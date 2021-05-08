COVID in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 5, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,797 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 5, there were 2,926 current hospitalizations – an increase of 157 hospitalizations since the previous day.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2071 67

Atkinson 864 20

Bacon 1401 29

Baker 189 11

Baldwin 3994 119

Banks 1744 39

Barrow 9447 142

Bartow 11751 224

Ben Hill 1547 61

Berrien 1156 35

Bibb 14436 424

Bleckley 855 32

Brantley 1105 37

Brooks 1058 38

Bryan 3053 39

Bulloch 5581 64

Burke 1891 40

Butts 2498 83

Calhoun 473 16

Camden 4087 37

Candler 837 38

Carroll 7811 134

Catoosa 6141 70

Charlton 1423 29

Chatham 22738 450

Chattahoochee 4232 13

Chattooga 2323 67

Cherokee 23715 320

Clarke 13493 143

Clay 194 3

Clayton 26111 502

Clinch 796 25

Cobb 65187 1037

Coffee 4714 148

Colquitt 4105 90

Columbia 11705 169

Cook 1246 39

Coweta 9256 227

Crawford 555 19

Crisp 1510 59

Dade 1289 13

Dawson 2866 48

DeKalb 62131 1001

Decatur 2329 62

Dodge 1121 56

Dooly 833 30

Dougherty 6033 289

Douglas 12998 190

Early 1125 42

Echols 367 4

Effingham 4274 73

Elbert 1578 60

Emanuel 1896 55

Evans 887 20

Fannin 2327 66

Fayette 7134 163

Floyd 10346 197

Forsyth 19104 198

Franklin 2502 47

Fulton 88765 1383

Gilmer 2638 79

Glascock 153 7

Glynn 7505 162

Gordon 6745 107

Grady 1771 51

Greene 1586 54

Gwinnett 90727 1140

Habersham 4830 157

Hall 26403 478

Hancock 865 66

Haralson 1806 36

Harris 2397 64

Hart 1821 39

Heard 699 18

Henry 21044 317

Houston 10858 209

Irwin 795 19

Jackson 9060 140

Jasper 722 20

Jeff Davis 1396 37

Jefferson 1629 61

Jenkins 770 39

Johnson 820 43

Jones 1697 55

Lamar 1478 48

Lanier 547 10

Laurens 4041 148

Lee 1769 51

Liberty 4082 64

Lincoln 549 25

Long 822 12

Lowndes 8521 151

Lumpkin 3008 71

Macon 655 32

Madison 2913 46

Marion 461 23

McDuffie 1798 45

McIntosh 746 14

Meriwether 1653 80

Miller 705 9

Mitchell 1680 77

Monroe 2037 93

Montgomery 822 21

Morgan 1291 24

Murray 4456 84

Muscogee 15734 441

Newton 8105 242

Oconee 3242 67

Oglethorpe 1259 31

Paulding 11637 175

Peach 1993 62

Pickens 2685 63

Pierce 1439 50

Pike 1206 29

Polk 4094 87

Pulaski 628 32

Putnam 1991 60

Quitman 85 2

Rabun 1643 43

Randolph 501 33

Richmond 21174 442

Rockdale 6686 161

Schley 238 5

Screven 911 21

Seminole 798 18

Spalding 4534 171

Stephens 3104 80

Stewart 1055 26

Sumter 1948 97

Talbot 429 18

Taliaferro 105 3

Tattnall 2065 51

Taylor 530 23

Telfair 770 47

Terrell 608 48

Thomas 4108 119

Tift 3687 104

Toombs 3276 105

Towns 1198 48

Treutlen 696 31

Troup 6529 204

Turner 645 36

Twiggs 540 39

Union 2208 82

Upson 1902 112

Walker 7022 83

Walton 8486 242

Ware 3347 158

Warren 411 17

Washington 1716 61

Wayne 2977 82

Webster 114 4

Wheeler 502 22

White 3168 74

Whitfield 15391 235

Wilcox 491 30

Wilkes 709 23

Wilkinson 777 27