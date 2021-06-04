COVID in Georgia | Latest data for June 4, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,144 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 41 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/22-6/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/8-5/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.5.
- There have been 897,240 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 346 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 325.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 539.
- There have been 64,013 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 77 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 66.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of June 4, there were 590 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1926 67
Atkinson 794 20
Bacon 1291 29
Baker 163 9
Baldwin 3878 117
Banks 1658 38
Barrow 8922 136
Bartow 11358 216
Ben Hill 1508 61
Berrien 1074 33
Bibb 13489 415
Bleckley 806 34
Brantley 957 35
Brooks 958 36
Bryan 2798 38
Bulloch 5296 64
Burke 1805 40
Butts 2368 81
Calhoun 449 15
Camden 3270 32
Candler 776 38
Carroll 7491 132
Catoosa 5853 65
Charlton 1250 27
Chatham 20538 434
Chattahoochee 3620 13
Chattooga 2257 65
Cherokee 22730 315
Clarke 12901 139
Clay 186 3
Clayton 24399 480
Clinch 740 25
Cobb 61754 995
Coffee 4254 140
Colquitt 3601 83
Columbia 11174 165
Cook 1168 39
Coweta 8839 211
Crawford 520 19
Crisp 1456 58
Dade 1250 13
Dawson 2765 46
DeKalb 58821 969
Decatur 2161 55
Dodge 1091 57
Dooly 802 32
Dougherty 5653 286
Douglas 12249 183
Early 1033 43
Echols 362 4
Effingham 3867 66
Elbert 1533 59
Emanuel 1759 55
Evans 773 17
Fannin 2150 62
Fayette 6789 159
Floyd 10065 193
Forsyth 18200 191
Franklin 2373 43
Fulton 83550 1324
Gilmer 2519 75
Glascock 146 7
Glynn 6806 159
Gordon 6544 106
Grady 1598 49
Greene 1516 54
Gwinnett 87621 1108
Habersham 4679 153
Hall 25324 458
Hancock 843 65
Haralson 1721 35
Harris 2238 59
Hart 1722 37
Heard 652 17
Henry 19618 306
Houston 10192 203
Irwin 740 18
Jackson 8601 136
Jasper 688 18
Jeff Davis 1306 35
Jefferson 1592 60
Jenkins 729 39
Johnson 793 43
Jones 1608 52
Lamar 1365 47
Lanier 511 9
Laurens 3746 147
Lee 1616 50
Liberty 3595 62
Lincoln 525 25
Long 690 12
Lowndes 7942 145
Lumpkin 2844 66
Macon 625 29
Madison 2781 46
Marion 406 20
McDuffie 1710 42
McIntosh 703 14
Meriwether 1560 76
Miller 685 9
Mitchell 1551 74
Monroe 1907 87
Montgomery 733 20
Morgan 1209 24
Murray 4241 84
Muscogee 14739 422
Newton 7671 233
Oconee 3085 66
Oglethorpe 1214 29
Paulding 10994 172
Peach 1892 55
Pickens 2574 64
Pierce 1282 44
Pike 1090 28
Polk 3972 83
Pulaski 614 33
Putnam 1811 56
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1570 41
Randolph 475 33
Richmond 20332 428
Rockdale 6189 154
Schley 211 5
Screven 824 21
Seminole 750 18
Spalding 4198 163
Stephens 3015 78
Stewart 830 25
Sumter 1836 95
Talbot 401 18
Taliaferro 102 3
Tattnall 1867 46
Taylor 515 22
Telfair 729 45
Terrell 581 47
Thomas 3647 114
Tift 3471 98
Toombs 2969 101
Towns 1127 45
Treutlen 635 28
Troup 6030 193
Turner 612 34
Twiggs 512 39
Union 2085 71
Upson 1834 111
Walker 6706 81
Walton 8158 239
Ware 3064 151
Warren 389 17
Washington 1643 62
Wayne 2781 80
Webster 107 4
Wheeler 462 21
White 3009 67
Whitfield 14956 231
Wilcox 479 30
Wilkes 679 23
Wilkinson 736 27
Worth 1201 61