COVID in Georgia | Latest data for June 5, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,188 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 44 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/23-6/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/9-5/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.29. 
  • There have been 897,464 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 224 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 310.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 518.  
  • There have been 64,059 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 46 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 63.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.43. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 5, there were 586 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 4 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  1926  67 

Atkinson  794  20

Bacon  1292  29 

Baker  163  9 

Baldwin  3879  117 

Banks  1659  38 

Barrow  8927  137 

Bartow  11366  217 

Ben Hill  1508  61 

Berrien  1074  33 

Bibb  13491  417 

Bleckley  806  34 

Brantley  959  35 

Brooks  958  36 

Bryan  2798  38 

Bulloch  5299  64 

Burke  1805  40 

Butts  2370  81 

Calhoun  447  15 

Camden  3273  32 

Candler  776  38 

Carroll  7494  132 

Catoosa  5856  65 

Charlton  1251  27 

Chatham  20544  436 

Chattahoochee  3620  13 

Chattooga  2258  65 

Cherokee  22731  315 

Clarke  12902  141 

Clay  186  3 

Clayton  24408  482 

Clinch  740  25 

Cobb  61766  996 

Coffee  4256  141 

Colquitt  3607  84 

Columbia  11175  165 

Cook  1168  40 

Coweta  8840  212 

Crawford  520  19 

Crisp  1456  58 

Dade  1250  13 

Dawson  2765  46 

DeKalb  58841  971 

Decatur  2161  55

Dodge  1091  57 

Dooly  802  32 

Dougherty  5654  286 

Douglas  12249  183 

Early  1033  43 

Echols  362  4 

Effingham  3867  66 

Elbert  1534  59 

Emanuel  1759  55 

Evans  774  17 

Fannin  2150  62 

Fayette  6792  160 

Floyd  10067  193 

Forsyth  18203  192 

Franklin  2373  43 

Fulton  83576  1329 

Gilmer  2520  75 

Glascock  146  7 

Glynn  6806  159 

Gordon  6547  106 

Grady  1599  49 

Greene  1517  54 

Gwinnett  87654  1115 

Habersham  4679  153 

Hall  25331  458 

Hancock  843  65 

Haralson  1722  35 

Harris  2238  59 

Hart  1722  37 

Heard  652  17 

Henry  19627  307 

Houston  10187  204 

Irwin  740  18 

Jackson  8603  136 

Jasper  688  18 

Jeff Davis  1306  35 

Jefferson  1594  60 

Jenkins  729  39 

Johnson  793  43 

Jones  1609  52 

Lamar  1365  47 

Lanier  511  9 

Laurens  3746  147 

Lee  1616  50 

Liberty  3594  62

 Lincoln  525  25 

Long  690  12 

Lowndes  7946  145 

Lumpkin  2844  66 

Macon  626  30 

Madison  2781  47 

Marion  406  20 

McDuffie  1710  42 

McIntosh  703  14 

Meriwether  1561  76 

Miller  685  9 

Mitchell  1551  74 

Monroe  1907  88 

Montgomery  733  20 

Morgan  1209  24 

Murray  4240  84 

Muscogee  14745  422 

Newton  7674  233 

Oconee  3085  66 

Oglethorpe  1214  29 

Paulding  10995  172 

Peach  1892  57 

Pickens  2573  64 

Pierce  1282  45 

Pike  1091  28 

Polk  3973  83 

Pulaski  614  33 

Putnam  1811  56 

Quitman  81  2 

Rabun  1570  41 

Randolph  476  33 

Richmond  20340  428 

Rockdale  6191  154 

Schley  211  5 

Screven  824  21 

Seminole  750  18 

Spalding  4201  163 

Stephens  3017  78 

Stewart  830  25 

Sumter  1836  95 

Talbot  400  18 

Taliaferro  102  3 

Tattnall  1867  46 

Taylor  515  22 

Telfair  730  45 

Terrell  581  47 

Thomas  3648  114 

Tift  3471  99 

Toombs  2971  101 

Towns  1127  45 

Treutlen  635  28 

Troup  6031  194 

Turner  612  34 

Twiggs  512  39 

Union  2086  72 

Upson  1834  111 

Walker  6710  81 

Walton  8159  239 

Ware  3070  151 

Warren  389  17 

Washington  1643  62 

Wayne  2780  80 

Webster  107  4 

Wheeler  462  21 

White  3007  68 

Whitfield  14955  231 

Wilcox  480  30 

Wilkes  680  23 

Wilkinson  737  27 

Worth  1201  61

