Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 5, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,797 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 12.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.57.
  • There have been 949,716 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,828 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,797.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 570.
  • There have been 67,667 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 179 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 124.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.50.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 5, there were 2,926 current hospitalizations – an increase of 157 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2071  67 

Atkinson  864  20 

Bacon  1401  29 

Baker  189  11 

Baldwin  3994  119 

Banks  1744  39 

Barrow  9447  142 

Bartow  11751  224 

Ben Hill  1547  61 

Berrien  1156  35 

Bibb  14436  424 

Bleckley  855  32 

Brantley  1105  37 

Brooks  1058  38 

Bryan  3053  39 

Bulloch  5581  64 

Burke  1891  40 

Butts  2498  83 

Calhoun  473  16 

Camden  4087  37 

Candler  837  38 

Carroll  7811  134 

Catoosa  6141  70 

Charlton  1423  29 

Chatham  22738  450 

Chattahoochee  4232  13 

Chattooga  2323  67 

Cherokee  23715  320 

Clarke  13493  143 

Clay  194  3 

Clayton  26111  502 

Clinch  796  25 

Cobb  65187  1037 

Coffee  4714  148 

Colquitt  4105  90 

Columbia  11705  169 

Cook  1246  39 

Coweta  9256  227 

Crawford  555  19 

Crisp  1510  59 

Dade  1289  13 

Dawson  2866  48 

DeKalb  62131  1001 

Decatur  2329  62 

Dodge  1121  56 

Dooly  833  30 

Dougherty  6033  289 

Douglas  12998  190 

Early  1125  42 

Echols  367  4 

Effingham  4274  73 

Elbert  1578  60 

Emanuel  1896  55 

Evans  887  20 

Fannin  2327  66 

Fayette  7134  163 

Floyd  10346  197 

Forsyth  19104  198 

Franklin  2502  47 

Fulton  88765  1383 

Gilmer  2638  79 

Glascock  153  7 

Glynn  7505  162 

Gordon  6745  107 

Grady  1771  51 

Greene  1586  54 

Gwinnett  90727  1140 

Habersham  4830  157 

Hall  26403  478 

Hancock  865  66 

Haralson  1806  36 

Harris  2397  64 

Hart  1821  39 

Heard  699  18 

Henry  21044  317 

Houston  10858  209 

Irwin  795  19 

Jackson  9060  140 

Jasper  722  20 

Jeff Davis  1396  37 

Jefferson  1629  61 

Jenkins  770  39

Johnson  820  43 

Jones  1697  55 

Lamar  1478  48 

Lanier  547  10 

Laurens  4041  148 

Lee  1769  51 

Liberty  4082  64 

Lincoln  549  25 

Long  822  12 

Lowndes  8521  151 

Lumpkin  3008  71 

Macon  655  32 

Madison  2913  46 

Marion  461  23 

McDuffie  1798  45 

McIntosh  746  14 

Meriwether  1653  80 

Miller  705  9 

Mitchell  1680  77 

Monroe  2037  93 

Montgomery  822  21 

Morgan  1291  24 

Murray  4456  84 

Muscogee  15734  441 

Newton  8105  242

Oconee  3242  67 

Oglethorpe  1259  31

Paulding  11637  175 

Peach  1993  62 

Pickens  2685  63 

Pierce  1439  50 

Pike  1206  29 

Polk  4094  87 

Pulaski  628  32 

Putnam  1991  60 

Quitman  85  2 

Rabun  1643  43 

Randolph  501  33 

Richmond  21174  442 

Rockdale  6686  161 

Schley  238  5 

Screven  911  21 

Seminole  798  18 

Spalding  4534  171 

Stephens  3104  80 

Stewart  1055  26 

Sumter  1948  97 

Talbot  429  18 

Taliaferro  105  3 

Tattnall  2065  51 

Taylor  530  23 

Telfair  770  47 

Terrell  608  48 

Thomas  4108  119 

Tift  3687  104 

Toombs  3276  105 

Towns  1198  48 

Treutlen  696  31 

Troup  6529  204 

Turner  645  36 

Twiggs  540  39 

Union  2208  82 

Upson  1902  112 

Walker  7022  83 

Walton  8486  242 

Ware  3347  158 

Warren  411  17 

Washington  1716  61 

Wayne  2977  82 

Webster  114  4 

Wheeler  502  22 

White  3168  74 

Whitfield  15391  235 

Wilcox  491  30

Wilkes  709  23 

Wilkinson  777  27 

Worth  1265  62 

