Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 6, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,829 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.07.
  • There have been 953,870 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,154 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,935.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 719.
  • There have been 67,848 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 181 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 130.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was  79.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 6, there were 3,208 current hospitalizations – an increase of 282 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,077    67

Atkinson    868    20

Bacon    1,406    29

Baker    191    11

Baldwin    4,005    119

Banks    1,751    39

Barrow    9,492    142

Bartow    11,780    224

Ben Hill    1,550    61

Berrien    1,161    36

Bibb    14,596    424

Bleckley    865    32

Brantley    1,120    37

Brooks    1,069    38

Bryan    3,068    39

Bulloch    5,600    63

Burke    1,897    40

Butts    2,511    83

Calhoun    476    16

Camden    4,112    38

Candler    838    38

Carroll    7,837    134

Catoosa    6,159    70

Charlton    1,432    29

Chatham    22,944    452

Chattahoochee    4,234    13

Chattooga    2,327    67

Cherokee    23,782    322

Clarke    13,519    143

Clay    194    3

Clayton    26,213    502

Clinch    803    25

Cobb    65,380    1,040

Coffee    4,738    148

Colquitt    4,116    90

Columbia    11,750    169

Cook    1,249    39

Coweta    9,297    227

Crawford    566    19

Crisp    1,514    59

Dade    1,297    13

Dawson    2,873    48

DeKalb    62,452    1,002

Decatur    2,339    62

Dodge    1,129    56

Dooly    837    30

Dougherty    6,052    289

Douglas    13,057    191

Early    1,134    42

Echols    368    4

Effingham    4,314    74

Elbert    1,582    60

Emanuel    1,899    55

Evans    899    20

Fannin    2,331    66

Fayette    7,161    163

Floyd    10,361    199

Forsyth    19,179    198

Franklin    2,512    47

Fulton    89,128    1,385

Gilmer    2,640    80

Glascock    154    7

Glynn    7,577    163

Gordon    6,753    107

Grady    1,776    51

Greene    1,596    56

Gwinnett    91,012    1,141

Habersham    4,844    157

Hall    26,472    478

Hancock    868    66

Haralson    1,815    36

Harris    2,423    64

Hart    1,823    39

Heard    701    18

Henry    21,162    317

Houston    10,933    209

Irwin    796    19

Jackson    9,096    140

Jasper    727    20

Jeff Davis    1,411    37

Jefferson    1,629    61

Jenkins    772    39

Johnson    821    43

Jones    1,708    55

Lamar    1,501    48

Lanier    554    10

Laurens    4,060    149

Lee    1,774    51

Liberty    4,120    64

Lincoln    549    25

Long    828    12

Lowndes    8,580    151

Lumpkin    3,024    71

Macon    659    32

Madison    2,922    46

Marion    461    23

McDuffie    1,806    45

McIntosh    751    14

Meriwether    1,661    81

Miller    711    9

Mitchell    1,690    77

Monroe    2,042    93

Montgomery    824    21

Morgan    1,295    24

Murray    4,465    84

Muscogee    15,815    441

Newton    8,161    242

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    25,041    506

Oconee    3,246    67

Oglethorpe    1,259    31

Paulding    11,686    175

Peach    2,008    62

Pickens    2,698    63

Pierce    1,444    51

Pike    1,213    29

Polk    4,107    87

Pulaski    633    32

Putnam    2,002    60

Quitman    84    2

Rabun    1,649    43

Randolph    503    33

Richmond    21,238    443

Rockdale    6,724    161

Schley    240    5

Screven    913    21

Seminole    806    18

Spalding    4,559    171

Stephens    3,109    80

Stewart    1,056    26

Sumter    1,956    97

Talbot    431    19

Taliaferro    106    3

Tattnall    2,073    51

Taylor    532    23

Telfair    774    47

Terrell    610    48

Thomas    4,135    119

Tift    3,721    104

Toombs    3,310    105

Towns    1,205    48

Treutlen    702    32

Troup    6,566    204

Turner    646    36

Twiggs    545    40

Union    2,215    82

Unknown    2,491    4

Upson    1,918    112

Walker    7,048    83

Walton    8,529    242

Ware    3,371    159

Warren    412    17

Washington    1,727    61

Wayne    2,991    82

Webster    114    4

Wheeler    504    22

White    3,179    75

Whitfield    15,437    235

Wilcox    493    30

Wilkes    709    23

Wilkinson    783    27

Worth    1,266    62

