
Bleckley 806 34
Brantley 959 35
Brooks 958 36
Bryan 2798 38
Bulloch 5299 64
Burke 1805 40
Butts 2370 81
Calhoun 447 15
Camden 3273 32
Candler 776 38
Carroll 7494 132
Catoosa 5856 65
Charlton 1251 27
Chatham 20544 436
Chattahoochee 3620 13
Chattooga 2258 65
Cherokee 22731 315
Clarke 12902 141
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24408 482
Clinch 740 25
Cobb 61766 996
Coffee 4256 141
Colquitt 3607 84
Columbia 11175 165
Cook 1168 40
Coweta 8840 212
Crawford 520 19
Crisp 1456 58
Dade 1250 13
Dawson 2765 46
DeKalb 58841 971
Decatur 2161 55
Dodge 1091 57
Dooly 802 32
Dougherty 5654 286
Douglas 12249 183
Early 1033 43
Echols 362 4
Effingham 3867 66
Elbert 1534 59
Emanuel 1759 55
Evans 774 17
Fannin 2150 62
Fayette 6792 160
Floyd 10067 193
Forsyth 18203 192
Franklin 2373 43
Fulton 83576 1329
Gilmer 2520 75
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6806 159
Gordon 6547 106
Grady 1599 49
Greene 1517 54
Gwinnett 87654 1115
Habersham 4679 153
Hall 25331 458
Hancock 843 65
Haralson 1722 35
Harris 2238 59
Hart 1722 37
Heard 652 17
Henry 19627 307
Houston 10187 204
Irwin 740 18
Jackson 8603 136
Jasper 688 18
Jeff Davis 1306 35
Jefferson 1594 60
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 793 43
Jones 1609 52
Lamar 1365 47
Lanier 511 9
Laurens 3746 147
Lee 1616 50
Liberty 3594 62
Lincoln 525 25
Long 690 12
Lowndes 7946 145
Lumpkin 2844 66
Macon 626 30
Madison 2781 47
Marion 406 20
McDuffie 1710 42
McIntosh 703 14
Meriwether 1561 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1551 74
Monroe 1907 88
Montgomery 733 20
Morgan 1209 24
Murray 4240 84
Muscogee 14745 422
Newton 7674 233
Oconee 3085 66
Oglethorpe 1214 29
Paulding 10995 172
Peach 1892 57
Pickens 2573 64
Pierce 1282 45
Pike 1091 28
Polk 3973 83
Pulaski 614 33
Putnam 1811 56
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1570 41
Randolph 476 33
Richmond 20340 428
Rockdale 6191 154
Schley 211 5
Screven 824 21
Seminole 750 18
Spalding 4201 163
Stephens 3017 78
Stewart 830 25
Sumter 1836 95
Talbot 400 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1867 46
Taylor 515 22
Telfair 730 45
Terrell 581 47
Thomas 3648 114
Tift 3471 99
Toombs 2971 101
Towns 1127 45
Treutlen 635 28
Troup 6031 194
Turner 612 34
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2086 72
Upson 1834 111
Walker 6710 81
Walton 8159 239
Ware 3070 151
Warren 389 17
Washington 1643 62
Wayne 2780 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 462 21
White 3007 68
Whitfield 14955 231
Wilcox 480 30
Wilkes 680 23
Wilkinson 737 27
Worth 1201 61