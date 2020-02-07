Georgia breaks single-day record again, adding more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,849 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/19-7/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 15.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/5-6/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.79

On July 1, Georgia set a record for new cases in one day with 2,946 cases. However, the state surpassed that record on July 2, adding 3,472 new confirmed cases.

The chart below shows the state's COVID-19 cases since the end of March. The dotted line indicates the 14-day moving average. The new cases reported each day are shown in blue, while those in orange are the cases reported within the past week.

There have been 11,500 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 123.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 72.64.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

County - Cases - Deaths:

Gwinnett 8619 173

Fulton 7527 314

DeKalb 6172 173

Cobb 5301 245

Non-Georgia Resident 5234 48

Hall 3310 60

Unknown 2764 2

Clayton 2076 79

Dougherty 1922 155

Muscogee 1833 50

Troup 1516 35

Chatham 1505 37

Cherokee 1368 44

Henry 1285 33

Lowndes 1263 12

Whitfield 1181 10

Richmond 1041 53

Douglas 1021 36

Colquitt 1016 18

Glynn 972 6

Bibb 969 41

Forsyth 871 15

Tift 767 26

Carroll 741 40

Bartow 727 42

Coweta 708 16

Habersham 705 36

Houston 688 24

Newton 644 11

Paulding 638 16

Clarke 607 15

Coffee 580 17

Sumter 562 50

Floyd 552 15

Baldwin 543 34

Columbia 531 9

Barrow 523 25

Rockdale 495 11

Thomas 468 32

Ware 459 16

Mitchell 451 38

Spalding 441 32

Walton 427 28

Chattahoochee 421 0

Bulloch 411 4

Gordon 411 18

Lee 393 22

Jackson 391 10

Upson 369 43

Fayette 363 19

Harris 341 9

Walker 330 12

Catoosa 319 8

Worth 319 22

Butts 280 33

Crisp 276 12

Early 267 31

Appling 266 14

Decatur 261 8

Toombs 256 5

Bacon 254 4

Stephens 240 6

Murray 229 2

Terrell 228 27

Hancock 217 32

Grady 211 4

Dooly 210 12

Polk 209 1

Laurens 202 1

Randolph 200 25

Franklin 198 1

Meriwether 195 3

Gilmer 191 2

Echols 185 0

Pierce 181 5

Turner 177 16

Ben Hill 174 1

Monroe 170 18

Calhoun 163 6

Effingham 163 1

Oconee 161 10

Putnam 160 12

Brooks 158 11

Atkinson 155 2

Cook 148 1

Camden 147 2

Burke 146 7

Dawson 146 3

Lanier 145 3

White 145 4

Bryan 142 5

Lumpkin 142 3

Tattnall 142 0

Banks 140 1

Stewart 135 3

Liberty 131 1

Wilcox 131 15

Washington 126 1

Lamar 125 6

Berrien 121 0

Emanuel 120 3

Telfair 119 3

Macon 118 9

Jefferson 117 1

Jenkins 117 12

Jeff Davis 114 3

Peach 113 9

Clinch 108 3

Elbert 108 0

Dodge 107 2

Madison 103 4

McDuffie 102 7

Fannin 101 1

Brantley 99 3

Greene 98 9

Jones 95 0

Pickens 95 5

Screven 95 7

Johnson 92 2

Oglethorpe 91 7

Pike 91 3

Marion 83 2

Wayne 81 0

Haralson 79 5

Talbot 78 3

Wilkinson 78 8

Union 75 3

Jasper 69 1

Dade 68 1

Hart 67 0

Irwin 65 1

Bleckley 64 1

Chattooga 63 2

Wilkes 59 1

Charlton 58 2

Clay 56 2

Heard 54 3

Morgan 54 0

Wheeler 53 0

Long 51 1

Pulaski 51 2

Rabun 50 3

Seminole 50 2

Crawford 49 0

Miller 49 0

McIntosh 48 1

Candler 46 0

Towns 45 1

Baker 43 3

Lincoln 40 1

Montgomery 32 0

Taylor 29 2

Evans 28 0

Treutlen 27 1

Twiggs 26 1

Schley 25 1

Warren 23 0

Webster 23 2

Quitman 17 1

Glascock 8 0

Taliaferro 2 0