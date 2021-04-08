Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 6, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,829 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.07.

There have been 953,870 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,154 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,935.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 719.

There have been 67,848 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 181 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 6, there were 3,208 current hospitalizations – an increase of 282 hospitalizations since the previous day.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 6, there were 3,208 current hospitalizations – an increase of 282 hospitalizations since the previous day.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,077 67

Atkinson 868 20

Bacon 1,406 29

Baker 191 11

Baldwin 4,005 119

Banks 1,751 39

Barrow 9,492 142

Bartow 11,780 224

Ben Hill 1,550 61

Berrien 1,161 36

Bibb 14,596 424

Bleckley 865 32

Brantley 1,120 37

Brooks 1,069 38

Bryan 3,068 39

Bulloch 5,600 63

Burke 1,897 40

Butts 2,511 83

Calhoun 476 16

Camden 4,112 38

Candler 838 38

Carroll 7,837 134

Catoosa 6,159 70

Charlton 1,432 29

Chatham 22,944 452

Chattahoochee 4,234 13

Chattooga 2,327 67

Cherokee 23,782 322

Clarke 13,519 143

Clay 194 3

Clayton 26,213 502

Clinch 803 25

Cobb 65,380 1,040

Coffee 4,738 148

Colquitt 4,116 90

Columbia 11,750 169

Cook 1,249 39

Coweta 9,297 227

Crawford 566 19

Crisp 1,514 59

Dade 1,297 13

Dawson 2,873 48

DeKalb 62,452 1,002

Decatur 2,339 62

Dodge 1,129 56

Dooly 837 30

Dougherty 6,052 289

Douglas 13,057 191

Early 1,134 42

Echols 368 4

Effingham 4,314 74

Elbert 1,582 60

Emanuel 1,899 55

Evans 899 20

Fannin 2,331 66

Fayette 7,161 163

Floyd 10,361 199

Forsyth 19,179 198

Franklin 2,512 47

Fulton 89,128 1,385

Gilmer 2,640 80

Glascock 154 7

Glynn 7,577 163

Gordon 6,753 107

Grady 1,776 51

Greene 1,596 56

Gwinnett 91,012 1,141

Habersham 4,844 157

Hall 26,472 478

Hancock 868 66

Haralson 1,815 36

Harris 2,423 64

Hart 1,823 39

Heard 701 18

Henry 21,162 317

Houston 10,933 209

Irwin 796 19

Jackson 9,096 140

Jasper 727 20

Jeff Davis 1,411 37

Jefferson 1,629 61

Jenkins 772 39

Johnson 821 43

Jones 1,708 55

Lamar 1,501 48

Lanier 554 10

Laurens 4,060 149

Lee 1,774 51

Liberty 4,120 64

Lincoln 549 25

Long 828 12

Lowndes 8,580 151

Lumpkin 3,024 71

Macon 659 32

Madison 2,922 46

Marion 461 23

McDuffie 1,806 45

McIntosh 751 14

Meriwether 1,661 81

Miller 711 9

Mitchell 1,690 77

Monroe 2,042 93

Montgomery 824 21

Morgan 1,295 24

Murray 4,465 84

Muscogee 15,815 441

Newton 8,161 242

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 25,041 506

Oconee 3,246 67

Oglethorpe 1,259 31

Paulding 11,686 175

Peach 2,008 62

Pickens 2,698 63

Pierce 1,444 51

Pike 1,213 29

Polk 4,107 87

Pulaski 633 32

Putnam 2,002 60

Quitman 84 2

Rabun 1,649 43

Randolph 503 33

Richmond 21,238 443

Rockdale 6,724 161

Schley 240 5

Screven 913 21

Seminole 806 18

Spalding 4,559 171

Stephens 3,109 80

Stewart 1,056 26

Sumter 1,956 97

Talbot 431 19

Taliaferro 106 3

Tattnall 2,073 51

Taylor 532 23

Telfair 774 47

Terrell 610 48

Thomas 4,135 119

Tift 3,721 104

Toombs 3,310 105

Towns 1,205 48

Treutlen 702 32

Troup 6,566 204

Turner 646 36

Twiggs 545 40

Union 2,215 82

Unknown 2,491 4

Upson 1,918 112

Walker 7,048 83

Walton 8,529 242

Ware 3,371 159

Warren 412 17

Washington 1,727 61

Wayne 2,991 82

Webster 114 4

Wheeler 504 22

White 3,179 75

Whitfield 15,437 235

Wilcox 493 30

Wilkes 709 23

Wilkinson 783 27