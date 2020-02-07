Georgia breaks single-day record again, adding more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,849 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/19-7/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/5-6/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79
- There have been 87,709 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,835.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 735.07 That curve is reflected in the orange on the chart below.
On July 1, Georgia set a record for new cases in one day with 2,946 cases. However, the state surpassed that record on July 2, adding 3,472 new confirmed cases.
The chart below shows the state's COVID-19 cases since the end of March. The dotted line indicates the 14-day moving average. The new cases reported each day are shown in blue, while those in orange are the cases reported within the past week.
- There have been 11,500 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 123.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 2, there were 1,649 current hospitalizations.
Key Facts:
- Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
County - Cases - Deaths:
Gwinnett 8619 173
Fulton 7527 314
DeKalb 6172 173
Cobb 5301 245
Non-Georgia Resident 5234 48
Hall 3310 60
Unknown 2764 2
Clayton 2076 79
Dougherty 1922 155
Muscogee 1833 50
Troup 1516 35
Chatham 1505 37
Cherokee 1368 44
Henry 1285 33
Lowndes 1263 12
Whitfield 1181 10
Richmond 1041 53
Douglas 1021 36
Colquitt 1016 18
Glynn 972 6
Bibb 969 41
Forsyth 871 15
Tift 767 26
Carroll 741 40
Bartow 727 42
Coweta 708 16
Habersham 705 36
Houston 688 24
Newton 644 11
Paulding 638 16
Clarke 607 15
Coffee 580 17
Sumter 562 50
Floyd 552 15
Baldwin 543 34
Columbia 531 9
Barrow 523 25
Rockdale 495 11
Thomas 468 32
Ware 459 16
Mitchell 451 38
Spalding 441 32
Walton 427 28
Chattahoochee 421 0
Bulloch 411 4
Gordon 411 18
Lee 393 22
Jackson 391 10
Upson 369 43
Fayette 363 19
Harris 341 9
Walker 330 12
Catoosa 319 8
Worth 319 22
Butts 280 33
Crisp 276 12
Early 267 31
Appling 266 14
Decatur 261 8
Toombs 256 5
Bacon 254 4
Stephens 240 6
Murray 229 2
Terrell 228 27
Hancock 217 32
Grady 211 4
Dooly 210 12
Polk 209 1
Laurens 202 1
Randolph 200 25
Franklin 198 1
Meriwether 195 3
Gilmer 191 2
Echols 185 0
Pierce 181 5
Turner 177 16
Ben Hill 174 1
Monroe 170 18
Calhoun 163 6
Effingham 163 1
Oconee 161 10
Putnam 160 12
Brooks 158 11
Atkinson 155 2
Cook 148 1
Camden 147 2
Burke 146 7
Dawson 146 3
Lanier 145 3
White 145 4
Bryan 142 5
Lumpkin 142 3
Tattnall 142 0
Banks 140 1
Stewart 135 3
Liberty 131 1
Wilcox 131 15
Washington 126 1
Lamar 125 6
Berrien 121 0
Emanuel 120 3
Telfair 119 3
Macon 118 9
Jefferson 117 1
Jenkins 117 12
Jeff Davis 114 3
Peach 113 9
Clinch 108 3
Elbert 108 0
Dodge 107 2
Madison 103 4
McDuffie 102 7
Fannin 101 1
Brantley 99 3
Greene 98 9
Jones 95 0
Pickens 95 5
Screven 95 7
Johnson 92 2
Oglethorpe 91 7
Pike 91 3
Marion 83 2
Wayne 81 0
Haralson 79 5
Talbot 78 3
Wilkinson 78 8
Union 75 3
Jasper 69 1
Dade 68 1
Hart 67 0
Irwin 65 1
Bleckley 64 1
Chattooga 63 2
Wilkes 59 1
Charlton 58 2
Clay 56 2
Heard 54 3
Morgan 54 0
Wheeler 53 0
Long 51 1
Pulaski 51 2
Rabun 50 3
Seminole 50 2
Crawford 49 0
Miller 49 0
McIntosh 48 1
Candler 46 0
Towns 45 1
Baker 43 3
Lincoln 40 1
Montgomery 32 0
Taylor 29 2
Evans 28 0
Treutlen 27 1
Twiggs 26 1
Schley 25 1
Warren 23 0
Webster 23 2
Quitman 17 1
Glascock 8 0
Taliaferro 2 0
