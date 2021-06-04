COVID in Georgia | Latest data for June 4, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,144 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 41 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/22-6/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/8-5/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.5.

in Georgia, an increase of 41 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (5/22-6/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/8-5/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.5. There have been 897,240 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 346 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 325.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 539.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 346 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 325.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 539. There have been 64,013 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 77 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 66.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.14.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 77 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 66.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 70.14. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of June 4, there were 590 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 29 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1926 67

Atkinson 794 20

Bacon 1291 29

Baker 163 9

Baldwin 3878 117

Banks 1658 38

Barrow 8922 136

Bartow 11358 216

Ben Hill 1508 61

Berrien 1074 33

Bibb 13489 415

Bleckley 806 34

Brantley 957 35

Brooks 958 36

Bryan 2798 38

Bulloch 5296 64

Burke 1805 40

Butts 2368 81

Calhoun 449 15

Camden 3270 32

Candler 776 38

Carroll 7491 132

Catoosa 5853 65

Charlton 1250 27

Chatham 20538 434

Chattahoochee 3620 13

Chattooga 2257 65

Cherokee 22730 315

Clarke 12901 139

Clay 186 3

Clayton 24399 480

Clinch 740 25

Cobb 61754 995

Coffee 4254 140

Colquitt 3601 83

Columbia 11174 165

Cook 1168 39

Coweta 8839 211

Crawford 520 19

Crisp 1456 58

Dade 1250 13

Dawson 2765 46

DeKalb 58821 969

Decatur 2161 55

Dodge 1091 57

Dooly 802 32

Dougherty 5653 286

Douglas 12249 183

Early 1033 43

Echols 362 4

Effingham 3867 66

Elbert 1533 59

Emanuel 1759 55

Evans 773 17

Fannin 2150 62

Fayette 6789 159

Floyd 10065 193

Forsyth 18200 191

Franklin 2373 43

Fulton 83550 1324

Gilmer 2519 75

Glascock 146 7

Glynn 6806 159

Gordon 6544 106

Grady 1598 49

Greene 1516 54

Gwinnett 87621 1108

Habersham 4679 153

Hall 25324 458

Hancock 843 65

Haralson 1721 35

Harris 2238 59

Hart 1722 37

Heard 652 17

Henry 19618 306

Houston 10192 203

Irwin 740 18

Jackson 8601 136

Jasper 688 18

Jeff Davis 1306 35

Jefferson 1592 60

Jenkins 729 39

Johnson 793 43

Jones 1608 52

Lamar 1365 47

Lanier 511 9

Laurens 3746 147

Lee 1616 50

Liberty 3595 62

Lincoln 525 25

Long 690 12

Lowndes 7942 145

Lumpkin 2844 66

Macon 625 29

Madison 2781 46

Marion 406 20

McDuffie 1710 42

McIntosh 703 14

Meriwether 1560 76

Miller 685 9

Mitchell 1551 74

Monroe 1907 87

Montgomery 733 20

Morgan 1209 24

Murray 4241 84

Muscogee 14739 422

Newton 7671 233

Oconee 3085 66

Oglethorpe 1214 29

Paulding 10994 172

Peach 1892 55

Pickens 2574 64

Pierce 1282 44

Pike 1090 28

Polk 3972 83

Pulaski 614 33

Putnam 1811 56

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1570 41

Randolph 475 33

Richmond 20332 428

Rockdale 6189 154

Schley 211 5

Screven 824 21

Seminole 750 18

Spalding 4198 163

Stephens 3015 78

Stewart 830 25

Sumter 1836 95

Talbot 401 18

Taliaferro 102 3

Tattnall 1867 46

Taylor 515 22

Telfair 729 45

Terrell 581 47

Thomas 3647 114

Tift 3471 98

Toombs 2969 101

Towns 1127 45

Treutlen 635 28

Troup 6030 193

Turner 612 34

Twiggs 512 39

Union 2085 71

Upson 1834 111

Walker 6706 81

Walton 8158 239

Ware 3064 151

Warren 389 17

Washington 1643 62

Wayne 2781 80

Webster 107 4

Wheeler 462 21

White 3009 67

Whitfield 14956 231

Wilcox 479 30

Wilkes 679 23

Wilkinson 736 27