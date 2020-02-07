x
coronavirus

Georgia breaks single-day record again, adding more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,849 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/19-7/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/5-6/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79
  • There have been 87,709 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,835.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 735.07 That curve is reflected in the orange on the chart below.

On July 1, Georgia set a record for new cases in one day with 2,946 cases. However, the state surpassed that record on July 2, adding 3,472 new confirmed cases.

The chart below shows the state's COVID-19 cases since the end of March. The dotted line indicates the 14-day moving average. The new cases reported each day are shown in blue, while those in orange are the cases reported within the past week.

Here's a look at COVID-19 cases in Georgia as of July 2, 2020.
  • There have been 11,500 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 123.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 2, there were 1,649 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

County - Cases - Deaths:

Gwinnett    8619    173

Fulton    7527    314

DeKalb    6172    173

Cobb    5301    245

Non-Georgia Resident    5234    48

Hall    3310    60

Unknown    2764    2

Clayton    2076    79

Dougherty    1922    155

Muscogee    1833    50

Troup    1516    35

Chatham    1505    37

Cherokee    1368    44

Henry    1285    33

Lowndes    1263    12

Whitfield    1181    10

Richmond    1041    53

Douglas    1021    36

Colquitt    1016    18

Glynn    972    6

Bibb    969    41

Forsyth    871    15

Tift    767    26

Carroll    741    40

Bartow    727    42

Coweta    708    16

Habersham    705    36

Houston    688    24

Newton    644    11

Paulding    638    16

Clarke    607    15

Coffee    580    17

Sumter    562    50

Floyd    552    15

Baldwin    543    34

Columbia    531    9

Barrow    523    25

Rockdale    495    11

Thomas    468    32

Ware    459    16

Mitchell    451    38

Spalding    441    32

Walton    427    28

Chattahoochee    421    0

Bulloch    411    4

Gordon    411    18

Lee    393    22

Jackson    391    10

Upson    369    43

Fayette    363    19

Harris    341    9

Walker    330    12

Catoosa    319    8

Worth    319    22

Butts    280    33

Crisp    276    12

Early    267    31

Appling    266    14

Decatur    261    8

Toombs    256    5

Bacon    254    4

Stephens    240    6

Murray    229    2

Terrell    228    27

Hancock    217    32

Grady    211    4

Dooly    210    12

Polk    209    1

Laurens    202    1

Randolph    200    25

Franklin    198    1

Meriwether    195    3

Gilmer    191    2

Echols    185    0

Pierce    181    5

Turner    177    16

Ben Hill    174    1

Monroe    170    18

Calhoun    163    6

Effingham    163    1

Oconee    161    10

Putnam    160    12

Brooks    158    11

Atkinson    155    2

Cook    148    1

Camden    147    2

Burke    146    7

Dawson    146    3

Lanier    145    3

White    145    4

Bryan    142    5

Lumpkin    142    3

Tattnall    142    0

Banks    140    1

Stewart    135    3

Liberty    131    1

Wilcox    131    15

Washington    126    1

Lamar    125    6

Berrien    121    0

Emanuel    120    3

Telfair    119    3

Macon    118    9

Jefferson    117    1

Jenkins    117    12

Jeff Davis    114    3

Peach    113    9

Clinch    108    3

Elbert    108    0

Dodge    107    2

Madison    103    4

McDuffie    102    7

Fannin    101    1

Brantley    99    3

Greene    98    9

Jones    95    0

Pickens    95    5

Screven    95    7

Johnson    92    2

Oglethorpe    91    7

Pike    91    3

Marion    83    2

Wayne    81    0

Haralson    79    5

Talbot    78    3

Wilkinson    78    8

Union    75    3

Jasper    69    1

Dade    68    1

Hart    67    0

Irwin    65    1

Bleckley    64    1

Chattooga    63    2

Wilkes    59    1

Charlton    58    2

Clay    56    2

Heard    54    3

Morgan    54    0

Wheeler    53    0

Long    51    1

Pulaski    51    2

Rabun    50    3

Seminole    50    2

Crawford    49    0

Miller    49    0

McIntosh    48    1

Candler    46    0

Towns    45    1

Baker    43    3

Lincoln    40    1

Montgomery    32    0

Taylor    29    2

Evans    28    0

Treutlen    27    1

Twiggs    26    1

Schley    25    1

Warren    23    0

Webster    23    2

Quitman    17    1

Glascock    8    0

Taliaferro    2    0

