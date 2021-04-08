Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 6, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,829 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.07.
- There have been 953,870 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,154 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,935.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 719.
- There have been 67,848 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 181 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 6, there were 3,208 current hospitalizations – an increase of 282 hospitalizations since the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,077 67
Atkinson 868 20
Bacon 1,406 29
Baker 191 11
Baldwin 4,005 119
Banks 1,751 39
Barrow 9,492 142
Bartow 11,780 224
Ben Hill 1,550 61
Berrien 1,161 36
Bibb 14,596 424
Bleckley 865 32
Brantley 1,120 37
Brooks 1,069 38
Bryan 3,068 39
Bulloch 5,600 63
Burke 1,897 40
Butts 2,511 83
Calhoun 476 16
Camden 4,112 38
Candler 838 38
Carroll 7,837 134
Catoosa 6,159 70
Charlton 1,432 29
Chatham 22,944 452
Chattahoochee 4,234 13
Chattooga 2,327 67
Cherokee 23,782 322
Clarke 13,519 143
Clay 194 3
Clayton 26,213 502
Clinch 803 25
Cobb 65,380 1,040
Coffee 4,738 148
Colquitt 4,116 90
Columbia 11,750 169
Cook 1,249 39
Coweta 9,297 227
Crawford 566 19
Crisp 1,514 59
Dade 1,297 13
Dawson 2,873 48
DeKalb 62,452 1,002
Decatur 2,339 62
Dodge 1,129 56
Dooly 837 30
Dougherty 6,052 289
Douglas 13,057 191
Early 1,134 42
Echols 368 4
Effingham 4,314 74
Elbert 1,582 60
Emanuel 1,899 55
Evans 899 20
Fannin 2,331 66
Fayette 7,161 163
Floyd 10,361 199
Forsyth 19,179 198
Franklin 2,512 47
Fulton 89,128 1,385
Gilmer 2,640 80
Glascock 154 7
Glynn 7,577 163
Gordon 6,753 107
Grady 1,776 51
Greene 1,596 56
Gwinnett 91,012 1,141
Habersham 4,844 157
Hall 26,472 478
Hancock 868 66
Haralson 1,815 36
Harris 2,423 64
Hart 1,823 39
Heard 701 18
Henry 21,162 317
Houston 10,933 209
Irwin 796 19
Jackson 9,096 140
Jasper 727 20
Jeff Davis 1,411 37
Jefferson 1,629 61
Jenkins 772 39
Johnson 821 43
Jones 1,708 55
Lamar 1,501 48
Lanier 554 10
Laurens 4,060 149
Lee 1,774 51
Liberty 4,120 64
Lincoln 549 25
Long 828 12
Lowndes 8,580 151
Lumpkin 3,024 71
Macon 659 32
Madison 2,922 46
Marion 461 23
McDuffie 1,806 45
McIntosh 751 14
Meriwether 1,661 81
Miller 711 9
Mitchell 1,690 77
Monroe 2,042 93
Montgomery 824 21
Morgan 1,295 24
Murray 4,465 84
Muscogee 15,815 441
Newton 8,161 242
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 25,041 506
Oconee 3,246 67
Oglethorpe 1,259 31
Paulding 11,686 175
Peach 2,008 62
Pickens 2,698 63
Pierce 1,444 51
Pike 1,213 29
Polk 4,107 87
Pulaski 633 32
Putnam 2,002 60
Quitman 84 2
Rabun 1,649 43
Randolph 503 33
Richmond 21,238 443
Rockdale 6,724 161
Schley 240 5
Screven 913 21
Seminole 806 18
Spalding 4,559 171
Stephens 3,109 80
Stewart 1,056 26
Sumter 1,956 97
Talbot 431 19
Taliaferro 106 3
Tattnall 2,073 51
Taylor 532 23
Telfair 774 47
Terrell 610 48
Thomas 4,135 119
Tift 3,721 104
Toombs 3,310 105
Towns 1,205 48
Treutlen 702 32
Troup 6,566 204
Turner 646 36
Twiggs 545 40
Union 2,215 82
Unknown 2,491 4
Upson 1,918 112
Walker 7,048 83
Walton 8,529 242
Ware 3,371 159
Warren 412 17
Washington 1,727 61
Wayne 2,991 82
Webster 114 4
Wheeler 504 22
White 3,179 75
Whitfield 15,437 235
Wilcox 493 30
Wilkes 709 23
Wilkinson 783 27
Worth 1,266 62