COVID in Georgia | Latest data for June 5, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,188 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 44 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/23-6/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/9-5/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.29.

There have been 897,464 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 224 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 310.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 518.

There have been 64,059 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 46 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 63.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 5, there were 586 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 4 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1926 67

Atkinson 794 20

Bacon 1292 29

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3879 117

Banks 1659 38

Barrow 8927 137

Bartow 11366 217

Ben Hill 1508 61

Berrien 1074 33

Bibb 13491 417

Bleckley 806 34

Brantley 959 35

Brooks 958 36

Bryan 2798 38

Bulloch 5299 64

Burke 1805 40

Butts 2370 81

Calhoun 447 15

Camden 3273 32

Candler 776 38

Carroll 7494 132

Catoosa 5856 65

Charlton 1251 27

Chatham 20544 436

Chattahoochee 3620 13

Chattooga 2258 65

Cherokee 22731 315

Clarke 12902 141

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24408 482

Clinch 740 25

Cobb 61766 996

Coffee 4256 141

Colquitt 3607 84

Columbia 11175 165

Cook 1168 40

Coweta 8840 212

Crawford 520 19

Crisp 1456 58

Dade 1250 13

Dawson 2765 46

DeKalb 58841 971

Decatur 2161 55

Dodge 1091 57

Dooly 802 32

Dougherty 5654 286

Douglas 12249 183

Early 1033 43

Echols 362 4

Effingham 3867 66

Elbert 1534 59

Emanuel 1759 55

Evans 774 17

Fannin 2150 62

Fayette 6792 160

Floyd 10067 193

Forsyth 18203 192

Franklin 2373 43

Fulton 83576 1329

Gilmer 2520 75

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6806 159

Gordon 6547 106

Grady 1599 49

Greene 1517 54

Gwinnett 87654 1115

Habersham 4679 153

Hall 25331 458

Hancock 843 65

Haralson 1722 35

Harris 2238 59

Hart 1722 37

Heard 652 17

Henry 19627 307

Houston 10187 204

Irwin 740 18

Jackson 8603 136

Jasper 688 18

Jeff Davis 1306 35

Jefferson 1594 60

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 793 43

Jones 1609 52

Lamar 1365 47

Lanier 511 9

Laurens 3746 147

Lee 1616 50

Liberty 3594 62

Lincoln 525 25

Long 690 12

Lowndes 7946 145

Lumpkin 2844 66

Macon 626 30

Madison 2781 47

Marion 406 20

McDuffie 1710 42

McIntosh 703 14

Meriwether 1561 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1551 74

Monroe 1907 88

Montgomery 733 20

Morgan 1209 24

Murray 4240 84

Muscogee 14745 422

Newton 7674 233

Oconee 3085 66

Oglethorpe 1214 29

Paulding 10995 172

Peach 1892 57

Pickens 2573 64

Pierce 1282 45

Pike 1091 28

Polk 3973 83

Pulaski 614 33

Putnam 1811 56

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1570 41

Randolph 476 33

Richmond 20340 428

Rockdale 6191 154

Schley 211 5

Screven 824 21

Seminole 750 18

Spalding 4201 163

Stephens 3017 78

Stewart 830 25

Sumter 1836 95

Talbot 400 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1867 46

Taylor 515 22

Telfair 730 45

Terrell 581 47

Thomas 3648 114

Tift 3471 99

Toombs 2971 101

Towns 1127 45

Treutlen 635 28

Troup 6031 194

Turner 612 34

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2086 72

Upson 1834 111

Walker 6710 81

Walton 8159 239

Ware 3070 151

Warren 389 17

Washington 1643 62

Wayne 2780 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 462 21

White 3007 68

Whitfield 14955 231

Wilcox 480 30

Wilkes 680 23

Wilkinson 737 27