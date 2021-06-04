x
COVID in Georgia | Latest data for June 4, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,144 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 41 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/22-6/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/8-5/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.5.
  • There have been 897,240 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 346 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 325.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 539. 
  • There have been 64,013 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 77 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 66.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of June 4, there were 590 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  1926  67 

Atkinson  794  20 

Bacon  1291  29 

Baker  163  9 

Baldwin  3878  117 

Banks  1658  38 

Barrow  8922  136 

Bartow  11358  216 

Ben Hill  1508  61 

Berrien  1074  33 

Bibb  13489  415 

Bleckley  806  34 

Brantley  957  35 

Brooks  958  36 

Bryan  2798  38 

Bulloch  5296  64 

Burke  1805  40 

Butts  2368  81 

Calhoun  449  15 

Camden  3270  32 

Candler  776  38 

Carroll  7491  132

Catoosa  5853  65 

Charlton  1250  27 

Chatham  20538  434 

Chattahoochee  3620  13 

Chattooga  2257  65 

Cherokee  22730  315 

Clarke  12901  139 

Clay  186  3 

Clayton  24399  480 

Clinch  740  25 

Cobb  61754  995

Coffee  4254  140 

Colquitt  3601  83 

Columbia  11174  165

Cook  1168  39

Coweta  8839  211 

Crawford  520  19 

Crisp  1456  58 

Dade  1250  13 

Dawson  2765  46 

DeKalb  58821  969 

Decatur  2161  55 

Dodge  1091  57

Dooly  802  32 

Dougherty  5653  286 

Douglas  12249  183 

Early  1033  43 

Echols  362  4 

Effingham  3867  66 

Elbert  1533  59 

Emanuel  1759  55 

Evans  773  17 

Fannin  2150  62 

Fayette  6789  159 

Floyd  10065  193 

Forsyth  18200  191 

Franklin  2373  43 

Fulton  83550  1324 

Gilmer  2519  75 

Glascock  146  7 

Glynn  6806  159 

Gordon  6544  106 

Grady  1598  49 

Greene  1516  54 

Gwinnett  87621  1108 

Habersham  4679  153 

Hall  25324  458 

Hancock  843  65 

Haralson  1721  35 

Harris  2238  59 

Hart  1722  37 

Heard  652  17 

Henry  19618  306 

Houston  10192  203 

Irwin  740  18 

Jackson  8601  136 

Jasper  688  18 

Jeff Davis  1306  35 

Jefferson  1592  60 

Jenkins  729  39 

Johnson  793  43 

Jones  1608  52 

Lamar  1365  47 

Lanier  511  9 

Laurens  3746  147 

Lee  1616  50 

Liberty  3595  62 

Lincoln  525  25 

Long  690  12 

Lowndes  7942  145 

Lumpkin  2844  66 

Macon  625  29 

Madison  2781  46 

Marion  406  20 

McDuffie  1710  42 

McIntosh  703  14 

Meriwether  1560  76 

Miller  685  9 

Mitchell  1551  74 

Monroe  1907  87

Montgomery  733  20 

Morgan  1209  24 

Murray  4241  84 

Muscogee  14739  422 

Newton  7671  233 

Oconee  3085  66

Oglethorpe  1214  29 

Paulding  10994  172 

Peach  1892  55 

Pickens  2574  64 

Pierce  1282  44 

Pike  1090  28 

Polk  3972  83 

Pulaski  614  33 

Putnam  1811  56 

Quitman  81  2 

Rabun  1570  41 

Randolph  475  33 

Richmond  20332  428 

Rockdale  6189  154 

Schley  211  5 

Screven  824  21 

Seminole  750  18 

Spalding  4198  163 

Stephens  3015  78 

Stewart  830  25 

Sumter  1836  95 

Talbot  401  18 

Taliaferro  102  3 

Tattnall  1867  46 

Taylor  515  22 

Telfair  729  45 

Terrell  581  47 

Thomas  3647  114 

Tift  3471  98 

Toombs  2969  101 

Towns  1127  45 

Treutlen  635  28 

Troup  6030  193 

Turner  612  34 

Twiggs  512  39 

Union  2085  71 

Upson  1834  111 

Walker  6706  81 

Walton  8158  239 

Ware  3064  151 

Warren  389  17 

Washington  1643  62 

Wayne  2781  80

Webster  107  4 

Wheeler  462  21 

White  3009  67 

Whitfield  14956  231 

Wilcox  479  30 

Wilkes  679  23 

Wilkinson  736  27 

Worth  1201  61 

