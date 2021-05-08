COVID in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 5, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,797 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57.
- There have been 949,716 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,828 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,797.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 570.
- There have been 67,667 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 179 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 124.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 5, there were 2,926 current hospitalizations – an increase of 157 hospitalizations since the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2071 67
Atkinson 864 20
Bacon 1401 29
Baker 189 11
Baldwin 3994 119
Banks 1744 39
Barrow 9447 142
Bartow 11751 224
Ben Hill 1547 61
Berrien 1156 35
Bibb 14436 424
Bleckley 855 32
Brantley 1105 37
Brooks 1058 38
Bryan 3053 39
Bulloch 5581 64
Burke 1891 40
Butts 2498 83
Calhoun 473 16
Camden 4087 37
Candler 837 38
Carroll 7811 134
Catoosa 6141 70
Charlton 1423 29
Chatham 22738 450
Chattahoochee 4232 13
Chattooga 2323 67
Cherokee 23715 320
Clarke 13493 143
Clay 194 3
Clayton 26111 502
Clinch 796 25
Cobb 65187 1037
Coffee 4714 148
Colquitt 4105 90
Columbia 11705 169
Cook 1246 39
Coweta 9256 227
Crawford 555 19
Crisp 1510 59
Dade 1289 13
Dawson 2866 48
DeKalb 62131 1001
Decatur 2329 62
Dodge 1121 56
Dooly 833 30
Dougherty 6033 289
Douglas 12998 190
Early 1125 42
Echols 367 4
Effingham 4274 73
Elbert 1578 60
Emanuel 1896 55
Evans 887 20
Fannin 2327 66
Fayette 7134 163
Floyd 10346 197
Forsyth 19104 198
Franklin 2502 47
Fulton 88765 1383
Gilmer 2638 79
Glascock 153 7
Glynn 7505 162
Gordon 6745 107
Grady 1771 51
Greene 1586 54
Gwinnett 90727 1140
Habersham 4830 157
Hall 26403 478
Hancock 865 66
Haralson 1806 36
Harris 2397 64
Hart 1821 39
Heard 699 18
Henry 21044 317
Houston 10858 209
Irwin 795 19
Jackson 9060 140
Jasper 722 20
Jeff Davis 1396 37
Jefferson 1629 61
Jenkins 770 39
Johnson 820 43
Jones 1697 55
Lamar 1478 48
Lanier 547 10
Laurens 4041 148
Lee 1769 51
Liberty 4082 64
Lincoln 549 25
Long 822 12
Lowndes 8521 151
Lumpkin 3008 71
Macon 655 32
Madison 2913 46
Marion 461 23
McDuffie 1798 45
McIntosh 746 14
Meriwether 1653 80
Miller 705 9
Mitchell 1680 77
Monroe 2037 93
Montgomery 822 21
Morgan 1291 24
Murray 4456 84
Muscogee 15734 441
Newton 8105 242
Oconee 3242 67
Oglethorpe 1259 31
Paulding 11637 175
Peach 1993 62
Pickens 2685 63
Pierce 1439 50
Pike 1206 29
Polk 4094 87
Pulaski 628 32
Putnam 1991 60
Quitman 85 2
Rabun 1643 43
Randolph 501 33
Richmond 21174 442
Rockdale 6686 161
Schley 238 5
Screven 911 21
Seminole 798 18
Spalding 4534 171
Stephens 3104 80
Stewart 1055 26
Sumter 1948 97
Talbot 429 18
Taliaferro 105 3
Tattnall 2065 51
Taylor 530 23
Telfair 770 47
Terrell 608 48
Thomas 4108 119
Tift 3687 104
Toombs 3276 105
Towns 1198 48
Treutlen 696 31
Troup 6529 204
Turner 645 36
Twiggs 540 39
Union 2208 82
Upson 1902 112
Walker 7022 83
Walton 8486 242
Ware 3347 158
Warren 411 17
Washington 1716 61
Wayne 2977 82
Webster 114 4
Wheeler 502 22
White 3168 74
Whitfield 15391 235
Wilcox 491 30
Wilkes 709 23
Wilkinson 777 27
Worth 1265 62